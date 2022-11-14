Princess Kate wore Catherine Walker & Diana’s earrings for Remembrance Sunday

Queen Camilla and Catherine, the Princess of Wales really are birds of a feather. They “won,” but at what cost? They both seem like miserable people. Here are photos from Remembrance Sunday in London. Kate and Camilla parked themselves on the balcony across from the Cenotaph, all while King Charles and Prince William did the whole wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph. Incidentally, almost every living prime minister came out for the event too and what an odd assortment.

Kate wore a new Catherine Walker coat, because she apparently doesn’t have enough black coats and she didn’t want to recycle one of her keen Sgt. Pepper looks. This one isn’t so military-themed, but that doesn’t make it good. It’s just kind of dated and meh. The real business was happening above the neck – Kate wore a comically oversized Philip Treacy hat and a pair of Diana’s biggest, gaudiest earrings. The earrings are Diana’s diamond-and-South-Sea pearls, and those earrings were meant for a black-tie gala, not a Remembrance Sunday service. She also wore a gaudy Art Deco brooch which was sold at auction in January for £14,500. Curious. As I’ve said, Kate is tacky and she doesn’t know how or where to wear jewelry. At least she didn’t wear that ugly diamond-and-pearl choker again.

I’m also including photos of the Countess of Wessex and the Gloucesters, plus Charles and William at the Cenotaph. While it felt very light on royals this year, it also feels like Camilla and Kate are making a big effort to push out Sophie, huh?

PS… Check out the photo used of Kate on the cover of the Daily Mirror. Ouch.

Photos courtesy of Stephen Lock/Avalon and Chris Jackson/Avalon.

114 Responses to “Princess Kate wore Catherine Walker & Diana’s earrings for Remembrance Sunday”

  1. Mle428 says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:28 am

    That photo!! What in the world?

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      November 14, 2022 at 7:41 am

      No more photoshop for her, I guess. Maybe they decided this will get her to sell more covers.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 14, 2022 at 7:55 am

      I’m genuinely confused. That picture doesn’t look like her. Was she photoshopped to look older?

      Reply
      • teehee says:
        November 14, 2022 at 7:57 am

        It looks like an amateur tried to dodge and burn her face to be lit (since the hat casts a shadow) and —
        yeah it looses all depth so her face is overly wide, plus it washes out color when you do that so also paler, and the dark lines are not matching anymore the overall lighting. So, very “aged” indeed. with deep dark lines and pale skin.

        I should do this to my picture to see what I will look like when I’m 68

      • Becks1 says:
        November 14, 2022 at 8:01 am

        I think it was doctored a little bit, but someone on twitter (in reply to Kaiser’s tweet with the picture) posted the real picture and its not that far off from this one.

        I’ll point out that this picture is from Mark Cuthbert, who also did the pics of her last week (I think in the all brown or beige outfit?) when some people were also commenting on the lack of photoshop. He’s definitely not playing the same game as Chris Jackson, that’s for sure, lol.

      • SarahCS says:
        November 14, 2022 at 8:17 am

        My take is someone put CarolE through one of those ageing apps.

      • Jais says:
        November 14, 2022 at 8:17 am

        Lol yes should’ve said the pic looks like her but as if she went through an aging filter. But you’re right at becks1! Just looked up the side by sides and they’re not that far off but the one on the cover still looks more aged. The karmic retribution. Yikes.

      • Taneesha says:
        November 14, 2022 at 9:36 am

        In the above picture on this page though, both Kate and Camilla are photo shopped but queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles is photo shopped to death it doen’t look like her at all. That’s the most shocking to me.

  2. ChewieNYC says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:29 am

    That Daily Mail picture couldn’t have happened to a nicer person, right? It’s like they photoshopped her in the wrong direction.

    Reply
  3. Kebbie says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:30 am

    Did they doctor that photo on the mirror? It looks like they used one of those aging filters or something.

