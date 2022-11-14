Prince William’s Earthshot Awards will be about ‘quiet wealth & power,’ not glamour

We’re now just weeks away from an eventful post-Thanksgiving royal gossip period. Prince William and Kate are due in Boston in early December, where the second Earthshot Awards ceremony will be held on December 2nd. They’ve promised to do additional events around their trip to Boston, and it’s possible they’ll end up making a surprise visit to New York or DC. I predict DC. On December 6th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ripple of Hope gala in New York, where they’re both being honored for their charitable and humanitarian work. Harry and Meghan were chosen to receive this award. William half-assed an environmental awards scheme and he spends more money promoting himself than giving out prize money. See the difference? Well, the Mail sees a difference too, but just wait until you see what they’re whining about.
Rich Americans are spending up to $1 million to rub shoulders with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a glittering New York gala. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an award at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York on December 6, which honours people for their humanitarian and philanthropic efforts.
Hosted by President John F. Kennedy’s niece Kerry Kennedy, the gala has a top-tier ‘Pioneer’ package that costs a cool $1 million and will include four seats at the top table where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be seated. Other packages cost from $500,000 and will include access to a VIP reception at which photographers are expected to snap the Duke and Duchess with the event’s main benefactors.
The gala is organised by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation, named after President Kennedy’s younger brother, who was assassinated in 1968.
Previous winners of the prestigious Ripple of Hope award include US President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former Democrat Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Al Gore. Hollywood A-lister Alec Baldwin – himself no stranger to controversy following the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of Rust – will preside over the gala, which will also honour Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Bill Russell, a basketball great and civil rights icon.
The gala will take place four days after the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Earthshot prize in Boston – although that event is strictly-invitation only.
Prince William has joined forces with Caroline Kennedy, daughter of President John F. Kennedy, whose 1960s ‘moonshot’ mission to put a man on the moon inspired the Earthshot Prize, described as the most prestigious eco-award on the planet. The Prince of Wales will hand out five $1 million grants on December 2 in a room filled with global leaders in the worlds of philanthropy, climate change, environmentalism and government.
‘This is quiet wealth and power,’ said one person with knowledge of the event. ‘Think Rockefellers and people like former Vice President Al Gore.’
Philanthropists across America are vying to attend both events. One wealthy Los Angeles heiress told the MoS: ‘We love the Royals. I’d love to try to get tickets for both. You can buy a ticket to the Meghan event so that’s no problem but the William and Kate event is strictly invitation only, which is making it much harder to get into.’
[From The Daily Mail]
First off, the Mail is behaving like the Ripple of Hope ticket money is going to Harry and Meghan. It is not. This is the big gala event for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a non-profit which works towards peace and justice. The money goes to the non-profit to extend their work. Meghan and Harry have likely generously donated their time and their names to help this non-profit bring in more money at their gala. Second of all, the first Earthshot Awards were basic as hell and poorly attended. Yes, they happened while the pandemic was still raging, but you couldn’t miss the fact that there was a significant lack of star power, and that no one important came to it. This Mail piece is showing that William is VERY worried that his brother’s NYC event will be bigger and fancier than Earthshot.
“This is quiet wealth and power.” LOL. Spoken like a loser who knows his Earthshot Awards is about to flop. That’s the thing about quiet power though, if you have to point out that it’s all about quiet power, is it really quiet or powerful? You know what’s powerful? Harry and Meghan being recognized by a major Kennedy-affiliated non-profit and using their power to generate more money for that non-profit. You know what’s not “quiet power”? Copykeening your brother because you’re too lazy to develop your own personality.
“quiet wealth and power” i GUFFAWED
We should be ware of william and kate pulling something out of the bag to try and make this event interesting for the press. Last year they held hands. Maybe this year they’ll actually kiss.
Lord knows that they’ll make sure that they will be the talk off this whole thing instead of the winners.
@Chloe … I predict William and Cate will show up in NYC on December 6th to try and steal the thunder from Harry and Meghan’s events.
Me too! And if he wants to be compared to a Rockefeller, he’ll need to donate some of that personally-owned land to create National Parks, like Laurance Rockefeller did (Grand Teton, California Redwoods, Virgin Islands National Park on St John, USVI). Dude’s a lightweight.
True story, Earthship became a private event after the ticket sales were so low, and they couldn’t get it on a major network. They are trying to save face. It’s airing on PBS.
@BeanieBean – and his father before him, John D. Jr., financed and built the 57 mile carriage road and bridge system (cars not allowed, from the start) in my favorite NP, Acadia – 100 years ago now – in addition to donating land for Yosemite, Shenandoah, and other NP. Has a highway named for him between Yellowstone and Grand Teton. Will has a long long way to go if he thinks he will ever come close to deserve being thought of in the same terms. I hope money they give out is helpful for some ongoing projects – it would be nice to hear more details about the work actually being done. But at this point I really wonder if there will even be another formal Earthsh!t event next year, or, if Will will continue to be involved, if it doesn’t result in the high profile he’s looking for.
No, I believe that. Really. I believe that the so-called environmental award, Earthsh*t, will be about “quiet wealth and power.” Anything but the environment.
No disrespect but why Boston? Seems random for the Keens to have this first time event there as opposed to NYC, LA or even DC.
The JFK library, which is hosting the event, is in Boston.
Although the event itself isn’t at the library; it’s at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. I suspect there might be some meetings or receptions at the library but the event itself is on the other side of town in a different venue.
@Lightpurple – that’s a huge venue. It’s seats about 5,000 people.
