Tiffany Trump’s Mar-a-Lago wedding featured classified confetti & an angry Bigly

Tiffany Trump got married at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, with classified-document confetti thrown at the happy bride. Tiffany, 29, married Michael Boulos, 25. They got engaged in January 2021, so they had a long time to plan the wedding, which was almost derailed by a fast-moving hurricane. Anyway, Tiffany’s father walked her down the aisle, even though Donald Trump often forgets he has another daughter. Ivanka helped Tiffany plan and organize everything and I guess Ivanka was a bridesmaid or maybe even the matron of honor. The bridal party all seemed to be wearing that shade of blue. Tiffany’s wedding gown is Elie Saab, and Marla Maples also wore Elie Saab. Tiffany also had a cake which was “modeled after Donald and Maples’ custom, 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake.” Hm.

Even People Magazine said that Donald Trump was in a foul mood though – he’s been “upset and ranting like a raging bull for the past couple of days” but he still managed to pose for photos with Tiffany and Marla. He apparently danced with Tiffany too, which was probably pretty bad. He’s also planning on announcing his 2024 candidacy this week, even though he’s so bigly mad about the midterms.

What else?? Well, during Tiffany’s wedding, the last Senate race was called for Democrats. Mark Kelly’s Arizona race was called on Friday and then the Arizona Senate race was called on Saturday! Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt. This means that the Senate is now at 50 Dems and 49 Republicans, with Raphael Warnock’s race heading to the runoff in Georgia. I believe Warnock can turn out his voters, don’t you? Which means we’ll have a 51-49 Senate and Dark Brandon is going to get even more done legislatively. There are still a bunch of House seats left to be called, but there’s an excellent chance that Democrats could have a razor-thin majority in the House too.