Prince Andrew organized a bizarre article about his future & his desire for a royal role

Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph has written a mind-numbingly long piece called “How Prince Andrew fills his days since his fall from grace.” “Fall from grace” is apparently the euphemism of choice for “paying off a trafficking victim whom Andrew raped when she was 17 years old.” This Telegraph piece marks a strange anniversary – it’s been three years since Andrew’s train-wreck Newsnight interview, after which he “stepped down” from his public role. Then he stepped down yet again earlier this year, when he settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre. Honestly though, I thought Andrew would be kicked out of Royal Lodge and sent into some inglorious exile the moment QEII passed away, but it hasn’t happened yet. Which makes this piece incredibly curious – I think Andrew is possibly telling King Charles to give him a comfortable allowance and Andrew will shuffle off? I don’t know. Some highlights:
Not a changed man: Although not quite a ‘changed man’, allies describe the father of two as ‘sanguine’ following three years of ‘intense self-reflection’. While refusing to confirm rumours he has submitted himself to counselling and psychotherapy, they make no secret of the fact he has spent a great deal of time poring over ‘every aspect of his life’ to help better understand where everything went so catastrophically wrong – and why.
Andrew, know thyself: According to an insider: ‘He has a much better understanding of the challenges he faces than at any other point in his life. He has a better sense of perspective – partly because he’s had these three years to reflect – to do the work, and to focus on his immediate family. The Duke of York of today is much more thoughtful and more mindful than he has ever been.’
It was the courtiers’ fault for never telling him no: ‘He acknowledges privately that Newsnight was by no means his finest hour,’ adds the friend. ‘What he’s also come to realise are the pitfalls of living in an Edwardian court where there’s very little pushback, it’s all, “Yes sir, no sir, three bags full, sir.”’
He wants a ‘backseat’ role. ‘All he wants to do is make things as smooth as possible in stark contrast to days gone by. Acting as that supportive brother figure, absolutely in the background but for the benefit of the monarchy as a whole, is a future template for how he feels he can make some sort of contribution. Rather than being a distraction, he wants to become a stabilising influence and sounding board within the family on a very private basis. Before all this happened there was a pretty widespread view that he was a difficult man to love. One of the main criticisms was that he ignored advice. But since Newsnight, he’s listened to the people who have been telling him to keep his head down and that’s what he’s done.’
What will he do with the rest of his life: A proposal has been put to the Duke that would see him live out the rest of his years doing something that would give him personal fulfilment, as well as being impactful and resonant. It would provide a path that his family and probably even the public would accept – if only he could let go of the foolish hope of things going back to the way they were.
The Queen’s funeral: Bar the heckling, however, it was the Duke of Sussex who proved the bigger distraction during the mourning period. ‘There has been no attempt to slip back above the radar in the media,’ an ally points out.
A virtual recluse: ‘These days, he barely goes out at all. He rarely goes out socially in the evening – where would he go? The only times he used to go out were to visit the Queen at the castle and now he can’t even do that. He had a genuinely amazing relationship with his mother. He’s bereft right now.’
Who is paying for all of this? Having splashed out on a new £220,000 Bentley Flying Spur (which he had sprayed racing green because he didn’t like the original colour), and with the Duchess having recently purchased a £5 million mews house in Mayfair, many have questioned how ‘jobless’ Andrew funds his and Fergie’s pseudo-royal lifestyle. Although the pair do sometimes cook for themselves, they retain a chef and a housekeeper, as well as personal assistants and other staff. He does not receive any taxpayer funding – unless you count his bodyguards.
Did QEII leave Andrew a generous sum? According to one source, ‘She remained convinced of Andrew’s innocence to the very end so she would have looked after him. Keeping them financially secure actually protects the institution – it means they don’t need to go looking for funding elsewhere which has landed them in trouble in the past.’
Andrew & Fergie don’t plan to remarry: Despite rumours that the Yorks will one day remarry, friends insist that their relationship remains purely platonic, with one pointing out that ‘Sarah would not want to be dragged into the politics of the Royal household’. Another source adds, ‘They have separate bedrooms, nothing has changed on that score, but, as the Duchess always puts it, they remain the happiest divorced couple in the world.’
Virginia Giuffre might speak up soon: The Duke and his team are mindful that Virginia Giuffre could speak up again – having only been tied into what is thought to be a one-year gagging clause.
Again, I ask: what is this? Who is the audience for this? I tend to believe that Andrew is trying to communicate publicly with Charles and the palace courtiers, letting them know that he’ll play along but they need to give him something in exchange. Surely, Charles can’t let this issue linger either – to just have Andrew sitting in Royal Lodge, organizing these stupid “remember me, I’ve changed y’all” pieces with Camilla Tominey. I also wonder if this is simply Andrew continuing to be pompous and delusional – like, he genuinely believes that “the public” needs to know what he’s up to and how he’s a recluse and how sad he is. Pathetic.
That’s a whole lot of word salad to say basically nothing.
Except to point out Prince Harry was “a bigger distraction” than he was at the funeral. Charismatic Harry is beloved globally, Andrew is hated globally. But his desire to put down Harry is duly noted.