@Eurydice, yes, much more than the library holds. My sister ushers and has been asked to work it.
The JFK Library is in Boston and is obviously Kennedy associated as well. Both good causes. Ripple of hope is raising funds for the climate emergency, and Earthshot is giving prizes to top scientists and environmental journalists to continue work that has shown promise in tackling the emergency. Both good stuff folks….the difference is the funds raised already (so giving it to those who can continue good work) and funds not already raised (so big names to bring in the money). Maybe if we stop feeding off the competition tabloid frenzy they’ll stop printing it all the time. And…. Not making it through the comment gatekeepers that don’t seem to brook many different perspectives…
Lightpurple: Can you pretty-please ask your sister to report back to you, thence to us?
@BeanieBean, if she agrees to work it, she will report back. If it conflicts with her regular theater’s schedule, she has to work her regular theater.
@LightPurple, if it does conflict with her regular schedule, I propose starting a CB GoFundMe to make up whatever the pay differential is so she can go to ES as our mole without having to sacrifice any of her salary! I would happily contribute because she could bring us her weight in gossip GOLD.
Because the JFK library is in Boston.
Boston in December is just a terrible idea.
So far, the weather has been good. It will probably be in the low to mid 40’s, which is fine for wearing a nice coat.
Agree that Boston is a terrible idea because of their hypocrisy travelling all the way from the UK. Crazy, doesn’t fit with Earthshot’s ethos at all ! It should have been held in the UK or via video link
An article in this Saturday’s UK Times magazine further exposed W&K for the hypocrites they are: it had an interview with Lady Anne Glenconner, saying that W&K ‘are often on Mustique’ that she sees them there. And she should know, her late husband owned the island.
What a pair of hypocrites, they have no shame.
Don’t quote me on this but I don’t think they are being charged for the event space and I don’t think they attracted enough big spending sponsors to be able to afford NY, LA, or DC.
The event space is owned by Live Nation, very unlikely Live Nation is not charging something
Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster (or Ticketbastard, as it’s known in our home) will charge for everything and anything. They do absolutely nothing for free.
There are several corporate sponsors and by “quiet wealth” they probably mean the Edgerleys – big time finance/philanthropists – Harvard, on the boards of pretty much everything. They’re quiet in that they aren’t celebrities in the news, but when it comes to philanthropy people know who they are.
@Noki- I thought the same thing as soon as I heard about Earthsh*t taking America by storm….. from Boston…. (also no disrespect to Beantown, my entire maternal side of my family is from there).
It just seems like William would have wanted to go straight to NYC to (sort of attempt) to make the biggest splash possible, right? Something tells me NYC didn’t want him lol……… He had to settle 😂 although I can’t imagine the Irish of Boston rolling out the red carpet for the BRF…..la di da….
The most important question though, is will he repeat that green velvet blazer????
Has anyone noticed that Peg’s bald dome has been sprouting some struggle hairs recently? Is he using Rogaine or what? And why take action now?
It’s December, so look for Elegant Bill to don velvet in some capacity. Although nothing will ever be as funny as the green velvet with the faded Jobs black turtleneck look. He also has those velvet slipper shoes he wears for formal occasions, although he’ll freeze his little piggies off in those.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry helped them planned the U.S. invasion and Boston is in the state where he has the most connections and was able to get Caroline Kennedy to help.
Do we still think of the Rockefellers when we think of money? I googled it, there is as many as 170 heirs and a family fortune of $11 billion in 2016. Compared to The Walton family (Walmart) with a net worth of close to $200 billion despite an $11 billion loss in July 2022. Whoever wrote this story is living in the past.
But the Rockefellers are known for their philanthropy & their environmentalism, so maybe that was their reference?
@Athena I laughed at that, too. Will the Astors and the Vanderbilts also be there? The Carnegies? lmao
It wouldn’t shock me if Anderson Cooper (son of Gloria Vanderbilt) was there.
The family names aren’t always present anymore, but the heirs are still around and many of them (the smart ones) are still wealthy.
You can’t walk six blocks in Manhattan and not stumble across the Rockefeller wing of some institution or other. People remember the family’s philanthropy, not necessarily how they actually acquired that wealth (Standard Oil & Gas).
LOL this reminds me of a tour we took last February of Rockefeller Center. Our tour guide just kept saying “Money, and class. That’s Rockefeller.” over and over again. My husband I say that to each other all the time now lol.
@Liz. I know the name is still recognized in New York, I remember attending some scientific presentations at Rockerfeller University when I was in High School, but outside of New York or outside of the east coast, and amongst the 20 and 30 something which is age group they’re aiming at, I’m not so sure the name recognition is there.
As far as Anderson Cooper, I’m holding on to the dream of him interview Harry and Meghan or just Harry.
@Lorelei. I know, I’m still laughing. These are the people who are going to modernize the monarchy.
Please not Anderson Cooper. He can sometimes be snarky and sarcastic and deliver a “gotcha” question. Opinionated as hell.
Walton family members are founding partners of Earthshot. That tells you a lot about the “charitable” endeavor, when Wal*Mart polluters use it as a cover.
“quiet wealth and power” lmao is all I can do. They got themselves into this mess of comparing and competing when it really didn’t have to be this way.
No kidding! Its a charity event. They should be fundraising the hell out of it. “Quiet wealth and power” means nobody wants to go to their event and they are scrambling trying to convince people to go right now.