    I like the detailing on the top of the jacket. I think I’d have liked it better if it were a top or a dress and not a jacket though, looks like of weird just ending by her armpit.

    Reply
    • Tacky says:
      November 14, 2022 at 7:37 am

      I love the coat but the hat is just terrible. It ruins the whole look.

      Reply
      • Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
        November 14, 2022 at 7:43 am

        I’m with you, Tacky, I really like the coat, as the asymmetrical detailing is way out of her usual lane and therefore, more interesting. I’d wear this coat myself, and I very rarely say that about Kate’s choices. The hat is a lot, though.

        EVERY living Prime Minister? Was Liz Truss in attendance? I’m actually going to go check. Hahahaha.

      • Seraphina says:
        November 14, 2022 at 7:46 am

        @Tacky, I did not see your comment and I too agree that hat ruins the entire look. The droopy brim is just not good.

      • Smart&Messy says:
        November 14, 2022 at 7:49 am

        She does not work with a professional stylist, right? One can’t be this bad at their job and get paid for it. The hat, the earrings… like a child playing dress up. Or it’s Carole who styles her outfits.

      • LadyMTL says:
        November 14, 2022 at 8:16 am

        Add me to the ‘love the coat, hate the hat’ list. It’s something I would happily wear, though maybe in a different color (picturing it in a nice deep green or purple…)

        The hat is just bad.

      • HeyKay says:
        November 14, 2022 at 8:51 am

        Those earrings are way too much for the event.
        Does she dress herself? Nobody said “Less is more”?

      • Michyk says:
        November 14, 2022 at 9:20 am

        I actually like the coat too, tacky. And I also actually really love the brooch. It’s just none of it looks well together or with that hat. I would think you’d want the poppies to be pride of place, the brooch just completely overshadows them.

    • Cessily says:
      November 14, 2022 at 8:10 am

      Imagine standing next to Camilla and being the “tacky” one that takes a special kind of clueless and classless person. Everything she chose to wear is ok on its own but put together it looks horrible especially those gaudy earrings, isn’t there a pair of simple pearl eatings she could have taken from the dead queens collection? Between Camilla and Kate they truly are horrible human beings, I hope the British finally decide that the monarchy is an archaic institution and due away with it. Sad to think how many people that broach and earrings could have helped not to mention the over 100 million £ they spend yearly for their greed and entitlement.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        November 14, 2022 at 8:18 am

        Camilla helped drive out Diana and Kate treated Meghan horribly. Not nice people. Kates photos with Meghan at the walkabout were scary
        Imo

      • Jais says:
        November 14, 2022 at 8:21 am

        I’m wondering if she still only has access to specific pieces? As in, whoever has access to the royal jewelry now is not giving her further access. Cuz we’ve seen all these jewels before. Not that further access would make a difference bc she still has the issue of how to wear jewelry. @cessily, yep, the tackiness factor is bad.

  4. Noki says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:31 am

    They Won! Lol, I would at least say Camilla knows her man does love her and he risked it all for her. So if that’s winning to her so be it. Kate seems miserable, hope it was worth it.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      November 14, 2022 at 7:52 am

      Charles did not risk it all for Camilla. He made sure he would not lose the throne before he married her. Plus he did have a first wife who gave birth to the royal children

      Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 14, 2022 at 8:41 am

      I’m replying here but it’s not really a true reply. You’ve just made me think of something related! Why do Charles and Camilla live apart? It seems to have been happening for a while. I know some of us would love to have that ‘living apart but together’ option, with next door houses or flats, but this seems excessive given that Charles has enough massive houses to make sure they could have separate wings. Perhaps it’s age. Perhaps it’s more of a friendship than anything.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        November 14, 2022 at 9:02 am

        I think its just their relationship. Camilla has her house, Ray Mill, and I think that’s just her place to escape from the royal life and the courtiers and staff and the super formal and stuffy furniture etc. I think its just one of those things that works for them. Charles probably likes that she doesn’t demand all his attention and she probably likes having an escape.

