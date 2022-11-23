Naomi Biden’s White House wedding covers the digital issue of Vogue

Over the weekend, President Biden’s oldest granddaughter Naomi Biden got married at the White House. For those in the back, the Bidens paid for the wedding privately, meaning the family picked up the cost of the event planner, the flowers, the dress, the cake, the food and whatever needed to be rented from outside the White House. It’s clear that President Biden and Dr. Jill are hands-on grandparents with all of Hunter and Beau’s kids, and for Naomi in particular, I feel safe in saying that her grandpa was probably more of a father to her than her actual father, Hunter. In addition to the photos posted by the event planner, the Bidens also organized a gorgeous wedding shoot with Vogue. Vogue gave Naomi and Dr. Jill their first digital cover. There was a lovely write-up too – go here for the full piece. Some highlights:
Naomi & Peter just wanted to get married in someone’s backyard: At 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, the young couple, both lawyers—Naomi at the Washington, DC, firm Arnold & Porter, and Peter at the Georgetown Law Center on National Security—married on a crisp and cloudless day on the South Lawn in front of 250 family members and friends. “We’re so close to our families, so we always knew we’d get married in someone’s backyard,” explains Naomi. “I think if my pop weren’t president, it would probably be their house in Wilmington or Peter’s family’s backyard in Jackson [Wyoming].”
Bittersweet Symphony: In a high-neck, long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren dress and carrying a bouquet of sweet peas and lily of the valley, Naomi was accompanied down the aisle by her parents, Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, to a string quartet playing Verve’s “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” White scarves and hand warmers were placed on each seat to help guests combat 40-degree temperatures during the hour-long ceremony, which was overseen by a priest and a pastor from each of the families’ churches. Wearing a navy three-piece Ralph Lauren suit, Peter then escorted his wife up the stairs of the South Portico—swathed with ivy and white roses and hydrangea—for a luncheon in the State Dining Room.
An evening reception in the White House residence: In the evening, guests returned to the residence for a black-tie reception with dancing, cake cutting, and “all that fun stuff,” per Naomi, who wore a strapless ivory silk Mikado Reem Acra dress with her grandmother Roberta Buhle’s pearls sewn into the sweeping six-foot train. (For late-night dancing, Naomi switched to a beaded fringed Markarian mini-dress.) The bride and groom climbed a ladder to cut a seven-foot-tall, eight-tier lemon cake with buttercream frosting, while nearby, a dessert bar included everything from 20-inch apple pie (the groom’s cake) to the president’s favorite Graeter’s chocolate chip ice cream. “He used to be a Breyers guy all the way but we’ve gotten him to upgrade to Graeter’s,” Naomi says.
Why Naomi & Peter are living in the White House: When the couple’s lease ran out on their DC apartment, they asked Nana (Jill) and the president if they could move in for a few months while wedding planning, along with their mini Australian shepherd, Charlie, who can often be seen gamboling on the South Lawn with the Bidens’ German shepherd, Commander. “I try to remind myself it’s the White House, but it also gets normalized over time,” says Naomi.
She’s lived close to her grandparents for much of her life: Naomi has lived less than a mile away from her grandparents for most of her life. “The relationship hasn’t changed that much,” Naomi says. “When I was in middle school, we lived so close, and they were at every sports game and our school plays. We still do the same things. It’s always been this way.” Of course, prosaic family activities like movie nights are now held in a White House screening room with freshly made popcorn and Secret Service in the back.
Jill Biden enjoyed being involved in the wedding planning: “Naomi has a strong sense of herself and had a vision for her wedding,” says the first lady. “It was fun to see her finding so much joy in all the details.” These details were discussed in the evening over a glass of wine—Cabernet for Dr. Biden, Sancerre for Naomi—or when attending barre and SoulCycle classes together in Georgetown. “She slips right in; it’s pretty normal,” Naomi says. “I do know she lost sleep over the fact that I was planning to serve turkey sandwiches at the lunch,” Naomi adds. (They amended the menu to chicken pot pie, as a surprise for the father of the bride, as it is Hunter’s favorite and the dish Dr. Biden cooks for him every year on his birthday.)
Advice from Nana: But keeping perspective was the main thing: “She has really stressed to me that every time I get anxious about wedding stuff to take a breath and remember that it’s just a day about Peter and me and being around the people we love,” Naomi explains. “She’s taught me so much about being independent and self-sufficient. But that doesn’t mean you can’t also be a selfless and fiercely loyal partner.” (When asked about marriage advice, Dr. Biden says she told her granddaughter only to “maintain your independence.”)
