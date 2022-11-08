Mike Tindall grabbed & groped a young woman on the crew of his reality show

Mike Tindall is currently starring in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The reality show is filming in Australia, and I guess episodes are airing in the UK in real time, judging from the tweets about Mike’s on-air rapping skills. Eleven years ago, shortly after Mike’s summer 2011 wedding to Zara Phillips, Mike was in Australia and he was photographed cheating on his wife. There were widespread reports of his drunken escapade with some Australian woman and after the flurry of reporting, it was dealt with quietly. Zara barely said a word about it. In the years that followed, it does seem like Mike is just… a cheater, a thug, a douche. But did you also know that he would sexually harass and assault a young crew member on this reality show?
In the chronology of photos, the young masked woman has her back to him and he’s sizing her up like prey. He then grabs her from behind, lifting her up and, oh right, look at how he cops a feel of her breast too. This isn’t Mike being a “lad.” This is a 44-year-old man who thinks it’s funny to sexually assault young women in broad daylight, in front of cameras. Disgusting.
But remember Meghan’s black nail polish? That was scandalous! Boys will be boys! Ugh…
Lordy, I hope she sues him for billions. These days women on sets don’t have to play ball like that. Ask Bill Murray.
Apparently he groped a blonde at a dwarf-throwing event last year..
Bring charges, sue him, take all the money he makes on the show.
“Apparently he groped a blonde at a dwarf-throwing event last year.”
How the f–k am I reading this sentence in the year 2022?!?!
I’m not sure which part of that sentence is worse, TBH.
He also said he doesn’t regret it. That’s the caliber of married-in the Royals like.
I had to read that twice😳.. I don’t even think I can express just how horrified I am that an event like that takes place let alone the sexual assault.
The current photos are extremely disturbing, no woman should have to put up with that for a paycheck. What is very upsetting is the people trying to justify it like it is no big deal, especially women on social media. No one has the right to touch your body without consent ever, and sneaking up on people to scare them is a form of abuse also it is not funny anywhere and not appropriate outside of a Halloween haunted house. Mike is a very intimidating and large man and this behavior is criminal, with my anxiety and ptsd I would have been spiraling for days if not weeks if this happened to me. I hope the young woman is ok.
WTF?!
He’s gross. I don’t know whether to feel sorry for Zara or not. I’m going to say I am sorry for her in that she is married to this twat, but then I wonder why she stood back and let him have a go at Harry. I didn’t know about the dwarf throwing, which is disgusting, but I knew about his behaviour just after marrying Zara. I wonder what day to day life is like around this idiot. I knew as soon as he was away from the RF he would behave like this. It’s his character. He is an embarrassment and a “lads will be lads” thug.
Seriously, how is any of that OK?
But Meghan’s the real problem, somehow???
Every word of that sentence is beyond gross. Every member of this family not under 18 or named Sussex or actively trying to escape the “Kingdom” is gross
Dwarf…throwing?!?! DA FUCK?!?!
@Miranda a WHAT event?!
I don’t think I feel sorry for Zara because she’s stayed with him and continued to have children with him long after it was obvious exactly who this guy was. (And that’s only considering the things the public knows about him; god knows what he’s like behind closed doors.)
There was a similar incident back in 2011 as well that definitely hit the papers at the time
He might’ve been referring to the 2011 incident when he said he didn’t regret it.
Not that it excuses it in any way but the dwarf throwing incident was not last year – it was in 2011. It was also denied that any member of the England Rugby team actually threw any dwarves. The scandal at the time was around a VERY drunken Mike Tindall being all over some blonde at the event who was not his wife.
Cut to 2022 and, lo and behold, once again, Mike Tindall all over some blonde who is not his wife. The most egregious part for me is the way he has blatantly grabbed her whole breast in his hand and you can see she is trying to grab his arm to get him off her. That’s assault plain and simple. He is an utter d**k.
I cannot STAND this thug and I am not in any way trying to defend him (nor will I ever, because he sucks) because it’s very likely that he was always this type of “bro” asshole.
