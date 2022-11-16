Thin-skinned crybaby Elon Musk fired Twitter employees for Slack snark

I’m still on Twitter until the bitter end, which will be happening shortly. I keep seeing and retweeting tweets which are critical of Elon Musk, and there are a lot of them. For good reason – there is much to criticize. I can only imagine how bad it is on Twitter employees’ Slack, with the few remaining employees probably venting with each other about how Musk is a f–king moron. Well, Musk took time out of his busy dumbass schedule to pore through Slack messages and he literally fired anyone who was snarky or critical of him on Slack.
Elon Musk continued cutting Twitter’s work force in his third week of owning the social media company, firing employees who had criticized him and eliminating contractors.
Early on Tuesday, Mr. Musk’s team ordered nearly two dozen Twitter employees who had pushed back publicly and privately against him to be fired, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The billionaire, who completed a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last month, later confirmed the exits on the platform and mocked the former employees.
The firings followed cuts to Twitter’s contract work force over the weekend. Many of the contractors work on content moderation and data science and were let go without notice, five people familiar with the matter said.
Last week, he said Twitter faced the possibility of bankruptcy and needed to become more “hard core” to survive. Mr. Musk plans to reorganize the company to eliminate middle managers, six people familiar with the matter said.
Twitter has been under financial pressure as some advertisers have backed away from it. Macy’s has paused its advertising spending on the platform, a person familiar with the decision said. The fashion company Balenciaga deleted its Twitter account. And Omnicom Media Group, whose agencies represent companies such as PepsiCo and McDonald’s, urged its clients to halt their activity on Twitter in a memo citing risks that have “risen sharply to a level most would find unacceptable,” a person familiar with the memo said.
So… I’m now completely convinced that Elon Musk does nothing at all besides “be a giant crybaby.” He’s literally monitoring his employees’ Slack messages and firing them based on SNARK. Elon Musk, the dude who made such a big f–king deal about “free speech.”
That’s not all – Musk is now obsessed with the idea of being “hardcore.” He apparently issued a company-wide memo this morning to all Twitter employees, demanding that they “commit to a new hardcore Twitter” ot leave the company with three months’ severance. He’s also telling people that if they choose to stay, they have to sign a pledge committing to be hardcore.
Elon Musk Demands Twitter Servers Explain What All These Wires For https://t.co/Nhz4fFJRVV pic.twitter.com/50wLsMNKds
— The Onion (@TheOnion) November 15, 2022
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
This violates labor laws btw. He thinks he’s more powerful than the government. Ed Markey’s sharpening his knives, and it’s gonna be beautiful.
Musk also “re-hired” a couple people who pretended they had worked for Twitter and been fired.
Yeah, you can’t make people sign a loyalty oath. I had an Acting Supervisor who actually tried that; I told him as a federal employee I took an oath to uphold the Constitution & that’s the only oath I’d take. His little idea didn’t go forward. (He had apparently successfully done that once before.)
What does “hardcore Twitter” mean? Maybe ruthless, like “no more Mr. Nice Guy”? In earlier days it would mean X-rated.
yeah, I’m wondering what he means with that. probably he means “work until I tell you you can stop, but you can’t ever stop”
honestly, I suspect this guy was high on drugs when he committed to purchasing, and his behavior since taking control would indicate the same. it’s like he’s on a coke/meth binge and is just following through on every impulse that he feels.
Entitlement is a hell of a drug.
Or he is just an a-hole with too much money.
Elon Musk wouldn’t know hardcore if it f***** him in the a** , with a s**********.
LOOOOOOOL!!!!!!!
Right now, he’s probably designing the “Hardcore” icon that he’ll require every employee to have branded on their arms—because you can’t be hardcore until you’ve had a brand. Then there will be the barcode neck tat that decodes to a misspelling of hardcore. And a secret hardcore handshake of course.
What does that even mean?!!! If there is one thing I have learned and enforce as a manager, is that goals and requirements must be measurable. What is he going to grade them against, how headbanging they are? If I worked at Twitter I wouldn’t have time to complain on Slack, I’d be scheduling interviews all eight hours of my work day.
And plan how to budget that three-month severance pay. I’m surprised he has anybody left at this point.
Hardcore.
