Norway’s Prince Haakon discusses whether Martha Louise will keep her royal title

Several years ago, Norway’s Princess Martha Louise fell in love with an American shaman. If you sold their story as a plot of a Lifetime movie, people would not buy it, but it really happened. Earlier this year, Martha Louise and Shaman Durek got engaged. The reaction from the Norwegian royal family was pretty muted. Now, at this point, Martha Louise is basically only part of the royal family in name only, and they already banned her from using her royal title and royal status to sell shaman stuff, like their speaking tours. Shaman Durek has also gone on record about how he believes that no one wants to see “a Black man in the royal family.” Racism, a celebrity shaman, and disputes about royal status. It’s a lot. Well, now Martha Louise’s brother Crown Prince Haakon has gone on the record about all of this.
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway is speaking out on a “difficult” topic. During an outing, the heir to Norway’s throne was asked about the reports saying that discussions are going on about whether or not his sister, Princess Märtha Louise, will keep her royal title.
“This is a topic that I find difficult,” Crown Prince Haakon said, according to Royal Central. Prince Haakon said, “On the one hand, my sister got engaged, and I got to know Durek Verrett and think it is nice to be with him. I have been with him on many occasions. I would like him to feel welcome in our family.”
“At the same time, I feel very responsible for the institution,” the 49-year-old son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja continued, according to the outlet. “We have, of course, noticed that some of what has been said and done has caused quite a bit of discussion. Some of it has also been controversial. We have to talk about figuring this out, and that is what we are trying to do now that we now have this process where we are trying to find a good way forward.”
“At the same time that brings us the feelings and thoughts about the different aspects. So this is going to take some more time. It is natural that if something happens that people think something about, that it creates debate. I think that is part of the living democracy that Norway is a part of,” Crown Prince Haakon said.
King Harald previously talked about the “cultural collision” with his daughter’s American partner.
“I do not think it has fully sunk in yet what we mean, but we are in a process and this will eventually work itself out,” the monarch said earlier this year, according to Royal Central. “We get to know each other better and better, and we will talk to him, as we do in a family. So, it is going to work out. But I don’t promise that it will be resolved tomorrow. It is the culture collision we are now noticing.”
I mean… I actually get what Haakon is trying to say, however awkwardly. It’s a lot – a Norwegian princess engaged to a Black man who is also a celebrity shaman, and Martha Louise is in business with Durek too. But I also think the family has already set it up so that Martha Louise is free to do whatever she wants – they already took away her royal styling and she’s not allowed to use “Princess” for any of her business ventures. Will they eventually formalize it and “take back” her princess title? Probably. Also: she lives in LA full-time now. So she’s already got her whole life away from the family. Still, it looks bad and the family is trying desperately to thread the needle of “we’re taking away your title because of the shady shaman stuff, not because you’re marrying a Black man!”
I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt about the shady shaman.
I’ve been following this discussion for years, even long before Märtha met her current partner. She started using her princess title in different business ventures linked with different alternative treatments, spirituality etc. many years ago using her princess title, so she already had a negative reputation in this sense as many of her ideas caused controversy. She even did business with her then-husband’s mother who’s also into that kind of stuff. All this damaged the reputation of the royal family, and finally she had to agree not to benefit from her title. I believe this issue goes much deeper than questioning her choice of partner as such. I don’t think it’s about racism, I think it’s more about her being linked with her partner’s business, the nature of which many find controversial and shady, and at least in Europe not many people had heard of this shaman until these two got involved. So at least in my neck of woods he’s received lots of publicity through her, and she doesn’t seem to have anything against it. I think that’s the main problem in many people’s eyes. I understand this is difficult for her family, and Haakon handled it well. I personally don’t think the Norwegians would care even if she married a Martian. Not as long as the Martian in question wouldn’t be a controversial figure.
American here: We’d never heard of this guy before Celebitchy covered this relationship either.
I’m a bit of a hippie (still, very pro-science, but I feel that if a bit of woo does your spirit good, do the bit of woo), and I *still* had no idea who he was. I think that couples can manage business partnerships together successfully, but it’s so rare. They seem to care for each other, but they’re in a professional space filled with snake oil and chicanery; it’s going to be really hard for them to establish an air of legitimacy in that context, and that would strain any relationship.
While I think that they seem to care for each other both are shady grifters. As you say she’s been grifting off her title for years – I think his con man vibe was the final nail in the coffin so to speak. Wasn’t he as one point claiming to have a cure for cancer?!
I think there’s a fundamental problem across the entire world’s royal families, and that’s that monarchy is a completely anachronistic institution in the 21st century. By its very nature, it’s impossible to modernise and incomparable with key features of 21st century life like interracial relationships, any type of relationship that isn’t heteronormative, any religion that isn’t the ‘home’ one, living a sustainable and climate conscious life, even pursuing a normal career. And when the royals get called on these problems, they really can’t defend their actions without looking ridiculous and snobbish, at the very least.
