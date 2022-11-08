The Sussexes shared tandoori chicken at the Ojai hotspot The Dutchess

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a date night in Ojai! I love writing about their date nights because I’m interested in hearing about what they’re eating. Remember the huge f–king debate about their meals at Locanda Verde? They ate sheep’s milk ricotta and steak tartare, which still sounds absolutely disgusting to me. Thankfully, their meal at The Dutchess sounds much more edible.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were finally able to sneak away from their two tots for a low-key date night. The pair dined at the duly named restaurant “The Dutchess” recently and an insider told Page Six they were “incredibly pleasant” and “really polite to the staff” throughout the evening. Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, chose to stay under the radar with our source saying “you would never have noticed” the royal couple were even at the Ojai, Calif. hotspot. “No one approached them and if people recognized them no one showed it,” the insider told us, emphasizing that the pair were “lovely guests.” Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t have a reservation and it was the “first time they’ve been there,” they were quickly seated. They went on to share half a tandoori chicken before heading home to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

[From Page Six]

Of course I had to look at the dinner menu for The Dutchess – I actually think the tandoori chicken sounds like one of the best dishes on the menu, although I probably would have ordered the skirt steak with fried rice and lemongrass sauce, plus the crispy potatoes. The beef masala also sounds very good. For dessert, I would get the ice cream sandwich. Anyway, it’s nice to know that they still go out on date nights every so often.

Incidentally, given Meghan’s foodie credentials, I wonder if she and Harry have ever gotten a reservation for French Laundry, one of the most sought-after cuisine hotspots in California. I recently read an article questioning if French Laundry was overhyped, but I bet Meghan would love it… if she hasn’t already been.