He wants to have a backseat supportive brother role now that Mum has died eh? I wonder what cards are in Andrew’s hand, more family secrets like the bags of cash? His job ought to be mucking the barns of the horses he keeps riding.
This man is sickening. Who would keep him around…unless he has tea of his own and I am not talking English brekkie. Let’s not forget he has been the favorite of Mumsy and god only knows what he has on King Tampon.
He makes me feel sick. That POS needs to wither away poor and unhappy.
STOP TALKING.
Jesus, these people. Always explaining, constantly complaining, defending, over sharing, excusing, blaming… Just stop.
Andrew is the world’s foremost example of out of touch and entitled.
I say, let him keep talking. These are who the royals are. Believe them. And then throw Andrew back in their faces whenever they talk shit about harry and Meghan
Yeah, the man who publicly fondled his daughter at his mother’s mourning ceremony. Their handling of the whole “Andrew situation” really says something about England, and I’m afraid it’s not a good thing. Unbelievable.
Terrible timing. Doesn’t Andrew know what Charles and the country is grappling with?
The Crowns newest season premieres in like two weeks!
Hahaha indeed. Doesn’t he know??
This comment section will give me life today, I can feel it.
LOL
Oh Andrew, just stop.
Take care of the corgis and stay out of public, you have done more than enough to bring down the Monarchy.
Be quiet.
Now let’s be fair. It’s not like he married a biracial American and took himself off the public dole. When you compare that to raping a trafficked teen, well Andy isn’t so bad after all!
Lol – Andrew’s allies describe him as “sanguine”? Sanguine means “cheerfully optimistic, sometimes to the point of seeming complacent, oblivious or naïve.”
I don’t think that word means what he thinks it means.
Wait, you mean the OED doesn’t define it as “suddenly unable to sweat, then, after a long period and triggered by the cameras of a poorly considered television interview, suddenly able to sweat again?”
Well, he still somehow blockheadedly thinks he can come back from this. Sounds sanguine to me.
Using the press to talk to big brother Chucky, who probably isn’t taking his calls?
It sounds like an offer was made, he didn’t like it, and made a counter offer which has been/is being ignored. He still believes his own hype! Also, its a not-so-veiled threat!
C-Rex, you’d better stop fighting with unsuspecting ink pens and Netflix and come get your brother bc his media campaign for his public return/reinstatement is about to kick into high gear!
Virginia, we’re ready when you are!
If Chuckie wanted to send a message to Andy, all he would have to do is force him to make himself available to the FBI for questioning. Or just mention it – pointedly.
I remember seeing an interview with Andrew decades ago, and he was very impressed with himself because he was the first prince born to a reigning Queen in 100 years. And I thought, “Why are you so impressed with yourself over that. You didn’t even have anything to do with it.”
@BW — that reminds me of Edward VIII congratulating himself for being the only reigning monarch at the time who was “100% Royal.” (Meaning both his father and mother had been born a Prince and a Princess.) Guess that didn’t work out so well for him, eh?
Andrew, you absolute tw*twaffle knucklehead. All the therapy, *behind the scenes* quiet volunteer work, all the arse kissing and all the fake platitudes supporting “The Firm” couldn’t do a bleeding thing for you or your reputation. You’re walking trash. All we want is you behind bars. Quit fkn mouthing off. Your only *job* is unofficial corgi walker you lard arse
that comment is a work of art Hannah and I thank you for it.
Part of the problem here is he’s just kinda useless. It would be nice if he could vote his life to something quiet, personally fulfilling, and in the public good. But what skills does he have? All he knows how to do is be the front man while other people do the actual work.
He wants to be used as a sounding board? He’s an idiot who makes terrible decisions. Who would use him as a sounding board?
Other idiots who makes horrible decisions, like his brother…
If QEII left him a decent sum I hope she put it in a trust so Fergie doesn’t spend it all by the end of the year.
This is who Harry was supposed to be. Completely useless without the royal family.
Well, it’s taken 6 years for the Powers that Be to start saying, “Um, maybe Brexit was a mistake.” So I expect there will be “reflection” on Harry and Meghan around 2028??
Lol, this rapist wants to be a stabilizing influence & a sounding board for the family! And what kind of advice could he possibly give? He has no expertise in anything. Let’s face it, he will be a distraction & a liability for the rest of his pathetic life.
THIS family with the new investigations into Mountbatten and the Seville association, and everything else?
A rapist being a stabilizing influence and sounding board actually tracks.
Well, I guess since he is a sexual predator, and he’s been through the process of being ‘discovered’, he can advise the others?
It is disgusting but he is there problem, if they want to get rid of him I’m sure the FBI would love to take him off there hands. Truthfully with the number of (Alleged 🙄) pedos and rapists attached to this family there is something very sinister about them all. PA just made the mistake of taking his criminal actions outside the UK boundaries. I’m sure if they ever were allowed to criminally investigate the Royals we would all be sick.
Harry didn’t make himself a distraction at QE2 funeral. The rr and Brit media focused on him. Now he is trying to use Harry as a scapegoat. Evil man.
