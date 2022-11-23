Antonia Fraser: Princess Kate doesn’t need to cut her hair in her 40s

A few months ago, 90-year-old Antonia Fraser – a distinguished author and historical novelist – decided to chime in about the Windsors. In her view, Queen Camilla is brilliant and the Duchess of Sussex is terrible. Fraser said that the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah was “worse than a crime; it was a mistake. I just wish vainly she’d shut up. And Prince Harry.” Well, did you also know that Antonia Fraser has some thoughts about the new Princess of Wales? It’s true. Specifically, Fraser has thoughts about the length of Kate’s hair.
Distinguished historian Lady Antonia Fraser applauds the Princess of Wales for continuing to wear her hair long into her 40s.
“I don’t think she should cut her hair,” the 7th Earl of Longford’s daughter tells me at the launch party for Rachel Kelly’s book, You’ll Never Walk Alone.
“Women traditionally cut their hair after [having] children, but she doesn’t need to. She can do whatever she likes. She’s beautiful and she’s a good mother. She gets more beautiful as she gets older.”
[From Eden Confidential, print edition]
It’s a generational thing, to believe that women can’t or shouldn’t have long hair past a certain age. My mother feels that way too and she’s a generation younger than Fraser. I do think “age appropriate hair” is a thing, and I do think that – in general – some women should age out of the more youthful hairstyles. Is Kate one of them? Kind of – I do wonder if she’s going to cling to her long wigs, extensions, falls and sausage curls forever. Will she be “on the throne” and still wearing her hair so long, with that wig plopped on?
That’s something that’s always bugged me about Kate, it’s that she never had a real job and she doesn’t know how to look like a modern, professional woman when she does events. It’s all doll wigs, buttons, bespoke coatdresses, lace and ruffles. Anyway, yes, it’s sad that Antonia Fraser has an opinion on this and that this is really the only thing we can talk about when it comes to Kate. Hilary Mantel was right about Kate nearly a decade ago, it seems. I also think Fraser feels the opposite – she actually does think that Kate should cut her hair, that her hair is too long for a 40-year-old.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20211118- The Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cambridge Attend the Royal Variety Performance, held at the Royal Albert Hall
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Chris McCausland
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales smiles, during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit, in Guilford, England, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.,Image: 728319783, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
Picture Shows The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough
The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scarborough to launch funding to support young peopleâs mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.During the visit – they will meet and engage with local organisations who will benefit from the funding which has been created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation. Their Royal Highnesses will also see first-hand how community organisations are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living. Accredited Rota media are asked to meet Rhea Vernon at 1100hrs at 12 Lower Clark St, Scarborough YO12 7PW,Image: 735105386, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Picture Shows The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough
The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scarborough to launch funding to support young peopleâs mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.During the visit – they will meet and engage with local organisations who will benefit from the funding which has been created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation. Their Royal Highnesses will also see first-hand how community organisations are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living. Accredited Rota media are asked to meet Rhea Vernon at 1100hrs at 12 Lower Clark St, Scarborough YO12 7PW,Image: 735105404, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
SCARBOROUGH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak with a service user during a visit to The Rainbow Centre on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Scarborough to launch funding to support young people‚Äôs mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. The Rainbow Centre is an organization that offers an open door to the community of Scarborough and help and support to anyone in need.,Image: 735105741, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, west London, on November 9, 2022.,Image: 736268484, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she leaves after her visit to Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, west London, on November 9, 2022.,Image: 736274542, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince William And Catherine, Princess Of Wales Visit To Northern Ireland
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When: 06 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to The Street, in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, a community hub that hosts local organizations to grow and develop their services, as part of their visit to the area to launch funding to support young people’s mental health.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Catherine, Princess Of Wales Visit To Colham Manor Children`s Centre In Hillingdon.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 09 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre to meet displaced Ukrainian families and learn about the support the Centre is providing to those arriving in the UK as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reading, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Frazier sure is using the phrase, “Her Hair” very loosely. Kate’s wiglets and bundles do not come from her scalp.
The reason I think Kate should cute her hair has nothing to do with her age. It’s that her hair just does not look good or healthy at this current length. I think if she cut off 4-6 inches it would look a lot healthier.
