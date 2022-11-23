Does King Charles ‘regret’ forcing his sons to walk in Diana’s funeral procession?

The Windsors are always whining about how people – mostly dumb Americans – believe The Crown is a documentary, that everything happened exactly that way. You notice that the Windsors don’t say the same thing about Peter Morgan’s script for The Queen, the 2006 film about the week following Princess Diana’s death. Morgan centers the film around QEII’s actions and Tony Blair’s attempts to talk some sense into her, and it ended up being pretty generous towards QEII’s motives overall.
What the film missed out was the palpable anger towards Charles, QEII and the rest of the family for how they treated Diana, and how many people believed (almost immediately) that the Windsors were responsible in one way or another for Diana’s death. What Morgan missed is that the Windsors were f–king terrified, and that’s why they used William and Harry as human shields, making those two grieving boys do a walkabout and talk to people, then forcing them to walk the funeral procession. Harry has spoken a few times about how traumatized he felt about the procession in particular, which happened just days before his 13th birthday. He still blames his father and his family for forcing him to walk behind his mother’s coffin on the world’s stage. But… does Charles have any regrets? I doubt it, but here we go:
A haunting decision. King Charles III deeply regrets making his sons Prince William and Prince Harry process behind Princess Diana‘s casket during her 1997 funeral after learning how much it impacted them.
“I think it haunts him because it haunts them, and they’ve spoken about it,” Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 1, while speaking about his upcoming biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. “I’ve written that I believe it’s a form of PTSD.” The author added that while researching the book, which hit shelves on November 8, he learned that the Duke of Sussex, 38, has found it “triggering” to fly into London sometimes.
“[He said] it reminds him of that day when he had to walk behind the coffin, and they were more or less bullied into doing it by the palace — by the men in gray who really run the palace, the people that Diana used to complain about,” Andersen said. “[Charles, Earl Spencer], Diana’s brother … has also said that he felt that he was tricked into doing it and regrets it. He said it was like walking through a tunnel of grief.”
The entire experience was particularly upsetting for the Prince of Wales, 40, and his younger brother, who were forced to grieve the loss of their mother in front of thousands of mourners.
“I think both William and Harry thought, ‘Who are these strangers who never met her?’” the writer continued. “So they were angry about what had happened. And Charles, I think, understands that to some extent he was responsible for them having to suffer through [that].”
Yeah, Andersen has it wrong. Charles has no regrets about it. He did what he had to do to survive that moment in the short-term, which was feeding his grief-stricken sons to the slaughter. He would continue to throw them under the bus for his own convenience and PR whenever he wanted, especially Harry. As much as the Windsors have managed to convince everyone that they had William and Harry’s best interests in mind the moment Diana died, that was not the case. The Windsors just carried on like nothing happened, so much so that Harry had a hard time believing his mother really died. Queen Elizabeth wouldn’t even allow the local church to have a special prayer for Diana. Also: this wasn’t something that the courtiers masterminded, it was all a giant royal f–kup. This was QEII, Philip and Charles using William and Harry to shield themselves from very deserved criticism.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722636792, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris J Ratcliffe / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: An emotional Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722660434, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Christopher Furlong / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follows behind The Queen’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it leaves Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724154654, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Spicer / Avalon
Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
London, UK, 19th Sep 2022. King Charles III. Behind the Coffin, King Charles III walks with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward behind him, followed by Prince William and Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, and others. The Queen Consort, Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and others follow in cars. The funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II makests way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, via Horse Guards Parade and the Mall. People line the street and watch military personnel march, and the coffin pass along the route. The procession is led by massed Pipers and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments, The Brigade of Gurkhas, the Royal Air Force and a total of 6,000 representatives from all three Armed Forces.,Image: 724175863, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I said it before and I’ll say it again. I will never not believe that the Windsor Family had a hand in Diana’s death in some way.
I’ve always been on the fence as to regards to whether or not the Windsors had a hand in the “accident”. However, I did raise an eyebrow when in a recent episode of The Crown TQ told Charles that regardless of divorce, he would always be regarded as a married man in the eyes of the church (owtte). As I said I am on the fence but knowing that Charles is now Head of the Church, that scene did make me wonder.
The church relaxed the rules for Charles and the divorce from Diana was recognized. He could openly date camilla.
I understand why people believe that, but taking the Occams Razor approach to this…I have seen nothing about the BRF that leads me to believe they or their f*ckwit courtiers are capable enough to pull something like that off.
