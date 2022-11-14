Princess Kate wore Catherine Walker & Diana’s earrings for Remembrance Sunday

Queen Camilla and Catherine, the Princess of Wales really are birds of a feather. They “won,” but at what cost? They both seem like miserable people. Here are photos from Remembrance Sunday in London. Kate and Camilla parked themselves on the balcony across from the Cenotaph, all while King Charles and Prince William did the whole wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph. Incidentally, almost every living prime minister came out for the event too and what an odd assortment.

Kate wore a new Catherine Walker coat, because she apparently doesn’t have enough black coats and she didn’t want to recycle one of her keen Sgt. Pepper looks. This one isn’t so military-themed, but that doesn’t make it good. It’s just kind of dated and meh. The real business was happening above the neck – Kate wore a comically oversized Philip Treacy hat and a pair of Diana’s biggest, gaudiest earrings. The earrings are Diana’s diamond-and-South-Sea pearls, and those earrings were meant for a black-tie gala, not a Remembrance Sunday service. She also wore a gaudy Art Deco brooch which was sold at auction in January for £14,500. Curious. As I’ve said, Kate is tacky and she doesn’t know how or where to wear jewelry. At least she didn’t wear that ugly diamond-and-pearl choker again.

I’m also including photos of the Countess of Wessex and the Gloucesters, plus Charles and William at the Cenotaph. While it felt very light on royals this year, it also feels like Camilla and Kate are making a big effort to push out Sophie, huh?

PS… Check out the photo used of Kate on the cover of the Daily Mirror. Ouch.