But I literally just had to Google “What is rugby?” (I’m not kidding, that’s how disinterested in sports and clueless I am 😂) because for some reason I thought maaaaybe it was like football? And it does to be similar to what Americans call football.
So I Googled more, and apparently there *are* former rugby players showing signs of CTE, although not as badly as football players (I spent like one minute on this, so huge grain of salt). I think it only even occurred to me because we were just discussing it in the Tom Brady post the other day.
I know nothing about this Neanderthal’s career: how young was when he started playing, how long he played, how many concussions he might have suffered, etc., so I could be totally off-base here. But he was a popular enough player to have a podcast that (I think?) does okay, and to help get him on this stupid show (because of course he would never trade on his royal connections! 🙄).
I also don’t know when he and Zara met, so he very well could have been this thuggish pr!ck the entire time she’s known him, and she knew exactly what she was signing up for.
But because of Tom Brady, it popped into my head that maybe there’s a *slight possibility* that some of his out of character — if they even ARE out of character for him —and more aggressive-than-usual behaviors (on his podcast, didn’t he recently threaten to kill Harry or something? When they always used to be on good terms?) could genuinely be starting to manifest due to him getting his head hit over and over again for years and years. I mean, that sh!t does damage to your brain after long enough!
(And idk about the UK, but in the US, some places let kids start playing in FIRST GRADE, which I find appalling.)
But as I said, there’s a good chance he was always like this, because I don’t think I’ve EVER heard one single positive thing about this guy in the entire time I’ve been a royal watcher.
He seems like an obnoxious, overgrown frat boy and he could very well have been born like this. But he also might want to see a neurologist.
I just clicked on the link to his 2011 cheating, and that also happened at a bar with a “dwarf obstacle course” – so he’s now cheated on Zara at least twice at events that objectify and demean little people? WTAF?
But tell me again about how H&M are ruining the BRF.
The royal reporters will call it playful and “boyish” and then go back to skewering Harry for marrying the woman he fell in love with. Ugh.
Apparently I’m a product od my generation as I was on the verge of ignoring it/excusing him. Thank you for stopping me.
It never ceases to shock me what I have accepted as normal/acceptable over the years (and still do). A big part of that is being surrounded by voices saying ‘so what??’. Thank goodness we’re learning to challenge these assumptions.
To his defense, Mickey must have been hit by the Handrew Porchey fondling gene. So he is excused.
Its not a product of your generation because I’m sure its not ok to be sexually assaulted back then either. I think it’s more of our social conditioning that you’ve been taught to accept sexual assault as “just fun”. Women were and are still taught that they don’t own their bodies and that men can’t control themselves so we should excuse them. And we should be grateful for the attention but be virginal and pure. And we should be sexually exciting but only when men say it’s ok to be, and to be motherly pure when they don’t want us to be. And that we are to blame for anything bad that happens to us and men are innocent.
politics, culture, books, magazines, movies, tv shows – our families. It all works against us trying to assert that we are worthy of our own autonomy both in body and mind.
I’m as pro-women’s rights for our autonomy as they come and yet sometimes I find myself thinking things or doing something, and then later going WTF was that?? Why did I do that? Why did I say that? I don’t really believe it…but yet it came so automatically because of how I was taught growing up.
At least part of the thinking (I’m convinced) is due to the source of the bad behavior. We’d all be more shocked if someone with a history of gentlemanly or at least decent behavior were to engage in this sort of nastiness. But it’s Mike Tindall, a.k.a. Good Time Mike, rugby footballer Mike, heavy-drinking, broken-nosed Mike. Less surprise/shock when this happens. We’d all be just as unsurprised if it were Andrew. No expectations of decency there.
WORD.
You were going to ignore THAT? No generation has ever been okay with grabbing a woman from behind so roughly she nearly falls over while grabbing her breast. It’s not your generation. I don’t know what subculture you grew up in, but I’m glad you’re seeing the wider world now.