Before Harry and Meghan and Harry saying they pulled his security I would have said it was a conspiracy theory. But now I think they were part of it. Probably not to kill her. Possibly to quiet/frighten her. I mean, she literally wrote that she felt her husband was planning to cause an accident with her car and then she died in an accident..? A lot of Charles’s “emotionally disturbed” narrative has helped steamroll the very real fears Diana had before her death. Perhaps the senior royals weren’t directly involved but courtiers were quite possibly. Or, it was more tabloid action, but the royals were leaking and cooperating with them too, so, yeah.
A lot of the evidence doesn’t add up.
And as we have found with the royal involvement in many areas of corruption, it’s not so much a question of pulling it off but who is willing to protect them.
But MI5/6 are. All it would take is one word from “up high” to make it happen.
I agree…
Me too, well actually I believe Charles did it on his own and TQ and Phillip were informed later. Diana was a pain in Liz’s butt but I think she was just trying to avoid having to deal with her as much as possible. Directly or indirectly. As far as Chucky was concerned (and still to today), Diana was a detriment to his future that he had to deal with. He wouldn’t be the first royal who wanted a woman who outshone him dead.
The idea behind the Diana hindrance being dealt with once and for all first came about in the minds of Philip and Charles. The organizational part of the plan was then carried out by British intelligence services, with the collaboration of their French intelligence counterparts. The whole idea was to relocate the “accident” out of England, so as to dispel suspicions directly involving the Royals.
The paparazzis thus became the ideal scapegoats, the driver the fall man. The Queen was certainly aware of everything and gave her seal of approval, asking to be spared the particulars, hence her disconnect with the people’s grief.
He is and was a horrible parent and a horrible man. Always was. Always will be. In perpetuity.
This is just another attempt to soften Charles The Cruel’s Image.
Charles doesn’t regret anything Harry and William we’re literally used as human shields bodyguards to protect him . It amazing how Charles complain so much about how his parents were awful to him yet he turn around did the most damage to Harry allowing the press to abuse Harry and Meghan their children.
Losing a parent is a trauma.
I lost my father last year at the age of 40, and I am still recovering. It took me months just for saying “my father is dead”.
I can’t imagine going through all of that, on the world stage at THAT age.
💗
I’m sure he regrets nothing. He used his sons to protect himself and he’s been doing it consistently since then.
He used them in such a selfish and ghoulish way. It’s clear that Harry was irreparably harmed by her death and what followed, and so much of that lies squarely at Chucks feet.
Your post makes me think that in about ten years, William will be in front of cameras calling his father paranoid and delusional. I will lmao.
Or he’ll be calling Louis paranoid and delusional in 20 years. Or maybe Charlotte if she doesn’t turn out according to plan.
Sure doesn’t seem like the actions of regret to me from sweet Papa Chuck.
So much blame onto the Sussexes, heavily burdening harassment of Meghan, myriad penalties to Harry for loving 🥰, leaving, speaking, breathing, creating life, surviving. He was the pos that was POW when Diana passed, he’s the head of household and the ceo of the dang firm now as KCtrios – like he could’ve and should’ve been his son’s main support the entire time but he never stands up for his youngest, he’s the one driving the big ass London double decker bus 🚌 deal over Harry.
He may know regret someday soon tho. What’s that saying about the chickens 🐓 coming home 🏠 to roost? Maybe like when Thanos pulls a Mimi and ‘doesn’t know’ Wanda/Scarlet Witch high key level know regret but what do I know. What a terrible excuse for a father.
Do we think that had William and Harry been left out of the procession the crowds would have truly booed? Yes I’m sure the odd heckler would have tried it but I think it was all so heavy and unnecessary for these young boys.
I believe Charles would have been booed. He was when he accompanied Diana’s sisters to France. One spectator thought Sarah Spencer was Camilla and made angry comments. There were comments like what’s he doing there
If he were a decent person, I’m sure he’d regret it. But he’s not so he probably doesn’t
Yeah Charles has no regrets and it would seem that all Andersen’s research comes from what Harry has said about the situation.
I’ve never met or heard of any perfect parents. It’s easy to judge what Charles did 25 years ago and condemn him for it.
Whatever else Charles did in his life, I seriously doubt that he intentionally tried to damage William and Harry at Diana’s funeral.
I don’t know, this seems to be a bigger thing than just not being a perfect parent and it’s not a question of being intentional. Diana’s funeral was a gigantic world-wide orgy of grief. Sure, he let others manage the process (I was grateful to let the military handle my father’s funeral) but that didn’t relieve him of his responsibility to his children. He didn’t look out for them at the most important time of their lives – that’s not imperfect parenting; it’s a gigantic failure. And if he says now that he deeply regrets and is haunted by his failure, it’s not up to us to absolve him.
