The Windsors are making big plans to tour Australia in 2023 & 2024

Over the last decade of her life, Queen Elizabeth II was largely “retired” from royal tours. She would travel around the UK, of course, but she rarely left the UK. That’s why then-Prince Charles traveled so much, and why there was such urgency for both the Cambridges and the Sussexes to go on royal tours and represent the monarchy internationally. While Charles “travels well” – meaning, he wasn’t known for international incidents – his tours became so commonplace that he rarely got much attention when he traveled. Not like his sons and their wives, for better or for worse.
The Sussexes’ travels always got a huge amount of attention, whereas William and Kate’s tours go back and forth. Some of their tours worked, some did not. Currently, William and Kate are still feeling bruised by the utter catastrophe of their Caribbean Flop Tour earlier this year. But there’s still a need – I guess? – to send them out, which is why William and Kate will reportedly do a tour of Australia next year, likely to try to keen their way into stopping the republican movement in Oz. Interestingly enough, there are reports that Australia has already asked King Charles to visit too:
King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate could all be on their way to Sydney in 2024 to mark Australia’s Bicentenary. The Royals and the NSW Parliament have been in discussions for months as they attempt to lure the new King to Australia, with Charles reportedly keen to get back Down Under.
Matthew Mason-Cox, the president of the NSW Legislative Council, was granted an audience at Balmoral with the then-prince, just days before Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8.
‘He was delightful and has such a passion and a high regard for Australia’ Mr Mason-Cox told The Daily Telegraph. ‘After all he went to school here, surfed Bondi Beach, he’s right at home.’
A Royal opening of State Parliament was performed by Queen Elizabeth II in 1954 and 1992, and also by Prince Charles in 1974.
If King Charles visited Sydney for the Bicentenary, he would be the first King to set foot on Australian soil. He would also likely attend the 2024 Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney, an event that 57 member countries come to. It’s believed Prince William and Princess Kate are also likely to attend.
‘With the recent passing of the Queen, itineraries for the Royals are being redrawn,’ Mr Mason-Cox said. ‘You never know if the Prince and Princess will be here for the Bicentenary. There are stories they may visit Australia as early as next year.’
The Bicentenary marks 200 years since five lawmakers gathered at Sydney’s Government House on the corner of Phillip and Bridge Streets.
So I actually looked this up and the “bicentenary” is a celebration of the formation of the government of Australia, not the “founding” of Australia as a dumping ground for British convicts. Let’s be clear, this is Buckingham Palace trying to gin up support for a 2024 visit… when a lot can happen in a year and a half. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants Australia to become a republic at some point and his eventual goal is dumping the monarchy almost entirely. Since Australia is seen as a “white country” to the British royals, obviously they’re trying to save the whole operation. They will not make this kind of effort when it comes to “losing” Commonwealth countries like Belize, Antigua and Barbuda.
So, who will make a trip to Australia first? Will Charles wait until 2024 to visit? Will he send the Keen Flop Tourists next year?
I just want to put neighing sounds over that third photo of them at the table.
That’s all I’ve got. I’ll show myself out.
you … sending us all to hell :’)
@TheHench
I spit my toast out.
Worth it.
@BettyBoop
and enjoying every minute of the trip
Hey, you made me giggle. Kate looks like she’s playing the human version of Hungry Hungry Hippo, and she’s waiting for the marble that’s been launched her way. William looks like he’s trying to play Hungry Hungry Hippo, but he doesn’t understand the rules.
Change it to *braying*sounds and I’m with ya
Great photo of will lol
Another disaster tour possibly waiting to happen.
Another poster here coined it as a “Disastour”. Honestly one of my favourite portmanteaus (portmanteaux??) of all time.
Hench- that was me, I believe. Glad you like it. 😀
@Rapunzel – I bow before you. You are a GENIUS! Thank you for claiming it – I will make sure to credit you every time I get the chance to use it, which I hope will be often.
It really is perfection
The Wales are definitely going next year. The tour will be fine I think there’s not really a needle they need to thread like in the Caribbean.
Not sure if you’re Australian @Woke, but anti-colonialism rhetoric is as high as it’s ever been here (in my living memory). I’m sure you’re right and they’ll come and some friendly events will be organised for them but there is no way there will not be Indigenous-led protests in major cities during the tour imo.
I can see protests as well. The only way it’ll be as disastrous as their Caribbean tour is if the international media join in and amplify indigenous voices wich I’m not sure they’ll do since Australia is a majority white country.
And may the Wailses get the same response they got during the Caribbean flop tour! Leaving plans for independence in their wake…
Will Australia fire Will and Kate on camera (like Jamacia)?
