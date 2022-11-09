Elon Musk wants to make Twitter paywalled because he’s hemorrhaging money

Elon Musk is hemorrhaging money because he’s so dumb. He just had to sell off $3.95 billion in Tesla stock yesterday as part of his “acquisition” of Twitter. And Tesla’s stock price is crashing too. Musk’s house of cards was already pretty tenuous pre-Twitter, and it’s headed for an inevitable disaster WITH Twitter. What’s hilarious is that while Musk has poured billions of his own wealth into purchasing Twitter, he has partners like Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia. How long before his partners pull the plug on Musk’s mismanagement of an already massively overleveraged escapade? Speaking of, Musk is desperate for his personal troll farm to make money. He’s now considering making Twitter paywalled.

Elon Musk has scraped off about $92 billion of his wealth this year after purchasing Twitter, the platform that he is now considering putting entirely behind a paywall, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg reported that shares of Musk’s other business venture, Tesla Inc. — which makes up the biggest part of his fortune — were traded as low as $186.75 on Tuesday. Per the outlet, the drop in value is due to investors in the electric car company raising concerns after his acquisition of Twitter.

As a result, Musk, 51, is now worth $177 billion. His wealth reached its peak last year at $340 billion when Tesla’s shares were traded at a record price of $410. His current net worth, however, did not impact his title as the richest person in the world, Bloomberg reported.

Late last month, he closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. Musk — who reportedly borrowed $12 billion to be able to afford the sale — has considered other ways to generate revenue for the company, including charging a subscription fee to most or all users, according to The Verge.

A source familiar with the situation told the outlet that the Tesla CEO and one of his advisers, venture capitalist David Sacks, have discussed the idea of the platform-wide paywall in recent meetings. Representatives for Musk and Twitter did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.