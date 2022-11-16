Tom Cruise & Queen Elizabeth became BFFs over the summer, he visited her

Tom Cruise originally moved to England because he was filming so many projects (often back-to-back) at Shepperton Studios. Cruise has mainly been UK-based for years now – he has some British friends, he casts a lot of British actors in his films, and he seems to like the British lifestyle a lot. He’ll occasionally be seen at one of the private clubs in London, or out to dinner with one of his actor friends. He’s become a regular at finals weekend at Wimbledon too. This year, he started doing a lot of stuff around the Windsors. He showed up to the Royal Windsor Horse Show, he did some events around the (Struggle)Jubbly and he hosted a big royal premiere for Top Gun Maverick over the summer. As it turns out, Cruise has spent some serious time and effort to get in with the Windsors, and his payoff came when he was invited to tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle (before she died, obvs).

In her final weeks at Windsor Castle, before heading to Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth was surrounded by her closest family and friends, enjoying cherished moments and memories with loved ones — but she also forged one new friendship. The late Queen and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise met and “really hit it off” over the summer, a relationship which is said to have delighted her. At the Queen’s request, the pair had tea for two at Windsor Castle, and got on so well that the Top Gun actor was invited back to lunch at a later date. She also gave him full VIP treatment, granting Cruise, 60, his long-held wish of landing a helicopter at a royal residence.

The meeting took place because the Queen had been disappointed not to meet him in person at a Platinum Jubilee equine pageant in the castle’s grounds celebrating her 70-year reign in May. After the pageant, Cruise delighted many of the Queen’s guests during a private drinks reception in the royal box, posing for selfies and chatting to fans. But she was experiencing mobility problems and returned to the castle for her comfort after the event, so did not meet the actor. She is understood to have expressed her disappointment, and subsequently invited him to have a special private tour of the castle, followed by the tea. According to sources, the visit was a great success, and Cruise was invited back for lunch at a later date. Before they could meet again, however, the Queen passed away on September 8.

A source said: “The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together. She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter.”

The Queen also arranged for photographs to be taken of her with Cruise during their private meeting. It is understood that during his tour at Windsor, Cruise was also permitted to try his hand at firing a ceremonial gun.

[From The Times]

This, to me, reads like Tom Cruise-the-producer buttering up a VIP so he can secure the use of some royal property or royal props for one of his films. I mean, Cruise is good at this kind of thing, I am sure he meant zero ill will towards QEII. He was probably jazzed to meet her and quite honored to get the royal treatment at Windsor. But yeah, he has tons of other motives. People like Cruise cozy up to the Windsors with specific goals in mind, even if it’s just general royal clout or an eventual knighthood or royals-at-their-premiere. Sounds like Cruise wanted to film Mission Impossible scenes at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle or something. An impossible mission involving the Koh-i-Noor!

Photos courtesy of Backgird, Avalon Red, Cover Images and Instar.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

37 Responses to “Tom Cruise & Queen Elizabeth became BFFs over the summer, he visited her”

  1. Sara says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:38 am

    The UK is the next big target for scientology. They’re been buying up property with plans to expand, which is why Tom has been spending so much time there. It’s not surprising the dumb royals have fallen for it.

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      November 16, 2022 at 11:41 am

      Exactly this. It’s the Scientology angle. They want more money and cultists. They know because the UK is in crisis, this is the perfect time to swoop in.

      Reply
    • ShazBot says:
      November 16, 2022 at 11:58 am

      I maintain that this would be an EXCELLENT second act for Kate (from our perspective, as gossipers).
      Where do you go after divorcing the future king of England? To be Mrs. Tom Cruise.

      Reply
      • Liz Version 700k says:
        November 16, 2022 at 12:04 pm

        She would be a perfect Ms Tom Cruise. She doesn’t have opinions or concerns besides having nice clothes. She slouches so she can try to not be too much taller than Tom and she could care less about slave labor. Tom needs to swoop in on this

    • Snuffles says:
      November 16, 2022 at 12:00 pm

      If William divorces Kate, or continues to neglect her, Tom will swoop right in to play the white knight and woo her and convert her to Scientology and the children too. This could get interesting!

      Reply
      • lanne says:
        November 16, 2022 at 12:05 pm

        Not the kids–kids have to be Church of England, right? Scientology might be the only thing to make the royals move even faster with a smear campaign than a black person. I’d love to see it happen just for the entertainment value alone!

      • Snuffles says:
        November 16, 2022 at 12:08 pm

        You know if Tom converts Kate, he won’t stop there, but, yes, The Firm would definitely fight it. Or maybe the Church of Scientology will be happy with just Kate because she’s so “popular” in the UK. Her royalist lemmings would follow her lead.

      • StellainNH says:
        November 16, 2022 at 3:34 pm

        George’s mother is too old for Tom. He divorces his wives when they hit 33.

      • Mrs.Krabapple says:
        November 16, 2022 at 4:44 pm

        I agree, William’s wife is too old for Tom. But one day Charlotte will be the right age for him.

    • Amy Bee says:
      November 16, 2022 at 12:13 pm

      A Target? The UK has always been haven for scientologists. L Ron Hubbard used to live there and his house is a major Scientology centre. Tom Cruise allegedly stays there.

      Reply
  2. Solidgold says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:42 am

    What a weird PR plant. Tom must be targeting a knighthood. Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein have OBE’s.

