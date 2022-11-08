“The great Bill Nighy doesn’t think much of Method actors” links

A message for the Americans: please remember to vote today!!
Bill Nighy disses Method actors, thinks they are amateurs. Nighy might also be an Oscar hopeful for Living! [LaineyGossip]
Lupita Nyong’o wore Vivienne Westwood for the Nigerian premiere of Wakanda Forever. This dress is soooo good on Lupita. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The new trailer for The Glass Onion, omg. [Pajiba]
Kiefer Sutherland canceled the rest of his tour because he got Covid. [Seriously OMG]
Rebel Wilson welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. [Dlisted]
Taylor Russell wore Loewe for a ‘Bones & All’ screening. [RCFA]
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk look like they’re back together. [JustJared]
Dolly Parton, y’all! [GFY]
Julia Fox responds to someone saying she has “bad botox.” [Buzzfeed]
Election Day mayhem?? [Towleroad]
Christina Aguilera breaks down her iconic music videos. [Egotastic]
Queen Camilla is stepping into the “Camilla Regina” signature. [Gawker]
Nighy is King!!!
I stand with Bill Nighy.
Oh thank the Lord someone has actually said this! Yes, acting is just that ….an ACT.
Please please vote fellow Celebitchies!!!
We’re voting in California to codify abortion laws. I’m hoping in never comes to this, but I’m curious how that stands up agains a federal ban. We know how the Supreme Court will rule.
Although I hope it never comes to this–a federal ban on abortion–I also wonder how that would work for states where it’s legalized. For example, pot is legal to grow, sell, possess, & use in many states now, but it’s still an illegal substance per federal law. Every year, as a federal employee, we read these ‘friendly’ reminders that although we may live in a state where pot is legal, we are still federal employees & therefore are not allowed to partake. Would/could they do that with respect to abortion? Disallow a federal pregnant person to get an abortion because it’s legal in their state? Awful to think about.
PS: I dropped off my ballot a couple of weeks ago. Hoping democracy wins!
I love him SO much. I alternate my screen savers. For spring and summer, I have him in one of his classic navy blue suits; autumn and winter, I have M&H back lit under their umbrella on evening one of their “come back” tour.
We voted today and the lady working
the polls said it has been the lowest turnout she has seen in decades!! There is still time…vote!!!
Really? Where are you? It was busy here in Houston.
Glad to hear it Annel. Go Beto!
That’s concerning…is it maybe an area with early voting and/or mail in voting? I’ve been doing mail in since 2016.
I worked as a Ballot Clerk today from 6;30 am to 8pm for my town and we were literally balls to the walls all day. I don’t know what our percentages were, but we had a very high turnout with 300 brand new voters in this town of 5,000. I am just reading some of my texts at 9pm because I just didn’t have time.
Oh Jessica, I don’t like to hear of a low turn out.
Hopefully, folks will get out and vote as the day goes on!
Bill N., I’ve enjoyed him in a lot of movies.
I also find method actors exhausting.
It’s acting, not brain surgery!
Camilla Regina? Go on, get out of here with that nonsense.
I thought the R was for the actual monarch, not the consort.
Right? They straight up said Philip didn’t use it.
Love him. A friend ran into him in a store in London over the summer. He was so gracious and took a photo with their daughter.
Tbh, I didn’t read it as a diss..he said it’s fine as long as it doesn’t affect others (a la Shia) and thinks it is often used by beginners. I think that’s probably the best viewpoint. I never got why people were bothered by it unless someone goes full Shia or Jared.
Lupita’s dress is beautiful on her! I also like Letitia’s.
Congrats to Rebel! She’s really gone through a lot of changes in her life in the past few years. Her daughter is beautiful.
Someone better alert Megyn Kelly – Camilla referred to KC3 as “my husband” on that condolence card.
This dress on Lupita is not a win for me. I love the color and the sparkle, but I’ve always been ‘meh’ about drapework, and this is no different. It always just looks fussy to me.
Letitia’s dress is fantastic though.
Voted, planning on drinking and obsessing tonight. Good luck all fellow US celebitchies…