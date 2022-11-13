The Windsors came out for the Festival of Remembrance, the first of KC3’s reign

Here are some photos from this year’s Festival of Remembrance, an event which always happens the night before Remembrance Sunday in the UK. Usually, the event gets a good royal turnout, and this year was the first time King Charles got to attend as monarch. He was joined by Queen Camilla (who looked like she was half-asleep), Princess Anne, the Wessexes and, of course, William and Kate. I guess we’d be missing the point of Remembrance to talk about fashion, so I’ll just say that Kate’s suit is new-to-us and the skirt is pretty fug. The lapel is a bit shiny too, but at least she’s not still doing those oversized headbands (remember that era?). She also borrowed some Royal Collection jewels – that necklace is the same one she borrowed for QEII’s funeral. It’s a bit much, but whatever, Kate is tacky and she doesn’t know how to wear jewelry.

To me, Princess Anne looks the most dignified – a simple black suit with a three-strand pearl necklace. I wonder if those are Anne’s pearls or whether she borrowed them. King Charles wore all of his military medals, all of which are honorary. It was a bit much, but I get the feeling Chuck likes to play soldiers.

Back to William and Kate – curiously, the day after William went solo to that “charity event” at a private club with a blonde aristocrat, the Mail breathlessly reported that William and Kate had been seen having a “pub lunch” before William’s Oswalds outing. They were “seen” at a pub in Windsor by someone who had just received an OBE. Curious.