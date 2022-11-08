The Sussexes shared tandoori chicken at the Ojai hotspot The Dutchess

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a date night in Ojai! I love writing about their date nights because I’m interested in hearing about what they’re eating. Remember the huge f–king debate about their meals at Locanda Verde? They ate sheep’s milk ricotta and steak tartare, which still sounds absolutely disgusting to me. Thankfully, their meal at The Dutchess sounds much more edible.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were finally able to sneak away from their two tots for a low-key date night. The pair dined at the duly named restaurant “The Dutchess” recently and an insider told Page Six they were “incredibly pleasant” and “really polite to the staff” throughout the evening.
Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, chose to stay under the radar with our source saying “you would never have noticed” the royal couple were even at the Ojai, Calif. hotspot.
“No one approached them and if people recognized them no one showed it,” the insider told us, emphasizing that the pair were “lovely guests.”
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t have a reservation and it was the “first time they’ve been there,” they were quickly seated. They went on to share half a tandoori chicken before heading home to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.
Of course I had to look at the dinner menu for The Dutchess – I actually think the tandoori chicken sounds like one of the best dishes on the menu, although I probably would have ordered the skirt steak with fried rice and lemongrass sauce, plus the crispy potatoes. The beef masala also sounds very good. For dessert, I would get the ice cream sandwich. Anyway, it’s nice to know that they still go out on date nights every so often.
Incidentally, given Meghan’s foodie credentials, I wonder if she and Harry have ever gotten a reservation for French Laundry, one of the most sought-after cuisine hotspots in California. I recently read an article questioning if French Laundry was overhyped, but I bet Meghan would love it… if she hasn’t already been.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
French Laundry has been around forever-so I’m sure she’s been there. It’s very good imo-but definitely not worth all the hype.
I went there for a wedding anniversary dinner in a trip to CA. We were both utterly underwhelmed. The hype is just hype, the actual food is not worth the $$$ at all.
The last article I read on French Laundry said the food was not that great and not worth the wait/money, for sure. Not great and small portions of not great. Blech. I hate restaurants like that. Reminds me of a story my mom told me about people she knew going to the fanciest restaurant in my hometown, spending hundreds on the meal, and then being so hungry they went to get fast food afterwards. Ridiculous.
I am not a foodie and have been twice, I think it has ABSOLUTELY gone down hill. A genuine bummer.
We tried to get a reservation at The French Laundry, it was a mess and we were put off by the whole process. As a peasant, you literally have to sit in front of your computer the second their reservation schedule goes live. It was all sold out within 30 seconds. That’s no fun for a place that charges an arm and a leg. We then picked another restaurant and I don’t see how TFL could have had better food or service, it was an experience. And expensive. LOL
Also, do people really do that? Share one dish and be done? I’m with Joey on this one, I don’t share food.
Well with Indian food it’s easy to share. It’s not like you are scooping food from each other’s plates. Also, Tandoori ANYTHING is my favorite ! So damn good.
I love that delicious naan bread.
Half of a chicken is a lot of food for one person to eat so I’m sure splitting a dish makes sense. Plus there were probably other side dishes to go along with it.
Maybe I’m weird but I love sharing food. I find most portions large (especially American portions) and sharing lets you try more than one thing and/or not over eat.
My husband and I usually consult when we’re trying a new place to ensure we’re getting different things and then try each other’s.
How you get a reservation at French Laundry: call your credit card concierge line. They’ll do it for you.
My husband and I went once upon a time. It was good but not great.
LOL Who has a credit card concierge? I sure don’t.
Some people are going to get very very angry about them eating at a restaurant with this name, LOL.
It looks amazing. The lamb biryani would be my choice!
I bet they had a good laugh about the name, left a giant tip, and signed the check with a cute pun to thank the wait staff.
I say let them get angry about the name of a restaurant the Sussexes went to. Huh?! First, it says to me that they have way too much time on their hands, and if they kvetch about that but have nothing to say about the name of Kate’s Krack Babies cocktail, then screw ’em.
I think it’s hilarious that an actual duchess went to this restaurant! If I were them I’d brag about it forever.
The lamb biryani would be my choice too.
I’m having a giggle fit though, after reading the description of the grass -fed beef masala:
At a restaurant called the Dutchess they are serving up “braised chuck eye roll”. In honor of Meghan’s father in law perhaps? I’ll roll my eyes too — in solidarity. Lol
I love food stories and Indian food
There was a Tik Toker, not the influencer, type that reviewed a Danish Michelin (or similar) starred restaurant that is famous for field to table. That food resembled grass and colorful poop. She and hubby ended up getting fast food because we’re hungry after paying $600.
My husband, toddler, and I grab breakfast at the Duchess every other month or so (we live in Ventura county). It’s so delicious! And right in the heart of downtown Ojai. We always buy their artisanal bread and lattes made with fresh coconut milk, and they sell a date muffin that’s SO GOOD. I have also heard rave reviews about their dinner service.
That all sounds so delicious!
French Laundry is on my bucket list, but reservations are so hard to get, it just seems not worth it. I’m sure its different for people like H&M though lol.