Disgusting little man.
100% agree. I’m disgusted he wasn’t immediately thrown out by security.
Trash. All the Windsors are. Just Harry is truly royal. Thats why they can’t stop abusing him. They know he is the better man on every Level.
Harry is the a decent human being but some in the media trash him for being controlled by his wife while mike is lauded as a great husband. And it was great that the tindalls according to the. Media held hands during the mourning time for the queen while the sussexes were trashed for doing the same thing.
I guess the media appear to like the royal men who disrespect their wives and bash harry who loves and protects his life. They just do not want harry and Meghan to be happy
” I guess the media appear to like the royal men who disrespect their wives and bash harry who loves and protects his wife “. You are absolutely right, Tessa… we have a saying in my country : “show me your friend and I would tell you who you are”… in other words, the company we keep defines us… are we really suprised that William is such a good pal with him? They seem to share the same disregard towards their wives and families and the media either praise them both or diminish the seriousness of their behavior.. anyway, in Mike’s case, he has 2 young girls… would he like it, if someone have treated them in the same way? I wonder…
Yep, trash is the word that applies to the Windsors. They’d fit in real well in an episode of COPS, it it weren’t for their wealth and privilege.
Kaiser, the photo choices make the moment, per usual. It’s delightful that Mike Tindall is wearing all of his fake medals, dressed exactly as Harry was, when he was denied wearing the uniform he fought on the front lines for. Honestly, the karma this sh*t show of a family has brought down on themselves is impressive. I have never seen anything like it.
Who didn’t see Mike Tindall behaving as Mike Tindall has always behaved, while married to the “queen’s favorite granddaughter”? The answer, apparently, is King Chuck. I’m sorry, did you think he would be proper after Betty and Philip were gone? That was his GOOD BEHAVIOR.
Reap what you sow….
I was expecting something like this would happen if he stuck around for more than a week there. He obviosuly has some male toxicity problems….to be honest, the pictures are not as bad as they could be, but makes you imagine what goes on when nobody is looking.
..the guy looks like a thug and acts like a thug, so what would you expect him to be, huh, Zara?
The pictures are plenty bad. This is assault. What else do you need to see?
Come on, I wrote NOT AS BAD…meaning I WAS EXPECTING HIM TO DO FAR, FAR worse…like, I dont know, force kiss someone, or forcievly remove a bikini top, all ” jokes” toxic man have been doing for ages…my overall feeling is that Mike Tindall is scum and groping is the ” least” he is capable of doing.
@Who ARE These People? – Absolutely right. I’ve had that kind of grabbing/groping done to me, once by my BOSS. Looking at those pictures makes me feel nauseous. He’s a married man. He’s a member of the royal family. Clearly, respecting his position with the BRF, as well as his wife and children, hasn’t sunk into his neanderthal brain. Once a soccer lout always a soccer lout.
Please don’t insult the neanderthals
@Couch potato — my bad. His slug brain.
@Moderatelywealthy — stick around. The removal of bikini tops and aggravated assault are coming up. The show has to reserve some stuff for later episodes, after all. And Mike is probably pacing himself.
Grabbing someone from behind so roughly she’d nearly knocked over, holding her so she can’t get away, and grabbing her breast, is not “less bad” than forced kissing.
I would bet pretty much everything that he’s done this as a prelude to drag women off to rape them before.
This is a man who thinks “dwarf tossing” is a suitable evenings entertainment, he is scum.
That poor woman; trying to do her job and this cretin clearly subscribes to the Trumpian School of “grab ’em by the p@ssy”. He should be kicked off the show and then out of the house when he drags his disgusting ass back home. 😡 And yeah I hope she sues his socks off.
So, Mike… who’s the bellend now?
I saw a royalist defending him saying the picture lacks context. I don’t see any scenario where this is appropriate behaviour for any man.
I’m not really sure either in what context grabbing a young woman’s breast and groping her would be ok. She is not his wife so at best he is cheating unless they have an open relationship and worst it is sexual assault. It’s clearly non consensual so sexual assault it is.
