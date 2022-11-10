Princess Kate: People are ‘so isolated & disconnected’, need to ‘feel like they belong’

Do you think someone sat down with Kate, the Princess of Wales, and told her that she needs to stop flapping her hands and making crazy-looking expressions when she’s doing events? I think that might have happened because suddenly, Kate is actually making somewhat normal expressions and she’s not freeze-posing so hard. Did someone train her? Did she decide to try something new? It’s a mystery. Here are more photos from Kate’s event on Wednesday, where she visited the Colham Manor Children’s Centre. I didn’t realize this at the time, but it was her inaugural event as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. So there, she’s also added a new patronage. She even spoke off-the-cuff during the round-table. By that I mean, she didn’t read off of notes, but I’m sure some comments were prepared for her and she memorized them, that’s my guess.
Praising the work of the centre, she said: “You hear time and time again about the stigma associated with reaching out for help.
“…so much of the adversity comes from the lack of connection, whether that’s relationships or your physical connections with people within your community and you’re providing both here, so I think more places like this would be so valuable.”
In a later conversation she added: “People are so isolated and disconnected [so] to be able to come together and feel that they are part of something, the sense of family comes up all the time – feeling like they belong, feeling like they can have trusted people that can listen to them.”
She continued: “It’s so needed in communities across the board, whether that’s talking to the vulnerable, homelessness, or addiction – they need the same as what mums need and if we can try and join the dots within community provision right from the start, ultimately you’re helping that next generation.”
Sky News praised her to the hilt for what she said, and her comments amount to “people need a sense of community, people need help.” I also feel like Kate and William’s public comments these days – just in general – always have the feel of some kind of subtweet of Meghan and Harry. Like… Kate is taking about women who feel isolated in their pregnancies and isolated as mothers, you know, just like Kate and the royals isolated Meghan when she was suicidal and begging for help, remember?
Here’s a video from her visit. I’ll give her some credit, she’s gotten a lot better at solo events and speaking in these round-table discussions. I can tell that she’s still got issues with speaking off-the-cuff, but this is a vast improvement from where she was two years ago. The thing with the little boy and the poppy was a set-up. The boy barely knew what was happening.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Kate doesn’t have the bandwidth to support other women’s needs.
She’s talking about herself feeling isolated at Adelaide, while Will does whatever and whomever.
I was going to say the same thing! She’s referring to herself, and calling out for attention. I don’t know why people don’t refer to Meghan being su*cidal when she was pregnant when speaking to Kate about maternal mental health. Alternatively, why she doesn’t say something along the lines of ‘we have realised the importance of supporting women through such a vulnerable time in their lives, it can touch anyone, regardless of background.’ Ugh. The hypocrisy. If she had any sense, she wouldn’t touch this issue. Same with Will and solving racism.
I’m sure the media and everyone they meet with are given their talking points and are told what not to discuss.
Word salad. Hollow words salad.
Not only that, poor segues: the vulnerable, homelessness, and addiction need the same thing mums need. Girl, WTF are you talking about!?
You took the words out of my mouth @ThatsNotOkay
I’ve noticed whoever writes this stuff for her follows the same sentence structure every time: Declarative statement followed by whether that is… or whether that is …. Seriously, you could make a drinking game out of it.
Agreed. It seems clear that her words are impersonal. She seems to be half quoting, half paraphrasing something she’s read somewhere. Zero insight.
Unfortunately, it’s still miles better than anything she’s ever said before in 20 years. Usually, it was just happy to be here, name the place, fumble the name, fall apart, end.
This is the RF job and she’s doing it. She doesn’t have to actually mean any of it, just say the right words.
Yeah, exactly. This is word salad but its better word salad than we were getting two years and this seems to be what people want from their royals.
I mean if she feels so strongly about there being more of these centers why doesn’t the royal foundation open one? Instead of some bogus research centre that we haven’t heard of in a whole year. Have they actually hired researchers? I still cannot believe that the royal rota dared to is to the Invictus games
LOL I think you’re answering your own question there. She does not feel strongly about this.
So we’re going to see her exhaust the monochrome style over and over, until Meghan brings in something new for her to copy. I’m surprised she hasn’t done a braid yet.
Everything is about making her look good! She can be (is) a total monster behind the scenes, but as long as “we make her look good in public” is the message the RF wants to put out.
To bully and isolate such a warm, caring, inclusive person like Meghan, and then after she’s out, you go out and do work pretending that you care about helping ppl going through what you put her through, is gaslighting 1 on 1!! All she and her her husband has proven, is that they are just as bad as Tampon and Horse when they gas lit Diana 30 years prior!
P.s. of course they took the opportunity to use…I mean prove to us that Kate/RF is not racist, cause look at her with a Black child!!😒
Nothing objectionable about the words she strung together, but she’s got zero credibility and the hypocrisy is stunning. First, do no harm, KKKHate.
Ha ha haha She literally asks the the experts at the end to stay in touch because, “I love all the science stuff”! Science stuff!
Yeah, LOL, she’s a real STEM girl!
she must be fu**ing joking right? I know someone fed those words to her but she must realise? surely she’s not THAT stupid?
Are my eyes deceiving me or did she abandon the wiglet?
I think you can see it in the video when she walks into the building – it is sort of poofed up higher than the rest of her hair? But I am not a wiglet expert by any means so IDK, lol!
She’s still wearing the fall [hairpiece], but it looks like it’s sitting a bit lower on the crown of her head. Kate’s own hair is parted, but when the part ends, there’s the cap of hair cascading down her back.
I wonder if she’s not wearing the extensions underneath? Or just different extentions? bc her hair looks very different than it looked last week or before their 2 week break.
Always roping in some poor black child for their photo ops.
They are trying to get ahead of Harry’s book.
Yes indeed, ‘someone’ needs to provide support here. But not the Wails, oh no, they just have the odd smile.
As for the comments about isolation I know she has CarolE firmly in her life but I could imagine her saying this. Obviously she’d never admit that her life isn’t never put a foot wrong perfect but we all have eyes and the truth is clearly very different. It doesn’t make me in any way sympathetic to her mean girl life but it feels like she accidentally spoke the truth here.
Yes, if only she had a supportive sister-in-law, someone who understood the pressure and could commiserate with her. Oh wait….. Plus, she has Pippa, and they live closer than ever. I wonder what’s really going on with Kate, not that I care for anything.
I agree that Kate feels isolated right now in Windsor. It can be hard to make mom friends in general, factor in that she’s a garbage person, and that other families may be uncomfortable around the Wales bc of their status/role….and I’m sure its isolating, especially if her husband is spending large chunks of time….not with her.
I kind of can’t believe we haven’t gotten a photo op of Pippa and her kids in Windsor with Kate and the Wales children.
I mean once again, Kate is just saying words. I was going to say the same thing about William and Kate isolating Meghan. I saw people gushing about Kate and the little black boy. It was very convenient that the Royal reporter from Sky got the whole thing on video so she could tweet it out to the public. I know the reaction would have been different if Meghan had given her poppy to a child. The royalists used to get upset when she gave a flower from the bouquets that were presented to her by little girls.
She did not see Archie and Lily her own niece and nephew when they are on the UK. Sorry Kate all the photo ops do not matter
I was waiting for her to say “Women already have a voice. They just need to be empowered to use it.”
What a hypocrite she is. She was hostile to her sister in law even on that walkabout.she needs to stop preaching.
The jazz hands and the mugging must be startling to those children
I couldn’t hear her most of the time and couldn’t understand what she was saying when I could. I could understand what the child said better. And she is still making the over-exaggerated expression at the child in the top picture. She looks as if there is a mild lag on one side of her face as if there is a nerve problem. That may be why fewer exaggerated expressions.
I don’t know if it’s the dress, coat or angle of some of the photographs but she is shockingly thin in these photos – you can’t help but notice it.
Gotta wonder how long this ‘improved’ kHate will last – she has a fire in her belly at the moment because of Meghan but it won’t last, never does.
kHate is nothing more than a vapid mannequin that models wiglets.
Her roundtable talk is still so halting and inauthentic. I truly wonder how the professionals feel about her after she echoes back to them mental health basics 101 and then flounces out. They must wonder why they bothered.
That’s exactly what she does. She repeats what the organization told her and the rota act like she just saved the world with her comments. It’s embarrassing.
You know whose child was in danger of not being born along with his mom loosing her life and this insipid, basic, B was one of the head ones leading the
Charge against them? Meghan. I don’t ever want to hear or see Kate pretend to care about moms and mental health and isolation. She can just go do one in the corner .
Her boobs got smaller in a week
She sure did not make Meghan feel like she belonged with all the mean girling Kate goes in for.
Mean girling is far too sanitized terminology for what Kate did and continues to do to Meghan. It’s sinister.
Feels like her comments (as obvious as they are) are just another rip off of Meghan talking about importance of community & ripple effects of that & even comments from Meghan’s recent podcast about good/bad mothers. Kate & William have been spinning of a lot of Harry & Meghan sound bites.
And it’s clear Kate didn’t do anything to support a pregnant mother in her own circle when she felt isolated – oh sorry she just sat back when her character was being assassinated – so there’s some nerve there. I wonder if I will ever get over royals talking on causes where they have little credibility due to their own actions etc. But then I saw someone who met Charles praise how much he cares about mental health. Charles who famously had friends tell Dimbleby that Diana was mentally ill for (correctly) believing he was having an affair with Camilla. And Andrew was involved with a human trafficking project after the Epstein/Guiffre revelations first emerged so maybe royals champion certain causes to deflect.
it was a cute moment with Akeem but my cynical side says it was a set up with him given that backlash in Jamaica for that kids behind the fences pic & recoiling from the Black minister. Kate needs other images for this year. And the royals have been non stop with their hugging etc of Black kids since Oprah .
In answer to a comment above, she has a Wiglet on. In her profile shot the wiglet is lighter than the front, giving her a two toned look. No credit to her once again. Sorry.
Yeah, you can see it front-on, too. Watching the video (with the sound off, I can’t listen to her), it clearly sits up on the crown, and from side-on it demarcates and splits her real hair from her fake hair. It looks like she has two sets of hair, which is why she seems to fiddle with her hair and try to throw it backwards and together behind her shoulders. I have grown so used to spotting it, that I can’t un-spot it now. I would love Kate to do a number of things: cut her hair into a really amazing short style, which would set the cat amongst the staid old pigeons and bring some health back to it; leave William; tell her mother to bugger off out of her life; get on her knees and say sorry to her sister and brother in law; get better (if she has the ED I think she has). These are pretty much in the wrong order. It should start with the apology. And some of it sounds very sympathetic towards her, but if she is as ill as I think she is, she does have my empathy on that and that alone.
I wonder if she feels like she wasted 10 years where she could have gotten good at public speaking. Fair enough; it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. She might still have been self-conscious about it. But you know courtiers in the palace are comparing her speaking engagements to MM’s podcasting and this is why they’re trying to elevate her to do more commenting and not just smiling. But she’s just… she’s not gonna be hosting any podcast series soon.
Also wonder if she doesn’t like being around Pippa as much now that they’re motherhood equals/Pippa is edging ahead. If you like to be queen bee, your sibling having a mansion, same number of kids now, and a degree in your “area of expertise” must irk.
hard to compare Meghan’s speaking abilities to Kate. they’re on different levels. Meghan is a natural born speaker and is very comfortable in front of the camera and mic. AND she’s had a career in front of the camera, so she knows her angles, knows how to “perform” for the camera, knows how to direct attention etc. Kate…seems like an average person that does public speaking once in a while and doesn’t seem comfortable sometimes. she’s definitely improved a little. I can relate to that, put me in front of a camera, give me all the lessons and experience but I won’t ever be amazing.
Nothing shy about Princess Kate , she walked down de runway in a dress that was actually a see through skirt!!!! She just doesn’t prepare and know her speech, that’s why she is so bad at it, its a simple as that.
I guess performative empathy is better than no empathy at all. But she didn’t even do that much for her brother in law’s wife when she was in crisis during her pregnancy. So hollow now.
Please, allow me to make a small correction not only to your comment but also to the comments above that mention that she didn’t do anything to help her sister in law: for me, she was also the one responsible (as well as the courtiers) for the whole mess which drove Meghan to suicide thoughts, she was the one (or her mother) who instigated and spread the story “Meghan made Kate cry” when she knew that the reverse happened… we are talking about a pretty mean and purposeful defamation of Meghan’s character in a effort to make her look like a poor victim of a black woman… she was not a simple and innocent bystander….who happened to benefit from it by simply doing nothing..
Good point. I don’t disagree. I was also thinking about how Kate’s jealousy and need to be the center of attention has diminished her. She had an opportunity when first introduced to Meghan to befriend her and even mentor her since this was all such a new experience for her. Kate could have set herself up as Meghan’s protector and guide through the royal maze. She could have chosen to be the bigger person. People might view her differently today and Harry and Meghan might still be in the royal fold. Unfortunately, this is not who Kate is or ever will be.
I haven’t seen her whole roundtable talk…just a fragment of it in a very short video where she reminded me of my 10 year old self trying to remember and to recite my poem or my memorized lesson for school…
I think what Kate is comfortable doing is meeting with and speaking to small children, and then talking to adults involved in children’s issues about parenthood and children. The Palace is definitely wheeling her out for those types of engagements. It’s difficult to take her work seriously on a global stage.
I don’t know what we’re meant to take away from royals talking about people’s disconnection blah blah blah. They are already so disconnected from the rest of society just by being who they are; it’s almost a double negative. OK, I’m pleased when they turn up at a charity such as the great Church on the Street and hopefully stir up some money giving, but what they say at these places is pithy nonsense. The irony of her banging on about issues that affected her sister in law is not lost on people, nor is the fact that she herself looks unwell.
This is all spitting in the wind with the cruel Tory government policies at the moment.
*SIGH*
The scene with Aceem was pretty sweet and seemed quite spontaneous…. for once, I saw her being quite relaxed and focused on the child. I’m sure the RR manager must be proud of her. However, if they want to be seen as more relatable and less disconnected to the peasants, they should not allow her to show with a second new coat (!) in the same week, not to mention the amount of new blouses, skirts and dresses (2 dresses and 2 skirts at least).. the empathy factor with all the communities is quite lost otherwise…
Genuinely all for the camera’s , that is a fact. There is not one genuine bone in her body, its simply look at me me me !!!!
There’s that bloody belt again!!!!
Sorry i do not see her as natural and spontaneous. If she were she would have been seen playing with and interacting with Archie and Lily. I find her rather calculating.
You are right Tessa… if I knew how, I would have make a side by side photos of Kate with Akeem and Kate, the princess of children (sarcasm), in the polo match where she completely ignored her baby nephew … no matter what had happened, It takes a pretty cruel person to behave like this towards a little baby… especially as the media are fawning over her about her love for babies…
The guy with the glasses is looking at her with barely contained amusement (about the 1:50 mark).
Ha ha! I went back in to see (on silent, I can’t listen to her voice). It looks like he’s thinking “I gave up my break for this crap?! Fingers crossed I’ve still got time for a coffee and kit kat”.
I watched the video. She’s still very much a terrible public speaker. Her brain seemed to freeze at a point
Word salad is still a word salad, even if she says it in a better way. But hey, at least she’s improving.