Her hair looks like straw which is why she needs a major trim. It doesn’t need to be a bob but the current look is stringy and dry. It looked better a few years ago when it was about 6 inches shorter.
Plus cutting your hair and letting it regrow is good for the hair. But Kate doesn’t have good hair to keep it that long where it looks healthy. It just looks in the way and she treats it like a blanket.
Becks1, I completely agree.
I remember the time she cut it to just past her shoulders. I thought she looked very nice and fresh then. Kate is ‘jowly’ and the super long hair just drags down her face.
That’s one of the reasons older women cut their hair: it isn’t just a tradition. We get drier, with less body oil, as we get older. Older women that have long hair will have increasingly stringy dry and frazzled hair, especially at the ends. She will have to cut it at some point, perhaps to a long bob, or go full on long wig. She won’t be able to maintain glossy long hair at fifty.
In the photos of the state banquet, her hair from certain angles looks like a chin-length bob, and I really like the way it looks on her.
I have been saying for ages she needs a posh spice bob. There was one year at the balcony for the wreath laying she tucked her hair in. She looked so good and as she enters this new Wales phase she really needs a new look but clearly NONE of the royal women change it up its like forbidden.
While I agree this would look good on her, one of the reasons she probably doesn’t is because her hair is wavy; I have the same hair as her (although I trim mine every 10 weeks). While it looks great that length if it’s straightened and “tamed” as I call it, when it’s not, you look like a mushroom. Every time I cut mine into a bob I love it for a short amount of time, then get tired of straightening it all the time and can’t wait for it to grow out again.
Same, I have wavy/curly hair and I wish I could cut it shorter but at this point I usually just wash and air dry and it shortens up a lot and puffs out. My hair is also fine but I have a decent amount of it but it’s always got frizz no matter what I’ve tried. Fine curly hair sucks.
Does she have wavy hair though? Pictures of her in her twenties show fine straight hair.
Sure, it might mean some upkeep to keep her hair neat and bobbed, but she has unlimited resources and plenty of time. And I wouldn’t say the current sausage curls and corresponding wiglet were exactly low maintenance.
I personally find the style fussy and not flattering, but whatever – she must like the way it looks. My main criticism is just that she can’t leave her mane alone – she’s always fiddling with it or using it to cover her face.
Meghan should get a really nice short human hair wig and get photographed (papped) wearing it. We’ll see how long it will take from the time the picture comes out to the next spotting of Kate with short hair. And once Kate is seeing with short hair, Meghan shows up somewhere with her regular hair length.
No, women don’t have to cut their hair after 40. Lots of women look great with long hair over 40. There’s lots of factors, like face shape and how the hair texture has changed over time. Kate’s hair looked really good when she was pregnant with Louis and it was shoulder length or just a little longer. Feel like it should be about what looks healthiest and works with the face best. For some that’s long hair and for some it’s something shorter .
She looked so cute carrying Louis, I agree. Naturally young because she let herself have a bit more weight than she allows herself when she isn’t pregnant. It’s a shame that she is so insecure that she doesn’t genuinely understand what works for her. And it’s an even bigger shame because she looked naturally younger with that harmless bit of extra weight. She wouldn’t need so much work on her face if she was in a place where she could let her body be in the athletic shape it was in college.
The only reason I am prating about this is because I agree with Hilary Mantel’s original argument. The original deal that Kate signed up for was just to look pretty and give heirs. That was some thing that was put on her from the outside and could have given me a bit of empathy for her. I mean, if you are following news about hereditary monarchy, you can’t act surprised if a woman’s main virtue when she marries in is to create heirs. But with everything that’s happened with Meghan, that ship (the ship of empathy) has sailed.
I would indeed advise her against chopping her hair because the eye would automatically be drawn to her facial features, and they are her weakest element, to put it mildly.
I remember she once sported whiskers and a long fringe, all of which gave her a less matronly look. Overall, Catherine Middleton is plain and no fairy-tale princess material.
Some of us are just long-haired people, and that’s that. I’ll never cut mine.
If we could trace the whole ‘women have to cut their hair short at [insert arbitrary age here]’ ‘rule’ to source, it’d end with something nobody gives a damn about, like a Harpers’ Bazaar article from 1938.
