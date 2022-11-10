Anya Taylor Joy in McQueen at ‘The Menu’ UK premiere: lovely or meh?

The Menu looked like one of the craziest horror-dramas of the season and I was looking forward to eventually seeing it, but then Ralph Fiennes doubled-down on his JK Rowling bullsh-t so I’m wondering if I should skip it. For what it’s worth, Fiennes skipped the UK premiere last night and it looks like the producers are just going to sell the movie on the backs of Anya Taylor Joy and Nicholas Hoult. Fair enough! Take my money!
Anya and Hoult looked kind of amazing together – I know they have relationships with other people, and Hoult has a whole child with his partner, but damn, they’re really pretty together. Tall, beautiful people with cheekbones. Mmm. Hoult wore a fantastic suit by Tom Ford, with a lush velvet dinner jacket, basically. The dark purple looks great, and I love that Tom Ford still dresses Hoult for big premieres and red carpets (they worked together on A Single Man). Meanwhile, Anya wore Alexander McQueen. She has a Dior contract and I’m so used to seeing her in (some of the better) Dior looks, so this threw me for a loop. The color is great and I don’t hate the idea of a leather/vinyl dress, but the cut on this dress is horrible. The gloves… well, gloves are “in” right now. Eh. Anyway, pretty people looking pretty.
Photos courtesy of Justin Ng / Avalon and James Warren / Bang Showbiz / Avalon.
Ugh! What’s with that facial expression in the first picture? She looks nuts! LOL!!
I really hate asymmetrical clothes. Whatever it is and whoever wears it, it just looks wonky and like it’s been zipped it up badly. Why ruin what could have been a great dress.
Thank you Sparrow I feel seen. I want to adjust the clothes so they are balanced…asymmetrical clothing makes me malfunction
Ha ha! We should just nip round and cut the side up whenever they appear on the red carpet. x
Very prom.
Young Avengers prom.
I was thinking Pleather Bridesmaid. Or Barbie.
I was thinking “holy 80’s!!” I don’t hate it, mostly because that color is so fun. I would have liked to see her hair up in a high pony. I think the super long hair is not flattering on many people, and she’s so slight that it drags her down and looks cheap.
She doesn’t look exactly . . . thrilled about something.
She was amazing in The Queen’s Gambit.
Nicholas Hoult is such a gorgeous man.
And talented! Love him and Elle Fanning in The Great.
Even though Nicholas Hault went through his “glow up” years ago my mind is still blown that he was Marcus in About a Boy! Which reminds me….time to watch it again soon (it’s up there with Love Actually as a must-watch yearly tradition).
I don’t know what it is about ATJ, she’s striking for sure, but she almost looks like a living doll or something. In any case, not a fan of the dress. Love the color but that’s about it.
I love About a Boy, too. The scene where Hugh Grant’s character says something about measuring a day of nothing into half hour chunks. That really spelt out the boredom to me.
Nicholas Hoult is giving Benedict Cumberbatch in the face.
I miss her teaming up with Law Roach, tbh. Hoult’s purples are lush.
I can’t get used to her new face. Whether it’s weight loss or that buccal whatever, the proportions look weirdly unnatural to me.
Totally agree. She looked very different in the Witch. She now has what I call ‘Meth face’. Not to I insinuate that she’s on drugs but it’s something with the mouth and too prominent cheek bones.
I think she’s had something done, which is such a shame at her age because the distortion sets in now and forever more. I started The Gambit but stopped. I can’t get motivated with quirky stuff, but that is not to say she wasn’t great in it.
I don’t know if she had something done as I am rubbish when it comes to spotting plastic surgery, but she was pretty young in The Witch, and I know my face changed a lot around that age.
I absolutely adore everything about his look. 10/10.
As for McQueen these days, when I think back to the retrospective I went to at the V&A some years back I just don’t see the connection from his (incredible) pieces to what the brand is now without him. Maybe time to bring in someone new?
The very fact someone okayed this look with black heels tells me that someone is not working hard for her. I also wish she would move away from this bottle blonde look…at least the long long hair. The entire thing feels off. She’s too beautiful for this and deserves better!
It’s absolutely how we would worn it in the 80s. Maybe someone had that in their mind as they styled her.
I love that suit. Menswear is usually so dull but damn I love that suit and the man wearing it is pretty nice looking too.
But The Menu looks like a million other movies already out there so I’ll be skipping it.
I saw The Menu last night at an industry screening, and it is LITERALLY nothing like anything else out there. Don’t write it off.
From the color to the cut to the material this is a tragedy of a dress.
This is not the look for her, it might not be a look for anyone. She is absolutely gorgeous and this does nothing for her. She doesn’t look like she is having fun.
They look amazing. I don’t like her dress but I love it on her, if it makes sense. She makes it work because she is beautiful in that otherworldly way and so effortless elegant by default. A dream for any stylist tbh.
Ps: yeah Nicholas is hot but have you seen her actual boyfriend? Good God that guy is handsome and talk about cheekbones! Their look at the vanity fair after Oscar party was sublime, they absolutely ate.
I can’t decide if I like the dress. It looks like a superhero costume but she is making it work, somehow. Nicolas Hoult looks amazing, there’s not that many men who can pull off purple velvet.
Nicholas’ suit looks so good. I was surprised to learn that he has same stylists as Tom Cruise and Chris Pine. I don’t recall Tom ever slaying on red carpet. Chris Pine…maybe once a year.
I like her she stands out. The dress? It’s okay, but I rarely like Alexander McQueen. I don’t even blame Kate when I hate something she wears. I thought she should have branched out a long time ago. Nicholas Hoult is someone I never follow. I know everyone loves The Great. I’m just thinking he has a child and so does J.Law. I forget he was a dad.
Forget the dress, what about that God Damn Suit? Eugh, Amazing. I love it. I’ve been lusting after a velvet suit for a while now and was leaning to green, but that purple looks amazing with that shirt. Perfect.