What makes you think they aren’t fundraising the hell out of it? The Earthshot foundation, like the Royal Foundation, publishes annual accounts. You can see how much had been raised
@mjane, they haven’t released this year’s numbers, but Bloomberg released last year’s. It raised $17m which is extremely low for the position Pegs is in. Yet still, only $5m was donated. There is no accounting for the other $12m.
Quiet wealth and power huh! How quiet? Quiet in as no one gives a damn and we may fail to draw a crowd? Anyone else get the impression that William and his people have sized up the competition from Harry and Meghan and found it a bit daunting. Sounds like lowered expectations to me.
@Kathleen Williams, exactly! Quiet enough that Will commissioned this story from the Fail to talk about how quietly wealthy the whole affair is.
If tickets were being sold publicly, it would be easy to tell how many were being purchased/how in-demand they are, and William could end up embarrassed. This way, they retain control over the narrative. We’ll hear that it was a rousing success no matter how it goes. Lowered expectations is a good way to put it. If it’s going to be so low-key and “quiet,” no one will question why it doesn’t get much coverage (if in fact that’s what ends up happening, and it doesn’t get much publicity here).
I wonder who they’re inviting…will lots of people travel to Boston just for this?
Exactly. Why waste time to come to the US for ‘quiet wealth & power’ after all the bruhaha about how popular the Royals are in the US. I have no doubt they have factions of Royalists in the US but will these types be spending money to travel to Boston & pay big money to see them? I think not.
@Kathleen Williams: Precisely. That was my first thought too, otherwise why bring up “wealth” and “power” vs. “glamour” when discussing the environment?
Isn’t it odd that the D. Fail couldn’t manage to write an article about William in England without dragging in the Sussexes all the from California. They don’t realize that doing such things is a bright indicator that William’s event or William himself may not be significant enough. Makes you wonder.
The first rule about quiet wealth and power, is that you don’t speak about quiet wealth and power. It all happens behind the scenes, not at some tacky event you designed to loudly celebrate yourself and your “quiet” wealth and “power.”
We all know that subtlety is not in the Wails repertoire.
So true! Someon who has to claim their award is “the most prestigious on the planet” before the first award is even handed out is ridiculously self centered.
This is all so true. I guffawed (as an uncouth American, I “guffaw” at things) at this particular line: “described as the most prestigious eco-award on the planet” — my very first thought was, WHO described it that way? Was it William himself? I’ll bet it was William! LOL.
Lol at you can just buy a ticket to the Sussexes event, sure if you have an extra $500k lying around. Anyway, its sounds like they are trying to tamp down expectations for Earth sh*t already. And that “one wealthy LA heiress” statement, who?
That “one wealthy LA heiress” quote is so fake and so, so, tacky. Completely made up.
It’s not like anyone can just go on line to buy a ticket for the Sussex event. These high-priced charity events are invitation-only, too. And for the major donors, the event organizers approach them directly and line them up well ahead of time.
I…uh…aren’t both of these events supposed to be about charity? At least on their face? Framing them as about different kinds of power misses the point, which I suppose is par for the course for Will and Kate.
But just for William and Kate? $1 mill and 500k are about framing for power. Not defending one against the other, but I’m saying please be clear-eyed.
Bumble: it’s not H&Ms sycophantically sympathetic tabloid writers producing these articles, it’s W&Ks. Let’s be clear-eyed about that.
I would venture to say both sides have sycophantic writers. Since we’re being VERY clear-eyed.
@BeanieBean is right.
But we’re discussing a sycophantic story about how William and Kate are so superior to the Sussexes because this event is invite only and you don’t have to buy a ticket to attend. (although I’m sure the invite is based on how much you donated.)
I honestly don’t think the Sussexes have sycophantic writers. They certainly don’t have the British press in their pocket like the royals do.
@BeanieBean Name the sycophantic H&M writers. Curious now because I have seen those who treat them fairly but no over-the-top like with W&K.
Equality: I’m guessing I didn’t make myself clear, because in no way did I mean to suggest H&M have sycophantically sympathetic tabloids writing about them. That’s W&Ks domain. Bumble seemed to want to both-sides these couples & I do not believe that to be appropriate.
@Lorelei: Beanie IS right. That’s why the person who wrote the comment quickly went on the “Both Sides” the issue.
‘Quiet wealth and power’ means am not really going to shove my ill gotten family wealth and faux power in everyone’s faces this time.
🤭🤭🤭 not super quiet when you are speaking abou the quiet I’ll gotten wealth right?
Ha! It’s getting embarrassing and I love this for both of them with my whole heart
Can someone explain to me what “a basketball great” is?
It means the person is a star or icon, was at the top of their respective sport, etc. Like you might hear Serena Williams referred to as a “tennis great.” “The tennis great Serena Williams will be in attendance” or something like that.
Thank you! I’ve never heard that before, thought they missed a few words.
It’s such a weird article I don’t even know what they’re trying to convey I mean I know but it’s so badly done. Didn’t Kate and William attend a gala like this when they first came to the States ? People paying to rub shoulders with them, with that money going to their foundation ?
The Earthshot thing is so not innovative nothing interesting about it. And the thing about it being all about them tbh even Invictus with Harry has this issue. But when Harry promote it he’s always accompanied with competitors and always redirect the attention to them.
And at least people know what Invictus is about do people even know what Earthshot is ?
It was a made-up BAFTA gala because Kate wanted to hang out with movie stars.
I don’t know if you had to pay for the BAFTA gala, but on their last NY trip there was a St. Andrews event and I think you had to pay for that, and I think there was some criticism bc apparently W&K did not talk to anyone there or something like that.