Yes, she is clearly grabbing his hand trying to stop him. She did not consent to this.
The Hench, my thoughts exactly. Her hand on top of his hand trying to remove it really spoke loudly to me. I feel that picture in my bones. Sigh. Even at work, doing a job, in 2022, women’s boundaries aren’t respected.
Exactly! She is a crew member, in her place of work. Even if it turned out they were personal friends outside of the show (unlikely), I still wouldn’t want my married male friends to grab me like that.
As a point of clarification, the 2011 incident referred to in the post happened in New Zealand, not Australia. He was there for the Rugby World Cup.
I could maybe, MAYBE, see close friends horsing around like that, but that is NOT what is happening here. She’s an employee just trying to do her job.
Yikes just yikes. I felt so uncomfortable looking at the pictures I don’t know what I’d feel if it happened to me or even if I watched it from afar.
He will get off by saying, “what’s wrong with you that you can’t take a joke? ” It will be Her fault. Just wait.
It will be dismissed as banter, just joking and she was fine with it, but realistically how could this woman complain, he is a famous ex-rugby player, married to the Queen’s granddaughter so who is she going to complain too and who will it be easier to get rid of out of this show.
Yes! The pressure on her to come out and say lol I thought it was hilarious! So much fun! etc. will probably be massive. How naive am I that I hope the network surprises us with a zero tolerance policy for physical manhandling of their staff and kicks him off!
I saw a tweet already blaming her for what she was wearing…..the royalists/megxit crowd on twitter are tripping over themselves to excuse this behavior as haha or she was asking for it.
It appears the woman with her is wearing the same so maybe a uniform? Why wasn’t the other woman groped if it is the fault of the clothes?
Disgraceful. The accusation that she asked for it. Totally offensive
She would be accused of being too sensitive if she complains what an awful person mike is.
Too true. That’s how it goes. She’ll be seen as overly sensitive, and pressured to make a statement by her bosses about how it was nothing. It’s bad enough that he did this, but to do it at work, where she probably feels she has to go along with it to keep her job, is vile. I was felt up at work by a visiting delegate to a conference. I was so shocked that it took me a few minutes to work out what had happened. I told my team manager and was told 1) that he wouldn’t have done that and 2) not to mention it because it would be best “not to rock the boat”. I look back and wonder at my silence. That was years ago. But, hey ho, here we are with it still happening. The fact that he is a member of the lovely RF and tells Harry how to behave is the icing on a very rotten cake.
The excuse I saw was that he was actually rescuing her because she had lost her balance and was going to fall, so he swooped in to stop her from falling. Nevermind that her body language doesn’t indicate falling whatsoever (she would have put her arms out to steady herself, something), that’s their story and they’re sticking to it.
Looking at the photos in chronological order shows that is a lie, she was literally just standing there before he decided to attack and sexually assault her. In one photo she is clearly trying to pry his hand from her breast and he is gripping her very low and intimately on her hip. None of this is acceptable, the man has daughters for heaven sake is this how he thinks they should be treated?
@Cessily Probably, yes. Men like this do not care about their daughters. Let’s just hope he doesn’t personally treat them this way, but considering this family, don’t count on it.
Saw the photos and immediately was like wth? He is full blown creepy and sexually harassing that young woman in broad daylight on camera. Think what he does in private. Again the royal family and tabloids will excuse him, like they do all the perverts in the royal circles. That bunch and those who excuse this type of behavior just prove that the Brit monarchy should be abolished.
I’m reminded of Andrew and the buttcrack slide, also done in full view of cameras.
Those are men who know they can do whatever they want on camera and not have to give a shit or worry about repercussions.
It’s a wonder how he managed to get an ‘English Rose ‘ like Zara, I don’t even need to comment on his looks this guy is just such a LOUT! Ugghh!
Apparently he has already revealed that he and the “English Rose” “quite like to get smashed” and their first date was “boozy”. Maybe more in common than at first apparent.