And the problem of living a normal family life without the toxicity towards those who are the “spares” in the family and the arrogance of the “chosen ones”.
Well said, Jane!
You either have royal “special” blood or not. What have actions got to do with it when something is a title you were born with? Funny how royals losing (or threatened with losing) their titles are the ones who are making their own way and not the ones living off the public. Is it not considered shady business to live off other people and avoid taxes and be kept in big style by others?
Right?! And also, how come they don’t then strip the titles of the other people who will eventually be in the position of the current person being stripped? So, for the BRF, if they want to strip anything from Harry (HRH), they also need to strip titles/HRH from the rest of Chuck’s siblings and also Charlotte and Louis (not to mention racists like Princess Michael – wasn’t she using HRH on her books?). In Denmark, they need to also strip the titles from all of the “spare” children of Fred and Mary (sorry, I don’t know all the kids’ names). And they should especially do it now, while C and L and the Danish kids are kids.
It’s the inconsistency for me. Either take all the titles away from anyone other than the direct heir, or don’t do it at all. It’s either NBD when some people earn their own money using HRH or it’s a problem. They can’t have it both ways.
At the very least they are acknowledging that Martha’s engagement with this odd shaman dude is real and needs clarity. I guess… it’s sad all these European royals are conveniently placing restrictions on royals who marry black Americans. Although Princess Madeleine (Sweden) married a white American male… and shortly after the family took HR status from all the sibs…
The King of Sweden has four sisters, and their children never had any royal status. I’ve never heard any of his sisters express any bitterness about this (which was caused by law before it was amended to allow Victoria to become a crown princess), so quite honestly I don’t think titles were a big thing for the children of the King’s younger children. They weren’t growing up to be royals, and their parents knew it. It was obvious as soon Estelle was born. Madeleine’s children don’t even live in Sweden, neither do they speak Swedish properly (have heard them in the street a couple of times, and it’s American English with a few Swedish words, sometimes even heavily accented). She’s proved she wants to lead a private life, and I’m sure she wants that for her children as well. What comes to Carl Philip, he seems to have had difficulties finding things to do, and I’m sure he wants to save his sons from it. When they’re not burdened with titles, it’s easier for them.
I would argue that they are never burdened by titles. They are burdened by a false sense of duty to an institution that have no real obligations to them. Harry is already finding out that not even security is guaranteed.
These kids are growing up with wealth, but no one is putting them in places where they can become astronauts, doctors, engineers, etc. These kids could be anything and when they have this title, they inevitably take up some shady exec position or model. I find it disappointing and weird.
What is shady about being a Shaman? Native and indigenous practices not cool enough for the western world?
Shamans are part of the Sami culture even in Norway. I know Sami people who believe in that kind of things and I think it’s OK. What I think is that e.g. accusing children of getting cancer or selling amulets to protect people against covid in your own web shop doesn’t have very much to do with native and indigenous practices, and that’s what bothers people here, particularly when the person in question gets lots of free publicity through his choice of partner.
I think the issue arises when non-Native, non-Indigenous people style themselves thusly.
Being a shaman isn’t shady at all, he is.
Just Wikipedia him and you will get a basic idea of what he is like.
He is a slef-described shaman who has worked with very dodgy ‘spiritualists’ and believe in reptilian/5G conspiracies.
He also believes cancers are self-inflicted, but it’s alright because he can cure cancer (and COVID too) with his rituals and practices.
There’s a difference between indigenous/native practices and saying that children get cancer because they want it.
Once you become a celebrity shaman, I think you’ve lost the plot. And this guy seems to have lost it awhile back, hence the “shady” descriptor.
Märtha Didn’t get the memo that royalty are supposed to marry someone who manages to hover around her exclusively for a decade and does zero with their life except to be available.
I can’t get my head around the short-sightedness of these royals wanting to strip their immediate family members titles (however embarrassing they may be). She is as Royal as him, born of the king and queen. A monarchy can survive a kook or a criminal prince or princess, they can be shuffled to the side or endured until they’ve aged out and the future generations come up.
For the sake of maintaining the “exclusivity” of a monarchy, or trying to validate “working royals only”, they are killing the actual meaning of a monarchy being about vaunted bloodlines. All it’s going to take is one heir cutting loose before they have kids, the spare not being able to have kids or whatever, and the rest of their siblings having no titles for the sake of “streamlining”, and the game is done!
I honestly believe all the monarchies going down this road will cease within two generations. And hallelujah for it.
I hope you’re right. Monarchy is a ridiculous concept in the 21st century.