It’s not the length. She needs to cut it to seem interesting and less dated.
I agree with this. As long as the public has known who Kate is–and it goes back as far as 2002-2003’ish–she has sported this same look of long hair. There’s nothing wrong with long hair, but when I look at her, I only see someone who is so scared to try anything new, to make any little change. She dipped her toe in a little change during her pregnancy with Louis, and she looked great. But the Jennifer Aniston syndrome kicked in and she went right back to her safety net of long little girl hair. Kate is a weak person in so many areas of her life–her work ethic, her self-esteem, her sense of self–and her hair is just another shield to hide behind. She doesn’t have the guts to do something as simple as trying a new hairstyle because she is THAT boring and lackluster. She’s going to cling to that college girl hair as long as she can.
I feel attacked by this comment lol. 30 and scared to cut my long hair. If this is Kate’s reason, I can understand it haha. I do think she would look fresh with a new look.
I’m over 40, actually older than her. My hair is about the same length. Yet, though I don’t have access to all the services and products that she does, my hair looks in better condition! I don’t plan on cutting my hair, the last time I chopped my hair was when my son was about 2, because he was entering the messy toddler stage and it was just too much with long (at the time really long) hair (messy hands, messy body, sticky everywhere lol)
But not all her hair is hers, as we all know. I don’t think she should chop her hair because she’s over 40. I think if she’s not going to take care of her hair and her fake hair, then why does she bother?
Her hair, when not touched up with a shine serum, looks dry, damaged and unmanaged.
The real issue is that Kate’s hair isn’t that great and it’s been her only calling card. It looked better a while back, but the current length looks dry most of the time and not healthy except for the extensions that peek through.
Plenty of women in their 40s have long hair but they tend to keep it healthy looking and styled professionally so no one really notices. With Kate her hair just looks like a mop, especially in that last few years. And she never has it that long until Meghan wore hers that long. Which is of course another issue.
I’m not sure that long hair is necessarily a youthful hairstyle. Some women just don’t feel confident enough to wear shorter hair – oh dear, people can see my face!
I’ve older friends who kept their hair long well into their 70s. One in particular always wore her grey hair in a bun. Then one day she had it cut and bam! She instantly looked 10-15 years younger. After receiving multiple compliments, she said she should’ve cut her hair sooner. She just didn’t feel confident enough.
I’ve rocked a pixie cut for years and the most frequent comment I hear from other women is how brave I am, like WTF? It’s just hair! Of all the things I’ve braved in my life, cutting my hair doesn’t crack the top 20.
Same here. And women frequently tell me they’d love to cut their hair like mine, but their boyfriend/husband/SO wouldn’t like it. I say nothing to that, but seriously, it’s your head! Wear your hair however you like! It’s just hair!
Long hair, short hair. She is a bedraggled, lazy mess and a racist mean girl. Periot.
This! I’m glad some of us remember that while others choose to ignore that every time Kate shows up in a bling dress or a cursed tiara.
Women should wear their hair however they want. The idea that a hairstyle belongs to an age group is silly.
It boggles my mind that the Sussexes gave one (1) interview to Oprah and their haters act like there was a year long tour of interviews along with standing on corners yelling and handing out anti-royals pamphlets. Meanwhile, the RF, their toadies, and the British media literally will. not. shut. up. about Harry and Meghan.
Yeah people can miss me with the she needs to cut her hair because she’s 40 business. The fact is people have different types of hair, not everyone can wear a cute bob or long hair or a pixie cut. It depends on thickness and texture and face shape.
The issue with her hair is that she wears it in ringlets like a child. She could easily do Meghan’s long hair style, a very modern style with some layers (some of her layers are also fake hair, everyone wears fake hair these days). But it looks good.
Look at Demi Moore. She wears her hair long and it looks great.
I think every woman, including her, should do whatever she f-in wants.
It’s her hair, if she wants it long and damaged, so be it.
I have it long and slightly damaged but I don’t want to wear it shorter because shorter does not suit me, and that’s my choice, jesus.
Right??? I’m 61 and have long hair. It looks good but I hate dealing with it. I’d do the shortest pixie on earth if could just for the ease. But it doesn’t suit me!
