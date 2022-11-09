Irina Shayk ‘very much loves’ Bradley Cooper, they’ve been ‘hanging out more’

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been back together for months, at least that’s my theory. They took a family vacation together with their daughter in August. They’ve seemingly been spending more time together all autumn, even going to some events in New York together. Even when they were broken up, they still spent time together, for sure. But it feels different in recent months. Sources have even talked about how much they still like spending time together and how Irina especially would like another child with Bradley. This week, they were seen out together again, and they seemed handsy and affectionate. So, another round of rumors, this time in People Magazine:
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are keeping things close. The two were spotted Monday in New York City, dressed casually while taking their dogs for a walk and, at one point, putting their arms around one another.
A source close to the supermodel, 36, tells PEOPLE that she and Cooper, 47, “have both been single and started hanging out more together.”
“Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him,” the insider says.
Shayk and Cooper first started dating in spring 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Two years later, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four years together.
“After they split, she missed him,” the source tells PEOPLE of Shayk and Cooper. “She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter. Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad. She would like for them to be back together.”
Reps for Shayk and Cooper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
[From People]
At this point, I believe it’s what it appears to be. There’s no secret agenda, there’s no big conspiracy about what’s *really* happening here. They were together for years, they have a beautiful daughter together, they remained close after their split and now Irina is kind of pushing for them to get back together and maybe have another baby. That’s how it looks because that’s how it is. I think Bradley is into it too – I believe they were happy together because she let him do his own thing professionally, and he probably loves how undemanding Irina is in general. I’m not saying she’s a doormat, but I get the feeling – from Irina’s interviews – that she’s pretty live-and-let-live in relationships and she’s a woman of pretty uncomplicated tastes and preferences. She still loves B-Coop and wants another baby, simple as that.
Photos courtesy of Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF Foto / Avalon, Christian Lora / Image Press Agency / Avalon, Backgrid, Avalon Red and Cover Images.
-
-
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitin Museum of Art at the opening of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’. New York City, New York – Monday May 7, 2018.,Image: 515185058, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Robin Platzer/Twin Images / Twin Images / Avalon
-
-
154564, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk celebrate Roger Federer’s win in the quarter-finals on Centre court on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. London, United Kingdom – Wednesday July 6, 2016. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONGKONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office Stephen Lock / (Photoshot): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533436439, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City,Image: 688275818, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Irina Shayk during L’ Immensità red carpet, 79th Venice International Film Festival, Italy – 04 Sep 2022
Irina Shayk in Versace,Image: 719728110, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF Foto / Avalon
-
-
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 08: Russian model Irina Shayk arrives at the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW (New York Fashion Week) 2022 Presentation VIP Opening Event held at The Shops at Hudson Yards on September 8, 2022 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 721008155, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Irina Shayk, Credit line: Christian Lora / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
New York, NY – Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunited for a New York minute to spend some quality time with their daughter Lea De Seine on Wednesday.
Pictured: Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper
BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Russian model Irina Shayk rocks an all black ensemble while enjoying a walk with her daughter Lea and her friend around New York.
Pictured: Irina Shayk
BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Los Angeles, USA – 20190224 – The 91st Academy Awards – Arrivals
-PICTURED: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
-PHOTO by: Lionel Hahn/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
-672020_007.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 24 Feb 2019
Credit: Lionel Hahn/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
Preparing for a pregnancy announcement is my guess
I’m with you
mte
His sister runs a private Facebook page about him. She mentioned that Bradley told her he and Irina are not back together. Time will tell I guess.
Uhmmmmm…. I would for sure lie to and then disown any sibling who was posting private information I share with them.
Since she showed that she is a Putin / war supporter, I just can’t stand her.
Same. Don’t care about any of the relationship stunts she pulls to cling to relevancy (Kanye, anyone?). She’s a garbage person and it bothers me that people forget her pro-war bullsh-t.
Yes, I used to like her but between her Putin stuff and Kanye (after his pro Trump sh*t, anti BLM, etc.)…she’s gross. She’s lucky the press just isn’t that into her and left it at the ‘z’ thing (& that US press is unaware of how blatantly obvs. that was to people familiar with Russian propaganda & thought people were overreaching), cause there was also the whole glamour shot clutching a flattering Putin biography, too.
I’m guessing BCoop either really loves her, because he seems like the type to micromanage his publicity so if he’s still with her after all that…it’s love, or the closet rumors are true. All I know is if my ex-even if we shared a child-did al of the above I’d be civil and mildly friendly at best.
I do wonder if she is actually the “source” for these comments.
Hope they have a happy little family for however long in lasts. They seem kinda weird but like it clicks at least at times. I don’t see him staying w anyone monogamously for decades. I heard him on armchair podcast and he has his insecurities and idiosyncrasies.
Yeah interesting vibe