Just adding here that some of us — even some of us who were children at the time — judged Charles and the BRF and condemned them for using William and Harry in such an excruciatingly exploitive public way to deflect criticism from themselves.
I mean there’s not being a perfect parent and then there’s making your children walk behind their mother’s coffin in front of thousands of people (in person, millions more on TV) in order to protect yourself from being booed.
They have shown, over and over, that they are not a normal family. The Crown is more important than family. Their love is conditional and transactional. Not perfect parent is a ridiculous strawman claim. They are a fundamentally toxic and self-serving institution before they are a family.
@Nicolez … I came here to say the same. I recall from the time of Diana’s funeral that it was Prince Phillip who had insisted the boys should walk behind their mother’s coffin. That royal protocol is fine in general, but these were young boys who had just lost their mother in an extremely tragic accident and they shouldn’t have been forced to endure it.
Charles should have stood up for his boys, but he’d been cowed by his father his entire life. Phillip was still every much in control of family affairs at the time and none of the Windsors, not even Anne (probably not even the Queen), could stand up to his bully whip.
Not making excuses for Charles. Just saying he may not have had a choice in the matter.
It’s easy to judge and condemn him because it was a betrayal on a scale you and I will never experience. Her sons were exposed like meat to the entire world and he was fine with it. And you know why it’s easy to still blame him? His actions toward Harry continually show he feels he has nothing to apologize for in regards to how he’s treated his second son.
I’ve had to do a lot of therapy to come to terms with my parents and there is absolutely no guidebook for raising kids and most of us are messed up anyway so I can forgive them. But this was a moment beyond anything anyone here can ever have experienced because of how internationally massive this was.
This is one of those moments where “we’re all human” is not enough to erase how horrible it is.
And Yvette – this wasn’t protocol. This was something *they made up* for the funeral to protect Charles. They broke protocol in the first place by even having a royal observation of Diana’s death which the Queen was FORCED into.
I don’t think he tried to damage them, because I don’t think he thought about them at all. Only himself. And that’s a much bigger failing for a parent, to prioritize your own wellbeing ahead of your children’s – even worse, to not even consider their wellbeing at all! Particularly in that moment, when their mother had just died.
Even if he regrets it, so what? And in a couple of years he’ll be “regretting” how he treated Harry and Meghan. Talk is cheap.
The way things have turned out, I’m so happy Harry took his family and left, seeking happier days elsewhere.
Watching the Queen was honestly the first time I saw her as human and considered the possibility she hadn’t put a hit in Diana. I no longer believe the RF was involved but their legacy is inextricably linked to the tragedy. A movie called The Queen was as much about Diana as Liz. And that will always be the case. They live and die in her shadow.
@Zazoo says
“I no longer believe the RF was involved but their legacy is inextricably linked to the tragedy…”
THIS^ is what the RF wants, hopes for and expects from their sycophantic subjects, as well as from gullible people who are willing to give them the benefit of doubt: they want, hope for and expect folks to buy into their worldview, their perspective, their POV………rmbr: history is written by the victors.
Poor Diana is dead. But via means that none of us understands:………divine inspiration? providence? educated guess?……… she DID say with her own written words, that CHARLES IS PLANNING AN ACCIDENT FOR ME IN MY CAR!!!!
And as we say in my neck of the woods: SO SAID, SO DONE!
I need no more evidence than that, to be able to believe that indeed, charles/the RF/the Royal and UK Secret Service had a hand in Diana’s death. With plausible deniability available to them all.
PS:
The snr courtier who was private secretary to the monarch (betty’s dad and then betty) as portrayed by the actor who plays him in The Crown, seems to have been quite a formidable fellow who made no secret of the fact that HE was in charge of what the monarch says, does, believes……as well as everyone who impacts the monarch, inside or outside palace walls.
His role in the monarch’s and RF’s life has been well concealed. I believe Edward Young plays a similar role in modern times but he allowed his head to get above the parapet which is why we even know his name and, with Prince Harry naming him in court papers, we also now have just an inkling of what he has done and is capable of doing.
Charles certainly urged them to walk. I have also heard that Philip was a big factor in the pressure campaign. And Philip never gave much thought to anyone’s emotional well being. He, no doubt, thought it would make “men” out of them. This is the same thinking that made him insist that Charles attend Gordonstoun. He was always trying to “toughen up” young boys when what they needed was unconditional love.