At 62 I have long hair and it’s not going anywhere. In the summer it turns the colour of gold, you should see it shine. It’s also turning white in the sunlight now too.
I had a pixie cut once. Never again.
My hair short is the drabbest, mousiest, dullest, most unmanageable crap ever, but long it turns into fabulous pre-raphaelite waves and I hardly have to do a thing. Once auburn, now with silver streaks. Also, I can do all the braids and things, but have zero clue how to do blow-drying, straightening and all that, and don’t really fancy having to learn.
She needs a new hair style, not just to cut her hair because she’s over 40. There are plenty of women over 40 with long hair styled right.
Meghan is the same age as Kate. Meghan has long hair. Meghan does not look dated. The difference is that Meghan’s hair looks healthy and Kate’s does not.
This is the issue. It’s not the long hair it’s that it hasn’t looked healthy for a while.
All true.
And as long as Meghan has long hair, Kate will too.
The day that Meghan’s hair is cut shorter is the day Kate will begin trimming her hair shorter. Perhaps kate will surprise us but it’s unlikely.
Letizia of Spain has long hair, and looks professional and age appropriate.
Kate’s long hair looks juvenile and it’s unflattering.
Wow her hair comments are crazy. I love seeing young women with very short or buzzed hair and older gals with long locks. Or vice versa, who cares!
That said in the above pics Kate’s hair just looks fake and dated. Just get a Lob lady!
@Normades, you have absolutely encapsulated how I feel about women’s hair. I have very thick, but fine hair, and had it long till I was about 25. Then I just got sick of it, all the washing/drying etc, so had a pixie cut from then. When the pandemic hit I decided to just buzz off the lot of it, and it was so liberating, and felt so good I have just continued to get it buzzed every few weeks. I am absolutely beyond caring what anyone else thinks about it, but I have been very pleasantly surprised how very few people even comment on it now. My friends are all used to it, and Mr Antipodean loves it, he even gives me a trim up with his buzzer every now and then! It has also made my transition from gray to white so much easier. I love it! Hair can be a security blanket for some women, but at the end of the day she should only have to please herself. Different lifestyles require different coiffures!
Its not the length of the hair thats the issue – it’s the state of it. There is no shape, style or body to it – it looks like the decaying corpse of Cousin It. It looks dry and listless. All the dying and extensions/wiglets have clearly damaged her real hair – a good hair cut will allow it to grow back maybe in a healthier state.
How hard can it be for her to deep condition her hair once a week? Have regular trims. Stop blow-drying her hair so much. Use vegetable dyes instead of harsh chemicals.
Her restrictive eating probably has a lot to do with how dried out it’s looking these days. When my sister developed EDs her once long, thick chestnut hair started falling out by the handful and got that dried up texture even though she didn’t dye it or use excessive heat styling it.
The overall takeaway is that Kate serves the Crown for her looks only.
Exactly
I think Kate should trim her hair but not because of her age. It looks awful at it’s current length and shows off the wiglets too much. She had it a bit shorter a few years ago and it looked much better. It’s too straggly and dated just now. I agree that Kate is so lacking in substance that her clothes and hair are the only things people can comment on.
As Hilary Mantel said Kate’s a mannequin that other people put their own aspirations on. Because she’s such a lightweight and doesn’t say anything all the press can talk about is her hair and clothes. Apparently KP has stopped giving the Royal rota information about her clothes because she wants the focus to be on her work. But that can only happen if she says something. You can understand why she’s jealous of Meghan.
It’s too late to put that genie back in the bottle – her appearance is the only thing the press has had to talk about her for years. There IS NOTHING ELSE.
She’s a vapid airhead – always has been and always will be.
Women of any age should wear their hair any damn way they want! Personally I have a pixie cut because 1) it looks better for my face shape; 2) I spend no time styling it or fussing with it; 3) I like it. My only comment about Kate’s hair is that it needs a good trim and a conditioning treatment.
This discourse unsettles me a bit. Are we saying that she would simply look nicer with shorter hair in that it would suit her current face/hair texture better? That’s one thing, but it sounds like you may be endorsing a moral idea that women “should” cut their hair after a certain age, or it’s somehow gross or offensive that they should even try to look nice with this feature. Potentially I may be feeling a bit heartbroken about this since I’m in my 40s and I think that my (still healthy) long hair is one of my dwindling nice features! 🙁 So is it just considered laughably pointless or somehow icky for me to even try to leverage this and believe that this could possibly be attractive?
