Prince Andrew cannot get it through his thick skull that no one wants him

This summer, Queen Elizabeth II went to Balmoral and her favorite son was hot on her heels. Prince Andrew arrived at Balmoral shortly after his mother, with an agenda and “flunkies in tow.” Andrew’s agenda was the same as always: convince his mother to make him a big, fancy boy with big, fancy titles. Andrew has never been desperate to work, but he’s always been desperate to be seen, to have the trappings of royalty, to be loved and accepted. Keep in mind that QEII had to keep firing him over and over because he couldn’t get it through his thick skull that no one wants a degenerate rapist and human trafficker around. We even found out in real time that Andrew was still begging his mother to let him come back, just as we learned that there were some big meetings happening in Scotland (before the Queen’s passing) about Andrew’s future. Even now that we’re two months past QEII’s death, it still feels like Andrew is delusional enough to believe that there’s some kind of comeback to be had. So… King Charles put a stop to it, I guess.
Prince Andrew was left ‘tearful’ after a tense face-to-face meeting with Charles, then Prince of Wales, who told his younger brother he will never return to Royal duties, a source has claimed. The Duke of York believes he could ‘still be of value’ as a working member of the Royal Family despite his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and has lobbied strenuously to resume his former roles. But The Mail on Sunday understands these hopes were dashed in a private early morning meeting at Charles’s Birkhall estate in Scotland days before the Queen’s death.
‘Andrew was totally blindsided,’ a source told The MoS, adding that the decision has left those around the duke concerned for him. ‘He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back.’
There will be further evidence of the Duke’s isolation next Sunday, when he will be absent from the Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph – the first in 70 years without Queen Elizabeth II. Stripped of his official duties, he no longer has a role to play.
‘Andrew was extremely close to the Queen and tried to raise the issue of his return to public life many times with her,’ said the source. ‘On some occasions she would say mildly conciliatory things but most of the time she would change the subject immediately.’
It is understood that most senior figures in the Royal Family had thought the matter settled – that there was no way back. Yet this had not been Andrew’s understanding.
‘Naive as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior royal,’ continued the source. ‘At the meeting Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a Royal is at an end. He was told: ”You have to accept this.”
[From The Daily Mail]
I know this isn’t breaking news or anything and there probably won’t be many comments on this post, but I still find it remarkable that, even after all of this time and repeated firings, Andrew still has the f–king gall to believe that he should still be able to do “royal work” like appear at public/royal events. I also believe that Andrew was f–king badgering his mother until the bitter end, trying to convince her to do this or that or give him this title or whatever sum of money. Charles probably did tell him: stop, stfu and go away. And Andrew f–king cried about it. The audacity.
Good I hope we never have to see him again.
i cannot see it possible that Andrew can return to public life. Even if our King Charles gave him a royal duty who would want him – charities would lose money; no one would want to recruit in the military where he is affiliated with – he’s a horrible man and as I have been led to believe he was hated before the Victoria G business. We wants a job – go to the job centre and get one ensuring he is DBS checked if working with youngsters.
Andrew is a revolting person. Even the disgusting Royal Family has to hold their noses around this mess. What an utter waste of human flesh, air, and water. He’ll never go away.
He’s a revolting person, as you say, but a “revolting” person who was treated awfully well by that royal family, and the British media who, even in that story above refer to Andrew as “naive” for thinking he could return to his old life. How cute! They still cover for Andrew and infantilize him and treated him better at the queen’s funeral than they did Harry, so why on earth shouldn’t he get some ideas from that. Didn’t someone say that the royal family was more comfortable with Andrew and his actions than Harry’s in leaving them for his wife? Andrew knows who he’s dealing with.
@Debbie, I totally agree with you on this. Paedrew is not getting the Meghan treatment, there’s no real outrage (in fact, he’s treated similarly to Mike Tindall—just some stupid, boys will be boys, cheeky royal), and weeks after the fact we’re hearing that UpChuck boldly said no? After the whole uniform kerfuffle? No questions here as to why KC publicly humiliated his own son, but was milder to his pedophile brother? No wonder he believes he can return because behind the scenes he’s still totally acceptable.
Ever have that ex that won’t accept you’ve broken up and you’ve moved on? Will sometimes text you like you’re still together?
Yeah. Andrew is that. If it’s possible to stalk a business (which the Firm is) he will figure it out. It may be finally something he excels at. Expect Andrew to photobomb different events in the background.
Andrew’s arrogance is as much a part of his downfall as his criminal behavior. He should have quietly settled with VGR years ago. The idea that the public would be more sympathetic to him than a rape victim shows how truly out of touch he is.
You have a very sad point there. If Andrew had settled with Virginia years ago while the social climate was more “forgiving” to those who acted the way he did to young women and still openly maintained a friendship with convicted pedophiles, people would have forgotten. He certainly wouldn’t have been judged after the Me Too period and it would have been treated as a long-settled thing. He would sadly still be out there like nothing happened. I think in this case, Andrew’s arrogance and sense of entitlement that he could get away with a crime, coupled with Virginia’s courage and strength really resulted in the “best” outcome, short of prison time for him.
