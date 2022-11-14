Prince William’s Earthshot Awards will be about ‘quiet wealth & power,’ not glamour

We’re now just weeks away from an eventful post-Thanksgiving royal gossip period. Prince William and Kate are due in Boston in early December, where the second Earthshot Awards ceremony will be held on December 2nd. They’ve promised to do additional events around their trip to Boston, and it’s possible they’ll end up making a surprise visit to New York or DC. I predict DC. On December 6th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ripple of Hope gala in New York, where they’re both being honored for their charitable and humanitarian work. Harry and Meghan were chosen to receive this award. William half-assed an environmental awards scheme and he spends more money promoting himself than giving out prize money. See the difference? Well, the Mail sees a difference too, but just wait until you see what they’re whining about.

Rich Americans are spending up to $1 million to rub shoulders with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a glittering New York gala. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an award at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York on December 6, which honours people for their humanitarian and philanthropic efforts. Hosted by President John F. Kennedy’s niece Kerry Kennedy, the gala has a top-tier ‘Pioneer’ package that costs a cool $1 million and will include four seats at the top table where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be seated. Other packages cost from $500,000 and will include access to a VIP reception at which photographers are expected to snap the Duke and Duchess with the event’s main benefactors. The gala is organised by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation, named after President Kennedy’s younger brother, who was assassinated in 1968. Previous winners of the prestigious Ripple of Hope award include US President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former Democrat Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Al Gore. Hollywood A-lister Alec Baldwin – himself no stranger to controversy following the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of Rust – will preside over the gala, which will also honour Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Bill Russell, a basketball great and civil rights icon. The gala will take place four days after the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Earthshot prize in Boston – although that event is strictly-invitation only. Prince William has joined forces with Caroline Kennedy, daughter of President John F. Kennedy, whose 1960s ‘moonshot’ mission to put a man on the moon inspired the Earthshot Prize, described as the most prestigious eco-award on the planet. The Prince of Wales will hand out five $1 million grants on December 2 in a room filled with global leaders in the worlds of philanthropy, climate change, environmentalism and government. ‘This is quiet wealth and power,’ said one person with knowledge of the event. ‘Think Rockefellers and people like former Vice President Al Gore.’ Philanthropists across America are vying to attend both events. One wealthy Los Angeles heiress told the MoS: ‘We love the Royals. I’d love to try to get tickets for both. You can buy a ticket to the Meghan event so that’s no problem but the William and Kate event is strictly invitation only, which is making it much harder to get into.’

[From The Daily Mail]

First off, the Mail is behaving like the Ripple of Hope ticket money is going to Harry and Meghan. It is not. This is the big gala event for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a non-profit which works towards peace and justice. The money goes to the non-profit to extend their work. Meghan and Harry have likely generously donated their time and their names to help this non-profit bring in more money at their gala. Second of all, the first Earthshot Awards were basic as hell and poorly attended. Yes, they happened while the pandemic was still raging, but you couldn’t miss the fact that there was a significant lack of star power, and that no one important came to it. This Mail piece is showing that William is VERY worried that his brother’s NYC event will be bigger and fancier than Earthshot.

“This is quiet wealth and power.” LOL. Spoken like a loser who knows his Earthshot Awards is about to flop. That’s the thing about quiet power though, if you have to point out that it’s all about quiet power, is it really quiet or powerful? You know what’s powerful? Harry and Meghan being recognized by a major Kennedy-affiliated non-profit and using their power to generate more money for that non-profit. You know what’s not “quiet power”? Copykeening your brother because you’re too lazy to develop your own personality.