Yeah… there is a reason they are together.
What make you think Zara is any better than Mike, she went to Australia to bring back, when he was cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend and it was a few months after their wedding.
I’ve always wondered what she saw in him. He’s ugly on the outside, and apparently he’s ugly on the inside, too.
Zara is no English rose – she’s the female equivalent of her husband. Mike’s ex is the daughter of connections of my parents. She says that Zara blatantly threw herself at Mike and he cheated on the ex with Zara before she found out.
Is anyone talking about how much the woman in the pictures resembles young Zara? Like it adds just another layer of lecherous skeeze, PUKE
English rose is just code for white woman, and Mike needs to be prosecuted for this. I don’t know what the process is in Australia but in the US you can press charges.
Foul. The breast grope is disgusting obviously but the hands lingering on her hips gives me the absolute creeps. She looks so young too.
I feel so sorry for this woman. And I’m having a physical reaction for every time this happened to me, even though it was a long time ago. He’s an abusive creep and I hope there are consequences, but I know better than to act naïve.
And what recourse does she have since he’s royal adjacent?
He’s 44 for God’s sake… even in high school it was annoying and disgusting but he’s a f*** adult and thinks it’s ok? Funny? She won’t say anything anyway? I can’t imagine my husband acting this way at 37, even if he was single…
Where did he get those medals he is wearing of course the media will leave him alone.
I wondered about that, too…
Yup, he has i am guessing two jubilee medals and an OBE for rugby. Those medals now come like the sign of the beast.
Well that didn’t take long.
Ugh. Just….ugh. what an ahole. It’s just so tiring in general, to see yet another man who thinks he’s being funny or silly or just plain not doing anything wrong, this is acceptable behavior to him. This plays out so many times every day for so many women. Just trying to do their job, and along comes someone like this ahole to just…..do this.
I wonder how much of his behavior has been covered up for the past 11 years? I mean we know about the cheating and a few things but it feels like in the past year he’s really letting his true self be known. Is it his podcast? Is this just getting more coverage now? etc
His bad behaviour dates way back to his days as a pro rugby player which was also covered by the his club/management and sport press. The behaviour of rugby players is right up there with footballers but for some reason it doesn’t get reported by the media very often.
I’m guessing there’s A LOT that has been covered up.
Several years ago, a male coworker violently struck something out of my hand. It was so scary that I was literally shaking. Thankfully, my bosses took it very seriously & he was disciplined (though not fired). This looks so much worse. This poor woman.
Yes but Harry is the real “problem”, right? And I’m sure if this woman did complain the palace media and troll brigade would be on her case in two seconds. I wonder if Mike will still have his ” Wills best friend ” job when he gets back?
I would just like to inform the authors of the tweets above that the main problem here is not that he’s married. But this proves that he’s disgusting enough to fit right in this family.
Good point. Married, single, doesn’t matter, men aren’t supposed to just grope a women doing her job. Or just grope a woman who happens to be in their vicinity. Geez louise.
Excellent point. This behavior is unacceptable, no matter his relationship status.
This guy is the biggest thug. Between him, Pedo Andy, and the Always Angry C-Rex and Burger King, George and Louis have the worst male role models.
And Charlotte has the worst female role models.
Yes, because whenever a man does something terrible, we must always find the nearest woman to blame for it.
Oh, dear, there goes Mike’s credentials as the enforcer of who behaves well and who doesn’t in the RF. A couple of days in and he’s shown his true colours.
Had this been Harry the BM would have running endless stories of the Sussex marriage in trouble and id’ing the woman. I found disgusting is people on Twitter defending this and Mike is a regular bloke. But some on Twitter are calling it out for what it is. (Someone on Twitter called Mike Shrek’s twin.) Zara knew Mike was a bad’un before she said I do, so she can’t wear the wronged wife mantle (and she was not a naive teenager when she married him). I feel sorry for the Tindall children who are old enough to see this. If they can see this so can their schoolmates.
How dare they degrade the good name of Shrek like that!