Will the Keens do a jeep ride inspecting the military?
How many “days off” for scuba diving in the Great Barrier reef will the PPoW take?
Will the Aussie hotels be able to keep up with Kate’s “crack baby” orders?
Will The Other Brother cheat on Kate’s crack babies with a White Russian (lawyer?)?
So many things to look forward to in this disastour!
I think it will be the Wales first and I think they’ll bring their kids and make it into big jolly family holiday, with lots of time off and lots of private time and the like. Their only issue will be any Australian tour will be compared to H&M’s in 2018 and they cannot compare, not in engagement numbers, not in crowds, etc, even with the kids in attendance.
That’s what I was thinking, @Rapunzel, that the Australian PM wants to fire them face to face,
As an Australian, thanks but no thanks. It would be incredibly unwise for them to tour here right now as there is a massive cultural shift away monarchy and towards more indigenous recognition and reconciliation. There were protests here when Charles ascended to the throne – I’m talking defacing royal monuments type of protests.
I think Albanese is setting them up to fail and if so….*slow clap*. The only thing that can destroy the House of Windsor is the House of Windsor itself!
Dear KP
I see you’all have plans to come to visit our old neighbour Australia? I hope you aren’t planning a holiday… sorry I mean tour in New Zealand at the same time too? As we said in our previous letter… we have moved. We no longer live next door to Australia. We can’t give you our new address just yet as we are couch-surfing right now and could be for sometime… it’s the interest rates on a new place…the economy, right?
If you want to go surfing or diving I believe there are beaches in Cornwall? You may recognise that place as it’s one of your titles?
Love and kisses
New Zealand
Come on guys, if we have to suffer through this painful visit from the distant inbred relatives you have to as well! We’re a team!
Can I send some ANZAC biscuits instead? Promise I’ll send enough for everyone… not 6 like someone else did?
Don’t forsake us, cousins! Aunty Jacinda…help!
Oh I think if they go to Australia, they’re going to hit up NZ as well, lol. They’re going to want their children to experience it or something (bc I do think they will bring the children. and I mean, I would love for my kids to experience NZ too, but i’d have to pay for it, lol.)
The Wailses will come next year and zipacross to New Zealand while they’re down this way.
I wish they would stop harping on about how Charles went to school here. He did, but that was when he was a teenager and only for six months.
There is a groundswell of change happening in Australia right now. The long is the Long-overdue Journey of reconciliation is finally starting to move. You only need to see the Acknowledgement of Cuntry at all public events, and the faces we see on television, in films, on the sporting field, in the arts, in the political arena… The movement to establish a Voice in Parliament for our indigenous peoples is growing stronger every day. Yes, Anthony Albanese will eventually begin allowing the wheels to turn in regards to a republican referendum, but that is still years away.
When the Royals get here they will be met by [the diehard monarchists, wherever they go. The rest of us will shrug our shoulders, get on with whatever we’ve got going on, and be our usual irreverent selves.
My advice? Stock up on the Twisties, Pizza Shapes, and maybe some Chocolate Mint Slice.as well as lsome Allen’s Snakes Alive. There is a lot happening and you are going to need sustenance to get through it.
Didn’t both Australia and NZ declare a bank holiday or whatever you call it when Queen died? I was surprised because I’d heard there was talk of ditching monarchy, at least in Australia.
Please cross us off your list to visit Wailses!!! We have run out of free accommodation and entertainment for your kids. Although there are still a few diehard knee benders, the rest of us are more worried about our carbon footprints, and farting cows. We will always support our rels over the Tassie, but the colonial overlords are of no relevant use to us any more. Please stay in the old country, where you belong……sozz, Brits. P.S. @Cathy, I could pitch in with some cheese scones if necessary.
The day off work was nice. I totally spent it being all solemn and thinking about her maj, and did not at all go out for a nice sushi lunch and drive my partner nuts with continuous jokes about how everything, from putting on socks to doing the dishes was in tribute to our dear queen.
@Antipodean Cheese scones? Sweet! That sounds good. Should we add some Kai Moana as well? Remembering that our rellies do like to chuck a shrimp on the barbecue? But I guess it’s probably not a good idea to bring a farting cow along to any barbecue?
The Wails are welcome to bring their kids for a holiday but they can pay for it themselves, not at my expense!
@Annakist Thanks for the reminder, I’ll be putting some Twisties on the shopping list, maybe more than one pack as the build up to this tour will be for ever. For a start they’ll need to build some wire fencing so Kate can recreate her shaking kids hands through a fence moment?
I think Charles will go.
