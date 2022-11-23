Princess Kate wore Jenny Packham for the first state banquet of KC3’s reign

Here are photos from Tuesday night’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, the first state dinner of King Charles III’s reign. Earlier in the day, Charles, Camilla and the new Waleses welcomed South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to London.
For the state banquet, the Princess of Wales wore a Jenny Packham gown in white and silver. Kate paired the look with Princess Diana’s diamond-and-pearl earrings (the same ones Kate inappropriately wore for Remembrance Sunday) and Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara. The tiara looks good with the earrings, and everything complements the dress. A solid look, which ends up showing off how wrong it was to pair those earrings with her severe Remembrance look. Kate’s diamond bracelet is also from the Royal Collection, and she wore all of her royal honors (the Royal Family order and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash).
Queen Camilla also had a tiara moment. Camilla recycled a blue lace Bruce Oldfield dress and then went full sapphire with her jewelry. She wore the Belgian Sapphire Tiara and the full sapphire suite (minus the matching earrings) of bracelet and necklace for the banquet. If she had worn the full suite, it would have been the King George VI Victorian Suite, given to Princess Elizabeth by her father in 1947. Also: the Countess of Wessex was there with her husband. Sophie, rather shockingly, looked nice.
If you’re curious about the menu, Charles served President Ramaphosa his choice of either a stuffed Windsor pheasant with quince compote or a grilled brill with wild mushrooms, truffles and sorrel sauce. This is different from QEII’s usual go-to main course for state dinners, some kind of lamb dish. The sides last night were “a selection of assorted Chantenay carrots, kale with roasted butternut squash, braised fondant potatoes and salad.” The dessert? “Iced Vanilla Parfait with Caramelised Apples or coffee and bite-sized confectionery.” There was also a huge assortment of wines on offer.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’m so thrilled they managed to put the pesky cost of living crisis out of their keen minds for a well deserved evening off, to cover themselves in jewels and a new Jenny Packham dress (copying Meghan again with the cape – c’mon). I’m sure they’re hard at it again today…
Kate first wore a cape dress back in early 2018, so I think she can be absolved of copying. And she’s buying British!
Given British tax payers (SG or DoC) are funding her lifestyle she should be buying British.
If you’re referring to the McQueen she wore while pregnant with Louis, that had a completely different look than this one. This one is definitely a Meghan copy.
the cape dress she wore when she was pregnant was different…
In this case, I agree. Sometimes the copying is glaringly obvious, and sometimes there are only so many styles and colours of dresses.
The gold Jenny Packham “Bond” dress also had a cape.
She’s been browsing her Meghan look book.
The Sydney Morning Herald had a wonderful comment on the flashy shoulders…”Imagine Gwyneth Paltrow’s caped Tom Ford dress from the 2012 Oscars encountering a Bedazzler, and you’re close to the mark.”
Camilla looked good.
Camilla has dropped a bunch of weight since being named QC
They look great but what’s with these sashes and brooches/orders and such? It always ruins the dresses for me. Do you HAVE to wear that stuff for every state dinner etc?
Yes, it’s standard.
Yeah, its so they can remember how important they are all to each other and how many family awards they’ve gotten and such. I think its dumb, but its traditional so….🤷♀️
The feminist in me can’t help noticing that the men wear medals and the women sport what look like brooches with pix of the late, lamented queen. No matter what else happens, they will always remind us that female royals are strictly second class.
I cannot stand those sashes and royal orders! Color-wise, they completely undo any look you are going for. I think it’s crazy that they plop them on these expensive feminine gowns.
Anyway, since any family can actually award each other made-up honors like the royals do, I think I’ll go to the craft store today and get some navy ribbons and yellow silk. I can easily fashion some sashes and orders for us all to wear tomorrow to the big dinner with the turkey. Maybe I’ll make us all proceed in to the table as couples–we’ll never stop laughing.
I agree on all counts. Everyone looks great, except Chalres’ jacket which dwarfs him somehow. The sashes and pinned on orders ruin the dresses. Especially the one that looks like a post-it.
They look like yellow post it notes to me.
Kates dress giving me Meghan’s QEII funeral dress vibes.
You don’t think she keeps her look-books and pinterest boards up to date for nothing do you?
Her arms are at her sides again!! Major change in body language!
I’m surprised that you didn’t mention how similar this dress is to evening gowns that Meghan has worn. The minute I saw these photos I knew she’d gone back to her Meghan Pinterest board.
She. Wore. A. Cape. Sleeved. Dress.
