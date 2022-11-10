Princess Kate: ‘I tried knitting once and I was terrible at it’

I don’t knit, but I think I would enjoy it. It seems like a nice, calming activity for people who like to keep their hands occupied. For some reason, I’ve always thought of Kate, the Princess of Wales, as somewhat crafty? I assumed she was like her mother in that way, always coming up with activities for her kids involving yarn, glue, glitter, markers. I associate “crafters” with “knitters,” that’s where I’m going with this. Apparently, Kate doesn’t knit though. She tried it once and didn’t get into it.

The Princess of Wales has sheepishly admitted she tried knitting once but “was terrible at it”. Kate joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final. Volunteers presented the princess with gifts including soap, a signed shirt, artwork and some knitted hats. Kate told volunteer Susan Hill, who knitted the hats: “I tried knitting once and I was terrible at it, so I’ll have to come for lessons.” Ms Hill replied: “It’s easy when you know how.” Ms Hill also told the princess she was profoundly deaf but had been able to lip read what she said, adding: “Thank you.”

Oof, imagine trying to lip-read Kate!! She’s hard enough to understand when you can hear her. Still, the British papers always hire lip-readers to figure out what she’s saying/muttering to William and sometimes I think they get it right. As for knitting… yeah, again, I guess I assumed that it would be something she would do or like? I bet she’s not a quilter either. She does keep a beehive though, at least that’s what she claimed. She makes chutney too. And she definitely encourages her kids to make handmade cards.