Tiffany Trump’s Mar-a-Lago wedding featured classified confetti & an angry Bigly

Tiffany Trump got married at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, with classified-document confetti thrown at the happy bride. Tiffany, 29, married Michael Boulos, 25. They got engaged in January 2021, so they had a long time to plan the wedding, which was almost derailed by a fast-moving hurricane. Anyway, Tiffany’s father walked her down the aisle, even though Donald Trump often forgets he has another daughter. Ivanka helped Tiffany plan and organize everything and I guess Ivanka was a bridesmaid or maybe even the matron of honor. The bridal party all seemed to be wearing that shade of blue. Tiffany’s wedding gown is Elie Saab, and Marla Maples also wore Elie Saab. Tiffany also had a cake which was “modeled after Donald and Maples’ custom, 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake.” Hm.
Even People Magazine said that Donald Trump was in a foul mood though – he’s been “upset and ranting like a raging bull for the past couple of days” but he still managed to pose for photos with Tiffany and Marla. He apparently danced with Tiffany too, which was probably pretty bad. He’s also planning on announcing his 2024 candidacy this week, even though he’s so bigly mad about the midterms.
What else?? Well, during Tiffany’s wedding, the last Senate race was called for Democrats. Mark Kelly’s Arizona race was called on Friday and then the Arizona Senate race was called on Saturday! Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt. This means that the Senate is now at 50 Dems and 49 Republicans, with Raphael Warnock’s race heading to the runoff in Georgia. I believe Warnock can turn out his voters, don’t you? Which means we’ll have a 51-49 Senate and Dark Brandon is going to get even more done legislatively. There are still a bunch of House seats left to be called, but there’s an excellent chance that Democrats could have a razor-thin majority in the House too.
Those stripper shoes on Ivanka were the talk of Twitter and it was hilarious. Marla looked great and Tiffany looked good too. I like her wedding gown. If only Trump could muster a smile.
I don’t want to get my hopes up for the House and be disappointed.
The NY redistricting map made it impossible for Dems to retain the House. Nate Cohn is predicting it will break 219/216 for Republicans. McCarthy will last about 45 minutes as speaker with that sh*t show of a caucus.
Nate has been wrong about everything. I follow three others who have called it right and believe them that Dems will hold with 219.
Republicans everywhere won because of extreme gerrymandering; it’s not limited to NY. States have to do more to rid themselves of gerrymandering. I believe that Michigan passed a law to that effect, and probably other states as well. Republicans continue to cheat and gerrymandering is one of their most potent weapons. It’s an extension of not allowing people of color to vote and people need to be better informed.
McCarthy will NEVER be Speaker.. Matt Gaetz has been openly insulting him and calling him unfit for the job on Twitter for days. Jim Jordan announced today he wants the job and I suspect Elise Stefanik, Scalise’s golden girl, is positioning herself to challenge too. They’re going to rip themselves apart and it will be enjoyable to watch.
Yeah the shoes stood out the most to me from this horror show.
Channelling all my positive thoughts to US CB’s for the results still to come in.
It’s funny because aside from not matching the elegance of her dress at all, I’ve never once seen Ivanka wear something so ugly and tacky. What was she thinking?
Ivanka’s rehearsal dinner outfit was not good – this is great (aside from the glass stripper shoes).
Tiffany’s dress is really nice, and I’m not usually a fan of wedding dresses. I had no idea Marla Maples was so pretty. She looks so much better than Melanie, like she’s aging somewhat naturally. Why did she and trump divorce? Barron is so tall! Still hate this entire family (minus Barron until he’s old enough to show us his character).
I bet everyone was sweating profusely, and I bet Tiffany & every man in a formal tux was regretting their choices. It’s OK to keep the climate & venue in mind when planning your wardrobe. As for why did Marla & The Donald divorce? He didn’t want to marry her in the first place, but she kept pushing. She & her were of different generations & very different people. Oh, and yeah, he’s a vile excuse of a human being.
Marla was T’s mistress and basically went public in the NY tabloids making a very loud splash. It was a media circus.
Not sure how quickly M got pregnant but they got married / divorced around 6 yr mark at which point Marla took Tiffany west to California.
Supposedly Marla was caught on the beach at Mar A Lago fooling around with someone from their security detail.