        I don’t think they live separately 100% of the time, I just think on the weekends or whatever Camilla peaces out to Ray Mill by herself.

      • Leanne says:
        November 14, 2022 at 9:03 am

        It’s so Camilla can be away from palace life and act like a semi-normal person and see her family without an appointment. Charles is notoriously busy busy busy, and Camila is notoriously lazy. I read one book about when they were first trying to rehabilitate her image, and Charles’s PR man was surprised how hard it was just to get Camila out of bed.

  5. Jessamine says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:32 am

    Yikes, she looks harsh.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      November 14, 2022 at 7:44 am

      The hat is really harsh. A pillbox that shows off some hair would have been so much softer/nicer.

      Reply
    • Esmerelda says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:06 am

      She does look harsh – tired, and like she aged 10 years in the last two years I’m her age, I know getting to 40 is complicated, your face does change, and yet… I don’t like armchair diagnosis, but she looks like pre-escape Katie Holmes, only older.
      She’s paid for those earrings with her happiness – not a trade I would make.

      Reply
  6. girl_ninja says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:32 am

    Blech to the untouched aged photo and the photoshopped photo. She looks awful and bedraggled per usual.

    Reply
  7. Grace says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:32 am

    The earrings don’t match the hat, which is way too big for Kate to pull off. I kind of like the part of her coat I can see, but together with the hat and earrings the combination is off and too busy. The top of the hat looks particularly bad in the picture in which Kate is turned towards Camilla.

    Reply
  8. Karla says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:33 am

    I am baffled how she looked fresh faced just the other day and then looks like she just recovered from a gastro-intestinal infection…

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      November 14, 2022 at 7:50 am

      I have noticed that when kate smiles, her wrinkles become less noticeable. So that combined with make up and good lighting probably did most of the work when she attended the remembrance festival. In daylight her face is… less fresh lol

      Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 14, 2022 at 8:48 am

      It’s always photoshop. It’s also the difference between being outside and inside (where the lighting is more favourable). It’s whoever is doing the photo and the edit (she has favourites, as we know). And it’s how rushed the photos have to be – people expect photos of the Remembrance asap and there is a limit on the amount of editing someone can do in that brief turnaround. It’s also what Chloe says – Kate’s excessive gurning pulls up her face and, while it creates more eye wrinkles, it is a quick fix to sagging. The Kate who looks tired or ill one day and then OK the next is the real Kate v the edited Kate.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        November 14, 2022 at 9:19 am

        Yeah, I think people really underestimate how much photoshop is done in almost every pic of her, especially photos from Chris Jackson. It’s why she looks refreshed one day and the next day looks tired or whatever. Sure some of that is natural for everyone – you may be tired and not feel well one day so you are going to look different than you did last week when you were well rested and happy etc.

        But so often when people say “What the hell happened to her face” or something the answer is photoshop happened, meaning the pics from the royal festival were photoshopped and these pics are not.

  9. Maxine Branch says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:33 am

    All of those folks just look old, odd and dated.

    Reply
  10. Mamasan says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:33 am

    Now THAT is worth a thousand words! I wonder if it was a bet?

    Reply
  11. BaronSamedi says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:34 am

    She really doesn’t know about jewelry at all does she?! But does nobody around her give her any advice?

    Kaiser you nailed it. Those are statement pieces for a gala, definitely not to be worn like this? And I even get where she was going. She maybe finally ‘got’ that she needs to tone the bling down and decided well statement earrings then! But not like this woman!!

    How does Sophie pull of wearing three pieces and not look overwhelmed by her jewelry while Kate is droning in her earrings and not freaking matching brooch.

    Which is the next thing. How do you mix late 80’s earrings with an art deco brooch. Like, Kate, hand over your keys to the loot box you simply do not deserve those pieces.