P.S.: I STILL can’t get over the fact that this old man felt-up his own daughter’s body, in full view of a gathered crowd, while viewing his recently dead mother’s flowers.
@Debbie I can’t get over that his groping his own daughter like that was completely hushed up.
If Andrew hasn’t done anything wrong, why has he not left the UK since it was announced the US wants to interview him? Airmiles Andy has been grounded because he knows he would be detained if he dares to leave the protection of the UK government. Interesting why none of the ROTA mention travel in any of their articles about what “lonely” Andrew can do during his forced retirement. They all know, but it would embarrass the royal family.
Seriously, would he be arrested in he step foot on American soil? Is there a warrant for his arrest here?
The lawsuit was settled out of court and both parties filed for dismissal, so no he wouldn’t be arrested if he went to the US, and there will be no civil trial. However the court of public opinion will continue to look upon him as a predator who had a close friendship with a convicted rapist and human trafficker. Andrew forced himself sexually on a trafficked underage girl and he’s now a pariah except for a few local hangers-on who continue to associate with him because he’s a member of the BRF.
The FBI may still want to talk with him regarding others who were involved with the trafficking.
Pompous, delusional asshole. Charles gets props, I guess, for laying it down once and for all.
Except that I don’t think Charles directed any of this. It was first and foremost Virginia, and public opinion in the post-Me Too events that made it happen. I suspect that if Charles had anything to do with it, Andrew would have gone back to his old life, and we know the BM wouldn’t have questioned it because they live to serve and cover for the BRF.
He still doesn’t believe he did anything wrong.
I honestly believe this is the first time in his life he’s feeling the consequences for any actions and he just can’t believe that that’s possible.
👏No does NOT mean yes, Andrew!👏
The “Bill Cosby” is strong with this deviant.
The people “punishing” him don’t believe it either. That’s why he thinks he can come back. They think he made an embarrassing gaffe, not that he is a rapist. Keep in mind, Philip was 18 when he started courting a 13 yo Elizabeth and Charles was in his 30’s courting a teenaged Diana. They see no moral failing with him, just a bit of embarrassment.
I don’t think there ever was much love between these two brothers.
So if he didn’t manage to get back in when his mother was still alive, he has much less chance now.
If he had any smarts, he would go to some castle out of the limelight and do some gardening there while spending little.
He won’t ever be welcomed back, but people will somewhat forget about him
Sadly I don’t find it remarkable at all, this man has never heard ‘no’ in his life and even when he has he ignored it and took what he wanted. His family genuinely believe they are special and better than anyone else.
#abolishthemonarchy
I’m actually not that surprised this awful man still thought he’d have a way back. He has lived his whole life (60+ years) in unimaginable wealth and privilege, being indulged and forgiven time and time again by his deluded mother. There has been a never-ending pot of money to bail him out of his latest scrapes. He has had endless meaningless titles and honours thrust upon him. I have heard nothing good said about him ever by people who have met him or known him, but plenty negative. By all accounts, he is surly, pompous, grandiose, boorish and unpleasant. And unfortunately the only reason he’s being frozen out now is because Charles fears the damage to his own reputation.
He just doesn’t get it. It does bother me that he kept at his mother before she died, selfish lout. And he cried….JFC he needs to get a clue. Lastly I am wondering who this ‘source’ is. Everything from Andy is a load of BS
I think all the royals have their own echo chambers. Majority of them have the pulse of public opinion. If the opinion isn’t what they want, they unleash stories to the Royal rota to force their version onto the peasants like bad tasting medicine.
I’m not defending Andrew whatsoever, and if he disappears forever the world would be the better for it, but I wonder how much of this is actually true. Sure, he’s out of touch and spoiled and delusional, but do we really believe he keeps trying again and again at this? Or has Charles found one of the only things he gets universal praise for – castigating his brother – and decided to double, triple, quadruple down every single time he wants good press? Andrew isn’t exactly in a position to refute anything, so Charles is free to go to the press with “Can you believe what this guy asked me AGAIN?” and be guaranteed a sympathetic article, which would come in handy in the face of another season of the Crown and an attempted egging.
True, I never thought of that. It’s like the one “kingly” type of action he can claim as being somewhat in touch.
Good possibility. He has the perks and doesn’t have to work, why would he care? On the other hand, the rest have gotten away with so much and had questionable associates too and are still “working” royals, why wouldn’t he expect to get away with things?
@Sunday, I think you might be right. Paedrew is totally acceptable to the family as long as word of his acceptance doesn’t become public knowledge. For instance the Knight of the Garter bs. There is zero proof that this family has any issue with the man. On the other hand, now that KC is in the news for negative reasons, we’re hearing that -weeks- ago during his mum’s funeral, KC valiantly read his brother the riot act? When he was clearly favoring his brother over his own son. This is about polishing a t’ird.