OMFG!
I love Sophie’s dress!
As for KKKhate, all I can see is that her face seems almost permanently lop-sided these days.
The menu is interesting, still no joy if you’re veggie/vegan but a non-meat alternative at least. I wonder if they’re allowed to use garlic now?
They don’t eat garlic?!
Liz wouldn’t allow it, I think just she didn’t like it, not a garlic breath at fancy dinners issue.
QEIi reportedly hated garlic, so it was never served at a meal where she was present. Hopefully KCIiI has liberated the garlic!
I do wonder if she’ll start only being photographed looking towards her left to hide the fact that one eye is now much more open than the other.
I think garlic was forbidden as much for the flatulence as for the breath.
Khate is totally copying the caped look Meghan has worn before. It’s the first thing I noticed.
And whoo boy, once she got her hands on those earrings she’s not giving them up!
someone’s copying the cape sleeves. hopefully she got the earrings on straight for this appearance.
they all look mean. like their inner selves are leaking into their outer selves. eh.
I love cape sleeves. I think Valentino invented them like 15 years ago. Correct me if I am wrong.
I absolutely hate the boxy blingy shoulder part of Kate’s cape dress. The sash looks out of place when placed over all that bling. But she has the best tiara hair she’s ever sported. Camilla’s tiara looks like it was trying to grow small antlers, it’d look better if they removed the lonely pointy sapphire lollipops. Sophie’s dress is nice and she chose her best tiara for this event.
I commented further up, cause I couldn’t believe she went there.
And I agree with you about the sleeve embellishment. It should have been one or the other. The blingy sleeves might have been less obnoxious if they were short cap sleeves. And the long cape sleeves fight with the orders too. The one time Kate’s thinness might have been super chic she drowned herself in all that material down the sides.
I thought the same thing about those sleeves. I would really like that dress, and it could be a good alternative to a traditional wedding gown without it. The first thing I thought when I saw it was Captain Crunch. I don’t understand why they always have to add just one more embellishment that ruins the entire look.
Captain Crunch!😂😂😂
Was the headline Let Them Eat Cake?
Right!? Where was old Peggs?
These dinners must be torture for Burger King. A slow, boring night where one must be appropriate and not rag on about sports or make racy bro-type jokes, and all the while being piss-mad that Harry doesn’t ever have to do one of these stupid nights ever again. These are just the kind of events that I bet make the abdication thoughts boil in his egg head because he is trapped doing these for ever.
Look at the newly minted Princess of Wales. Doesn’t she look regal? I mean it she looks good.
The “Princess of Wails” looks as she normally does- like someone really trying to look regal. Nothing that excites, nothing that piques the interest…just Kate, the clothehorse being put on show. Plus, she needs to chill with the botox…her left eye is looking really funny and her face is all but melting!
Kate plays dress up. There should be more to a princess of Wales than dressing up
Dressing up and lording it over the plebs is largely what tax payer funded royals do in the name of duty and service.
One more look ticked off the Meghan mood board. Looks like Kate’s access to the royal vault is restricted.
With so much of questionable provenance and more and more countries protesting what was stolen, the access of all shrinks daily.
Meghan’a funeral dress style, only in a gown, copying Meghan’s style are her best looks.
This is a quick turnaround, less than 3 months copying an outfit.
Wtf is on the shoulders of that dated but gorgeous dress , it’s like a swarm.of bees has landed on her shoulders, she absolutely ruins every look every time. She may get in her golden carriage there and trot trot to.British Vogue, seriously she needs a professional stylist ! That’s all lve got
That gown looks like the red one Duchess Meghan wore on one of their overseas visits. She’s copying again and looks weighed down by the sashes and broaches. It’s a no for me…per usual 🙅🏾♀️
What I find amazing is the amount of happiness some derive from the Windsors dripping in stolen diamond while wearing expensive clothes. When you really think about it it should be annoying as hell verses tripping over. Everytime I see these folks and I am an American, dripping with diamonds stolen from ethnic countries I am annoyed because I know how they got them.
Also interesting the Stan’s for this family constantly comparing the Montecito family who are hard working Americans with these folks with their horrific legacy. To me it shows how off the cliff their UK subjects are. To take this much joy from this family for looking gauche while flaunting stolen valor and jewelry says a lot about their values.
It never occurs to these folks this is one of many reasons why the Sussexes left. How very uncomfortable it would have been to have to wear stolen jewelry while campaigning for human rights.