    Reply
  12. Woke says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:35 am

    Thank God no military cosplay this year.
    I like the coat, the hat is nice but they don’t go together and the earrings don’t suit her. The brooch with the 3 poppies it’s just too much. Kate’s problem is she/her team doesn’t know how to compose a look. When you want to compose a look you pick a strong piece and you build around it in this case it just look like they throw each pieces together without thinking. The black of the coat and the black of the hat doesn’t even match.

    Reply
  13. Seaflower says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:37 am

    That photo from DM is something. I thought it was a man at first glance, and then CarolE given the age… but its her. Twitter has the original getty image version and DM actually made it look better……

    Reply
  14. Seraphina says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:38 am

    I like Kate’s coat but the hat’s dropping brim is not helping her overall. Earrings are WAY too much for an event like this and why on earth did she cover up that brooch with the poppy pin???? It’s like whoever styles her does this on purpose. I noticed Queen Side Piece has done the same. What a waste of jewels.

    Reply
    • Yvette says:
      November 14, 2022 at 8:46 am

      Didn’t Meghan wear a similar hat one year to the Remembrance ceremony? Although I don’t recall hers being that large.

      Reply
  15. Ameerah M says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Even without the retouching – Kate looks ROUGH. I feel like this is one of the reasons why she is always mouth agape at events – because when her face is resting it looks like THAT.

    Reply
  16. Miranda says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Kate accessorizes like a 5-year-old going through a princess phase.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      November 14, 2022 at 7:58 am

      Well, that’s her developmental state so it’s not surprising lol. I babysat my 8yo nephew this weekend and he asked more intelligent questions, was more articulate and expressive when he spoke, and was able to talk about hobbies, friend groups, and why he doesn’t believe in god. He’s already more advanced than the Remembrance Day Mummy with the inappropriately oversized jewels.

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:04 am

      Lol, my 3-year-old great niece had a princess birthday party this weekend and even she wore less bling than that.

      Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Somebody was playing around with the photoshop again. This time it wasn’t Harry and Meghan. The press hates Kate too but have to pretend to love her because of the deal KP struck with the newspaper editors.

    According to Catherine Walker, the coat dress is military style so Kate’s still on theme. This was a blatant Diana cosplay. As Kaiser said the earrings are not appropriate and she doesn’t know how to dress. She would have been better off wearing some small diamond studs to match her new brooch.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      November 14, 2022 at 7:48 am

      I agree with all you said. It did strike me odd to read their headline and then see a very haggard and miserable looking Kate. The passive aggressiveness is real.

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      November 14, 2022 at 8:46 am

      She has those pair of smaller diamond and pearl earrings that she wore in Windsor right after the queen’s death and on the walkabout. Those would have been a more appropriate pair to wear than these huge doorknockers.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:30 am

      Even switching her earrings from the concert would have been better.
      But I think she treats these events a bit like a twisted wedding but instead of something old and something new, it’s something from Diana, something from the royal collection and something that Meghan might have.

      Reply
  18. Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:39 am

    I like the coat but with the hat AND the earrings it’s too much going on at the same time. One needs to go and my vote would be the earrings. Looks a bit too “grand” for the occasion.

    Reply
  19. Lolo86lf says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:40 am

    Why does princess of Wales Kate looks like a constipated raccoon on that first picture. I guess all the royal titles, castles and money in the world can’t bring you happiness.

    Reply
  20. Becks1 says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:40 am

    That Mirror picture is…..something else. Yikes. I thought it was satire when I first saw it, like something someone on twitter had doctored to make her look like that. That’s the front page of the Mirror?? And charles isn’t going to like that his first Remembrance Sunday as monarch has Kate as the headlining picture.

    The black coatdress is fine, I prefer that to the military cosplay she does sometimes, but did she really need another new black coatdress?