@becks1 I saw that on Twitter, not about the criticism though. People were making fun of the “paltry” cost of tickets to meet W&K compared to the going price of the H&M tickets. There were screenshots of the articles about it from back then.
@Becks yes the one in NYC in 2014 was for St. Andrews alums in the States. I don’t remember if we heard how much it raised, but W&K were attending as the star attraction to help St. Andrews sell tickets, and the money wasn’t going to their own foundation, it was all going to St. Andrews (I think).
All I remember about that event is that Tom Hanks was supposed to emcee, but he had to cancel at the last minute, and that’s how I learned that Tom Hanks has a daughter from his first marriage! She studied at St. Andrews at some point, which I guess is how they got him to agree to do that event. I can’t remember who replaced him after he canceled, though.
William is truly obsessed with his brother and trying to one up him yet he fails everytime. The whole Earthsht will be overshadowed by whether they will see Harry and Meghan!
I do think they’ll get a few celebrities to come like they did last year but it will just be another event that comes and goes.
The money pics will be with Harry and Meghan in New York.
I also don’t see them going to DC..they would have been crowing about it by now. I think they’ll for sure try and go to New York though because Harry and Meghan went there and again will is OBSESSED.
Saying “quiet wealth and power” just makes it sound shady like they are doing something that has to be secretive. Having it publicly touted as “quiet” just sounds stupid. And, “ooh look, look, we got a Kennedy also.”
‘Quiet wealth and power’ – the kind of wealth and power that gives you suitcases filled with cash and never seeks publicity because its shady af.
It sounds so spooky! Ominous and shady. What a fkin brand lol.
LMAO. Such an emphasis on how Earthshot is “invitation only” which I guess is supposed to make it sound more exclusive than the Ripple of Hope gala? Weren’t there tickets available for Earthshot and they weren’t selling so they switched it to invite only?
There is such a sense of desperation because the Keens know that H&M’s appearance is going to “steal their thunder” or whatever. And its the kind of thing that shouldn’t be a problem – Earthshot is Dec 2, the Ripple of Hope gala is Dec 6, that’s 4 days after Earthshot, its time in the sun (i.e. the newscycle) should long be over.
But the RRs are going to act like any coverage of H&M is just a slap in the face to the Wales or whatever.
Just for that I hope the Sussexes land in New York the day after coming out of JFK because that’s what the news will talk about. Also, a look into how boring it will be was previewed with the coverage of the summit in New York which seemed dry as hell.
The summit was shown? I didn’t even realize that.
Also “invitation only” exclusivity is such a weird tone for a Charity gala/awards.
It’s seems to go against common sense but is actually pretty normal. The Met Gala is an invite only charity event. I think it’s to make sure celebrities go. It makes them willing to pay for the expensive tickets bc it makes them feel exclusive.
There are a fair number of galas for which tickets are available to the public, but when ticket prices start at $50,000 or more per person, it’s not really “the public”— it’s the small group of people who can afford that AND who are invested enough in that particular charity to go when the season is packed with similar affairs.
But they all line up sponsors ahead of time, and sell a number of tables to their highest donors; no one just takes a chance that their event will be well-attended.
And in many cases, someone super wealthy/famous is “honored” at the event— which is mainly a way for the organization to ensure the honoree will have their friends & colleagues, etc. buy tables.
There are probably also safety and comfort concerns as well. Why would a celebrity attend an event where any nutjob with a credit card could get at them. (Post Rushdie, I bet this is an even bigger concern.) And even without the dangerous lunatics, you don’t want to have people walking up to you all night and asking for photos or autographs – that’s not fun. (And in those situations, like Comic Con, the venue pays for you attend.)
Basically, invitation-only means that there is a committee selling the tickets, they reach out to friends, etc. to buy tables. The people who “buy” tables have either ponied up the funds and invited friends or found people who want to go and are willing to pay their share.
So they do sell tickets, but it is done through having a friend of a friend on the committee, not publicly advertising.
I don’t think H&M are going to steal W&K’s thunder. I really do think they will get a big reception and the media will be all over them especially Kate. I can see her bringing her A game in cloths and she’s going to be all over the media. I think the new title and clothes will get them the attention they crave. And celebs will be there. They already have People Mag, William will talk to them “exclusive” and they will be on the cover for weeks after. This like everything they do is about them and they will do everything they can to get the attention. Get ready for the best acting of their lives when they get here.
It’s cute that you think Will and Kate have any “thunder” whatsoever.
I think any surge in media coverage of the Wales will be driven by having a new Princess of Wales and their proximity to the Sussex’ event. Who looks better, who raised more money, which well known people attended, will they meet? Since it will be at best a tie I don’t expect William to repeat this set up. He won’t like the comparisons and certainly won’t like falling short. The US media will then lose interest. I really think this is his only shot at the US media
Er….dont forget M’s event on Nov 29 in Indiana. H will also be there so the coverage of that, plus the Ripple Award coming just 7 days later, not only sandwiches the Wails’ thingy but WILL “upstage” them…..and you know how the royals just luuuuuuuuuurve to beeetch about the Sussexes (and the Sussexes only!!) “upstaging” every other royal.
It will be glorious!
And by the way, M’s final podcast in the Archetypes series will be on Nov 29 and it usually rides the news cycle for days afterwards. So as the final episode, I expect it will be special in many ways.
Ooooooohhhhhh……….cant! wait!!
I just want to know who’s going to get “slapped in the face” since their queen is dead.
