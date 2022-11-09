Mike Tindall’s reality show gig ‘brings the royal family into disrepute’

Mike Tindall is still appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! As much as the British media wants to polish this turd, there’s an inescapable sense that this is a huge downgrade for someone adjacent to the royal family. I keep thinking about how the royal reporters will always condescendingly reference Prince Harry and Netflix, claiming that his “Netflix paymasters will make him sing for his supper!” When it was Mike all along, prepared to spill royal tea for a relatively paltry sum. Soon after he sexually assaulted a young female crew member, Mike was on camera, talking about his first date with Zara Phillips, and how they both got completely sh-tfaced on their lunch date. He said, “Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start.” How frightfully downmarket. There’s a growing feeling among royalists that Tindall’s appearance on this show is actually quite bad for the Windsors:
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be ‘very upset and sad’ over Mike Tindall’s behaviour on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, an expert has claimed. Royal author Angela Levin has accused Princess Anne’s son-in-law, 44, of ‘demeaning’ the Royal Family by participating in the hit ITV reality series.
Since entering the jungle, the former rugby star has won over fans by giving an honest insight into his marriage and surprise rapping skills. Earlier this week, the father-of-three revealed that him and his wife Zara got ‘smashed’ on their ‘boozy’ first date back in 2003, which the expert insisted wasn’t ‘anybody’s business’ but their own.
She said: ‘I think it brings the royal family into disrepute.’
Speculating why the rugby pro signed up the series, Angela suggested that the father was either ‘bored’ or just ‘wanted to have some fun’.
‘I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother in law Princess Anne – and other members of the royal family,’ she said. ‘It’s not just a joke.’
What’s more, the expert said that Mike’s antics will also leave the Prince and Princess of Wales ‘very sad and very upset’.
Describing how Mike has always been particularly supportive of Prince William, the expert said his appearance has come out of left-field for the family and could mark the start of his new TV ambitions.
LOL. It was just six months ago when the British media was force-feeding their readers with a narrative about “Prince William has always been super-close to Mike Tindall.” There was a desperation to make William seem personable and blokey, so quotes appeared out of the ether about their “bromance.” It was also a convenient deflection considering both Mike and William were photographed at Houghton Hall, the residence of Rose Hanbury. Remember that? Anyway, while Angela Levin is a lunatic, I believe that the Windsors are not happy about Mike’s whole deal these days.
So now the wails are disappointed in Mike after all the spin of will and Mike being best buddies. Lol
Where is the Bullyiam incandescent frothing at the gob? It would be justified but we don’t see it. If we do the maths, targeted ire + selective leniency = pretty much a racist family.
Is Mike becoming the new scapegoat to make Will seem wonderful by comparison? Obviously, he has no Sussex gossip or he would have already let that out.
I think he’s pacing himself. He’ll get to the Sussex gossip later. One of his fellow contestants didn’t even know who Zara was, asked if she was Australian after Mike mentioned that he met her in Australia and worse the other contestant went on to call her Lara.
Also noticed that even on this show in the middle of nowhere in Australia, a royal adjacent managed to find a black person to sit next to.
I wouldn’t count on that. he may be waiting to dole out his gossip. But if he does gossip, he’ll reveal more about the royal family than about the Sussexes. For example, he said in another interview that the family sat around talking smack about Harry and Meghan during one Christmas holiday. That’s how these people spend their time. I hope he does say more, just so that he can show the world more about who he, and the royal family, really are.
People will be disappointed if they are watching for Sussex gossip. ITV won’t broadcast anything that invades someone else’s privacy or could be defamatory. The show is designed to only show a very little bit of the camp conversations, and they pick the ones where they are talking about themselves or each other, because it’s all about driving the phone votes.
I suspect you guys are right, and I also think that if Mike Tindall’s royal gossip had been about the Sussexes instead of Lara-Zara What’s-Her-Name, that Angela Levin and the Daily Fail would not have found his gossip so despicable. They would have run with it and dinned out on it for weeks.
Yeah this isn’t a good look for the royal family, but we knew that as soon as this was announced. Shocking that Angela Levin is actually admitting that someone besides H&M has put a foot wrong.