I knew I had seen Ivanka’s dress somewhere before! Just saw on twitter it’s a knock off (and not a particularly good one) of the gown Edith Head created for Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief. It did look awfully familiar. But it looked so much better on Grace Kelly, especially without the shoes! 🫣
Ooh–good catch! I don’t usually like Ivanka’s clothing choices, but this was better than I expected (sans shoes, obviously). You’re right, though–it’s absolutely a rip-off from To Catch a Thief.
Isn’t that typical for Ivanka, though? I think that’s what she did with her clothing, shoe, & handbag businesses, copy other people & pretend it’s hers. Never ever a good idea to try to replicate Grace Kelly’s style in film or life. You’ll never compare well. And Edith Head was a genius. I know I’ll like a movie if I see that gowns are by Edith Head.
All credit goes to Kara Calavera on twitter. I never could have figured this out myself.
To catch a thief?? That’s a little too on the nose, isn’t it? Is she taunting the FBI? What a train wreck they all are. Minus Tiffany and Marla, and the boy, the rest of them would look so much better in orange jumpsuits. And we must’t forget Chucky with the good hair. Bride of Chucky’s husband would look great in an orange jumpsuit too!
Marla and Tiffany both looked great. I loved the wedding dress. I’m so sick of the nude wedding dress. I liked the long sleeves and bodice.
first thing I noticed too, super tacky, just what you can expect from that family. and who the hell would voluntarily marry into that family????
Pretty sure those “stripper shoes” are 2,000 Jimmy Choos. I personally love them!
So family wedding picture, he stands a foot away from his daughter, who is the BRIDE, and gives a damn thumbs up?!?!
MTE, so many pics of that turd, nearly brown at this point, with the thumbs up like he’s at one of his insane rally’s. Family of 🤡.
@minniedier I mean… you can’t make this up. Reminds me of the character the late Phil Hartman used to play that would yell at people to go buy a Chrysler. He can’t even pose normally for a wedding pic and be a father for 12 seconds – he has to make it all about him. All good here! No one is mad about the midterms! We’re doing fantastic! We’re doing tremendously!
I actually love her gown and hate that it was wasted on a Trump. Lol at Ivanka’s shoes. And at Bigly, who seems to be shrinking? He’s the same height as his two daughters now, and his sons are all taller.
I will also give credit to the make up artist, Tiffany should try to replicate that look from now on instead of the heavy lined eyes she normally does.
Did photoshop change the lower half of Tiffany’s face or did she have a procedure? She’s always had a round face and the chin/cheeks in the photos looks …totally different.
Yeah 💯 Tr*mp is shrinking, he used to be taller than Don Jr.
Photoshop. You can see from the other pics that her face has not changed. I can see using photoshop to give myself nicer skin, etc. but man, how depressing to change your face shape in your wedding photo.
She used to be shapely, but thick (not a criticism), and seems to have lost 5-8 kgs for the wedding, which might explaing the change of her oval face. This is far from uncommon these days, even the brides who’re not supposed to fit into couture. Many of my friends have done some kind of diet & exercise, and got a sun tan before their weddings. Ivanka’s shoes are abhorrent; and I think bridesmaids and wedding planners complotted to make K. Guilfoyle believe that the wedding’s theme would be Howling Witches. 😆
She must have lost a lot of weight. I remember thinking at one point that Trump was going to disown her based on her weight. I think it was when she was in law school
Photoshop-unlike Ivanka who I believe had a fairly similar face and had some lipo
Ivanka had quite a bit of pre-wedding work done — her face looks inflated and painted on at this point. She’s reminding me of a cartoon character I can’t quire place…
Melania’s face looks more mobile at this point, which is kind of ironic.
The gown and all that height was wasted on that bowl full of turds. Mine is Baron. He can’t help who is related to. Yet.
Barron is starting to look more and more like a Trump. Poor thing.
He’s probably going to be like the rest of them, though. Look at Paris Hilton’s brother.
The photoshop on everyone is next level. They all look like plastic or wax versions of themselves as dictated by themselves.
The shoes look like she picked them up from the clearance bin at Walmart.
They really are incredibly cheap looking.
He’s shrinking, and it must KILL him how much taller Barron is getting.
“She’s got a son.”
Barron’s now 6’7”, hard to beat that.
modelling your cake after your parents’ wedding, whose marriage very famously went down in flames? that augurs very well, i bet!
anyway, the wedding looked lovely; i do looove intercultural marriages.
and, i hate to say it, but the ladies all looked beautiful (except kimberly guilfoyle, whom nobody told about the colour theme, apparently, and was also cropped out of the insta photos by ivanka lols).