Rock your long hair!
Wear your hair long if you want! I am almost 41 and I have long-ish hair (just past my shoulders) and I don’t see myself cutting it shorter any time soon. My face is too round, short hair just makes it look rounder.
It’s not the length of hair at her age that’s a problem, it’s her hair itself. Julianne Moore is over 60 and has fabulous long hair, that looks great on her. Kate’s hair is not fabulous, and does not look great on her, that’s the point being made. I’m over 50 and not ready to cut my long hair, but I take care of it and work to keep it healthy. And I have nowhere near the money, time and resources to devote to it that Kate does.
You should google Betsey Johnson. She wore/wears her hair long, in pigtails with bangs, and did a cartwheel on the runway at the end of every fashion show well into her 60s and maybe even 70s. Be yourself! Me, I like my pixie cut, in large part because I barely have hair anymore. It was always fine & thin, then got super thin over 20 years ago, and there you go. Pixie cut, it is. Zero fuss or time involved.
@Lobot, no! I bet you look great! I’m with you. I had absolutely terrible hair when I was little, and I spent my entire childhood & teen years wanting long hair and being jealous of all of the other girls who had it. It only started looking decent once it was no longer my mother’s responsibility and I had the resources to get Japanese straightening done every few months. It took me so. many. years. to get long hair, and I love it, and will keep it for as long as I can. Wear it exactly the way you like it!
ETA: the issue a lot of people seem to have with Kate’s hair is that she has poorly blended extensions, which I don’t, and I doubt you do, either— so that’s a huge factor, too. I seem to be alone here, but I like Kate’s hair.
Kate’s hair isn’t the issue…
No it isn’t her hair that is an issue, women should be allowed to wear their hair any length and style that they are comfortable with no matter what age they are. I’m mid 50’s and my hair is longer than hers and I’ve always worn it long. To me it’s easier.
I love long hair at all times, mine doesn’t grow long to my sorrow but I keep it as long as it will go, I’ll never have long hair so I’m always for it, lol. This is the one thing I’ve consistently liked about her appearance, but I have no idea why it’s so dry and damaged lately.
I am in my early 50s , still have thick curly long hair, l dont think.l will cut it up as it just doesn’t suit my face type, but Williams friends , de ladies that he hangs out with all have long hair , she will never cut it !
The notion that women of a certain age should have a certain hairstyle – is ageist and anti-woman. If you find yourself judging another person’s hair choices — you are part of the problem and should invest time in assessing your own prejudical leanings. It’s not a huge leap from hair to what “women should be wearing” or “weight” or “sexual orientation” and/or a myriad of other inappropriate ways folks get into the business of judging others’ choices. I’m not a Kate fan – but I’m not going to pretend anyone has any valid reason to comment on her hair style.
I’m all for people addressing their prejudices.
Now let’s see Kate address hers with her racist lie about Angry Black Meghan making her cry, and using that to launch a years long national press attack, where Meghan should shut up, know her place, and just go away.
Or is hair prejudice a more pressing issue?
Kate still hasn’t corrected that story either. She’s still riding on the effects of setting up Meghan as the angry black woman. Pretty cruel to do that to your own sister in law, especially knowing she was at one point pregnant and suicidal. Let’s stop and think about what kind of person is ok with doing that to their own sister in law. Their hair length is pretty irrelevant when consider the whole person.
There is a difference between judging her hair style vs saying all women over age x should not do y.
no one is going to be shamed into not judging Kate’s hair. No valid reason to judge her hair? She is literally decoration. There’s nothing else to judge her on. Her hair is her achievement.
The royal family exists to be a tourist function. They do this by dressing up for pictures and wearing gaudy stolen jewelry and wigs. They know it’s important to look a certain way, that’s why Camilla got a makeover (and wears hair pieces).