Quiet wealth is the most suspicious wealth of all. Lol also imagine mentioning the old money Rockerfellers as some way to position yourself and event as old money class as if you’re not partially funded by Jeff Bezos who is loudly going through a midlife crisis and Epstein-acquainted Bill Gates. Lol these people make me laugh. There’s just prepping for the flop. Quiet indeed
I love how they try to knock the Ripple of Hope event, by pointing out you can buy tickets like it makes it less exclusive. Not if tickets are going for a million and half of million dollars it isn’t. The problem they have is that creating events to laud yourself, will never be seen as exclusive as being awarded by others (not that I agree a lot with some philanthropic circle-jerking). They (BM/BRF) will never get over the fact that H&M are well regarded by the *peons* and power players, so they have to minimize all their achievements.
There are no ‘rewarding themselves’ on either side. They’re rewarding those who work to fight the climate emergency. Both of them. Guys, we chide everyone for their pettiness but then continue to display it here with these small, senseless digs. If we want the world to pull out of this mess, we all have to try harder.
If this was just about fighting the climate emergency, the overhead for Earthshot would be lower (or more prize money given out, since it seems there are millions of dollars unaccounted for), and William and Kate would not need to travel to the US for the awards show, they could stay in the UK and give out the prizes there.
But W is trying desperately to compete with Invictus which changes locations so here we are.
@Bumble That’s simply not true. Since Earthsh*t was first announced, its entire PR campaign has been focused on how it’s the most prestigious, ambitious, important eco award ever created. How much coverage did the submissions get, let alone the winners? Is the focus on everyone else involved, or is it on how great Will and Kate are for creating it? That’s entirely down to them and how they wish to be seen and promote their project, it’s not anyone here being petty.
The shady financials also deserve to be discussed, with $5 million out of $17 raised going to the winners, leaving TWELVE MILLION in operating costs. That’s the best that these obscenely wealthy people can do, when it is scientifically proven that their carbon footprint in a year is more than most people on earth will output in a lifetime? And we’re just supposed to say thank you?
And finally, it is absolutely laughable to praise them on “fighting the climate emergency” when they’re literally making a completely unnecessary flight across the Atlantic to hold an in-person awards ceremony. Are all the attendees/winners from Boston? Are they traveling across the US on horseback to attend? Or will they be flying in?
At best Earthsh*t is a vanity project meant to capture the allure and prestige of legacy work without any of the heavy lifting. Throw in questionable financials and a shameful, unnecessary carbon footprint of its own and it’s much worse, and turning a blind eye in favor of “fairness to both sides” is absolutely ludicrous.
@bumble I love your optimism but it’s misplaced. This is 100% a vanity and pocket lining project for William. And it’s sad bc it has great potential. Have you seen anybody promoted besides himself in press releases about the events? Do you know who the contenders for the prize money are? Do you know anything about last year’s winners? What their projects were? What they’ve done since winning? What goes into choosing the contenders and the winners? What happened to the $12m of the $17m raised but not donated? What makes it such a prestigious award? There is no substance to it.
@Bumble, I absolutely see what you’re saying, but in this case, Becks is right- William flying his entire entourage across the Atlantic ostensibly to benefit environmental efforts is laughable. And it will continue to be if he holds it in a different city every year.
William is clearly only trying to make Earthshot his “signature” event because his little brother already has two, which obviously makes him look bad in comparison. But IIRC, last year Earthshot spent way more money on marketing than they did on actual grants to people working in the field.
So it’s not as if we’re just making fun of this because most of us here aren’t big William fans, it’s because the whole thing is really dumb and poorly planned. The benefits of Earthshot do not outweigh its costs.
ETA: I was typing at the same time as @Sunday and @Steph, but we’re all making the same point, so you might at least consider it
@Bumble if you feel that way tell us who won Earthshot last year. How many times have you seen William or the Wales’ social media support their initiatives since then? Have they attended events and fundraised to support the other entrants? I think you are doing that classic thing where people try to pretend actions by two parties are the same, to minimize the nastiness of another side. People do this in politics in the US all the time. This event while on its face sounds like its good, doesn’t make any sense. Why would an environmental prize change its location for its main awards ceremony? Why would a charity raise $17 million, but only award $5? Why would people spearheading a charity never do any sort of follow-up about the previous winners or entrants? I think you are being disingenuous in your “requests” for fair and clear-eyed coverage.
Earthsh*t is nothing more than a self-aggrandizing opportunity for the Wails who will swan in, William will make some pithy remarks, Kate will grin and make jazz hands, they’ll faff around Boston, and maybe Kate will shop in NY. This desperate attempt to upstage Meghan and Harry, who are receiving a prestigious award for actually putting money where their mouths are, is risible. We’d all like to think the Wails are doing this out of a deep and passionate desire to help correct a rapidly growing ecological and climate disaster, but Earthsh*t is a drop in the bucket of what needs to be done to save this planet. Oh, and we’d all really like to know where that missing $12 million is. Maybe it’s the cost of flying the Wails and their huge contingent of really necessary people like photographers, makeup artists, hair dressers, and wardrobe wranglers by private jet to and from this gong show.
“… the Earthshot Prize, described as the most prestigious eco-award on the planet”
By whom?! Rhetorical
I’m curious about why the Earthsh*t event is invitation only. Again, rhetorical because if they tried to sell tickets they’d get paid in crickets. Much tougher to decline an engraved invitation from the PoW. I mean, I’d decline it, but 🤷♀️
They tried to sell the tickets, no takers, that’s why it’s invitation only now.
Since Bloomberg is not NYC Mayor any more he needs the attention, so he is funding moonsh*t.