Exactly, the rest of the Royal family are excused for every and anything,, but hey Harry is the bad one. The sychophancy and hypocrisy of the British press and the Royals is disgusting
He should be escorted off. That is the least that should happen. I hope this lady isn’t being pressured to step it under the rug. Is Mike another creep KC is going to have to write checks to women to cover for him?
It’s humiliating to be felt up in front of your coworkers. I hope she sues him. That’s sexual assault.
Totally agree, but it’s unfortunately one of those situations where women are forced to laugh it off because the come back of being seen as a “spoil sport” could possibly lose them their job. He’s casually exploiting that concern of hers, and by doing it in front of others he is giving her even fewer options to tell him to back off. There could also be that horrible thought running thru her head that we women are all too familiar with – ie that if you call out this kind of behaviour you could get an aggressive come back because you haven’t found this man charming or flattering. Women walk this tightrope every day, don’t we. You walk down the street, a man shouts out something about your body, you want to tell him to f*ck off but you worry about the come back, so you just walk on, sometimes even smile to diffuse the situation. I bet that woman is making that split second risk assessment.
sparrow, once upon a time, I would agree that women just have to take it. I’m now retired but I know all too well about this behavior on the job. I was taught to never make a scene. I don’t know what you were taught, but there are laws now against sexual assault and this type of behavior in the workplace. With age comes wisdom. What I wish this young woman had done is say in a loud clear voice: “Take you hand off of my breast and don’t touch me again. I have not given you permission to touch me.” The reason I say this is that the people around her hear it and she has made it very clear what has happened. Yes, her bosses would have had to deal with him, but that’s not her problem. How they handled it would say a lot about the people she works for.
God, this woman is AT WORK. She’s there to do her professional job, which I’m certain doesn’t include groping and touching.
Molly, that is my point. She is at work and it is hateful because that woman is likely wanting to tell him to fuck off and he knows that.
Ugh. That poor woman. No paycheck is worth being sexually harassed by some lout.
my initial reaction was to ask if they knew each other but yknow what? that doesn’t matter! keep your hands to your freakin self! creep. idk how she didn’t immediately elbow him in the throat cause that would’ve been my immediate reaction.
You can tell, though, that’s she trying to get his left hand off her breast. She’s not strong enough, though. Which he’s counting on.
She’s going to carry these pictures and public judgement her whole life – It’s not just the sexual harm, which there definitely is. It’s the emotional and mental harm too.
He has always been an toxic piece of work so NONE of this surprises me about him – he’s another one who’s a serial cheater. Zara has a history of tolerating toxic behaviour – didn’t her ex (the jockey) physically abuse her?
Zara’s father was dumb as fuck and cheated on Anne constantly. He also apparently had a mean streak. The other men in her life when she was growing up were Philip, Charles, and Andrew.
Not exactly a crew where a girl is going to grow up with a good sense of healthy treatment by a man.
It was mutual physical and emotional abuse; Zara has always chosen toxic relationships. Both Anne and Mark were constant cheaters, and Anne’s likely cheating on Tim now with Andrew Parker-Bowles of all people. Her first love, the one she lost out to to Camilla. Stomach churns to think what those two sisters in law have in common.
The palace is in damage control made. On GMB a royal “expert” is saying Mikey is hurting the (already tarnished) image of the BRF (the grope seen around the world is mentioned); but a “culture expert” is saying his appearance is positive PR for the Windsors. SMH, you can’t make this stuff up. I feel sorry for the woman goes after Mike in criminal or civil court the royals and the lackeys will come for her.
Any minute now her bosses will force her to issue a statement that this was all in good fun. It will be a huge lie. Look at him copping a feel, treating her like a piece of meat. He’s disgusting.
This is the exact point I tried to make above. Her job and future employment within this crappy industry will rely on her making out it was nothing and all a bit of fun. And that is the further level of exploitation in what he has done to her. Her instinct was likely to say, what the hell are you doing, get your hands off me, but she probably had to keep her mouth shut and “not make a scene”. He is truly vile.
