The Windsors are making big plans to tour Australia in 2023 & 2024

Over the last decade of her life, Queen Elizabeth II was largely “retired” from royal tours. She would travel around the UK, of course, but she rarely left the UK. That’s why then-Prince Charles traveled so much, and why there was such urgency for both the Cambridges and the Sussexes to go on royal tours and represent the monarchy internationally. While Charles “travels well” – meaning, he wasn’t known for international incidents – his tours became so commonplace that he rarely got much attention when he traveled. Not like his sons and their wives, for better or for worse.

The Sussexes’ travels always got a huge amount of attention, whereas William and Kate’s tours go back and forth. Some of their tours worked, some did not. Currently, William and Kate are still feeling bruised by the utter catastrophe of their Caribbean Flop Tour earlier this year. But there’s still a need – I guess? – to send them out, which is why William and Kate will reportedly do a tour of Australia next year, likely to try to keen their way into stopping the republican movement in Oz. Interestingly enough, there are reports that Australia has already asked King Charles to visit too:

King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate could all be on their way to Sydney in 2024 to mark Australia’s Bicentenary. The Royals and the NSW Parliament have been in discussions for months as they attempt to lure the new King to Australia, with Charles reportedly keen to get back Down Under. Matthew Mason-Cox, the president of the NSW Legislative Council, was granted an audience at Balmoral with the then-prince, just days before Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. ‘He was delightful and has such a passion and a high regard for Australia’ Mr Mason-Cox told The Daily Telegraph. ‘After all he went to school here, surfed Bondi Beach, he’s right at home.’ A Royal opening of State Parliament was performed by Queen Elizabeth II in 1954 and 1992, and also by Prince Charles in 1974. If King Charles visited Sydney for the Bicentenary, he would be the first King to set foot on Australian soil. He would also likely attend the 2024 Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney, an event that 57 member countries come to. It’s believed Prince William and Princess Kate are also likely to attend. ‘With the recent passing of the Queen, itineraries for the Royals are being redrawn,’ Mr Mason-Cox said. ‘You never know if the Prince and Princess will be here for the Bicentenary. There are stories they may visit Australia as early as next year.’ The Bicentenary marks 200 years since five lawmakers gathered at Sydney’s Government House on the corner of Phillip and Bridge Streets.

So I actually looked this up and the “bicentenary” is a celebration of the formation of the government of Australia, not the “founding” of Australia as a dumping ground for British convicts. Let’s be clear, this is Buckingham Palace trying to gin up support for a 2024 visit… when a lot can happen in a year and a half. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants Australia to become a republic at some point and his eventual goal is dumping the monarchy almost entirely. Since Australia is seen as a “white country” to the British royals, obviously they’re trying to save the whole operation. They will not make this kind of effort when it comes to “losing” Commonwealth countries like Belize, Antigua and Barbuda.

So, who will make a trip to Australia first? Will Charles wait until 2024 to visit? Will he send the Keen Flop Tourists next year?