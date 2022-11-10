Anya Taylor Joy in McQueen at ‘The Menu’ UK premiere: lovely or meh?

The Menu looked like one of the craziest horror-dramas of the season and I was looking forward to eventually seeing it, but then Ralph Fiennes doubled-down on his JK Rowling bullsh-t so I’m wondering if I should skip it. For what it’s worth, Fiennes skipped the UK premiere last night and it looks like the producers are just going to sell the movie on the backs of Anya Taylor Joy and Nicholas Hoult. Fair enough! Take my money!

Anya and Hoult looked kind of amazing together – I know they have relationships with other people, and Hoult has a whole child with his partner, but damn, they’re really pretty together. Tall, beautiful people with cheekbones. Mmm. Hoult wore a fantastic suit by Tom Ford, with a lush velvet dinner jacket, basically. The dark purple looks great, and I love that Tom Ford still dresses Hoult for big premieres and red carpets (they worked together on A Single Man). Meanwhile, Anya wore Alexander McQueen. She has a Dior contract and I’m so used to seeing her in (some of the better) Dior looks, so this threw me for a loop. The color is great and I don’t hate the idea of a leather/vinyl dress, but the cut on this dress is horrible. The gloves… well, gloves are “in” right now. Eh. Anyway, pretty people looking pretty.