We get a set of photos with every posting. Commenting on the images presented is obviously going to be a component of participating in this gossip experience! Of course there’s a valid reason to comment! From what I’ve read today & previous articles on Kate, most people aren’t saying she should cut her hair because of her age, but rather that’s it’s unflattering, boring, etc. Me, I think Kate once thought of her hair as her crowning glory & is sticking with long hair no matter what. I also read somewhere that a lot of us retain the hairstyle we had at the happiest time in our lives, so I’m thinking for Kate that was when she was at university.
Good to see one of Kate’s contemporaries sticking up for her, lol. Anyway, I think the argument about long hair on older women is kind of over now. You have so many women in their 40s and beyond with long or longer hair and they look great. Dr. Jill has longer hair for a mature woman and she looks amazing. I think as long as the style is cut to suit your face you should wear it. I could never rock that long straight parted in the middle look even in my 20s, so I avoided it like the plague.
Omg, I spit out my coffee.
Antonia is showing her age or maybe her culture. I’ve never heard of cutting your hair being identified with having children. Short hair was a trend for the Diana decades, and it’s still popular. If you think short hair is easier than long hair I would disagree. I’ve had my hair short and every time I get it cut, I get lots of comments that I look younger.
Actually, for me, my age has me wearing longer hair. It’s thinning and looks terrible when short so I’ve grown it out long enough to wear a cute bun.
No, that was a thing. Married women should dress like married women, in a different style than single women. Totally disagree, although the way some women dress like their teen and adult daughters in a seemingly competitive way does seem unhealthy (as opposed to just having the same body type and general style).
I really enjoyed Lady Antonia’s history books back in the day. Of course, they were about royalty and she’s the daughter of an earl, so not surprised she’s turned out to be a massive suck up snob.
It’s Camilla’s hair that I have an issue with It’s such an old fashioned hairstyle that ages her. QE had an old fashioned hairstyle too but it was more classic.
I read somewhere that she keeps it in this old-fashioned style because Charles likes it… SMH.
It’s not the length, it’s the pile of extensions that dates and ages her. That look was popular with young celebrities when the Twilight movies were coming out, but almost all of them have moved on to more natural-looking volume and texture. Kate is one of those women who think that clinging to their mid-20s hair and makeup makes them look young, but it doesn’t.
Long story short, she’s only keeping her hair long because Meghan’s not getting a haircut.
As for the age factor, it’s just a load of crap. My grandmother had black waist length hair which she only cut a few months before her death because she was bedridden. And she only had a few silver strands. And my maternal grandmother kept her hair long till her death.
I had an aunt like that! Her long hair was gorgeous.
One would hope that an internationally famous person in her forties would garner more intellectually stimulating commentary than the state of her hair. Her charitable work, her or her views on what can be done to address global issues come to mind. The fact that people are solely focussed on what this vacuous mess wears and how she wears it is telling and sad. What a missed opportunity for meaningful change, but her pathetic history of half-efforts never portended otherwise.
Judging by this Fraser woman age, I am going to say she is either blind in one eye and can’t see out the next or her memory is failing her . No one who can see or in their right mind can tell me that Kate is looking better the older she gets. It’s the complete opposite. I just looked at those pictures with Meghan and Harry in the Elton tribute and I couldn’t help thinking how good Meghan looks . Her skin is flawless and to be honest I think she is aging backwards. I look at kate and I see someone who has been hard done by life . You won’t know this woman has never had a real job or been pampered her entire life. She looks bad and dries up and out .
Who is this in response to? Is there some big campaign for mrs wails to cut her hair that Antonia decided to take a stance?
I loved that Diana only once tried to grow out hair. A beautiful princess with a short unisex hairstyle still being seen as the fairytale princess was surely a win for feminism.
As long as a certain sublimely gorgeous Black Duchess wears her luscious locks long, OfWillliam will NEVER cut hers.
Considering Fraser has written books on French History, I feel like this quote from “The Princess Diaries” is appropriate:
“Hair or Voltaire? I want to talk about Voltaire!”
I don’t feel its anyone’s business how long someone keeps their hair?
I’m one of those people who thinks Kate should stick to her coat dresses and she looks rather good in them. No ordinary person swans around in them- they seem to be unique to royal women. The coat dress was becoming a “Kate” style that she could call her own. Kate doesn’t need to strive to look professional in the ordinary sense. However, Kate is capable of everything the monarchy expects of a female royal- produce heirs and never let people know what you think.