Ivanka cropping her out of that picture was hilarious and I’m sure will result in some nasty words being exchanged at some point.
That cake replica seemed about as good an idea as using the same engagement ring from your parents’ disastrous marriage.
Where’s Mel?
He’s so gross. Marla looks good.
“Gross” is an understatement. He is also uttly repulsive. I can’t stand even looking at him. In a perfect world I would show some sympathy for Melania having to have that thing on top of her, but it’s not a perfect world… Tell \you what has given me endless laughs this weekend… tRump’s flat head! It is hilarious!
Honestly, I can’t help feeling a little sad for Tiffany in this situation. Can you imagine your father being so self-absorbed and whiny that he won’t just STFU and set aside the angry martyr act for one day so you can enjoy one of the most important moments of your life?
That was my thought too. I hate all the Trumps, but it’s her wedding day for God’s sake.
I thought she looked pretty, gorgeous dress. Baron has grown up since the last pic I saw of him. I lol’d at the stripper shoes.
Eh, you don’t have to be a Trump to have a narcissist as a parent. The morning of my (first) wedding, my dad called me – not to talk about how I was feeling or anything like that, but to complain about the hotel where he was staying (which was also the hotel we were going to spend the wedding night) because he heard my cousin’s hotel was nicer. I was like, “I’m getting married in a few hours – what do you want me to do?”
He “paid” for the wedding (and probably ripped a bunch of vendors off along the way). She got a beautiful wedding and can continue talking about him with her therapist.
Oh geez, I shudder to think of all the wedding vendors who will be lucky to collect half their payment, and when they complain, be told their work was shitty and they don’t deserve it. It’s his go to method, it almost put a friend’s uncle out of business many many years ago in Atlantic City.
Though anyone willing to work for that family is probably an awful person, so I won’t feel too bad for them.
I would bet Tiffany used the Maralago restaurant for the food and possibly the cake. And I bet accountants are calling this tax deductible PR.
Were they making sure to schedule this before indictments? Merrick Garland said “after midterms.”
The thumbs up! What an asshole
Lol @Jillian first thing I saw too. And he’s going from orange and veering into blackface with that heavy makeup.
The bride looked better than we had any right to expect, considering this family’s aesthetic.
The best picture was the one that cropped out Kimberly Guilfoyle 🤣
Ivanka’s cropping was hilarious! But even taking into account how much Ivanka probably loathes Guilfoyle, the woman wore a gaudy BLACK dress and totally ruined the original photo. I wish we could crop her out of our memories and lives.
🤣 one of those things was not like the others. Tell me you weren’t included on the dress shopping group chat without telling me you weren’t included on the dress shopping group chat.
Tell us you’re mad that your future S-I-L got the big Mar-A-Lago wedding before you did without telling us 🤣
I wonder if the cracked up duo will get married – she wants to be a Trump soo bad.
Someone on Twitter said Guilfoyle looked like Maleficent.
Tiffany looks beautiful and her wedding dress is a glittery dream. Her husband is a nice looking dude who at 25 is worth $20 million. Not bad. Barron has grown into a tall handsome young men who looks more like his mom as time goes by thank God. That’s all the positive things I have to say.
You are far too kind.
Tiff still looks like the reject pile of the Trump Face Factory. Must be all that corrupted DNA. If there was any marriage that called for an elopement, it is this.
“Classified document confetti”. I hadn’t even thought of that but with the 🍊 guy it’s very possible.
Imo, Marla looks great, better than Melania.
How tall is Barron? Because Ivanka is like 5′ 11″ and she’s wearing 4-5 inch heels!
I believe he’s 6′ 7″.
Barron is 6’7”
I hate to say it but Tiffany looks really pretty. She usually looks so trashy with her too tight clothes & ratty hair extensions. Good for her
She does look nice but the hair is still awful. Toning down that color would be so much nicer with her complexion.
She does, but this isn’t what she actually looked like. Her dress is so pretty, love ES wedding dresses.
@ Taris
Lol at Guilfoyle. You know it was Ivanka who cropped her off.
Where was Melania?
No pics of grooms family? Typical. They only want their photos published. Narcissistic asshats.
I actually liked Ivanka’s dress but damn those shoes! Tiffany’s dress was pretty too but its giving me Christmas bride or winter bride for some reason. It will be interesting watching Trump, Death Sentence and the Rethuglican party tear each other to bits over the next two years. Hopefully, there will be nothing left once they are done.