All these events are invitation only. The only difference is the purpose of the event. If Earthshot isn’t doing any fundraising, then the invitation might not cost the guest anything – it might be a thank you to those major donors who have given during the year, but money is always involved. And the event itself will have to be underwritten somehow. It’s the same with Ripple of Hope – they’re not “selling tickets,” they’re fundraising and tickets are part of the “thanks” you get for making a donation.
The Goldman Environmental Prize has been awarded since 1990. Wills thinks that Earthshot, founded in 2020, is the most famous and important eco-award because he doesn’t care enough to learn about any of the other ones.
As I mentioned below, a quick google search brings you to a Wikipedia page with dozens of quite prestigious environmental activism awards. But for Billy Boy to do even that much would take a smidgen of curiosity.
[Excerpt] “One wealthy Los Angeles heiress told the MoS: ‘We love the Royals. I’d love to try to get tickets for both. You can buy a ticket to the Meghan event so that’s no problem but the William and Kate event is strictly invitation only, which is making it much harder to get into.’”
So wealthy LA heiresses love to blab to tabloids about events even they can’t get into? Yeah, sure. The MoS is trying to make EarthShorts sound exclusive, but all they’re managing to do is make it sound like ES can’t even give away tickets.
Yeah, that “wealthy heiress” exists entirely in the mind of the ratchet writer. The Meghan event–no one attending the event would call it that. The ratchets shouldn’t knock an event that the Wails themselves would love to attend. The people attending the event are exactly the people they need as fundraisers for their events (or would need if their events were actually serious things). People who seek donations shouldn’t shit on possible donors. Lord knows the Wails aren’t going to put any of their own Cornwall money toward any charitable event. All they have to give are smiles, remember?
If Kate and Peggy could sell tickets and bring in the funds like the “Ripples of Hope” gala will bring in for the charity they would, end of story. The fact that they don’t is because they can’t and the spin on this ridiculous article makes me 😵💫 dizzy. I look forward to seeing the low ratings and how they will spin that?
The “wealthy LA heiress” bit, which is so obviously made up, proves that some rando at the Fail who has no idea how anything actually works wrote this article. “Wealthy heiresses” are not giving anonymous quotes to the Daily Mail, lmao.
How is by invitation only not being able to give away the or sell tickets?
The Windsors were stunned when they found out the Sussexes were being honored. And equality as stunned to find out the date was close to their time of awarding this nonsense of a prize with so little money attached to it. What they resent is there is more interest in the Sussexes then them. Hard to imagine anyone not wanting to be in the company of the Sussexes rather then any Windsor, if for no other reason then curiosity. Harry walking away from all that he had ever known for his wife and children alone generates respect and interest. And upon meeting the both of them you are amazed at how humble and authentic they are. I hope they do not cross paths and I wish the Sussexes an exciting trip and a great time. The heiress nonsense sounds like the gutter DailyFail nonsense. No name but a comment from an unknown. So typical of the gutter press.
“‘This is quiet wealth and power,’ said one person with knowledge of the event. ‘Think Rockefellers and people like former Vice President Al Gore.’”
Or maybe… the Kennedys? Whose foundation is hosting the Ripple of Hope awards?
Lolz for days at this press morons who don’t know what they’re talking about.
And for folks with Quiet wealth and power, they sure can’t stop talking about their wealth and power.
I commented below that they tried to use Al Gore twice as well to try to make it a comparison. These people are idiots. Or maybe they are geniuses getting paid to follow the rf’s taking points and purposely leaving in the stuff that shows how asinine it is.
Al Gore being thrown in there is a head-scratcher. Maybe he’s far wealthier than I realize, but even so, I doubt it’s Rockefeller-level wealth. And he’s certainly not the first (or hundredth) person that pops into my mind as “powerful.”
I admire the work he’s done and he was waaaaay ahead of the rest of the world when it came to taking the climate crisis seriously, so this is not a knock on him at all, he’s just an odd example to use here, imo.
Damn I was scrolling for days to find someone who caught the double Gore.
Also I’m a STA alum and the tickets were at different levels and I almost went but I’m in Texas and had to work.
I also find the “heiress” calling it a “Meghan” event vs a “Sussex” or something event hysterical. Fake heiress knows the draw!!!!
Also why do you need quiet and powerful money for a self funded eco charity awards banquet? You invite nominees and winners as a celebration…….
Tacky.
WTF is quiet power and wealth? If William wants his event to have global attention he better start shouting about it. I’m sure John Kerry will be at the Earthshot awards. The DM will be boasting about that.
Knauf should extend invites to billionaires Musk and Bezos. Both are heavily involved in climate change so why not link up? All billionaires in one room patting each other on the back and taking photos would be good image for climate change.
Exactly – it’s meant to draw attention and funding, it’s not supposed to be a secret cabal . Can you imagine if you worked for the fundraising arm of the royal foundation, you are trying desperately to get people and sponsors on board, and your boss is out here giving quotes about “quiet power” and “exclusivity” and how this event won’t be glamourous. Huh. So are they still trying to make that “green carpet” nonsense happen, or nah?
I also don’t know if I would be so quick to compare the people I want to attend my event to the “Rockefellers”, who were, you know, robber barons.
Has anyone explained to William or the Daily Mail that “quiet power and wealth” is not necessarily a good PR strategy? When people hear those words they think Rockefellers and other shadowy figures.
Lol, Bill needs to stick with ‘quiet wealth and power,’ and not make any long speeches, otherwise he might be trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons like he usually does.
