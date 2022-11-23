Princess Kate wore Jenny Packham for the first state banquet of KC3’s reign

Here are photos from Tuesday night’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, the first state dinner of King Charles III’s reign. Earlier in the day, Charles, Camilla and the new Waleses welcomed South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to London.

For the state banquet, the Princess of Wales wore a Jenny Packham gown in white and silver. Kate paired the look with Princess Diana’s diamond-and-pearl earrings (the same ones Kate inappropriately wore for Remembrance Sunday) and Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara. The tiara looks good with the earrings, and everything complements the dress. A solid look, which ends up showing off how wrong it was to pair those earrings with her severe Remembrance look. Kate’s diamond bracelet is also from the Royal Collection, and she wore all of her royal honors (the Royal Family order and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash).

Queen Camilla also had a tiara moment. Camilla recycled a blue lace Bruce Oldfield dress and then went full sapphire with her jewelry. She wore the Belgian Sapphire Tiara and the full sapphire suite (minus the matching earrings) of bracelet and necklace for the banquet. If she had worn the full suite, it would have been the King George VI Victorian Suite, given to Princess Elizabeth by her father in 1947. Also: the Countess of Wessex was there with her husband. Sophie, rather shockingly, looked nice.

If you’re curious about the menu, Charles served President Ramaphosa his choice of either a stuffed Windsor pheasant with quince compote or a grilled brill with wild mushrooms, truffles and sorrel sauce. This is different from QEII’s usual go-to main course for state dinners, some kind of lamb dish. The sides last night were “a selection of assorted Chantenay carrots, kale with roasted butternut squash, braised fondant potatoes and salad.” The dessert? “Iced Vanilla Parfait with Caramelised Apples or coffee and bite-sized confectionery.” There was also a huge assortment of wines on offer.