Yup, exactly. I’ve been groped like this more times than I can count throughout my life, and since I’m also very thin, there was usually the added bonus of being lifted off my feet and spun around in the process. All the better to create the pretense that it’s all in good fun, and I knew that if I ever responded in any other way besides laughing it off, I would be looked at as a bitch or a wet blanket. Men who behave this way know exactly what they are doing.
He has already gotten away with this! All the media this morning are saying “What a great guy he is”, “He’s so grounded” “He’s down to earth”, “He’s one of the lads”, “He was the Queens favourite”, “Look at him rapping and fitting in with the peasants”. Blah blah blah.
Its only been two days but he’s already the bookies favourite to win the bloody show! Let’s see what he looks like when there’s no food!
Part of me wonders if this is the reason he was allowed to go on the show in the first place. The royals need a new sloppy spare to soak up those headlines and deflect from the monarch and heir. I’m not saying this incident was staged or planned, just inevitable based on who he is. Mike Tindall is who he always has been – an uncouth, crass lush who thrives on toxic masculinity, misogyny, and racism.
I suppose it’s not as perfect a dichotomy as beating down your brother to raise your own profile, but in terms of willingness to be used as a prop for the monarchy, Mike might be just what Will needs. It’ll be interesting to see if the narrative in the press turns from staged hugs to Will’s ‘concerns’ about Mike’s drinking, ‘support’ for Zara, etc.
The reaction to these pics and the praise “Tinds” is getting for being a drunken thug is disgusting. Maybe I am feeling emotional today because here in the States in 2022 our votes are determining if women will have rights over their own bodies. People allowing, excusing, minimizing and some even exalting this type of behavior reinforces the message that women’s thoughts and feelings are not valued in society and men are free to do whatever they like. Comments like she should feel flattered, he’s just playing, he just a touchy feely bloke, if she didn’t want the attention, why did she wear that, it’s just a bit of fun, normalize this behavior. Throw in the comments about his drinking, comments that after the world cup he drank 50 beers on the plane back to the UK from AUS, and there is a lot of bad behaviors being normalized. Then again this is a man who after his wife gave birth on the bedroom floor to the son he so wanted, he took the baby to watch rugby games on TV.
He is a misogynistic pig and his behavior is being lauded. He may not be a “working royal” but he is part of the royal family. The royals continue to show the values they uphold and what is tragic is that people are not outraged. I remain hopeful that today here in the States we are outraged and vote that women’s rights are valued.
This is appalling and outrageous. I am so angry on this woman’s behalf. What is wrong with him? And what is wrong with the BRF? They love abusers and creeps, don’t they? Diana’s love for her son saved Harry from beyond the grave. Nobody will convince me otherwise. The BRF is, to this day, trying everything in their power to snuff out that love and overwrite Harry’s life. They are monsters.
Holy hell, reading the article was horrifying and the additional information in these comments is truly eye-opening on a wtf level. Clearly MT picked up this job based on his royal-adjacent credentials: how on earth do you excuse groping a woman against her will in broad daylight (at all) in pictures that are broadcast around the world and get a pass for this behavior? How?
He is a bully and an assaulter of both men and women.
As per usual, C says, you got it totally right and wrapped up in just a few words. I ramble on trying to make the same point!
Aw, thank you! Really it’s mostly that I’d probably get banned if I say what I want to about him, haha!
their youngest daughter looks just like him
I wonder what his wife and daughters thought when he said publicly if this one is a girl we can try for the boy. And he said after the son was born they could watch sports as if the daughters would not be interested in sports
Another thing I’ve just noticed about the photographs. The woman is wearing a mask. There is no way he can make out she was enjoying a bit of contact when it is obvious no one wants it, and that she doesn’t want or expect people in her personal space in order to protect against covid or flu or anything else going round. He is such a lout. I feel sorry for this woman, and for his daughters. What kind of example is he.
First, Mike Tindall nor the Prince of Wales are aging well.