What about this man screams hardcore? Absolutely nothing.
His mommy, for his sake, told people to be nice to him 🙄
Take the 3 months and run, Twitter employees.
I’ll miss it though, I have made so many great connections there.
Hardcore probably means functioning on the absolute most basic level that Musk can understand. His coding skills are notoriously lacking, so they’re probably going to bring the platform down to his level so that everyone else stops making him look like an idiot who’s way out of his depth.
I’m totally talking out of my ass right now, but Musk does it all the time and everyone thinks he’s a genius, so why not.
Elon is the ultimate example of how founders tend to be rubbish managers and leaders. Just because you lucked into one good idea with a bunch of friends smarter than you (PayPal) doesn’t mean you have the ability to lead a company. Founders (most not all) tend to be on the narcissistic side with egos big enough to take massive risks, and a small few of them luck into giant funding rounds and billions of dollars in company stock… this only serves to fuel their ridiculous god complexes (see Musk, Elon; Zuckerberg, Mark). Tesla has only stayed afloat due to massive government subsidies, and now we are seeing Twitter crash and burn because (louder for the people in the back) managing a complex business is HARD and can’t be done well by one person.
YES! I commented eons ago on here that I don’t even admire Musk’s supposed accomplishments or genius–he basically made the electric car slick and had the money to do so because of his ties to South African apartheid. (He didn’t even invent some amazing tech for the electric car….it was already created). Out of all of the world’s inventors, I am less than impressed. And his gross personality, abusive management, and disrespect for employees just make me loathe him even more.
He did not buy Tesla. He did not invent or improve anything himself — he just marketed. Also, Teslas suck. They kill people regularly and they’re very badly engineered in the most basic ways, like side mirrors and doors. It’s all a con.
Certainly can’t be done by one person who has the emotional maturity of a toddler hurling toys out of their pram
Musk did not found Tesla. He bought it from someone else.
Musk is really just trying to run Twitter into the ground and file for bankruptcy, right? And get away scot-free with some money to make something else? I am honestly assuming that’s the plan.
new idea – he’s acting like a “vulture” hedge fund and taking on massive debt and running twitter into the ground to help the banks that bailed him out of the dumb takeover plan.
I read in the Washington Post this morning that he sent an email demanding a commitment to Twitter (and long working hours) by Thursday. If they choose not to commit, they’ll receive 3 months severance pay. So yeah, Twitter is definitely collapsing because who wouldn’t take that severance pay?!
One of the hosts of the QAnon Anonymous said that Elon Musk is what it would be like if Reddit personified became a billionaire last week and Elon keeps proving him right.
I thought I would wake up to Elon allowing Trump back in twitter! I think it’s just a matter of time. Elon wants the attention and praise and Trump needs twitter to get his daily rantings to the masses. With trump now officially running Elon will claim he needs to be let back on. Anyone else think this?
All the twitter folks are on Mastodon on their own server (macaw.social). They would rather get fired than quit so they can get their severance package. I forsee alot of Elon trolling on that slack ;D
I litterally watched him live tweet a firing of an engineer. Who disagreed about how slow Twitter is on Android phones.
And for a man that is supposed to be ‘so busy’ how does he have hours to tweet, read tweets. Pour through slack messages to fire more people.
Who would even want to work there. Knowing your tenure will be short lived if you displease the King? And if you can’t attract good tech talent you’re f’d.
If Twitter doesn’t go the way of Vine and MySpace by the end of 2023. It will be a miracle. Or he will have to sell it at a huge loss.
“And for a man that is supposed to be ‘so busy’ how does he have hours to tweet, read tweets. Pour through slack messages to fire more people.”
add to the above that he is also CEO of three companies. which just goes to show us that no, CEOs don’t work very hard and DO. NOT. deserve what they get paid.
Why is it that the most Fuck Your Feelings, Get A Sense of Humor members of Gen X seem the least capable of practicing what they preach?
This Men In Black alien suit wearing jackass is T*ump’s younger brother with equal sleaze and duncery.
Anyway, I’ve got one foot in Twitter and another in Counter Social.
I don’t understand business structure. Can anyone explain who the $44 billion went to? The govt? The board of directors?
“The beatings will continue until the morale improves”