He even said something about Sweden being a democracy and how they’re going to democratically deal with this. If you can be “voted out” of your royal status than why have a monarchy? Or why have these particular people be the royals? If Democracy is prevailing and is going to be how they “solve” this problem, then why have a monarchy and all the “we’re special and rule because we’re special and born in a certain order from certain people, and do what we want because we’re special”? When Democracy has to come save and provide cover for the monarchy, why not *just* have democracy then?
I’m far from a royalist, so I’d take all the titles (and other privileges, especially money) away from all the members of royal families who don’t work HARD in their jobs as working royals. Either sweat hard at your taxpayer-paid job or do your own thing without the privileges (titles included).
@nanny to the rescue
But the problem is that that is fundamentally against what a monarchy is. There’s no monarchy by merit; it’s antithetical. Monarchy has always been about bloodline and never about behaviour. And I’ve never once heard ideas of modernising it in this particular way before black people started to join the families. I think monarchies are absurd and anachronistic but the whole thing needs to be done away with; not cherry picking who gets titles and who doesn’t
Modernizing and downscaling the Norwegian monarchy goes back 20 years, Märtha lost her HRH in 2002 already. This was part of her decision to withdraw to private professional life. This was long before Meghan or this shaman.
It is still about the bloodline. It’s just that they ALL have to put in some effort.
For example, have one prince and his heirs, if you want a slimmed down monarchy, and make them work hard. Or have 30 of them, all the siblings and distant relatives, if you so wish, but only if they all work really hard. Anyone wants to go out of the family to start a private business, or lead a private life, or join a reality show? Fine, but you’re not a royal anymore.
That’s how I’d do it, anyway.
Theres no doubt there’s racism in Scandinavia and a certain segment of the population would always be against a member of the royal family marrying a black person.
But Shaman durek is not Meghan markle. He’s really problematic and has been peddling views that flies in the face of science and is quite misogynistic. He’s been exploiting the covid crisis trying to make money of some medallion that’s gonna “protect you from covid”.
What happened is that the some health orgs dumped martha as a patron. And now the public wants her out ( two recent surveys shows that about 59% of the population want her to give up her title.
The king has a soft spot for her and I really I don’t think this is would have happened if the shaman had kept some of his more problematic views to himself/not attempted to make money of the covid crisis or Martha had clarified that this covid medallion wasn’t something she co signed.
Also it’s not quite true that she is completely removed from being a royal
She has continued to have patronage’s and enjoyed the perks of being a princess she always been protected by being a royal and I very much doubt she is lives in LA full time as her kids are in Oslo and 2 of them are still underage/in school ).
If the population wants to be able to vote people in or out maybe consider something besides a monarchy?
Not sure what your point is? It was a survey and I explained that this discussion about her royal title exists because of public pressure. It’s different from somewhere like Denmark where there wasn’t a discussion or public pressure to remove titles. I don’t disagree with you that the population should be able to make a decision on royals. Monarchy in itself is an antiquated concept and was always ridiculous. Abolish the monarchy!
@nanny to the rescue
But the problem is that that is fundamentally against what a monarchy is. There’s no monarchy by merit; it’s antithetical. Monarchy has always been about bloodline and never about behaviour. And I’ve never once heard ideas of modernising it in this particular way before black people started to join the families. I think monarchies are absurd and anachronistic but the whole thing needs to be done away with; not cherry picking who gets titles and who doesn’t.
@grace losing her HRH, sure, but were talking about taking the princess title away altogether. I just think the whole thing needs to be binned.
Another example of why monarchies need to be abolished.
The Norwegian royals are not treating the Shaman badly because of his race but more so of his quacky beliefs which include: believing children get cancer because they want it, claims casual sex attracts sprits into a woman’s vagina and sells “exercises” to “clean it out”, claimed he saw the 9/11 attacks 2 years in advance yet didn’t say anything because “everyone must accept destiny”, tried to sell a medal claiming it cures COVID and other things. And Martha Louise isn’t less kooky either. She opened a school to speak with angels or something. There’s a genuine reason why her family told her to stop using her HRH.
I get that it looks like another Harry/Meghan situation but it’s not. Genuinely problematic beliefs are held by both ML and the Shaman and if the royals want no part of that being attached to them then I really don’t blame them.
There’s clearly a pattern here and by now, the Norwegian Royal Family should know better how to handle this and have more understanding.
When Prince Haakon was engaged to now Princess Mette-Marit, it caused a huge controversy since she is a single mom at the time and was allegedly into drugs and heavy partying. She made a public apology and the public now loves her. When his father, King Harald got engaged to Queen Sonja, the King’s father at the time did not approve her cuz she’s a commoner.
Just let these people live their lives the way they want to smh.