Literally yesterday I thought, at least she’ll never wear a caped dress because that’s just too identifiably Meghan. No such thing I guess.
Me again, I’ve had a lightbulb moment about one of my issues with the idea of ‘king’ Chuck.
TQ always got to wear a tiara so while she wasn’t actually in a crown we were used to the head of state/top of the monarchy tree looking ‘kingly/queenly’ with a bunch of (mostly stolen) jewels on her head. He will rarely wear a crown so doesn’t look any different than he used to.
They all looked OK. The Royal Family serves no purpose except as a means of escape from real life issues.
I have no words.
It’s the lack of shame for me.
The cape dress is ripped straight out of Meghan’s style book.
I have never seen Kate in a cape dress before. I think KP saw the adulation that Meg received for her funeral outfit and they Jenny Packham lifted the style onto Kate. Even the demure jewelry tells me that Kate is aware that people felt she looked like a gaudy cheap mob wife at the funeral whilst the contrasting comments for Meghan must have been a blow.
The infamous gold dress she wore had a cape, among several others,
I think the Vegas showgirl Bond dress was a caped Jenny Packham. But yes, the fact that this looks somewhat modern rather than matronly (I’m shuddering at the memory of previous ruffled State dinner gowns) is very Meghan.
The gold Jenny Packham Bond dress had a cape and so did a mcqueen she wore while pregnant with Louis. Both very different looks from this dress though which overall is just very Meghan in the silhouette.
Agree that it’s a solid look. I like it so much more than the gold dress or the black and white top gun dress. Wish we could have seen a view of the back bc on the Jenny Packham site, the back is open and I wanted to see if she kept that part. Like everyone else is saying, the cape sleeve feels v Meghan.
I don’t think its open. If you look at the picture with Sophie and Edward, you can see Kate’s back in the mirror.
Hmmm, interesting. Bummer cuz the back was actually a cool feature but wondered if it would be too risque. There were so many dresses from the Packham collection that I could have seen Kate wear. The top capped sleeves, even though they flow into a cape, still reminds me of the red Saaafya dress Meghan wore at the royal Albert hall. It was so iconic that I kind of wonder if it inspired a lot of designers to evoke a similar look.
I agree with you..it’s a solid dress and I like it a lot… my only objection is the silver part of the shoulders…. i think it’s too much with the tiara, earrings etc.. as for your question concerning the open back of the dress, there’s a photo where you can see that she has changed it… it’s closed… that means ‘custom made’? Therefore, even more expensive?
It’s a nice dress but Kate’s horrible posture and zero curves ruins it for me.
I also think it’s tone deaf to show up in a brand new dress during the cost of living crisis and so close to Earthshot
(where they want everyone to show up in repeats) She has thousands of dresses to choose from. But I guess being the new Princess of Wales outweighed the optics.
@Ginger Yes, like the dress she wore to Charles’ 70th birthday which we barely glimpsed from the car shots to and from the party.
Even Camilla wore a repeat!
@ first comment- I didn’t mind the sparkly shoulders but you’re right that with the jewelry it can veer towards too much. But overall, it was fine. But definitely not a repeat, becks1! Would have been surprised if Kate had actually done a repeat. Maybe if she’d been given a new tiara.
Also to add Edward and Sophie also have no shame.
Why are you still doing these events – like really ?
Just tap out and go and live your lives. Why continue to work for a brother who treats you like this ?
Those medals and saches look silly speculum because none of them have done anything whatsoever to deserve them. All so silly. They are taking all their fancy tiaras and showing all their wealth while the Uk experiences the worst crisis ever regarding housing, food insecurity and housing insecurity. These fools are using the peoples money to play dress up. I saw so many people writing agains this whole nonsense on instagram… hope that is fine more.
To start off with something nice – yes, this is one of Kate’s better evening looks. Because of the high neck and the detailing, she can’t wear a necklace which is where she often goes wrong (wears the wrong necklace for the dress, hides it with her hair, etc.)
The fact that she is wearing the same earrings as Remembrance Sunday just highlights how inappropriate the earrings were for that event.
That said…..this is definitely a Meghan copy. Minus the detailing, this dress is so similar to Meghan’s cape dresses….the gold dress from the Bond premiere was a bit iffy, in terms of how much of a copy it was, but this one leaves no doubt.
The cape dress is definitely Meghan-esque but in my opinion she’s been going for the diana comparisons lately. Yet again she’s wearing jewels that either belonged to Diana or are heavily associated with her. And guess which 2 pictures were on the frontage of a tabloid? Yep kate and diana.