The debate around Locanda Verde may be one of my favorite days here, lol. So many random comments! My favorite was the person who was so confused as to why you would eat Italian food in NYC and the person who was “disappointed” bc she thought Meghan was a vegetarian LOLOL. It was just such a funny comment day.
As for that menu – I would get the lamb biryani, with samosas to start/on the side, with the raita, and the pork belly, and the eggplant curry. I like food, LOL.
Also I love the kids menu. My boys are SO SICK of chicken fingers and grilled cheese, but aren’t quite ready for full fledged adult meals yet. They are so excited when a place has “real” offerings on the kids menu.
We went to The French Laundry 8 years ago. It was delicious, but not as unique as some of the other Michelin-star restaurants like Alinea.
Not at the top of my list but would still try French Laundry, even after the recent review. Not necessarily into all those courses though. My fancy splurge would be Le Bernadin but generally more interested in places less formal. Now if only I had that kind of cash. Ojai is such a pretty little town and sounds like it was a spontaneous dinner. That Dutchess menu sounds delicious! Also had baked ricotta the other night at an Italian restaurant and it was sooooo good.
Le Bernadin was incredible. I was treated to a multi course dinner with wine pairings so thankfully never saw the prices and just floated on a haze of decadent delicious luxury.
(This was about 10 years ago and they’d recently redone the decor i think. It was ok, kind of MCM in a way that was already tired. Just remember cause it didn’t match the delicate sophistication of the food )
I went to Le Bernardin just a few years ago for my mom’s birthday, it was my father’s treat. It was alright. I thought some of the food was really bland and they weren’t huge portions. I was really annoyed by the fancy atmosphere to be honest, it felt like you had to whisper because it was so quiet in there like a library and it was so fancy they put my effing purse on its own STOOL. I don’t want to feel like I’m eating in a church, it wasn’t a very relaxing environment to eat in. I’ve been to other Michelin starred restaurants and have had better.
People don’t care about the Sussexes, they are so unpopular, yet here we have an article about them eating dinner in a restaurant without a single pic to go with it. Lol, sure Jan tell me again how they’ve “blown it” in America?
Lol, they haven’t, all that folderol is wishful thinking on the BM’s part.
Meghan NEEDS to have a cooking show! Think of the views Netflix! Look at archetypes. She’s such a foodie and she’s done cooking stunts pre-Harry too. She’s be a natural at it
She was on Chopped Junior in 2016 and I enjoyed how she gave constructive criticism to the contestants.
I would watch a Meghan cooking show, I would watch a Harry cooking show, I would watch a Meghan and Harry cooking show. I imagine that Harry would be comedic on a cooking show.
I’ve been to Ojai. It’s lovely, but definitely the land of the rich.
While I’ve been in that general area of California years ago, I mainly remember it from an episode of “Psych” 🤣.
The only thing I know about Ojai is that it’s where Jamie Sommers, The Bionic Woman, lived. It didn’t seem to be that pricey in the 70s but I’m sure that property prices have changed since then.
I love Ojai, it’s one of my favorite places! We go there often and have eaten at The Dutchess, it’s really good. It’s such a lovely little city.
Years ago Ojai had a nice hometown feel about it and the locals were warm and welcoming to tourist. Despite the affluent locals it was a casual relaxed atmosphere.
I went with my sister to the Inn and spa…and we had an amazing trip getting massages and facials, being surrounded by lavender and orange blossoms. We took a bike ride on a trail into town and found a cute little bookstore. It was such a delightful time, I will cherish the memories always.
Oh my God that sounds like a dream ! Lucky you !
I’m spending Christmas near here with a friend and their family, he promised a shopping trip to Montecito and saw the article about the Sussex’s date night so now we plan to check it out. He lived in England for years after retirement from the military and is not a fan of the Royal family but has started to pay attention to the Sussex’s mainly because I’m such a fan. Friends that are happily dragged into your “crazy” are the best.
Had to giggle calling anything in Ojai a hotspot. It is a very sleepy, cute town with a few nice restaurants and a couple of hotels. The town closes down at 8 pm. I prefer The Ojai Valley Inn restaurants if you are in the area. Beautiful views and Wallace Neff designed if you are into California architecture.
LOL, exactly. Ojai is so quiet and sleepy, which is why we love going there! We usually stay at the Ojai Valley Inn and yes, the restaurants there are excellent 🙂
Years ago I was at the library looking through the new book section when I spied a coffee table book The French Laundry. I was so excited! I checked out the book and lugged it home. Here’s the thing, I thought it was about antique and vintage French textiles. Quite the let down, and so ladies and germs is my French Laundry experience.
Isn’t the French Laundry the place that almost brought Gavin Newsome down?
That menu is dreamy. I’d have the coconut chickpea curry.
Also noted this on the website: “A 3% charge is added by the restaurant to all checks to help offer fully covered healthcare to our employees.”
That is fantastic.
I always feel like I need to apologize when I say I don’t like goat cheese or sheep cheese, but I love steak tartare. Tandoori chicken is great when it’s not at a buffet getting dried out under heat lamps.