Irina Shayk ‘very much loves’ Bradley Cooper, they’ve been ‘hanging out more’

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been back together for months, at least that’s my theory. They took a family vacation together with their daughter in August. They’ve seemingly been spending more time together all autumn, even going to some events in New York together. Even when they were broken up, they still spent time together, for sure. But it feels different in recent months. Sources have even talked about how much they still like spending time together and how Irina especially would like another child with Bradley. This week, they were seen out together again, and they seemed handsy and affectionate. So, another round of rumors, this time in People Magazine:

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are keeping things close. The two were spotted Monday in New York City, dressed casually while taking their dogs for a walk and, at one point, putting their arms around one another. A source close to the supermodel, 36, tells PEOPLE that she and Cooper, 47, “have both been single and started hanging out more together.” “Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him,” the insider says. Shayk and Cooper first started dating in spring 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Two years later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four years together. “After they split, she missed him,” the source tells PEOPLE of Shayk and Cooper. “She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter. Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad. She would like for them to be back together.” Reps for Shayk and Cooper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

[From People]

At this point, I believe it’s what it appears to be. There’s no secret agenda, there’s no big conspiracy about what’s *really* happening here. They were together for years, they have a beautiful daughter together, they remained close after their split and now Irina is kind of pushing for them to get back together and maybe have another baby. That’s how it looks because that’s how it is. I think Bradley is into it too – I believe they were happy together because she let him do his own thing professionally, and he probably loves how undemanding Irina is in general. I’m not saying she’s a doormat, but I get the feeling – from Irina’s interviews – that she’s pretty live-and-let-live in relationships and she’s a woman of pretty uncomplicated tastes and preferences. She still loves B-Coop and wants another baby, simple as that.

Irina Shayk reportedly wants to get 'back together' with ex Bradley Cooper https://t.co/TDpnfRmMrR pic.twitter.com/LfY9udilyK — Page Six (@PageSix) November 8, 2022