The fact that they chose to reduce Robert F. Kennedy to just “President Kennedy’s younger brother….” tells you everything you need about the MoS, and how little they understand about “quiet wealth and power” as well as American history in general…
Exactly. Heir and spare all over again. RFK may have been a bruiser and condescending sometimes as Atty G but it was him that told JFK to use the word “moral” in his tv address on civil rights & the death of his brother transformed him as a person into a man who was worthy of being POTUS. The media should not be so dismissive. RFK’s legacy has more meat in it for a Gen Z to chew on than JFKs which is predominately symbolic, romantic and nostalgic.
Indeed. But I missed where someone was reductive of RFK.
Bumble, when they write about him as “President Kennedy’s younger brother….”. If you still don’t understand, I suggest you read about Robert Kennedy. He stood tall all on his own and doesn’t deserve this dismissive statement.
Wait-where did it reduce RFK to just his brother? I really hope they didn’t do that.
OriginalLeigh quotes the reductive passage, third paragraph in the excerpted article.
In the article?
“The gala is organised by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation, named after President Kennedy’s younger brother, who was assassinated in 1968.”
Right in the article: “The gala is organised by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation, named after President Kennedy’s younger brother, who was assassinated in 1968.”
Although, to the Fails credit they did call the award prestigious.
I think the point is they identify JFK as president and for “moonshot” but RFK as only his brother (and mention his assassination) and not his own accomplishments. Kerry is identified as JFK’s niece and not as RFK’s daughter.
I love how they are trying to show how different the events are…. By saying Al Gore goes to both. Is he actually confirmed?
This reeks of desperation. I imagine it is an added insult to the thin skinned duo that the Sussex’s are being honored by a Kennedy charity while they are renting space from the Kennedys for their event and they sure want people to believe this is some huge achievement🙄. Hopefully they will stay home next year, or scrub this loosing event for good.
The comparison is so British and offensive to my American sensibilities. And if W&K want to make a splash stateside they need to leave that crap on salt island. I feel like the comparison is saying that ES is for the aristos and RoH is for the peasants, even if they are rich. It’s especially ridiculous bc it’s so obvious that want W&K want is celebrity. They are not satisfied with being at the top class of British society.
Reminds me of the article not that long ago about how Americans really love the discretion and subtlety of W&K.
I’m trying to remember. Was earthshot televised last year? I feel like it was but am not certain. So am assuming this quiet wealth thing will not be televised? But if I was, where would it air?
It was but had dismal ratings. It’s going to be on PBS this year, which again will mean dismal ratings.
Aw but I usually like PBS. They’ve been burdened with earthshot.
@Steph, do you happen to remember if Earthshot was televised in the US last year? Maybe it was and I totally missed it.
But imo there are very few shows like that which actually garner decent ratings if they’re even televised at all; the only one I can think of ATM that is mainstream enough that many people have at least heard of is the annual Kennedy Center Honors, and that’s because they usually have such high-profile honorees. If people are watching, it’s to hear the honorees’ speeches, IMO. (And I doubt that the ratings for that are even super-high, but maybe just the highest for that particular type of ceremony.)
@lorelei I don’t think it was. I think a few American outlets talked about it but I don’t think it was televised.
When they start talking about how green they are bc all their guests wore upcycled pieces, I hope someone does a side by side of all the new pieces Khadaver bought this year that look exactly like pieces she already has.
Silly me! I thought Earthshot was all about recognising efforts by young people from all over the world who are coming up with fantastic ideas on how to save the planet. What has “quiet wealth and power” got to do with it? Only William (and Kate) could take such a noble idea and allow it to be turned into a tabloid feud with his brother. Tacky, just tacky. SMH
@Laura D, excellent summary!
Trying to make Earthshot event sound exclusive? I thought to save the planet, everyone needs to be involved. So you want to “quietly” save the planet? Why wouldn’t you make it an event that thousands can attend and be inspired by what individuals can do to save the environment?
Why don’t we know what the winners have done? There is no focus at all on the work. It really makes you think that the whole thing was created to give William a legacy- forget old Earth.
Good point, we need everyone to buy into this because we all share the same planet. And our efforts need to be out in the open & visible. Quiet wealth & power just evokes suitcases full of cash & behind the scenes influence peddling.
I don’t consider hosting a glitzy environmental award show which is unnecessarily 1000s of miles away from the origin of said project to be “quiet wealth and power” but once again, the media has to overhype everything W&K do.
Quiet wealth and power means wealth acquired through nefarious means and in the case of the BRF through genocide and slavery. Besides the money they are giving out isn’t even from them but from other donors. Nothing about Earthshot is anything more than an ego trip for William to pretend he’s doing something for the environment while not changing one iota of his wasteful lifestyle.
Hahahahahahahaha!!!! I literally laughed at this, ‘the most prestigious eco-award on the planet’. In Billy Boy’s mind!! The UN has the Champions of the Earth awards, the Global Center on Adaptation has its Local Adaptation Champion Awards, and those are just two I happened to read about lately. A quick google search led me to a Wikipedia page with dozens more, all prestigious. How is it, again, Billy Boy’s idea is so singular & special & ground-breaking and better than any of his brother’s ideas (which is what he’s really after)?
@Beaniebean: And there are three initiatives with Earthshot in their name based in California.
https://www.earthshot.us/
https://www.earthshot.eco/
https://www.earthshot.vc/
Have they objected to Prince William stealing their name yet?
Oh that is wild!!!