    Reply
    • SURE says:
      November 14, 2022 at 7:57 am

      Interestingly, Sophie’s dress was a rewear which she’d also loaned to her daughter to wear to the cousins’ vigil for the TQ.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:33 am

      Has kate stepped out wearing a repeat since the Queen has died? Because a repeat would have been fine here. These faux military outfits are a joke anyway considering kate never served and had plenty of time to do so, she didn’t bother being a part of the RAF auxiliary and she’s rarely attended any military type engagements in well over a decade, outside of pageant type things like the St Patrick’s say even (and even then nit every year).

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        November 14, 2022 at 9:57 am

        The only two repeats that come to my mind are the coatdress she wore when they thanked volunteers at Windsor and she repeated the dress from Philip’s funeral for that reception at BP.

        She certainly went on a shopping spree as soon as she got the cornwall money, didn’t she?

  21. FlowerChick says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:41 am

    The Mirror is traditionally left leaning and the UK is currently swinging (very slightly) back left.

    I’m going to guess this is Mirror pay-back for them not getting some sort of access as clearly that picture has been HORRIBLY doctored.

    Reply
    • BUBS says:
      November 14, 2022 at 8:37 am

      The picture wasn’t exactly doctored though. I saw the original on Twitter last night…apart from the contrast in lighting, it’s the same! Kate is just…rough!

      Reply
  22. Over it says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:43 am

    Damm girl , why they doing you like that? Lololol. It’s what the girl deserves though. Also these two women actually sophie too looks miserable. I guess misery does love company . Meghan saids hi from her happy contented life in sunny California

    Reply
  23. Tessa says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:49 am

    What is with that headline wouldn’t it be Charles and Camilla head salute. Why is Charles paired with Kate

    Reply
  24. Janey says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:49 am

    The Mirror photo makes her look like Jennifer Aniston a bit – to me at least.

    Kate looks haggard. She’s clearly struggling with something at the moment, if she put a bit of weight on she’d look much better. still, as with William, you get the face you deserve.

    The earrings are lovely but not for a Remembrance event. The brooch is lovely but not underneath a poppy bouquet. The coat thing is nice and the hat is nice, but as usual she’s overdone it.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      November 14, 2022 at 7:55 am

      I was going to say Hollie Hunter, and she’s in her 60’s.

      Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      November 14, 2022 at 8:07 am

      I don’t think she’s struggling with anything – she’s gotten everything she’s been waiting for for the last several decades. Princess of Wales title, access to Cornwall funding for her and her family, access more jewels than her Princess peers which she flaunts by wearing way too much of and at inappropriate times, 3 children, an almost nonexistent work schedule, praise and adoration for being lazy and basic in every way, a family and press that supports her white supremacist behavior, and a husband whose philandering behavior she’s already aware and approving of. What on earth would she be struggling about?

      I think what’s happening (and has been the case for years) is that her photos are usually so airbrushed and photoshopped than when the real her is shown, it’s shocking. She looks old and haggard because she’s an ugly, cruel, racist person (also see genetics, smoking, and excessive sunbathing).

      Reply
  25. Ginger says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:50 am

    Those earrings are too big for an event like this. And I love that the Daily Mirror had that picture of Kate on the front page.

    The derangers (who love to doctor Meghan pictures) are losing their minds over this. Karma.

    Reply
  26. Tessa says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:50 am

    Another fashion show for Kate. She is super tacky.

    Reply
  27. Mslove says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Charles & Kate lead the salute? What about Bill? I now know what Kate will look like in fifteen years thanks to the Daily Mirror.

    Reply
  28. MoBiMom says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Remind me again why the women folk are consigned to the balcony for this? It’s not just the retrograde clothing, it’s all of the accompanying retrograde symbolism attached. Ugh!

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:35 am

      Anne takes part in the ceremony below so if Camilla or kate wanted to they could likely do so as well.

      Reply
      • Carolind says:
        November 14, 2022 at 9:51 am

        As far as I can see only the blood royals take part in the ceremony. Anne is. Kate and Camilla are not. Prince Philip took part but he was of royal blood anyway and also served with the navy, including during WW2.