Philip was toxic masculinity personified. I suppose he was told to be stoic and strong throughout his own difficult youth but once in the lap of luxury and fineries he could’ve relaxed a bit. Hit up an ashram like posh Brits do.
Both Charles and Philip were behind the decision for the two boys to walk the procession. Charles certainly deserves some blame but Philip saying he would walk with them as well for support certainly played a role.
Nothing he’s said or done in the last 25 years has indicated that he’s regretted any of this. It’s quite remarkable, really. If he’d been a little more kind and gracious about Diana down through the years, perhaps he would be a little more popular now. I never met the woman and wasn’t a particular fan while she was alive, but I was utterly shocked by the way she died. Still am. But he and Camilla immediately moved straight on. They viewed Diana as a problem to be solved and they are callous enough to view her death as a satisfactory ending and treated the whole thing with a shrug. I heard a rumor yesterday that Camilla was wearing the jewels Charles gave Diana for their engagement this week. Unbelievable.
They don’t like me Uugh say words now! Nothing that comes out of his mouth means anything. I think that is Camilla’s secret, she just placidly agrees with him no matter what he says knowing it will be different in an hour. He has no soul and suffered no actual moral consequence of anything. But he hates to be disliked…say more words!!!!
regret – whatever that means, eh Charles?
Charles regrets nothing. I have no idea if the Windsors orchestrated Diana’s fatal accident, but I’ll bet Charles was tickled pink when she died.
I wonder what the story would have been if they hadn’t walked in the procession? The public outpouring of grief was so shockingly large and there was a possessiveness to it, that Diana belonged to the public. I wonder if hadn’t walked if the story would’ve been “the Windsors are trying to keep the sons of the People’s Princess away from us (the public).”
Charles is a selfish man-child and only considers his future. Diana will always be inextricably a part of his past, his present and his future, all of the mistakes he made.
I still vividly remember that photo, Harry walking in the procession slightly disheveled. My heart broke for him. I felt bad for William too.. but Harry was so young. As a mother now, It hurts more whenever I think about it.. I’ll always have a soft corner for Harry in my heart, I wish him peace. Looks like he has that now, I am so glad. I am tearing up now thinking about it..
I watched that procession in college. I remember the British public in the days before pawing at the boys and shouting at them in their grief, as if they were actual relatives of the boys. It made me deeply uncomfortble to watch. I suppose it’s no surprise that a public would have a parasocial relationship with a royal family, but it struck me as deeply inapporpriate the way the boys were forced to perform their grief to utter strangers. Its even more inappropriate that the same public thought they had a right to intervene in their personal lives. It’s sad to me that no one in that family thought of the boys as children grieving their mother. They were tools to be used by the royal family as the RF saw fit.
Honestly, that’s why I think the royal family needs to be diminished, or even dismantled. No children should go through what William and Harry did. No children should have to face what the Wales kids are facing with the access that social media provides. No wealth is worth it. It’s an unhealthy place to be a child. That’sbeen true for generations now.
I am 2 years older than Diana and I remember all of this happening in real time. But I was more naïve, so I didn’t suspect fowl play. It was just a horrible tragedy. What I do remember and it’s seared into my brain was Charles being asked about the boys behavior after walking behind their mother’s coffin. He was positively giddy with pride that they were, idk, able to hold a stiff upper lip. As an American I was horrified that this solemn moment was interrupted with his happiness over his boys behavior. Not their emotional state, not their well-being, not the horribleness of what happened. I brushed it off as this is a British thing because holding in strong emotions is part of the trademark of UK, keep calm and carry on, etc. In hindsight it really wasn’t a British thing, it was a narcissistic response to his own happiness/agenda. He needed them and they performed.
I was shocked at that response to the point I still vividly remember his giddiness all these years later.
I am most bothered by KC3’s apparent desire to inflict suffering on Diana and now on Harry & his family. I believe Diana would have known no peace had she survived. I believe Harry & his family will forever suffer the harassment of KC3, PW, the Firm, the UK-Australian media & the monarchists, unless someone or something intervenes to put an end to it. I fear for A&L.
Charles made his boys into his own personal human shields on the occasion of their mother’s funeral, and the only reason we are hearing about his supposed regret is that he’s afraid of what Harry might say in his book.
He’s trying to get out in front of it and heap all the blame on the courtiers. Charles can’t even pretend he gets why it was such a traumatizing experience for his sons or say what he would do differently. No accountability and no apology.