Ivanka’s dress looked much nicer on Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief. It’s a copy.
Yes, I agree that Tiffany looks beautiful. She also looks…. Different??? Is it just makeup?? Maybe weight fluctuation – lots of brides go through that. Can’t put my finger on it…..
She apparently did lose a lot of weight. She also seems more blonde than usualnd it looks as if the entire family went to the dentist for new teeth/veneers. BabyDonny likes his women to look a certain way. He has a type, and they they all are, captured digitally for posterity.
I believe she had a chin implant.
You’re right! She got the Ivanka chin implant. Maybe love follows.
Along with weight loss, I think this is it; she had a very round and flat face and now it looks more heart-shaped.
I always thought Ivanka had her lower jaw broken instead of an implant. It looks too natural to be an implant and her bite looks correct. Previously she had an overbite, similar to Tiffany. It really transformed her face. Dresses are beautiful. Tiffany is starving though. Lol.
Agreed, I thought she had plastic surgery before the wedding on her face but she looks like normal in the rehearsal dinner/pre-wedding day whatever photos. I thought it might just be makeup? But then someone was suggesting some photoshopping and maybe it was that as well? She also definitely lost weight, which honestly, I don’t think she needed to lose. She’s always been a perfectly normal weight, unlike the other woman in Trump’s life.
Did Melania attend?
In a cream dress.
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/style/1695874/melania-trump-tiffany-trump-wedding-cream-dress-pictures-latest
Tiffany looks very different.
It is her wedding day. She looks lovely.
Ivanka’s dress is a copy of the blue gown worn by Grace Kelly in “To Catch a Thief”. No doubt she fancies herself a modern-day Grace. But Grace would never have worn those ugly silver stripper heels.
You are correct. Ivanka’s dress was a steal from Grace Kelly’s gown in ITAT, except Grace’s dress was from Edith Head and Ivanka’s was straight out of Party City.
The stripper heels are a petty reflection on the constant, needy “look at me!” thrist that is Ivanka Trump.
An abominable copy. The original was a masterpiece. And Ivanka’s is so cheap — it has visible bodice boning, ffs.
Omg! Excellent catch. The dress is beautiful and so is Tiffany’s dress. I’m ashamed at how much I like them. Much more sophisticated and tasteful than I ever expected from this trashy family.
Marla looks amazing.
Marla and Tiffany look pretty. Lol at all of Ivanka’s petty tricks to upstage the bride throughout the weekend. Stripper heels, being thinner and taller than Tiffany, that bright pink strapless tube top with the teeny black straps across her back on Friday https://meaww.com/amp/ivanka-trumps-pink-cropped-dress-slammed-as-totally-inappropriate-for-tiffanys-wedding Also noticed Melania’s cream full length sheath dress 👁️👄👁️
Ivanka looked like a knock-off Jeannie from “I Dream of Jeannie” in that bright pink cropped dress. She’s the worst.
Tiffany looked pretty on her wedding day but she chose this pastel hydrangea arch that looked like it had been projectile-vomited by a unicorn. Just so tacky.
Eh, that pink outfit is a very Florida look. Although, come to think of it, I Dream of Jeanie was set in Florida….
Tiff looks pretty & happy. Marla looks great & is probably very relieved to have escaped the drump for the last 20+ years.
Ivanka’s dress is pretty but the shoes are a huge no!!!!! She’s already 5’11” and wanted more height? And it’s impossible to walk gracefully in shoes with such a huge platform – no foot flex, all one can do is clomp.
And Brandon is almost smiling. Shock!!
Was Melanie wearing her inaugural ball ivory dress? Sure looks like it but can’t find a good pic this a.m. But still, no white or off white to a wedding. Or has that rule aged out?
What is with all the disgusting variations of thumb in this family? Donald’s is Abby Normally small, Barron’s is lanky and unwieldy. And Ivanka’s is shriveled sausagey.
Bigly, ugly orange Bigly, continues to be himself.
I can not stand Trump.
The 3 original Trump kids are far too much like The Donald.
Feel bad for Baron, what a hot mess of a family to grow up with.
Ivanka and her ugly, clompy shoes…lol wth?
I’ve always been a fan of Elie Saab designs. Tiffany’s dress is stunning. It’s a shame it’s her wearing it. :/
Tiffany did not choose her father or her 3 oldest half siblings and youngest half brother. I can’t fault her for wanting her family, such as it is, on her wedding day. She can leave with her handsome husband and live a nice life away from them. She looked beautiful in a beautiful dress. There should be no “shame” on her part.