Wow, thank you for that information..👏🏼
His own alma mater, St. Andrews, has given out an annual environmental prize for over 20 years. Why not partner with them to expand their program, instead of wasting millions of dollars to staff and promote a new one?
Also a good idea. That could have been really impactful, too, a win-win for everyone.
@Tolly, because William would only be one participant if he did that, and he wants his “own” event. You are exactly right that it would have made much more sense for him to partner with St. Andrews. But for William, this isn’t about being impactful, it’s about creating something that revolves solely around HIM.
tolly, I believe it’s because for reasons unknown to the universe the brf is committed to being the most wonderful royals in the US. They keep getting articles saying how Americans love them. I don’t know whether it’s because they want American money for their foundations (and how much of that gets to a charity?), or if they’re competing for that title with the Sussexes. They should let go of the Sussexes, because H&M want to be attached to Archewell and their individual accomplishments. That is why Americans like them. They put their money and work where their mouths are.
The Kennedy’s are Royal in American and the British media attempt to downplay Bobby legends to try to compare William and Harry . Is so disrespectful Earthshot is going to fail big time and everyone in the British media know it that why there suddenly need to trash Meghan and Harry getting a humanitarian award by the Kennedy. This is a huge deal and the American media will be all over the Sussex’s time in New York there will be wall to wall coverage. William and Kate earthshot will go the same there last tour went .
I don’t know why they’re even trying to make this into a competition. It was Will who decided to take his little award show on the road because he wanted American press. The event the Sussexes are attending are honoring them along with others, this is what they do every year and the Sussexes accepted the invitation back in March. Next year there will be different honorees. This article is a desperate attempt to drum up interest in this award show in Boston. I don’t know what hype they expect to surround such a quiet, discrete soft-power event 🙄.
A lot of the partners in ES are global, so PW may not have the option of where the event is held. If you look at founding partners on their website the royal foundation isn’t listed.
*squee* They are gearing up for the inevitable: coming in second best to the Sussexes! What a small existence they must have, reacting constantly to H&M, while attempting to copy their every significant move. How lame!
Please POS PPoW, keep struggling. We Americans see you. And guess what? We’re not that into you.
BWAWWWWAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
“…described as the most prestigious eco-award on the planet.”
Um………that should be: described BY JASON KNAUF as the most prestigious eco-award on the planet EVEN BEFORE THE PROGRAM WAS FULLY FORMED.
Quiet wealth and power LOL. I thought the whole idea of them coming to America is to make a big splash and show how popular Baldy’s Earthshot is in the US by attracting big names & big fundraising. If it’s now quiet wealth and invitation only, it says to me they don’t have the star power to pull it off just as they couldn’t pull it off in their own country last year. This competition with his brother has to stop or he’ll continue to embarrass himself on the world stage.
“This competition with his brother has to stop or he’ll continue to embarrass himself on the world stage.”
But it’s so deliciously entertaining. Except for the real hurt to Meghan and Harry I hope Will keeps on with his nonsense
When are these BM idiots learn that the Sussexes will mostly get favorable or fair press in the US because Meghan is the hometown girl. The US arm of Murdoch media does not speak for all of America.
When I was first reading this article, I thought they mentioned Alec Baldwin as a guest at the Cambridge event, so it was confusing and kind of shocking that they just casually mentioned his “recent controversy” of shooting someone on set. But then I realized that they were talking about the Sussexes and it all made sense. Seriously, that’s…a choice.
That has nothing to do with Harry and Meghan.
He’s been a host for the Ripple of Hope awards for a few years. Clearly the organizers have no issue with him and in reality he hasn’t been charged with anything.
I know – my point was that the article makes sure to mention the shooting as a way of casting a negative light on the event as a whole, and the Sussexes in particular. There’s no reason to include it in the context of the ripple of hope event.
Zut Alors, I just posted about the “re-growing” of his hair a few days ago. Soon we’ll see him with a full head of hair again. He’s obviously getting hair replacement operations/therapy, which is SO Hollywood, so trying to turn back the clock and re-claim your youth (which is why it’s SO Hollywood). So don’t let William’s lie about “no glamor” fool you. If he gets to Boston with a full head of hair, like the prince he was at 20, which people salivated about, you will KNOW what this and all of his events are about: HIM. This could also be his middle-age crisis, which includes dumping the wife (secretly in this case), driving a posh sports car (sure that’s done) AND sleeping with many 20 something old women (okay, 30 something if they’re already married). Check to ALL the signs. In addition to being a typical a-hole, he’s having a typical mid-life crisis and applying all the typical remedies. Too bad he couldn’t have the mistress come to Boston instead of Kate. He will naturally take out this resentment of Kate in Boston. Watch for it.
Oh poor william….if only he used his whole ass.
Their communications and PR, official and not, are just really embarrassing. It’s almost pitiful that everyone is laughing at this and it’s so obvious.
As I was reading about the money paid to attend I could feel panic rising. Imagine having that kind of responsibility, to be interesting, entertaining, meeting so many people and sincerely engage with them so they feel it was worthwhile. I’d be a mess.
Is “quiet wealth and power” accepting bags of cash from Russian oligarchs and bin Laden family members?
“Quiet wealth” is not a good thing. It is creepy as hell. And they’re going to have an event that’s supposedly about helping the environment actually be about “quiet wealth and power”? What? First, wealth is why we’re in this mess in the first place. Second, the power to help the environment needs to be loud.
I guess this is saying the quiet part aloud in a way, though. It’s not about the environment. It’s about William prancing around in velvet showing off what old money he is. Inbred, self-absorbed, uncurious, and totally stale.