The Queen’s children and grandchildren did not marry into the aristocracy except Lady Diana Spencer. However, Meghan is labeled the interloper. Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, and what Zara sees, I don’t. She likes them rough, coarse, and rugged.
If he dropped his pants and mooned the audience, the British media would find a reason to justify his behavior. Speculating supporters claim Mike and Zara are non-working royals who earn money and pay taxes. No evidence to support this claim is available now (cough). The Tindalls live on the estate property, and rent and mortgage are more than 25% of your income.
I don’t imagine other royal husbands in that age group are willing to engage in such ventures for the sake of money. The King must be proud that his niece’s husband represents the kingdom like a royal man. It’s the representation he deserves.
Mike and the latest princess of Wales would then have mooning in common, then. But apparently Kate stopped mooning in high school.
Mike is a pig through and through he is basically the royal reporters and royal family thug that’s why there all suddenly the royal reporters are making excuses and downplaying his gross behavior. This woman looks uncomfortable and trying to get away for him we all know what going to happen phones calls are going to made this poor woman will come out saying it was all in good fun she loves mike . Mike behavior will be sweep under the rug the pictures will be gone for the internet and the royal reporter will praise him and Mike Will course talk crap about the Sussex’s to make everything better.
There is already a story in People about Zara and Mike’s meet-cute. This is getting swept under the rug and she’s just as vile for her complicity.
Those photos make me sick to my stomach. That poor young woman. Fully expect her, as others have said, to be forced to laugh it off to save her job and future prospects.
Smash the patriarchy that enables this kind of assault. Abolish the monarchy that subsidizes it.
Wouldn’t it be funny if he had to give more than his got paid, to make this problem go away?
He’s so thuggish. He makes my skin crawl. Being protected by the press as he overtly sexually harasses a young woman is grotesque.
So can the show just send him home now? There are codes of conduct on sets, and this behaviour is not only disgusting, it exposes the whole production to legal action. Not to mention that I think this young woman could go after Mike himself with this documentation – this sure looks like assault to me. We know Mike is doing the show for the money, but he could end up in the hole for much more than reality show compensation if he’s not careful.
And if this is what he does this when cameras are rolling, just imagine what a nightmare he must be in the shadows.
I wonder if Harry encouraged Zara to leave Tinder back in 2011. It’s kinda weird that him and Zara are close but that Harry and Mike have obvious beef.
Mike Tindall is pure trash. But he’s white and royal adjacent…so there’s that.
This is the type that Bill has decided to align himself with, says a lot.
Inexcusable and vile.
Let’s just hope he doesn’t try to lay a wreath this week. That was sarcasm…
Royals being royal, what’s wrong with that?
The poor woman is fully masked, yet as she’s being assaulted, the press somehow assesses that she’s “ecstatic?” What the fuck? This is how women are gaslighted and oppressed.
He’s literally grabbing her breast assaulting that poor woman in front of the whole world. But of course the press say absolutely nothing about it. And even in the best case scenario the women was consenting to this “playful act” he’s a married man and his wife is a member of the royal family. It’s so f*cking disgraceful.
I always thought Mike had ‘where’s my hug’ energy, but he’s even more of a creep than I thought.
The mam looks like he speaks 8 complete sentences a year.
He looks like a thumb AND he’s a gropey SOB. What a prize!
In the usual manner of deflection, there is a photo being repeatedly posted in the replies to above tweets, that is pretty raunchy. It shows H. among others, and I’ll leave it there. My Q. is is this photo real? And was it published way back during the time H. and W. were going hard on the party circuit, or this the first time?
Oh to never be young and dumb again, either way.
This is very triggering for us who were teenagers in the 1970s and 80s. We got told by other women to toughen up. I thought those dark ages were over. And she’s wearing shorts as they’re the most appropriate thing to wear given the terrain. Should she have worn long trousers and heels like our Kate? Seeing this has made me cry
Huh? I was a teenager in the 80s, and I have no idea what you mean by any of this.