Tiffany defends her dad even after the attack. It’s possible to be an adult and say no to that. But she didn’t.
I like Elie Saab too. There’s sort of an art deco look to a lot of them. My all time favorite is a green beaded one Evan Rachel Wood wore to the Oscars a few years ago, it is just stunning.
Tiffany looked lovely and she seemed to be very happy – congrats to the newlyweds. I did like her dress and all things considered she did well to marry that young man who does seem to really love her. She’ll be fine when the Trump house of cards all fall down – she and Barron can split the inheritance between them as the other 3 will be in prison or hiding in some random country to avoid prison.
The wedding looked like a typical Trump event – tacky.
This is the best Tiffany has ever looked! And I think Marla has aged much more naturally than Melania. That said, every single one of his adult children campaigned for him and every disgusting thing he stands for, so they can all got to hell as far as I’m concerned.
Barron is the only Trump male who can wear a formal jacket, poor kid.
Tiffany looks good. The OG Trump children look harsh, especially Ivanka.
I didn’t know the dress was Elie Saab, that explains why I love it. For real I thought Tiffany looked so beautiful. Melania wore an off-white dress because of course. This family sucks so much but one of the least evil of this rotten bunch made a gorgeous bride.
Melania really phoned it in with that dress (in addition to rudely wear that color to a wedding). Ever since she stepped off that jet to Florida in a caftan, post-election, she’s gone full on “Island Niles.” I kind of love it because I’m sure it pisses Trump off.
US Weekly has photos of what Tiffany ACTUALLY looked like and the dark circles are REAL, she looks like a drug addict, like she hadn’t slept in months, like she’d been crying for weeks, or a combination. She looked soooooo bad, the People picture is so heavily altered that it’s laughable.
This is what I’m saying. I saw the real photos and these people are ridiculous with the photoshop.
Her wedding venue was hit by a hurricane so I can see how that might cause a bit of stress with the bride.
Some people just have dark circles under their eyes. It doesn’t make them drug addicts. She was in law school and lack of sleep can make it worse on some people. What an awful thing to say.
I have naturally dark circles under my eyes. That doesn’t make me a drug addict. Yes the photos have been doctored, it’s what vain rich people do, but I actually think Tiffany looked pretty and the dress is beautiful. Lighten up. If you want to go after someone with that kind of spite, go after Guilfoyle, she’s the one who looks like a drug addicted mob wife all in black (she and Donny Jr. apparently love the nose candy).
Marla looks great! Better than Melania who seems to have gained some weight
Alas I find the wedding dress to be a little too much Elsa Frozen Disney princess. I do love Ivanka’s Princess Grace rip-off.
Melanie wore white, because of course she did.
Very awkward photo of Tiffany and groom with her parents. Marla has her arm through the groom, Donald has his arm around Tiffany, leaving bride and groom totally unconnected with the groom’s arm squished down his side. It would have looked better if there had been a little distance between bride and groom.
The pink midriff get-up that Vanky was originally wearing looked like an Ice Capades castoff.
I never thought I would say this about a Trump, but that is one of my favorite wedding dresses that I have seen. It’s perfection. Tiffany looks pretty.
Ivanka looks as expected with those tacky heels and the I Dream of Jeannie outfit. The shade of that outfit is surprisingly close to prison orange. Coincidence? You be the judge!
I’m guessing the bridesmaids’ blue was to match Bigly McRacist’s teeth. But the “Ziggy Stardust Works The Pole” shoes?? I can’t even imagine the thought process….
Ivanka was obviously trying to steal Tiffany’s thunder on the literal down-low– below the knees, right at the feet. And such LOUD clout-chasing. If those shoes could talk, we”d hear them screaming from Florida to California and across to New York. Bitch couldn’t let her half-sister ONE day to shine, on her very own wedding. The nastiness and bitchery are at full-force with this one.
Marla DID look great, but I didn’t even see a picture of Melanie (spelling correct). And if she DID gain weight, that’s CLEARLY why trump blamed her for the Oz loss.
IT worn those shoes because she always wants to be the tallest, certainly the tallest woman. The only way she can be taller than her step mommy is to wear platforms and she has no taste. Money can’t buy you class.
Did Marla just move to California after the divorce from Bigly?
She sure has stayed out of public for years, good for her.
I think so. And Tiffany went with her.