Olivia Wilde is ‘disappointed’ post-Harry Styles: ‘The break has been difficult’

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles announced their split last Friday. “Someone” confirmed the news to People Magazine, and that someone was Olivia Wilde or her publicist. Sidenote: Can you even imagine being Olivia’s publicist? Lord, what a job. Anyway, the People report made it sound like Harry and Olivia decided mutually to split and that everything was “amicable” and that they’d been sort of falling apart for a few months. That was the impression I had, that as soon as Don’t Worry Darling’s promotion was done and dusted, it got harder and harder to stay together. Of course, they didn’t want to officially break up the second after promo was done because that would be too obvious. In any case, all of us knew that the “everything is amicable, there’s no drama” line would not hold. Here’s a soft-launch of Olivia’s post-Styles storyline:
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ recent break was the result of a “tricky situation.” PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, and the “As It Was” singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together.
A source tells PEOPLE, “The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It’s just a tricky situation, though.”
An insider said last week that the “very amicable decision” to put their romance on pause was because Styles is “still touring and is now going abroad” while Wilde “is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.”
They simply “have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” a friend of the pair added.
Wilde — along with her children, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 (she co-parents with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis) — were spotted dancing and singing along at Styles’ Nov. 15 concert in Los Angeles. She stepped out for the 13th Governors Awards on Saturday, her first red carpet appearance since news of their break. Styles, meanwhile, is heading abroad for his Love on Tour shows.
Over the course of their relationship, Wilde and Styles have had to endure drama surrounding the release of their film Don’t Worry Darling, namely persistent claims that Wilde and the film’s leading actress Florence Pugh were at odds.
“The public pressure on them has been difficult,” said the friend. “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”
[From People]
“The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It’s just a tricky situation, though.” Hm. I assume this means that Harry wanted the breakup more than Olivia, and she was trying to persuade him to stick with it and he was like “nah.” And Olivia being “disappointed” – I assume this will be her thing, that she had to end it with Harry because of her disappointment in his immaturity or something like that? Well, there’s no need to try to figure this out now. Olivia will tell us her version of events in the weeks and months to come. Trust that she will find a way to make herself the victim and the heroine of the story!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Backgrid.
-
-
Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 05, 2022 : Olivia Wilde attends the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.,Image: 719946140, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ottavia Da Re / Agenzia Sintesi / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 presented by Gucci held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 735581187, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Olivia Wilde, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 presented by Gucci held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 735583935, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Olivia Wilde, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 presented by Gucci held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 735584033, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Olivia Wilde, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
Olivia Wilde arrives at the Academy’s 13th Governors Awards on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.,Image: 739031161, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial Use Only, Model Release: no, Credit line: Blaine Ohigashi / Avalon
-
-
Venice, ITALY – Celebrities attend the photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.
Pictured: Olivia Wilde
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Studio City, CA – Don’t Worry Darling star Oliva Wilde seemed confident after a workout at the gym in Studio City wearing a “Harry’s House” hoodie.
Pictured: Olivia Wilde
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: James Starr Connection / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Hollywood, CA – Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Pictured: Olivia Wilde
BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
79th Venice Film Festival: `Don`t Worry Darling` – Premiere
Featuring: Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan
Where: Venice, Italy, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2022
Credit: Aurore Marechal/ABACA/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I think for Harry it was just a fling, he is 28 and still not ready to settle down probably, Olivia took it more seriously. I hope she focuses on her children now
They dated for 2 years. That’s not a fling.
Looking at their body language during the promo it looked to me that he was absolutely avoiding her gaze and not just to ‘play it cool’. My guess is that they were already or almost done but waited to announce it on her behalf.
I never got the point of pretending they weren’t together when everyone knew they were. Hollywood has been exploiting relationships for box office forever. See kStew/RPat, for example. I’d say Harry was over her by then and didn’t want to play along.
Olivia Wilde needs to just lay low and go away for a while. This relationship has given her THE most press/attention she’s ever had in her entire career but it’s all been pretty bad/cringe.
wow, those red gloves look like dishwashing gloves.
she looks pretty but sad in the top pic. altho that net panel on the bodice goes too high.
it’s pretty funny that they never got called WildeStyles. too obscure I suppose.
She fell hard and wanted far more than he was willing to give her. He IS 28 years old and a super star. It was really awful how she treated Florence and how this mess all went down but I think Olivia was also looking to get out of her relationship with Jason. I also think that the Harry fans were so incredibly horrible to her and she did not deserve the vitriol hurled at her. Harry certainly isn’t worth that mess IMO.
Ehh, she’s a vapid pick me. He was just having fun and she was hoping to get more relevance from dating him. She literally tanked her own movie just to get with him. So sad. Welp, I wouldn’t trust her and I hope the tanking of DWD keeps her from making mediocre movies in the future.
Even a casual observer can tell you this isn’t true. The continued vitriol is disturbing, to put it mildly.
Her outfits are….something.
I can’t believe she put her professional reputation on the line for him. A man who can’t even say yes we’re together in interview and who avoided you like the plague when promoting the movie you both were apart of.
She need to stop the tabloids fodder take a break from the public focus on her kids and come back.
I can’t say I feel sorry for her. She blew up her marriage and disrupted her children’s lives over an infatuation with a much younger workplace subordinate. That rarely ends well.