As the new king, who is healthy enough for travel, shouldn’t his first two years be focused on making sure he gets to every single one of the commonwealth countries he is head of? He, himself, not his children or siblings. With so many countries having a republican movement your would think he’d want everyone to know he values them.
The made up reason for a bicentennary is going to be highly ridiculed. Australia became a country in 1901 after Canada in 1867 and had a variety of colonial governments, as did canada, prior to that time. Picking a date when a bunch of British guys created a colonial government is not going to play the way they think it will.
The Wails just want this tour to try to outdo the success of the Sussex tour.
2024? You think Kate and Wills are going to be able to keep up appearances that long post-Betty?
@Harper. Do you think they will still be married at that point? I mean, based on the looks Will has publicly been giving Kate, he is completely over this marriage. He has never put the monarchy or his people before his own selfish needs…
I think they could pull off a trip to a place like Australia maybe better than the Caribbean bc I think they would split up. i think there would be lots of “Kate visits elementary schools in Sydney while William flies to Melbourne to meet with X organization.” I think it would be designed to create a few photo ops but for the most part there would be lots of separation.
But isn’t that the other thing? Are people clamoring for more photo ops of William and Kate in Australia or NZ? They did those visits in the first few years of their marriage, we’ve got the images of them sailing and at vineyards and posing with wildlife etc. Do people need to see updated images every 5 to 10 years? Since we know they won’t do any kind of substantial work or visits, its just about the photo ops, but is there a desire for more of those?
I think Burger King is using Kate at this point for his happy family man image because his body language with her says he’s done. He promised the Queen he wouldn’t get divorced but he weasels his way out of lots of things, and I think over the next months, with the glue that the Queen provided wearing off, William may vote for his own wants/needs/happiness.
There’s also the possibility that with the ensuing bad publicity from the upcoming season of The Crown, C-Rex decides he is not going to bear the brunt of being known as the unfaithful POW when his son is doing the same thing only being protected. It will only take a little leak to start things.
@Harper that’s a good point about a possible consequence of The Crown. Charles may decide if they’re going to hate him for cheating, they can hate William too, especially if he leans too hard into his family man image and Charles snaps, like he’s a leaky fountain pen.
I am Australian and I have never heard of this “bicentenary”. We had a bicentenary in 1988 (200 years post British Invasion / first fleet of convicts). This sounds like a made up thing.
I find that fascinating! I just googled, because I know next to nothing about Australia, and that’s all I could find. So what bicentenary are they talking about?? Hilarious! They have to make up a holiday to get the new king to visit? Nothing else important enough for a king? Is this compensation for his tiny little coronation?
Haven’t we suffered enough
My condolences, especially because these people do not travel light and the cost of this vanity trip will be handed down to the taxpayers. It is bad enough that they will bore you to tears but making you pay for it is just cruel.
Australians love the Royal Family more than any other commonwealth country so this tour should go very will for KC and the family
Please don’t speak for me. I don’t want my tax dollars to pay for a PR porn tour. If they want to come they pay for themselves.
Australia Republic Now. Don’t need racist mean bullies to tour.
Wally doesn’t speak for me, either. As far as I am concerned the royals should stay home and look after their own country. We certainly don’t need the expense of paying for the king’s eldest son’s family holiday. William has no role in our country – and hopefully he never will. Whether I like it or not, Charles is our king though so he does have a reason to come here. I quite like Charles and he has been here enough times and for long enough to have some understanding of the way Australians think and what we want and don’t want, and I’m sure he understands that the republicans amongst us want one of our own as our head of state and will go quietly when the time comes. But I have no interest at all in hosting William and his wife.
@Wally Australians may have loved the royals in the 1950s but the world has moved on from then.
I think they’re hoping for/expecting an all-white audience worshiping them. Indigenous people need to be there to protest and other anti-colonolialists. They will fall apart without complete adoration and I hope to God they get protests at EVERY stop. Hide the itinerary? Okay, bribe some underpaid flunky to get it.
Yeah, I think we all knew they would focus on predominantly white places going forward to appear to still be popular. But remember, they are 100% not racist, lol.
It would all go smoothly as expected. That’s all I can muster.
Just coming here at the end of a tumultuous day to chortle at the palace’s extraordinarily bad timing with this little tour trial balloon. What with the British PM saga, the Crown trailer, and a Harry appearance, absolutely nobody had time for this.
You just know they were hoping to drum up some excitement for themselves. Instead, UK Twitter was livestreaming a head of lettuce, reposting clips of Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, and getting dunked on by former colonies who were innocently wondering if Britain is “ready for democracy”. Today was just not your day, Windsors. Dear oh dear.
Australian here – I don’t want them.
May their crowds be small and merciless.