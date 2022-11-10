King Charles’s egg-tosser was reportedly arrested on a ‘public order offense’

Hands down, one of the funniest stories of the week was King Charles and Queen Camilla being almost egged during their visit to York. Charles and Camilla were actually on a two-day tour of Yorkshire and they were doing a walkabout on Wednesday, where there was a decent crowd. Then a local 23-year-old man, described as a University of York student, decided to chuck a bunch of eggs at them. Apparently, the guy missed his target, but he managed to throw as many as FIVE eggs at Charles. He did so while shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves!” Which is an accurate statement, egg or no egg.
Well, the man was reportedly arrested. We knew that the police detained him, but it was up in the air as to whether the guy would be charged with anything. I mean, felony egg tossing? Egg terrorism? While I don’t think “throwing eggs at the king” is nothing, it’s also not a capital offense. According to the BBC, he was arrested on “suspicion of a public order offence.” Which I assume is probably something akin to the American “disturbing the peace” law? It would probably be different if the dude had better aim and actually hit his target.
People praised Charles’s lowkey reaction to the egg-tossing, but I’m not entirely sure Charles understood (in the moment) that he was the victim of an attempted egging. Charles and his staff basically left the area swiftly, but they weren’t running scared or anything. It should also be pointed out that all of the sycophantic royal commentators were absolutely gleeful months ago, during the Jubbly, at the idea that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be booed or disrespected by the crowds. And now that sh-t comes back on Charles and Camilla? The Eggs of Karma.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Karma indeed.
The egg-tosser is my hero. What a genuine human being. What a brave heart. Really hope he gets away with it. He did a great service to the nation. I appreciate his grand gesture, which translates in the mildness of Chucky’s punishment.
This is the third incident showing the people’s discontent: first at the funeral, then Catherine in Ireland, finally this. Time to read the kingdom…
I’m just sorry that man gave us peasants a bad name, for aim. Now the godly Royals will claim they are super godly because God shielded them from eggs.
I like how the woman with him ducked behind Charles. She wasn’t going to take an egg for him.
Gen Z is going to save us all. CIII and his consort cannot turn the youth to a favorable opinion of the monarchy, and I seriously doubt the Wailses can either. And, now, with season 5 of The Crown schooling a whole new generation about how loathsome the Windsors are ….. #abolishthemonarchy
I have a feeling this is the right charge in terms of UK law. I could run it past the solicitors and barristers in the family but I can’t be bothered. They bang on and I’d rather get back to The Crown. What was out and out wrong was when the man who shouted about Andrew was arrested. It was disgusting. Someone on another post said this family is so irrelevant and powerless now we shouldn’t be bothered about them. Given what happened to that man, I certainly don’t think so. And that was just one tiny example of their ability to twist right and wrong here in the UK. Outdated – yes – powerless – no.
I love the egging attempt for the reason you mentioned Kaiser – so many royalists were GLEEFUL at the idea of H&M being egged or booed, they were praising that one woman to the skies who refused to shake Meghan’s hand in Windsor, etc – and now their precious monarch is having eggs thrown at him.
Do Queen Consorts and First Ladies not get their own security detail when they are with their husbands!? It’s always interesting to see how the security mobilise to protect the important one. Camilla was almost shuffled to the side.
Guess the polls on his supposed popularity were rigged. Just as long as it isn’t the Sussexs family I’m good.