The Duke of Sussex was not “the bigger distraction” during the funeral. Charles’ petty microaggressions against the Duke of Sussex we’re the distractions. Harry’s behavior was impeccable throughout.
And if Andrew is undergoing therapy, it’s not exactly a success if Andrew pawing his daughter while viewing flowers is any indication.
Prince Harry issued one statement regarding his uniform/suit attire for the events he was attending and it pretty much said stop the nonsense and he would wear whatever but he wanted to focus on his grandmother. The fact that the BRF, rota and rags proceeded to brief and write hateful harassment articles about the Sussex’s nonstop and then act like it was “all the Sussex’s fault” is just sad and pathetic. The world was watching and it wasn’t a good look at all, they will bring about there own downfall they are just to arrogant to see it coming.
I am horrified at the victim shaming in some media comments section to try to defend Andrew. Pathetic
He sounds like a college student trying to plump up his resume: “My role as dorm hallway captain my sophomore year was impactful and resonant”
Andrew is an example why privileged, monied British Royal institution should be abolished.
Precisely this. When I read his comments about blaming the courtiers for never saying no to him, at first I wanted to punch him in the face for attempting to blame others for his behavior. But the thing is… he’s not entirely wrong. I mean, if we tell people they’re special by virtue of their blood, that god chose their family to be the best and most important, and then indulge their every desire, no matter how ridiculous, should we really be surprised that they turn out to be entitled, arrogant people who think of others as invaluable and disposable? No one is responsible for Andrew’s behavior but Andrew, but there’s plenty of blame to go around for why Andrew is the way he is. And it all comes down to how royalty functions and is treated.
The royal rota tried to gaslight us into thinking that Andrew got the same scrutiny as Meghan and Harry. This piece shows us otherwise.
‘Submitted himself to counselling and psychotherapy’? THIS is how they describe caring for your mental health? Not that I believe he did any such thing, but still. There are far worse things than confronting your demons.
If he’s in therapy/psychotherapy, they probably started with his teddy bear collection. That’ll take at least five years to unpack. I imagine he’s been through a dozen therapists already, because as soon as the words ‘personal responsibility’ are uttered, he pushes the button he had installed in his I AM THE KING themed playhouse, and they are promptly removed.
Literally as well as figuratively!
He looks like Mr Creosote in that last pic hahaha….his bedain is so big he wears his pants below, so they look too long. I guess he can’t tell because he hasn’t seen his feet in years. truly a disgusting pig of a man.
WOW what a great new word (bedain).
So he’s blaming the ciphers around him for permitting his criminal, scandalous, perverted behavior? They should have given him “pushback”? So his butler DIDN’T say, “For God’s sake, Your Highness, don’t rape those trafficked girls”? Well, my God, then Andrew is INNOCENT! Arrest his butler stat!
I must confess that I didn’t follow the heavy coverage of the queen’s death beyond reading a few articles here on Celebitchy. I did see video footage of the queen’s children standing vigil around her coffin, and I was floored when I saw how much weight Andrew had gained in exile. Looking at the picture of him above with his siblings, I’m shocked all over again. His depression in exile is real. He remains somewhat delusional about a comeback, although I think he knew his only legitimate shot at returning to his previous life was begging his mother to restore the use of his titles before Charles came to power. Didn’t happen, so now he must hope that Anne, who has Charles’ ear, can convince Charles that it might be best if they find something behind the scenes for Andrew, lest he do something in a fit of desperation that casts the royal family in an even more negative light than they are in at the moment.
Whenever I look at Andrew and Fergi e I wonder how these two dunderheads managed to produce educated and employed daughters, who by most accounts are decent people.
Is this Charles saying, look at what a mess Andrew is much worse than his and Cam’s afair.
I’ll never get over the fact that they compare a pedophile to a man who chose his family happiness and safety, and the fact that they want to garner sympathy for this waste of space is disgusting
I hope Andrew inherits his forbears longevity and lives to 110 years old and is “The Ghost of Royal Family Pedos Past” that haunts both Charles’s and William’s reigns.
I have to ask, what the f is sophie wearing ? Does she shop at ugly-R-Us
As for Randy he is 100 yuck and needs to stay gone forever ever. And Camilla tomiley is a liar is gross for propping him up.
” … to help better understand where everything went so catastrophically wrong – and why.”
Hmm … what went wrong? What went wrong?
Oooh, I know! He raped a trafficked teenager and then tried to say he couldn’t have, because she remembered her assailant sweating and he, um, couldn’t sweat because he went to the Falklands or something!
What a POS. It took him “three years of intense self-reflection” and then he blamed the royal yes-men.
How about they send him away to do years and years more “self-reflection”? Like from inside a jail cell.
Oh dear lord, imagine being Andy’s psychologist, with the nuclear level of narcissistic self-pitying whining you’d have to listen to. You’d think you’d died and gone to Hell. Unless you viewed it like the psychiatrist in Fawlty Towers – “There’s enough material here for a whole conference.”
“While refusing to confirm rumours he has submitted himself to counselling and psychotherapy, they make no secret of the fact he has spent a great deal of time poring over ‘every aspect of his life’ to help better understand where everything went wrong.”
Ah, so he’s just wallowing in pity then?