I do think that levin is being extra dramatic here. I don’t think that william and kate are losing sleep over this. But his we got shitfaced on the first date comment does cheapen the royal brand a bit.
I guess charles and anne would probably find this whole thing a bit classless
As for Zara, i would be embarrassed if i was her.
I hope Zara is embarrassed as hell. She deserves this. I have hated her since her disrespect to the Reverend at H & M’s wedding, and this hatred has spread to Mike and Anne. They’re small, small people.
Ha! That shitfaced comment reminds me of the ‘what’s classy if you’re rich, but trashy if you’re poor?’
@Call_Me_AL, what happened with the Reverand at H & M’s wedding?
Well maybe Mike doesn’t need his best friend ” job” anymore after getting paid to make a fool of himself on that dumb show. He’s found other income now.
Oh, no, he just took this gig because he was bored…or wanted to have some fun…never about the money.
…but Meghan’s (late night) emails?
Don’t forget that she had a baby shower with her friends-who did she think she was?
OMG yes @Miranda and @MaryContrary!!! A baby shower with friends IN NEW YORK!!! In New York for crying out loud! Totally something a serial murderer of squirrels would do. She got on a private plane paid for by her rich, rabid friends and CELEBRATED HER PREGNANCY AT A SHOWER! I bet they took home gift bags valued at over $200 like a bunch of psychos, when there are people who live their whole lives on Salt Island without getting a $200 gift bag. She probably sat there at HER BABY SHOWER with her LEGS CROSSED and maybe a beautiful wisp of hair cascaded down her face, further proof that she’s a sociopath!!! And then when she left SHE CLOSED HER OWN CAR DOOR!!! WTF!!!
Don’t forget to clutch your pearls over how much it COST (though it was paid for by her friends). The COST! The COST!!
@HeatherC yes THE COST my pearls are clutched! And let us not forget that we were never even given a tally of how many bathrooms there were at that shower!!!
But even more alarming, the mother to be kept touching her growing belly AT THE SHOWER IN NEW YORK! That in of itself is uncontroverted evidence of homicidal tendencies.
The cost, the bathrooms (and we STILL don’t have a number), the touching of her stomach, the wisp of hair not secured neatly in a bun – who wears their hair like this? All Wispy! Just wisps of hair running amuck! A psycho does!! The private plane flying TO NEW YORK, the $200 gift bags, the celebration, the crossing of the legs, and the SHUTTING OF HER OWN CAR DOOR can only add up to one conclusion…
(holds up a pic of Meghan grinning maniacally replacing Jack Nicholson’s pic in The Shining).
In fairness, they were already in disrepute as far as many of us were concerned. So sorry (not!) about W&K having a case of the sads. 😭
Do more, Mikey. I want outrage and scorn. I want headlines bemoaning the deep fissures appearing as if overnight in the bedrock of the royal family’s relationships over this. I want embarrassment.
I actually think that the Royal Family is happy that Mike is on the show. He can get let the public know how terrible Harry and Meghan are and that they disrespected the Queen.
So, “him got smashed”, did he? And Will is only sad and upset – I guess he saves his incandescence for Harry.
Another episode of the BRF showing its ass. Self-entitled Tindall fits right in
The English people have been told generation after generation after generation that the royals and the aristocracy are “quality”, are “their betters”, and now everyone can see as clear as day that they’re no better, they may even be worse, so what is the point of this family being maintained in the lap of luxury. Even a die hard royalist must be upset by this, no one wants their illusions shattered.
You hit the nail on the head. I hope that the Brits are thinking carefully about what they want as far as the future of the BRF, and (this is the important part) making their opinions known. Protests against the BRF will be shut down, we all know that, but they can write and call their MP’s and keep doing it. They can also petition news outlets (“respectable” vs the tabs, I don’t know if it natters) about their opinions.
Charles does have an ear for public opinion, so if it’s out there, he will listen. Of course he will hang on to what is his, but at least he can cut some B and C list Royals loose.
He didn’t hesitate when it came to punishing his own son for falling out of the established line, so what’s stopping him with the likes of Tindall?
The die-hards will find excuses. Mike and Zara were never “working” royals and never had titles so it doesn’t matter what they do.