  29. Malificent says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:55 am

    Why are all of the women wearing fancy brooches with their poppies? Shouldn’t the poppies be worn alone? Otherwise, the statement comes across as “Not the poppies again, so boring….”

    Reply
  30. MsIam says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:56 am

    Wow that picture in The Mirror! And lol at the “Kate and Charles lead salute to the fallen”. Sorry QC looks like you’ve been kicked to the curb. Sophie has become a non-entity now, just someone they can push off on assignments.

    Reply
  31. Mooney says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:57 am

    As soon as I saw the hat,my mind went immediately to…. never mind.

    All I see is,too big and tacky earrings, heavy makeup 💄💋, another new coat, fake lashes, and a brooch drowning under all those poppies. She really hasn’t worn a repeat since becoming Wails. Not quite our class darling, I get it why they say that and I’m no fan of those snobby aristos.

    I just remembered, Meghan was criticised for having “too happy lips “. I’m not kidding 😅

    As for being miserable, I hope they continue to be. That’s why they deserve.

    Reply
    • Kit says:
      November 14, 2022 at 8:19 am

      I know !!!! l.saw de hat and said omg she is goin full.on Princess.of Wales now except this isn’t the 90s darling ! Good God de black.eyes, big flashy jewellery and alas her sharp features are v noticeable now aren’t they , l wonder did they have words in de car or something as that car pic wasn’t a happy one , again !!!!

      Does Kate really look.like that though my God isn’t just unbelievable was photo shopping they can do now, she looks like a completely different person, v like Carole , on a positive note l like de hat !!!!

      Reply
  32. Lizzie says:
    November 14, 2022 at 7:58 am

    A hat and bun are usually Kates best look, so what went wrong? Genuinely wonder if she is ill.

    Reply
  33. Dee N. says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:00 am

    The Daily Mirror found Kate’s hidden “Picture of Dorian Gray” photo!

    Reply
  34. SAS says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Ok between the brooch, earrings, new Catherine Walker coat, custom Philip Treacy hat, can some newspaper please publish the obscene cost of this outfit created to stand on a balcony. I’m speechless.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:43 am

      She wore a mango dress last week and the RR (palmer) praised her… she is so thrifty!!!(the brooch alone costs 14000…)… her fans justified the fact that she bought another black coat by saying that she’s thrifty and she will wear this coat several times in the future as she already wears coats from 2011!!! ( I kid you not!!!)

      Reply
  35. CindyP says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:02 am

    WTH with those earrings & huge bucket hat. She looks awful

    Reply
  36. equality says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:02 am

    Where is all the outrage for the price of the brooch and the new coat?

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      November 14, 2022 at 8:12 am

      I saw a piece the other day about how the RF would no longer give out information on what Kate is wearing because it was drawing attention from her charitable work. But maybe that was only for her personal calendar and not events like this. They also named her stylist, but I’ve forgotten who it is.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        November 14, 2022 at 8:39 am

        If she was concerned about drawing attention from her charitable work (“work”) then she should stop wearing brand new outfits every time we see her.

      • Julia K says:
        November 14, 2022 at 9:03 am

        Yes to this; she must have multiple appropriate outfits in multiple closets. Wearing new clothes every time she appears in public during these austere times is a very bad PR move. People in the U.K. are noticing and not in a good way. Wearing evening statement jewels during a daytime event is tacky.

  37. Quinn says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:06 am

    I think part of the reason this picture is shocking is because you can’t see Kate’s hair under that big hat, just the shape of her face which gives her a more severe look.

    I’m curious how she looks like in real life without all the photoshopping. Do people who meet her see her as the same or different than her photos?