So that’s the real cause of QEII’s death, Andrew literally badgered his mother to death. She was probably so tired of having to constantly change the subject that she just gave up and died. No wonder they gave “died of old age” as the official cause of death.
Has anyone seen that documentary on Peacock, Prince Andrew: Banished? I’m curious to see it, but don’t want to pay for the subscription.
But Girls5Eva though. I picked up Peacock for that the other day. I haven’t watched it, but maybe I will and will report back on the next Andrew post (because there will be one).
If Andrew finally accepts this, I wonder if he will view things as,”I’ve nothing to lose,” and will sell stories to the tabloids. I could certainly see him being vindictive like that.
He might! The only problem with that is we know his concept of “truth” is tenuous at best. “I can’t sweat”, etc. When someone starts spilling the hot tea on the BRF (and they will, just wait,) i want it to be rock-solid truth with receipts! And not clouded by Andrew’s self-interest and record of lying. I wouldn’t believe a word that man says, even if it’s something juicy I want to hear.
I wish more royal reporters would talk about this instead of blaming the Sussexes, claiming that her last years were miserable because Harry and Meghan left the royal family. If anyone made her miserable it would have been her second son badgering her constantly about having a public life after hanging out with a convicted pedophile, and having to pay $12 million to Virginia Guiffre.
The grand old Duke of York
He had 12 million quid
He gave them to someone he never met
For something he never did
Hahahahahahaha
And when he was rich he was rich
And when he was broke he was broke
And during his @Palace Pitch
He was a really shady bloke
This guy is very lucky he’s not in prison right now, and instead of being grateful at the soft landing he has in living a life of luxury and ease, he cries because he’s no longer a “working royal”. Being a member of this family really does warp you. I would feel sorry for his mother being badgered by him, but she bears a lot of responsibility for his spoiled, entitled behavior.
You’d think he would be used to it by now. Ugh. He’s a crusty scab.
This family is a massive mess. Everybody fighting for position and not a thought to the other members of the family. They must remove your empathy chip when they are born or they beat it out of you during your childhood. I do not see much humanity in Charles or William at this point. Harry is lucky to escape and have a chance to live his life.
He was never *really* a working royal, most people he dealt with in his “trade envoy” role saw him as a sleazy, juvenile lout with no manners, but they played him for their own enrichment. His associations with shady oligarchs from Saudi Arabia to Libya to China are shocking, and he’s never been able to draw a distinction between his own personal greed and the national interest. Now that the whole world knows about his friendship with Epstein and Maxwell, and his rape of an underaged teenager they trafficked to him, nobody will want to associate with him.
💯 He has received millions from shady sources, that whole Pitch@The Palace program was Andrew selling off access. QEll gave him the Sunninghill estate and he sold it for a hefty price and he “gets” to live at Royal Lodge. He is corrupt to his core and the Epstein connection is just one of many problems. He may have said he was “totally blindsided” but that’s just committing to the bit.
I totally expect Andrew to be selling (or continuing to sell) secrets, Charles has to keep him close just for that reason.
How about the narrative that with his constant badgering of his mother, Andrew hastened her death? And that with never wearing a mask around his mother during the worst of Covid, Charles also hastened her death. Of the two, I’d say Charles’ action was more deliberate, slimy man that he is.
Virginia Roberts allegedly dropped her claim against Alan Dershowitz. I’m holding my breath thinking that Andrew will latch on to this in an effort to clear himself. He’s desperate enough to try.
Yeah, but Virginia’s case against Andrew has been resolved and she won the moment he offered her a reasonable settlement & promised to “be good” from now on. Andrew can’t untangle that skein again. Virginia’s case against Dershowitz may have been dropped because she can’t find willing or live witnesses, or for any number of reasons which have nothing to do with Andrew. If he thinks he can revive that dead horse, he’s crazier than his whole family put together.
This family is such a joke, I can’t.
Charles who liaises with pedos and told his brother who liaises with pedos, you can’t represent the family.
The headline says that Prince Andrew can’t get it through his thick skull that no one wants him back in a royal role. Well, I think that Charles can’t get it through his thick skull that Andrew doesn’t care what anyone wants. Andrew’s only concern is what Andrew wants.
Also, I cannot believe that before her death the queen would fluctuate between being “conciliatory” with Andrew or changing the subject, when he spoke with her about returning to royal life. Boy, that woman really knew how to stick her head in the sand, didn’t she?
God grant me (and actually all of us) the confidence of this mediocre white man!
But he’s still being treated better than Harry, still getting a salary, security etc. there’s no talk of stripping his or his children’s titles, was allowed on the plane to Scotland to say goodbye to his mother…..
Andrew doesn’t cry tears. He just produces eye sweat.