Women of any age can do anything they want with their appearances. If you have a subjective opinion about any aesthetic you have that right, but are we really saying “age appropriate hair”? What the misogyny?
Hilary Mantel, who died recently in September, was famous for her frosted eyeshadow, pencil-thin eyebrows, and non-descript hair. Just sayin’!
The concept of “age appropriate hair length” is a white person thing. I’m Indian, and it’s not a thing where I come from. Women of all ages have long hair. Granted, that in itself can be a stifling beauty standard for a lot of people, but the idea that women NEED to have their hair a certain length, at a certain age, is not a thing everywhere. It’s also a bonkers idea.
Now, I criticize Kates hair length not bc of her age. I criticize it bc she’s a liar, and a racist, and a deeply, profoundly unkind, discourteous human being, whose shallow interests only go so far as demanding that KP put out vanity statements insisting she doesn’t wear wiglets (she does), or doesn’t inject Botox (she does).
At this point, I also think that anyone who defends her, and criticizes Meghan for speaking out against Kate’s heinous lies, is a liar and a racist themselves. Antonia Fraser can stay trashy and ashy.
I think it’s more a generational British/American fashion thing. At first it was proper for women to have long hair, then in the 1920’s it became youthful and modern to have short hair, and then in the 1960’s it became youthful and modern to have long hair, after that it became youthful and modern to shave half of it off and dye the rest purple…
I’m American and I agree with A that it’s a White thing….
@OriginalLeigh – I find this confusing because I’ve never seen this in my own White, non-American culture. On the other hand, it used to be that widowed women would have to wear black for the rest of their lives – nobody believes that now and I think the same is true about long hair.
Very well said A. That’s how I feel about this too. The hair is irrelevant, while that person is just not a person with ethics or honor. There’s a huge difference between being “nice” and having integrity, no matter how much glitter, extensions and rictus grins one dishes out. Fraser sound ridiculous and very inarticulate for such a renowned writer.
I don’t think that there’s age appropriate length for the hair… as long as it’s healthy … which in Kate’s case isn’t as we can see from the photos… Kate, however, is gonna stick to this length no matter what, because that’s the thing that defines her… and because of the botox and all the other procedures to her face… she needs her (!) long hair to distract from the surgical failures in her face…
Kate’s hair looks so dead, it does nothing for her. Those big barrel waves makes it look even more dated. But like Jennifer aniston, she has an emotional attachment to long hair and will never cut it.
I’m disgusted how she says the Sussexes should just shut up- F her. No opinion on the hair length. She’ll look more like her mom once she cuts it. All the royal women over 40-50, except Charlene of Monaco, seem to have long hair, for the updos. Such a random topic being centered by this person.
I think her hair is fine. Why is it always Others telling women how they should wear their hair and dress as they get older but they never do the same with men? To me her hair just looks like normal hair. I also have long hair and I have kids and I’m 35 and i never style it. Kate’s hair probably looks better than mine since she has someone do it and to my untrained eye it looks fine. Do you want, ladies!
Her hair looks dry, damaged, unconditioned, and has split ends. If someone doesn’t have the time to take care of long hair, then they should cut it to a manageable length. Healthy hair looks good on everyone, no matter what length it is. Men generally don’t have long hair, so not really a comparison there.
I agree with you, Luna17! It just looks like normal hair to me
I think she has long hair because she is not confident and hides behind her hair. A shoulder length hair cut would look better.
What about Prince William – how come he has hair all of a sudden. I’m sure he has had a hair implant.
This woman is supposedly a historian and yet believes people shouldn’t be allowed to tell their own story and talk about a lived experience? And all she can come up with to talk about is hair?
I don’t care how old a person is and what style they choose: I’m just not a fan of the too-long hair that many adopt now days. It’s just too long, as in the way too long style of Lindsey Lohan. I actually think that look is dated now. It doesn’t bring attention to the face, and there is no movement. It’s not cute or attractive.
Women should wear their hair the way they want. Even if it doesn’t “suit” them, if if it’s what you want, *shrugs*.
I DO feel however, that the reason many women over 40 cut their hair shorter is because when your hair starts greying, it often changes texture and becomes harder to look nice without a lot more effort.