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:01 am

      I know people who met her years ago around the time of the engagement. Two things – they said she was overly slim at that point (so imagine now) & that she is no stunning beauty, but pretty (one guy chimed in and said “reasonably pretty”). I read a courtier who said you wouldn’t look twice if she walked past. People on here have seen her at events more recently and say she is very thin and her skin is bad. So, yes, I think she must be disappointing. I’ve read some DM posters who’ve met her and they say she looks aged. I’ve said it before, but an old chap who loves her went to a meet and greet and couldn’t believe how old and unremarkable she is; he thought it was someone else. It really is photoshop. You can see it’s bad here because Remembrance photos are rushed out. Some of her funeral walkabouts showed her like she is because they were put out quickly. She stages her good photos (in the car on the way to the funerals etc). I think some of the more accurate photos of what Kate looks like are the garden centre ones during lockdown or a bunch of Christmas ones (Kate “Wrinkleton” released by The Sun). Most of the people who flock to meet her are fans, so their opinions might be more kept to themselves. It must be very hard for her. But she is caught in a trap – she is too thin for body type (see before her engagement) which is damaging her face, and she is heralded as a great English Rose beauty (even more so after Meghan) and they photoshop her to fit this narrative.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:04 am

      I saw a few comments from people that met her, she is thinner in person and her complexion is not the best, and none said she was prettier in person.

      Reply
  38. Steph says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:08 am

    From what I can see if her coat, I actually like it. Everything else looks horrible though. Not even a meh, horrible. Her make up looks like it belongs on someone in a casket. I’m gonna start calling her Princess Cadaver. Do the metals even match on her jewelry? It’s wild to me how she gets it so wrong when you know she’s trying her best. Her looks are the only thing in life she ever put work into and yet still, this is the result.

    Reply
  39. Osty says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Camilla looked good here

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:13 am

      I think Camilla has always had a worn-in face look, even when she was younger. She is very British upper class in that regard and of that age – out and about with the dogs and horses. Her skin is weathered. Somehow, she has grown into a relaxed looking elderly person who doesn’t care and doesn’t seem to change much. I agree – I also think what she’s wearing is good here.

      Reply
  40. Harper says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Ouch. I imagine it’s not a very good morning at Adelaide because of that photo. And it’s not that far off from the real thing, just some badly adjusted shadows and brightness.

    Tell me again how Kate is aware of the cost of living crisis yet thinks it’s a good idea to display a new fourteen thousand pound diamond brooch on a solemn occasion to remember the war dead? This is one of the fallouts of Kate not fitting in with the aristos. She loses out on that private social life where she can dress up and show off her royal baubles in fancy settings with fancy people. Instead, she hauls them out on daytime funeral/memorial events that call for less showy bling in a very Let Them Eat Cake manner.

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      November 14, 2022 at 8:19 am

      This hits on the one thing I keep thinking when I see Kate wear gaudy evening earrings to daytime events: Kate doesn’t seem to have much night life. She’s not really going out to evening events or really much events at all, so she plays dress-up at daytime outings. It’s a sign of how unpopular and unconnected she is and how Will goes partying in the evenings without her.

      Reply
  41. zebz says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Kate looks absolutely awful in these pictures. Kaiser chose the best ones out of the event. In one of the pictures with Camilla, you can’t even see the whites of Kate’s eyes she has so much eyeliner on. Camilla looked softer faced. Pretty shocking. Just because Meghan can wear a heavier smokey eye and wide brimmed hat, doesn’t mean Kate can. This is why you need to choose makeup, hairstyle and clothes that suit YOU. Just because something looks good on Meghan doesn’t mean it will look good on her also. Same with Diana who had a different coloring than her. You would think she would know this after 20 years in the spotlight.

    Reply
  42. Tessa says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:13 am

    William looks annoyed as usual

    Reply
  43. swirlmamad says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Read multiple Tweets that said maybe the horror-show DM photo is payback for not trotting out the kids this week after they were “strongly encouraged to” by the press. Either way…..ooof. Kate, you in danger girl. That this has gone so viral is not a good sign.