Are those earrings the only ones she’s allowed to wear?
Totally called both tiaras, me! (pats myself on the back)
I think Kate looks lovely, somehow the bling on the shoulders of the dress works perfectly with all the other bling. I’m surprised at two things: why was she allowed to completely overshadow Camilla in white? Sophie was also in a blue shade, so you’d think she’d go for pale blue (and she already has a gown in that colour that she wore to the premiere of the Bond movie Spectre). And is it me or is her tiara askew? It seems like it’s not on straight in some photos….
This is definitely one of Kate’s better looks. Not her best, but it’s not bad. The one I’m surprised over is Camilla. I actually think she looks pretty good in that royal blue shade and looks nice with the sapphire tiara. That’s the tiara that I was thinking maybe Kate might get at some point. I’m sure she wants it since it would match Big Blue.
Am I the only one who thinks Kate’s dress looks awful? These embroidered shoulders don’t look good with the amount of evening jewellery she wears. Too much. Also the fabric of the gown is too light. The dress clings to her emasculated body when she is moving – not in the flattering way. Camilla and Sofie looked good.
The hem of the gown is somehow off. It makes me think of a nightgown. And as I already mentioned, the shoulder part is a miss for me. Too boxy and blingy and definitely not meant for wearing a sash. I read somewhere that this dress should be from the 2021 collection, so it makes me wonder how many dresses Kate just buys and stocks away and possibly never wears?
Kate looks awful in everything now. It must be well-nigh impossible to tailor anything for a skeletal body.
I think it would look okay minus the bling on the shoulders. I like Cam’s dress best, especially the color.
I thought the gown did not fit well and emphasized how thin she is.
No, you can sit with me. Whoever said a bedazzled got her dress spoke for me. I know the bar is super low with her but my god she cannot edit.
They all look like Victorian sofas bedazzled to me. Way too much going on. They all look unhappy and boring. What a misery to sit through a meal with them.
I keep seeing people saying that Kate copied Meghan. I don’t think that true. She’s worn cape dresses before. How can anyone forget the gold cape dress that she wore to the Bond premiere last year. I think what she was trying to do last night was replicate the press reaction she got for the gold dress by wearing an almost exact copy of the gold dress.
This dress is not a cape, it has sleeves. And even if it was a cape royal women from all over the world have been wearing capes long before Harry met Meghan. Even Kate wore one when pregnant with Louis.
That cape dress when she was pregnant with Louis was a VERY different look from this one. This silhouette is basically pure Meghan.
I think it offends most people whenever Kate wears anything similar to Meghan because of the media making it sound like anytime Meghan wears something it breaks protocol but Kate can wear the same and be praised. Other than that, copying and things going in and out of style, etc. is just how fashion goes.
Exactly. If Meghan wore this dress to a state banquet she would have been ripped to shreds for “breaking protocol” We can’t forget when Meghan wore a one shoulder dress for the British fashion awards and she was called vulgar for wearing the dress and Kate showed up in the EXACT same style dress two months later and was praised to the heavens for wearing it. She was called a classy and regal future Queen for wearing it. Disgusting.
This is one time Kate SHOULD have copied Meghan like for like. I think the orders would have looked better with a true cape behind, framing her waist in the same colour, rather than the droopy sleeves swishing around her.
(I wrote comment 6, as ‘Grace’ )
Kate looks very matronly as usual. I don’t like that drab teal color on Sophie, even all of the bling doesn’t help. Of the three, Camilla looks the happiest to be there. I think the blue sapphires are a nice change from the all white diamond look. Also, I thought state dinners were supposed to be all white gowns for the women? The colors are a nice change.
Yet another expensive new dress for Kate. The Duchy of Cornwall credit hard must be maxed out with all the shopping she seems to have done since she got her hands on it. Camilla, although she was decked out in bling, at least wore a dress that has been worn before. I’m not sure if Sophie is repeating a dress or not so I won’t say anything other than she looks very nice.
I appreciate that there is a lot of grandeur around state visits but it all seems very tone-deaf when many brits are having to choose between eating and heating.
I agree with others that this is one of her better looks. While I am tired of seeing the lovers knot, it does work well with the dress. Fashion wise: I’ve got no complaints.
But I was sure she was going to get a new tiara. Maybe not even a shiny new tiara to wear can pry the lovers knot out of her hands. Or maybe she just wasn’t offered a new tiara. Again, the tiara works with the outfit but I wish she’d wear something different.