I almost cried at the sweetness of the Biden family’s closeness, and how much the grandchildren adore Pop and Nana. Jill Biden was so happy to be included on so much of the wedding planning and helping to ensure that her beloved granddaughter have such a special day. I love that Naomi made sure to include Pop’s favorite ice cream at the dinner reception too!! I’m reminded of some lowkey Delaware gossip, which is that Joe and Jill Biden have always been social butterflies and they love hosting parties and events. It was hard for them to be hosts like that when Joe was VP, and it’s even harder now that he’s president. President Biden and the First Lady must have loved every second of this, that they got to give this to Naomi.
PS… Yes, I’ve seen the White House reporters freaking out about this and calling the Bidens “liars” and I think it’s all pretty pathetic.
Cover & IGs courtesy of Vogue. Additional photo courtesy of the White House and Cover Images.
They are such a close loving family. So different to the previous bunch.
“Maintain your independence” Yes, ladies, yes!
Ooooh I adore her dress for the reception!
OMG I love the cover photo! So lovely!
A woman reporter from the Washington Post, call Biden a liar like Trump, they said they would be no press and invited Vogue magazine to attended the wedding, which turned out to be a lie. Vogue pictures were taken on Thursday instead of admitting she was wrong, she started doubling down.
The White House press secretary shut down a reporter looking for a sound bite, about the wedding, said the groom and bride didn’t want the press at their wedding.
I love Dr Jill’s dress and both of Naomi’s gowns are lovely. As a family, the Bidens have exquisite taste.
Well, I had to look up graeter’s ice cream and now I want some. And the political reporters are strait-up acting like they’re royal reporters with the right to know every detail about the wedding. Nope, they are not entitled to all those details.
That’s really nice. I’d do it too if I was Naomi.
You-know-who is seething somewhere bc Tiffany didn’t marry there and get Vogue coverage.
Please don’t compare one woman to another and make this another competition. Not fair to either bride.
That second dress with the gloves..WOW!!!!
I love all the details about this. They really do seem like such a normal close loving family.
the white house press reporters are just looking for a scandal and making themselves look stupid in the meantime. I saw a tweet about how the WH reporters will never forgive Biden for taking trump away from them and it sort of made sense from that angle.
Sounds and it looked like a lovely wedding. Best of luck to the newlyweds. Also love how tight knit the Bidens are.
250 people is not really a small backyard wedding so that made me laugh a little.
She looks beautiful and it seems like a very nice wedding. Congrats to them.
Lovely family and wedding. I need Dr Jill’s dress for my daughter’s wedding.
I have never seen such a tall wedding cake! I bet it tasted delicious. How do the cake makers prevent it from toppling over?
Fun fact…the author of the vogue article Chloe Malle is Candace Bergin’s daughter!
The WH reporters do not have any right to be at the president’s granddaughter’s wedding regardless of where it’s held. And the first family can give exclusive access to whomever they damn well please. I do not remember from my younger years that mainstream media reporters were always acting like entitled jerks. This is a modern invention.
I tear up whenever I read stories about Jill Biden as grandmother or mother to Joe’s sons. As a stepmother to a child whose mother died, I know how complicated that situation can be and it seems that Dr Biden has handled it all so beautifully.
Naomi’s dress is so beautiful, I’m such a sucker for tulle. And Dr. Jill looks lovely too. I’ve been avoiding the news now that the election is over so I have no knowledge about the press being in a snit but c’mon, a family wedding is not a state dinner. I’m old enough to remember when the Nixon daughter got married at the White House and there was a lot of hoopla in the press. But I don’t know if a granddaughter getting married there would warrant the same coverage.
This photo shoot is just lovely and Naomi Biden is a true beauty in all of them. The WH press getting so mad that they weren’t allowed to cover this private celebration is laughable. And for Maggie Haberman to even show any kind of attitude about not being included is galling. That woman kept information about Trumps behavior quite and to herself while the Capital was being attacked by insurrectionist and traitors. She kept quiet and to herself Trumps behavior so that she could put it in her book instead of telling the American people what was actually happening. She and the WH corp can take several seats.
One hour outside when it’s 40 degrees F? I’m sorry, but that wedding should have been inside at that temperature. I don’t care how much I love you, I’m watching your wedding from a window while standing next to the radiator or heat vent.
Love both dresses.