    Reply
  44. aquarius64 says:
    November 14, 2022 at 8:54 am

    Notice Sophie was not standing at the same balcony as Can and Kate like the year before and Meghan was with the German president and his wife. The BM used the balcony position to humiliate Meghan. Now Sophie doesn’t stand with the queen and the queen in waiting. Karma has come to Sophie for her nastiness to Meghan: no title upgrade (she’s not Duchess of Edinburgh) and she is a second string royal as far as the BRF is concerned.

    Reply
  45. ABritGuest says:
    November 14, 2022 at 9:05 am

    The tabloids aren’t your friends & the photo of Kate in the mail & mirror shows that. I wonder what exclusive etc KP can come up with to soothe tabloid editors.

    I really like Kate’s jacket. But the hat is too big & the earrings are OTT for the occasion. Kate can’t really serve face so this wide rimmed hat with hair pulled back wasn’t the right look for her.

    Nice one talking about the cost of living crisis & coming out with a £14k new brooch. Must be nice not to be criticised for that though.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:56 am

      “The tabloids aren’t your friends.” Truer words were never spoken. I can totally see Kate and William mistakenly thinking so after they feasted for years on leaking about meghan. It’s like they forgot what it was like before she entered the picture.

      Reply
  46. D says:
    November 14, 2022 at 9:15 am

    The Nursing Home Gang looks horrible.

    Reply
  47. C says:
    November 14, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Meghan’s natural facial collagen alone threatened these people. I mean, yikes, look at all of them.

    Reply
  48. sparrow says:
    November 14, 2022 at 9:32 am

    You just know the Kate die-hards will be saying she looks bad here because she’s ill, tired, or, the best one they come up with on these occasions, she’s been up in the night with the kids. Like the woman doesn’t have a staff of 100s. This is the real Kate. It’s mainly weight issues, but also sun damage. And stress of the life she wanted but isn’t good at.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:44 am

      They have already started by showing the Chris Jackson photos of her from the event which are of course heavily photoshopped. The mark Cuthbert photo isn’t photoshopped and does not look as bad as the mirror cover because the real shadows are kept.

      But a lot of this is on kate anyway. She wears a massively large hat at an event where she will be all in black and then she does a smoky eye during the day with fake lashes. Of course that will look heavy for a day time event.

      She’s been doing this for over a decade and still doesn’t seem to understand the basics.

      Camilla on the other hand tends to dress appropriately for this event every year and understands when the king needs to stay at home. (I did see the comments about the brooch with the poppies, but that is something the queen did as well and it looks to be a military emblem… which is better than just an Art Deco brooch unrelated to the theme).

      Reply
    • MsIam says:
      November 14, 2022 at 9:55 am

      Or that Kate’s pregnant. That’s the other catchall excuse anytime she doesn’t look top notch.

      Reply
  49. sparrow says:
    November 14, 2022 at 9:49 am

    I wonder what she’s like at singing? (I’m looking at the photo of her and Camilla singing.) I think I’m an OK singer but the moment I’m in a church service or have someone standing near me, my voice starts cracking when I go for the high notes and it doesn’t really settle after that. I love carols but ruin them when people are around. I’m a church service growler.

    Reply
  50. Eating Popcorn says:
    November 14, 2022 at 9:51 am

    Her dresser hates her and why would anyone think those earrings are appropriate? I don’t understand it, does she believe she has great taste or that she seems modern?

    Reply
  51. Betsy says:
    November 14, 2022 at 9:55 am

    How does she look older than Camilla?

    Reply
  52. AnneL says:
    November 14, 2022 at 10:24 am

    So is that Daily Mirror picture doctored to make her look older, or that just how she looks and they didn’t photoshop it to help her out?! No smile, no hair, unfortunate moment in time, so it’s kind of a bad trifecta…..but still. Yikes.

    I really need to know now. Inquiring minds.

    I like the coat. The jewelry is too much.

    Reply