Someone mentioned yesterday that they thought Camilla would wear a new-to-her tiara and Kate would repeat the Lovers Knot, and then for the diplomatic reception in december we would see Kate in a new tiara. So will be interesting to see if she repeats this one in December or does in fact get a new one.
Ah okay. Well yes let’s see if that prediction holds up further. I don’t hate the lovers knot I’m just tired of seeing it every time.
The Lovers Knot is so closely tied to Diana I suspect they will need to rip it from K’s grasp
Your Diana and Meghan cosplay is showing, Kate. The tiara is crooked, and the dress looks cheap. White satin in November is certainly A Choice.
Kate is extremely desperate for those diana comparisons. From hugging children and making sure the press gets the right shot, to wearing jewels either belonging to diana or heavily associated with her. I guess carving out your own role as the princess of wales and putting your own mark on that title is just not an option. She has to emulate someone. Classic kate.
And seeing some pictures which give a close up of her face the foundation layer she was wearing was heavy. It was blended well but it was a lot.
Overall she looked pretty though. The bejeweling on the shoulders if the dress is a bit much but other than that she looks pretty.
Camilla simply looked old
And sophie looked really nice. It was simple but i think i like her look the best.
Kate will never have Diana s style,warmth and humanity and work ethic. Diana would have been on team Meghan. Imo
Meghan was criticized for the cape look yet the media and bots praise Kate to the skies. The gown was not figure flattering for Kate. How come Charles allowed the media to focus on kate
I am actually starting to believe that charles doesn’t mind it if the attention is on kate. The monarchy is in need of a superstar and currently kate is the only one that garners actually some attention. So i think he and Camilla resigned to the fact that in order to keep the monarchy some what relevant, the attention should be on who garners the most attention. And currently that is kate.
Kate is bland and mediocre and her overpraise by dm commentators gets sickening imo. She also is not a nice person and a stepford. I don’t care much for Charles bit as king he should get the attention. I somehow think Kate gets on Camilla s nerves
Kate is not modern and is just a clothes horse. She also gets negative attention after the way She treated Meghan
@ tessa: all you just said doesn’t take away from the fact that kate gets the most attention out of all of these people. Everything you just said was your opinion. But she has the most star power out of the current senior royals. And although she gets some negative attention, mostly from sussex supporters, the general public likes her well enough. And it’s incredibly clear that the kate is now the horse the monarchy is betting on to keep that institution relevant.
Not a fan of Sophie’s look. The dress design seems too casual for a state banquet particularly when compared to what K&C are wearing. I loathe her tiara. It just doesn’t complement her earrings and necklace (though I’m not sure that the earrings even complement the necklace). She’s certainly piled on the bling she but still seems to look somewhat dowdy and sour at the same time. She can do better and has done better, so maybe this is her dutifully dimming her light to uplift K&C.
Did William even attend this thing or do the BM just find his face so unappealing to include in the photos? They photoshop Kate, so why not do same for him?
I think the dm focuses on Kate to get the fans to trash Meghan with platitudes like William chose well and watch and learn Meghan. And how harry misses Kate. Kate is not all that
What exactly is Meghan supposed to “learn” from this woman? They want Kate to “teach” Meghan how to stay unoriginal, mute and incurious and only be known for wearing clothes? Heavens forbid!
Kate looks so stiff, it’s uncomfortable to look at her (where is Bulliam though?).
Camilla.. everytime she so much as smiles it comes out a a a grimace..it’s unfortunate..to say the least.
The menù at least looked interesting.
A woman wearing a pretty gown is just “better” to put on the front pages – no matter what her husband looks like.
So the white duchess who loves to wear white to events with BAME people wore white for a state banquet with a country that has overcome their racist white supremacy regime?
Where’s William? I don’t see him in any of these pictures.
They all look exactly as I would expect the BRF to look at a state banquet – everything musty, dusty and proper.
Bedazzled Victorian sofas! (repeating myself from above because I want to scream.)
Cam almost pulled it off but had to wear some kind of layers of blue doily lace with all of this other fuss.
Kathy looks like a white satin covered talkback chair that no one sits in because it’s uncomfortable. Why is she wearing pearl bracelet with bedazzled shoulders, drop earrings, sash, tiara, and assorted girl scout badges? Why does she pick out clothes that don’t look good on her?
Sophie… why is she wearing bedazzled stripper heels with a casual long dress? If she’s playing the part of the poor relation, leave the sparkly shoes at home.