Lol! Like they had a sterling reputation before. C-Rex had better start doling out some of that untaxed inheritance money to the “nonworking” royals or put them on payroll before actually devastating secrets and behind the scenes machinations are revealed. I’m surprised they’re not blackmailing him already…
Yep. My impression has been that Mike and Zara didn’t receive the payout they’d expected from the Queen’s will. Once the Tindalls realized Charles and William were not going to send anymore funds their way, M&Z had no choice but to make deals on their own.
How was he not removed from the show after assaulting the female staff? Don’t they have HR and lawyers in Australia? This guy is like all the school bullies in the world melded into one being.
Yet, even with this article in the Daily Fail, the criticism was relatively mild. They speculated that M. Tindall’s decision to go on the show was for boredom or “just wanting to have fun.” Right. As if money had absolutely nothing to do with it. That’s the most logical reason, but they completely ignored it, some journalists.
As tawdry as it was to relay a drunken first date story about your now-wife, I do think that it’s a bit much to say that Tindall’s appearance on the reality show will “bring disrepute” to a family that has done all that the BRF has done, including Prince Andrew.
He makes Fergie’s past shenanigans look like child’s play. Keep being you Mike, the more bad press you get the worse the BRF looks. Zara needs to dump his ass to keep whatever small amount of goodwill she has left.
Him and Zara may think that’s a cute story and it’s a treasured memory for them but it’s something that I’d share with friends (specifically close ones) and not something I would or want revealed to millions of people on national television.
Mike will continue to talk about royals but I don’t think he will say anything about the Sussex’s . Anything that say that not true will bring legal issues for the networks so mike will have to stick with talking about himself and Zara . I think that what’s bothering the royal reporters they were hoping since mike had loose lips in the past let slip about the cousin own lunch and Sussex being invited to that and not going or the time he let it be know that he try to fight Harry .
You know the BRF is upset with Mikey thanks to Grope-gate. (I hope the woman is talking to a lawyer now.) The BM won’t directly bring up what Tindall did because it brings up comparisons to Andrew. Charlie’s Devil just threw Camilla under the bus ( she did Camilla’s book) and cozies up to the Wailes, the epitome of family values. The king and queen’s extramarital messes will be spilled out on The Crown, and William’s Rose trimming could come up.
If this is true, I have no idea, but let’s say I would not be shocked to learn that several members of the RF drink heavily. Harry used to, Camilla seems like she loves wine, there was that video years ago of William sloshed in Switzerland, KC has a rather Rudolphian nose… Does this read as shocking to British people?
It sort of amuses me that AL finds his honesty a bit hard to take: MT is absolutely a total cretin.
With the previous generation – Queen, Margaret, Queen Mother etc, all accounts are that they were sucking down the hard booze by about 10.00am.
Chuck’s reign isn’t very regal, lol. We have Carole selling paper plates in New Jersey and now Mike Tindall sexually assaulting the staff. I’m starting to think Chuck really is using Randy Andy as a sounding board.
At this rate, Chocolate medals Eddie must be grateful that nobody knows him lol. But his wife might be another thing 🤣
I would have thought groping a woman who’s not your wife would be embarrassing for the family members involved but okay…..
It looks to me like neither Phillip nor QEII were very generous to Zara in their wills and that’s why Mike took this gig.
Let’s be real here, would he really be on this show without Lara’s approval?
He’s a low value man, like, textbook. I love the second hand embarrassment I’m getting from this though.
“Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed.” What is he, 18?
He sounds like a loutish frat boy at the worst American party school. And he clearly behaves like one.
Mike is trash, no two ways about it. But does it reflect on Charles, Will or Kate? I don’t think so, but it does make Zara and to an extent Anne look bad. Except Mike might need to look to Charles to pay of the sexual assault victim.
I checked the fails comments this morning; ‘Rubish, Mike is good fun’, ‘I bet Will and Kate both watch it, they love Mike’.
I wish to God that young woman this pig assaulted in front of the cameras lawyers up right now and doesn’t say ANYTHING except to her lawyer. This pig needed to get fired and arrested STAT, but I can’t criticize Australia since the U.S. is the same exact way.
I find that hard to believe. They were already there. the constant leaking for the past four years, the recent written books.
Almost everything is public, there is no mystique, TMI.