    BRF and Scientology hand in hand was not expected.

    Reply
  3. molly says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:46 am

    If I was old, rich, bored, and the most famous woman in the world, this is EXACTLY what I’d do with my time: Invite kooky celebs to my house for snacks.

    I’d love to know if Tom is as hyped-up and try-hard in person without any cameras. (Anecdotal stories suggest yes.) I’d make him tell me about wearing jeans and baby oil to play volleyball in the first Top Gun and see up close if his teeth are really off center like Buzzfeed says. Sounds like a delightful way to spend a Tuesday afternoon!

    Reply
  4. 809Matriach says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:48 am

    Isn’t that just special. She refused to take a photo with Lilibet but she made an effort for Tom Cruise. I hope she’s nice and hot and toasty.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      November 16, 2022 at 12:06 pm

      Not really surprised. TC is lily white. Princess Lili, not white enough.

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      November 16, 2022 at 12:15 pm

      I was thinking the same thing. It’s very interesting. You would think the Palace wouldn’t want people to realise the same thing.

      Reply
      • Julia K says:
        November 16, 2022 at 2:50 pm

        Of course there is a picture of Liz and the Sussex children. The courtiers just don’t know about it and it’s in safe hands.

    • equality says:
      November 16, 2022 at 8:09 pm

      The palace made sure to point out that she could only spare 15 minutes for H&M. But she had plenty of time for tea and lunch with Tom?

      Reply
  5. Lizzie Bathory says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:53 am

    I know it’s all for Scientology (horrible, obviously), but I sort of like that the Queen got to meet him if she wanted to. Tom is very charming when he wants to be. After being dragged around for Jubbly events & having Andrew turn up whining constantly, I imagine having tea with Tom Cruise was a breath of fresh air.

    Reply
  6. Charfromdarock says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:56 am

    How Hollywood of her.

    Reply
  7. HeatherC says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:57 am

    UK is the next target of Scientology. A picture of them will be rolled out to advertise how much Liz liked Tom and of course Tom brought her the word of his lord and savior Miscavige….sorry….Hubbard….to enlighten her. He probably will claim he did an auditing session with her, so she was able to pass in peace or something something with thetans blah blah.

    Reply
  8. Mslove says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:59 am

    I’m so glad Tom Cruise got to land his helicopter at the Queen’s castle. None of these rich people give a crap about global warming.

    Reply
  9. QuiteContrary says:
    November 16, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    Given Harry’s clear-eyed view of therapy and mental health, I can’t imagine he’d get along with Cruise. But then Harry and Meghan are the sanest of that bunch.

    I’m also struck that they allowed the couch-jumping cult member to visit the queen at Windsor, but wouldn’t allow Meghan to be with Harry at Balmoral. Gross.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    November 16, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    I think it’s interesting that the Queen was happy to take photos with Tom Cruise but according to the Palace refused to have her photo taken with Archie and Lili and only spent 15 minutes with them.

    Reply
  11. JCallas says:
    November 16, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    The Windsors love (white) Hollywood.

    Reply
  12. Peanut Butter says:
    November 16, 2022 at 12:26 pm

    Ugh, Scientology. I’ll always wonder what David Miscavige has got on Tom. And why wife Shelly Miscavige dropped out of sight in 2007, and his mom Flo was found dead at age 52 with multiple gunshot wounds from a rifle.

    Reply
  13. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 16, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    I can’t believe she’s been dead for over two months and the palace is still trying to spin that her major health problem was “mobility issues”. Those are symptoms of what was, no doubt, a much more serious illness. They really think we’re all stupid.

    Reply
    • Mary says:
      November 16, 2022 at 8:11 pm

      My guess is that she never really recovered from COVID-19 and suffered lasting deleterious effects. I remember there were also issues about her having been around either or both William and Charles around the time she became sick (at least when we were aware of it, I think she caught it more than once). Putting on my tin foil hat, I don’t think they want the specifics out about from whom she likely caught COVID-19. They wouldn’t want one of her successors being accused of putting the Queen in an early grave.

      Reply
    • Julia K says:
      November 16, 2022 at 10:32 pm

      Her death certificate said “old age” and there was no autopsy so we have nothing else to go on and will probably never know the true cause of death. Not unless her personal physician writes a book in 20 yrs.

      Reply
  14. Thea says:
    November 16, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    Imagine if Scientology ends up infiltrating, converting and then taking down the British monarchy. Two evil cults, each benefitting from slavery, both vying for money and power. Who would win?

    I would LOVE to see Kate become Mrs.Cruise III. Another KCIII! Someone please make this happen. I bet she’d enjoy it more than being Princess of Wales. Tom would be so proud to show her off in public.

    Reply
  15. Ennie says:
    November 16, 2022 at 4:50 pm

    Who is nastier? the Sea org or the Firm’s grey men?

    Reply
  16. Ann says:
    November 16, 2022 at 5:10 pm

    I think Kate & Tom are a thing! Lol.

    Reply
  17. Bex says:
    November 16, 2022 at 8:56 pm

    So, she got a photographer to get photos of her and Tom Cruise, but she (according to British tabloids) balked at allowing Misan Harrison to photograph her with Lily over the summer for Lily’s birthday?

    Interesting.

    Reply
  18. lucy2 says:
    November 16, 2022 at 9:57 pm

    Cool. Cult member who abandoned his child for said cult.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment