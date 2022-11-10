Princess Kate: ‘I tried knitting once and I was terrible at it’

I don’t knit, but I think I would enjoy it. It seems like a nice, calming activity for people who like to keep their hands occupied. For some reason, I’ve always thought of Kate, the Princess of Wales, as somewhat crafty? I assumed she was like her mother in that way, always coming up with activities for her kids involving yarn, glue, glitter, markers. I associate “crafters” with “knitters,” that’s where I’m going with this. Apparently, Kate doesn’t knit though. She tried it once and didn’t get into it.
The Princess of Wales has sheepishly admitted she tried knitting once but “was terrible at it”.
Kate joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final. Volunteers presented the princess with gifts including soap, a signed shirt, artwork and some knitted hats.
Kate told volunteer Susan Hill, who knitted the hats: “I tried knitting once and I was terrible at it, so I’ll have to come for lessons.”
Ms Hill replied: “It’s easy when you know how.”
Ms Hill also told the princess she was profoundly deaf but had been able to lip read what she said, adding: “Thank you.”
Oof, imagine trying to lip-read Kate!! She’s hard enough to understand when you can hear her. Still, the British papers always hire lip-readers to figure out what she’s saying/muttering to William and sometimes I think they get it right. As for knitting… yeah, again, I guess I assumed that it would be something she would do or like? I bet she’s not a quilter either. She does keep a beehive though, at least that’s what she claimed. She makes chutney too. And she definitely encourages her kids to make handmade cards.
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
HRH The Princess of Wales visits the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies at the Royal Surrey County Hospital, Guildford, Surrey, UK on October 05 2022.
Picture Shows The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough
The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scarborough to launch funding to support young peopleâs mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.During the visit – they will meet and engage with local organisations who will benefit from the funding which has been created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.
Picture Shows The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough
The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scarborough to launch funding to support young peopleâs mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.During the visit – they will meet and engage with local organisations who will benefit from the funding which has been created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation. Their Royal Highnesses will also see first-hand how community organisations are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living. Accredited Rota media are asked to meet Rhea Vernon at 1100hrs at 12 Lower Clark St, Scarborough YO12 7PW,Image: 735105356, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Picture Shows The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough
The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scarborough to launch funding to support young peopleâs mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.During the visit – they will meet and engage with local organisations who will benefit from the funding which has been created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation. Their Royal Highnesses will also see first-hand how community organisations are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living. Accredited Rota media are asked to meet Rhea Vernon at 1100hrs at 12 Lower Clark St, Scarborough YO12 7PW,Image: 735105386, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Picture Shows The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough
The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scarborough to launch funding to support young peopleâs mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.During the visit – they will meet and engage with local organisations who will benefit from the funding which has been created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation. Their Royal Highnesses will also see first-hand how community organisations are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living. Accredited Rota media are asked to meet Rhea Vernon at 1100hrs at 12 Lower Clark St, Scarborough YO12 7PW,Image: 735105404, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
The Princess of Wales talking to TV presenter Clare Balding ahead of the England vs Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match at the DW Stadium, Wigan, her first match she has attended since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).
The Princess of Wales talking to TV presenter Clare Balding ahead of the England vs Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match at the DW Stadium, Wigan, her first match she has attended since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).,Image: 735444189, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Martin Rickett / Avalon
She can’t knit so decided to take piano lessons instead.
Same! I tried it when it was big in the mid 2000s and just sucked. I wish I had that kind of skill though. Knitted and crochet stuff is cool.
I so wanted to be able to knit and I just could not get the hang of it. I never tried crocheting, but the whole knitting debacle was really stressful and I haven’t tried anything similar
I got into knitting back in the 1980s and loved it. What was most fun was knitting without a pattern book and designing my own stuff. I made a cable-knit coat that came out gorgeous. I think I got knitted out, though. The last thing I made was a crib blanket for a friend’s new baby a dozen years ago.
I don’t knit but I crochet (very basic stuff, blankets with the same stitch over and over again, lol). It’s something I like doing when I’m watching TV at night especially if I’m not hyperfocused on what we’re watching – I’d rather crochet or read or sometimes even color (lol) – and it keeps me from just scrolling on my phone for hours.
i’m sort of surprised Kate didn’t admit to doing another craft (like “I dont knit, I’m horrible at it, but I’ve taken up cross stitch” or something. It just goes back to the idea of what does she DO. Color?
I would love a genuine “day in the life” of Kate. We’re told she doesn’t work because she’s raising her kids (and I find that insulting to other working mothers) but all her kids are in school 6 hours a day 5 days a week. So what does she do in that time? Just work out, do sports such as tennis and swimming and get treatments done? Maybe an hour or two a day allotted for those phone calls?
And even when the kids are home what is she doing? Because George and Charlotte are at the age where they’re fine (and probably even prefer) playing on their own/with their friends than mummy. Is she really just hanging with Louis and the nannies for ages? Lol.
That would be interesting! Wasn’t it on here once that she’s obsessed with being online and reading about Meghan. She’s probably reading this, with a gin on the go. “Hi, Kate”. But I suspect there’s a lot of exercise. And anxiety about things. She isn’t natural at meeting and speaking. I bet she’s nervous days in advance of an event (which I would be, I’m crap at public speaking but it’s not my job and I wouldn’t have chased it). Maybe exercising and speech lessons. And calls to William’s phone, which always goes to ‘leave a message’ and triangulates to Norfolk…
When they were dating, the newspapers said her day in the life was sleep in late because she’d been out at nightclubs until the hours with William. William would get up earlier than her so if they were at the Middletons he’d go and have a kitchen chat with Carole whilst Kate stayed in bed.
Have lunch. If in London, at one of Diana’s favourite restaurants.
Workout for 2 hrs. In her home gym or if in London, at Diana’s gym.
Go shopping to buy clothes for herself to look nice for William, or go to the salon for 3hr keratin treatments or blowouts, or colouring. Have a foot soak and other beauty treatments whilst there, facials, manicures, pedicures.
Or play tennis with William if he wanted her with him.
Have dinner.
Get ready to go out.
Go to nightclubs or parties.
Rinse and repeat.
After William got to the age where he didn’t want to go out all the time, it was stay at home, run Williams bath, serve dinner to William, watch dvds of films or tv show box sets and stroke Williams hair as he lay with his head on her lap.
@Cairidh I would love this as a Bridget Jones diary! Can you imagine!
Wednesday Nov 9
119lbs (yay! Finally under 120! I TOLD mummy I could do it! Eat shit Pippa!)
Alcohol units consumed 15. (The Crown came out. I needed a few more to block out W and C shrieking about it.)
10 cigs. (v. v. bad. I just got teeth whitened again too but it’s just too bloody hard. The tension around here about the Netflix, GOD! I wish I could just unplug the Netflix so I never have to hear about it again)
Calories 750 ( v. v. good. That new Diana on the crown is amazing thinspo. Wonder what I’d look like in the revenge dress? Better than Cams that’s for sure ha!)
Food consumed:
1 egg white (maybe should switch to yolk? Note: Google that fat American talk show man’s wife’s diet again)
2 cups plain popcorn (such a treat! Perfect to watch the first episode AND low cal so I didn’t need to worry about throwing it up after watching the new Diana)
Veg Salad with no dressing, half an avocado though ( Dr. H says the juvaderm will look lumpy if I lose more face fat. So difficult to balance all this. This is good compromise I think. V proud of myself!)
I don’t think there’s anything insulting about being a stay-at-home parent for someone who wants to do that and who can afford to. It’s a personal choice. There’s about a million other things to snark on Kate for but choosing to stay at home raising her kids when she can clearly afford to do so, well. Why not.
In contrast I have three kids and hate staying home. I love going to work and would hate to stay at home with my kids all day (I did it for years and NOPE lol never again.)
@Andie: Most SAHM are doing the housework, managing the household and picking up after the kids. Do you honestly think Kate is doing all that hard work? I don’t think so. We know that she’s got help and while it’s fine for her to have that help, she’s not your typical SAHM.
Second of all, she married the future king knowing full well she would have a public facing career for the rest of the life. She’s known she would have to work in exchange for the lifestyle that, as you say, lets her afford to stay at home and raise the kids. She is not supposed to be a full time SAHM and if that’s the lifestyle she wanted she should have found a regular aristo or billionaire instead of William.
Lurker that’s hilarious.
Better than the real Bridget jones diary.
Needlework for the win!😂
I’ve tried knitting as well and it just didn’t spark for me, but needlework is so much fun. Completely inspired by the history of the craftsmanship and how it is used in fashion (Dior! 🤤). I’ve gotten into beaded embroidery lately because it satisfies my magpie tendencies! And it is so fun to research how it is used in different cultures.
@faround – I do both and go back and forth depending on my mood. Everyone I know seems to be having twins so I’ve been furiously knitting lacy blankets.
Have you heard of Jean Hilton? You might enjoy her designs as they are a mix of interesting stitches and beadwork. Here’s a random link so you get an idea:
https://stitches-heart.com/jean-hilton-designs/
You can pick up patterns and kits on ebay too.
Used to crochet as a kid, but now I’m not good at it/don’t have the patience for it.
I do knit quite a lot though.
It’s fun! Hope people will give it a try 🙂
It’s not that hard to knit a scarf or some simple other things. You can make it as hard or easy as you like. If even I can do it, I’m sure a lot of people here would be much better.
That’s really funny because I tried knitting and couldn’t do it so I took up cross stitch 🙂 LOL
It’s really funny to me how most people here do just 1 thing.
Used to cross stich and enjoyed that though 😀
Haven’t dome it in more than 10 years
I’m surprised she’d admit she wasn’t good at something considering how everything else she does (photography, piano, fashion) is hyped beyond belief. Anyways I tried knitting and I picked it up but then I stopped and never started up again.
Knitting is easy! I found crochet a more difficult craft to learn.
That’s funny. I find knitting much more difficult than crochet. Like Becks1, I like to crochet at the end of the day to get away from the world.
Hehe, I’m in the knitting is much easier camp.
If you use thick needles and big thread that fits with them, it doesn’t take that long to knit a scarf. I did one in a weekend once.
What I like about it, is that you can choose the colors for all occassions, even as symbolism, like for a sports event where a team has certain colors.
Someone told me once that crochet is easier to learn as a basic skill, bc its much easier to undo a mistake, but overall knitting is easier once you get the hang of it.
I can knit pretty much anything, but crochet absolutely baffles me.
Really, I probably love spinning the most. It’s so relaxing once you’re past the initial learning curve, and there’s no pattern to follow or mistakes to fix.
Spinning! That sounds so cool.
Makes me think of Aurora, though
I learned how to knit when I was around 8 years old, but crochet? I avoid projects with a crochet edging. I will use almost any other provisional cast on in order to avoid a crochet cast on. I just can’t get the hook to do what I want it to do.
My teenager calls my knitting a “socially acceptable adult fidget toy” and they are absolutely right. I have to wind the yarn to start their Christmas socks, if I have any intention of having even one of them finished before Christmas Eve.
I like the American tradition of Christmas socks.
Maybe I should try to make some.
Right there with the “I can knit but crochet is beyond me.”
I learned to knit socks during the pandemic, and they are truly my happy knitting place.
I love knitting, but you have to do it more than once before you get it. Stab it, strangle it, scoop out its guts, throw it off a cliff.
Lol!
I tried my hand at a hat once. Got the craziest tangle. Didn’t throw it off a cliff but only because there were none near me.
I’m going to guess that Nanny Maria is the crafty one in the family.
I tried liking Kate once, and I was terrible at it.
Good one chill!
In your defense, she makes it REALLY hard.
Thanks for the laugh.
Dear Kate,
Just get a hobby, one that engages you even if it is obscure, hobbying provides joy.
Then it would be easier being you.
She’s a world class pianist, haven’t you heard!
And the best photographer ever!
She loves replacing a button!
Egregiously.
Isn’t this her life story though? Mutter that she’s keen then never put any effort in?
Given the way she claws her hands, I’m surprised she can use a knife and fork unaided let alone two needles! However, I’ll give her this, I can’t knit. I tried and tried but it’s a mess. Her comment made me smile because how many people are going to say this as the years progress? Not many kids are taught to knit these days and yet it was common when I was little.
Knitting, like many things, takes practice. What this really tells me is that she didn’t like idea of knitting enough to try it a second time, which is a completely different thing. Who on earth thinks that a person should be great at something the first time they try it? She’s sending a terrible message by wording it that way.
Exactly!!
You’re not going to be good at (mostly anything) the first time!!! If you care to get better, you keep trying.
I assume she’s just lying and never tried. If the woman she spoke to had been doing something else, Buttons would have made some self-deprecating comment about that.
This! I’ve been knitting for 30 years, and I’m just now getting good at it! But even when I was really “bad” at it (i.e./a beginner), I found it very meditative and creative — two things Kate doesn’t seem to particularly be.
It’s a fantastic way to quit smoking, so maybe she should give it another go.
I still cannot with that white suit photo from the Jamaica Tour. I am sorry to repeat myself, because I’ve mentioned it once before, but I get totally distracted every time I see it because she looks so much like Norman Reedus with the greasy, stringy hair and the facial expression. Does anyone else see it? But yes, knitting is a cool craft if you can figure it out. This is my last Reedus comparison, promise. (Unless she ends up looking like him again on a different occasion).
Don’t you think Kate could learn a lot from Norman Reedus about how to behave in public?
ETA: I know you said it’s your last comparison. Not trying to make you go back on your word!
The only people who can’t learn to knit are people who lack the ability to use their hands or who lack interest in practicing. [I know this from learning how to knit and play piano at the same age – – about 6.]
My guess is her skill level at knitting would be equivalent to her piano skill. Now she says she’s terrible at knitting . . . hmmmm . . . .
I love crochet and tried knitting. I hated it! Finally, she’s relatable. Lol.
When I see naked pictures of Kate’s face I feel really sorry for her. Like the image of Kate in the tan turtleneck? Her makeup is so bad and her mustache hairs are growing out. It’s always the same question from me, I know. But who lets her go outside that way? Do her staff really not care about her? Do they not see melting eyebrows? Does no one hold up a mirror?
I know facial hair sometimes comes in more as you age, but in her case could it have to do with being so thin? I remember reading that people with Anorexia sometimes develop more hair over their bodies. It’s the body’s way of protecting against cold when the fat is gone.
I think they’re regular hairs — a random few really dark ones sticking out by her nose. To me it looks like whoever did her wax just left some out there
AnneL is right. When I had anorexia my arms in particular were covered with downy hair. I was so away in my own head that I only noticed it one day on a train when one of my forearms was floodlit by the window. Also, deep layers of makeup will get trapped on even micro levels of facial hair. My ethnicity means I get a lot of dark top lip hair. It’s a bugger. I think I get most of it, but if there was a camera on me and people zoomed in, I suspect there’d be obvious stragglers.
@Sparrow if we’re out at some do where you’re the star and you have whiskers sprouting in bad ways I would SO tell you before the camera zoomed! Probably I would tell you even if you’re not the star! I feel bad for Kate that no one cares enough to care enough if you get me?
Carrot, that’s so lovely! x
I tried several times and was bad at it too. I imagine I could have learned, but I didn’t really want to anyway. My fine motor skills aren’t great. I couldn’t do needlepoint either (I tried). I picked up other hobbies, like cooking and writing. I’m not lazy like Kate but I get it about the knitting. It’s not for everyone.
I knit but can’t crochet. I learned by watching youtube videos (my mother tried to teach me but we just annoyed each other so gave up). I buy stuff in kits and you get everything you need and knit away but I do drop stitches and have to be in the right mood to get on with it.
I do knit, and I don’t find knitting easy. It’s also not calming or relaxing, at least for me. While I love the hobby, it’s not cheap, and it’s stressful when you’re making a garment for yourself and you need to make sure you’re not fcking it up somehow and have to undo all your work and sort it all out again. I know frogging is a part of knitting but even then.
She looks dead from the neck up, like she is just going through the motions .Zero life I see in her .
I knit hats, socks & cowls but ask me to knit a jumper .. forget it! Dont know how many i’ve started and given up on. I did manage to knit an incredibly simple tee twice but there was nothing to it other than the neckline that was slightly mind boggling. If Kate wants to knit she has probably at her disposal a number of people that would be happy to help her, probably cant be arsed just like she cant be arsed to work.
“The first time I ever tried a hobby that requires practice to learn and become skilled at, I was terrible, so I lost interest in pursuing the hobby.”
I’ve been knitting for about 10 years. My grandmother taught me when I was a kid and I didn’t get into it, but about 10 years ago I wanted to learn again. It’s definitely something that you have to practice and it’s not an instant skill, but I really enjoy it. I alternate between making very simple things (very calming to knit) and complex things (it can be really aggravating). I agree that anyone can learn, it’s just a matter of whether you want to or not, and some people aren’t into it. I don’t like crochet, though. Sometimes I think whichever one you learned first (knit or crochet) is where your allegiance is. I also like embroidery. But I respect people trying it and sometimes you know it’s not for you. No shame.
I’ve tried a few times to learn to knit. I’m a lefty and a bit dyslexic, so even YouTube videos are difficult for me to understand. I’d love to learn though.
There’s loads of great left-handed crochet tutorials on YouTube. I used Bella Coco and have got on great. It does take perseverance but once you get there it’s so calming.
Thanks for the suggestion, MrsFonzieFace! I’m checking Bella Coco out later today.
Good. Knitters don’t want her. Ravelry (Amazing knitting site – combo of database of every pattern and yarn ever, plus discussion boards/social media aspect) was one of the first sites to ban trumpers. Considering how white the knitting space is, it was a big deal. Screw her and the horse she rode in on. (I’m in Texas and might be cranky)
Lucy, something I love about this site is learning stuff I never knew before. For eg, I had never heard of Ravelry. I have just spent some time down a Ravelry rabbit hole thanks to your comment, which included reading a New Yorker piece about the politics but also the difficulties the founders of the site have had because of all the Trump and counter Trump stuff, and the criticisms from other knitting communities. It is so interesting, and sad in parts. I assumed knitting was a dying art. Probably because my gran taught me to knit and crochet, but I was rubbish. In turn, I’ve not taught my kids, and my friends haven’t taught their children, either. How wrong I was to assume it was pretty much dead in the water. Thanks.
I’ve been knitting since I was a child, can do all the fancy stuff: cabled sweaters, lace shawls, the various types of color work. It really is a matter if being able to sit and do it badly until your hands get used to it and it begins to flow. Some people just aren’t willing to be publicly bad at doing something, even in front of a teacher.
I worked in a yarn shop for several years and our rule of thumb was that if you could write cursive, you could handle knitting. Whether it interested you enough is another question.
So my handwriting deficits can also account for my knitting deficiencies? Lol
I took some classes about a decade ago, and made some mittens and a tiny sweater — with lots of help. What made me love knitting though was hats, circular needles, and getting to a place where the process feels relaxing. And yarn! All of that lovely lovely startlingly expensive yarn. I’m not a committed knitter by a long shot, but it’s a fun hobby to have —among many. 🧶 (Emoji in lieu of multiple really bad knitting-themed puns)
I used to do a lot of knitting, crochet, embroidery etc. in the past but then stopped. Mostly I did curtains and tablecloths, lacy things. Two of my sisters were into knitting wearable stuff from hats to sweaters, cardigans, dresses. I always enjoyed trying to figure out patterns and diagrams and loved the challenge. I loved to figured out patterns for them and did the test swatches. Sadly I had not picked up knitting or crochet needles for the past 25 years. However nursing a broken foot and watching plenty YT videos got me back into it. The last 5 weeks I knitted a large triangular wrap, a regular shawl and currently I’m working on a shoulder wrap like you see on the Outlander TV show. I forgot how relaxing it is and how enjoyable when you finish a piece. I hope to stick with it even after my foot is back to normal.
She keeps those knitting needles around to stab other women in the back.
Amazing how a sad fictional anecdote about knitting has a certain type of woman ready to giggle and identify with this Karen.
Yet another thing she’s terrible at, along with all the rest. She probably tried it for 15 minutes and gave up. No spunk. No learning. No application. No lessons. That’s been her life m.o. And she’s clearly proud of it.
Here for all the crochet/knitting talk! I can kind of knit, but my tension is too tight and I cannot for the life of me figure out how to fix something knitted without frogging the entire piece and starting over.
If you want a less tight knit try a bigger needle gauge. Like instead the one listed on the yarn band use 1 number higher. I always do a couple small test swatches with different size needles to see which needle size I like best with the yarn. To learn how to fix mistakes I would watch YT videos. That’s how I learned.
Catherine tried knitting and didn’t enjoy it. What’s the big deal?
…okay? That’s not something she needs to be good at. She needs to try to actually care about other people and do charity work.