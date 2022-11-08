John Mayer, 45, spotted on a date with 22-year-old Kiernan Shipka



This is somehow surprising and yet not surprising at the same time. John Mayer, 45, was spotted on a date over the weekend with Kieran Shipka, 22. They went to Giorgio Baldi on Sunday night and enjoyed a four hour dinner and serenade. According to eyewitnesses — I mean, onlookers — they arrived separately, dined together, and left separately, but apparently at some point they pulled over and Kieran got in John’s car, but was dropped off at her own home. Ew, all of this, ew.

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening. As John arrived, he rocked a warm, black jacket over an olive-green t-shirt, along with gray pants and white sneakers for the evening. Kiernan rocked a long, black charcoal trenchcoat, over black pants and a pair of burgundy heels. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star looked gorgeous with her blonde hair parted down the middle, as they arrived at the restaurant. The Santa Monica date wasn’t the first time that John and Kiernan were seen out together. The “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer was seen meeting with the actress at the Sunset Strip’s Tower Bar to get drinks back in February. The pair were seen embracing as they arrived for the evening out together. The dinner date came about two weeks after John’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, 32, dropped her latest album Midnights on October 21. Shortly after the record dropped, the “Anti-Hero” singer’s fans quickly started speculating that the track “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” referred to her romance with John, which she also sang about in her Speak Now song “Dear John.” Fans drew a parallel between a line from the 2010 song, and the lyric where Taylor sings, “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” in the Midnights tune. Fans thought that lines like “Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,” were written about the Sob Rock star.

So is this still on? They were spotted together before, including in February. Or is it on again? Either way, it’s gross. Despite technically being an adult woman in her 20s, Kieran seems (and looks) so young, like too young to be dating a 45-year-old man. And I often judge celebrity dating age differences on whether or not I would have done it at that age and 45 would have been a bridge too far when I was 22, even if he was extremely cute, which John Mayer is not. Also, he’s John Mayer! Notoriously sleazy and pretentious and misogynistic (not to mention kind of racist, with his “David Duke D”). The way he’s talked about his previous relationships has been quite disrespectful and even he’s really embodying that Taylor Swift lyric about getting older while the girls stay the same age. Even if it wasn’t about him, it’s still a bad look. I’ll excuse Kiernan because everyone dates inappropriate people in their early 20s and she’s not the first young woman to fall for his supposed charms. But don’t publicly date John Mayer. Giorgio Baldi means they wanted to be seen. And the singing is so ew and cringe too. Did John sing his own song — one he wrote for/about someone else? The whole thing is just ugh.