The Windsors came out for the Festival of Remembrance, the first of KC3’s reign

Here are some photos from this year’s Festival of Remembrance, an event which always happens the night before Remembrance Sunday in the UK. Usually, the event gets a good royal turnout, and this year was the first time King Charles got to attend as monarch. He was joined by Queen Camilla (who looked like she was half-asleep), Princess Anne, the Wessexes and, of course, William and Kate. I guess we’d be missing the point of Remembrance to talk about fashion, so I’ll just say that Kate’s suit is new-to-us and the skirt is pretty fug. The lapel is a bit shiny too, but at least she’s not still doing those oversized headbands (remember that era?). She also borrowed some Royal Collection jewels – that necklace is the same one she borrowed for QEII’s funeral. It’s a bit much, but whatever, Kate is tacky and she doesn’t know how to wear jewelry.
To me, Princess Anne looks the most dignified – a simple black suit with a three-strand pearl necklace. I wonder if those are Anne’s pearls or whether she borrowed them. King Charles wore all of his military medals, all of which are honorary. It was a bit much, but I get the feeling Chuck likes to play soldiers.
Back to William and Kate – curiously, the day after William went solo to that “charity event” at a private club with a blonde aristocrat, the Mail breathlessly reported that William and Kate had been seen having a “pub lunch” before William’s Oswalds outing. They were “seen” at a pub in Windsor by someone who had just received an OBE. Curious.
Photos courtesy of CHRIS RADBURN/Avalon.
What is it with the three poppy combo? Is one not enough to make the point?
She’s copying the queen who on occasion had bunches of poppies. But seeing as how kate does nothing for veterans, this is all for show.
Anne is also wearing 3.
Khate has to take center stage…no matter what.
She got a “fresh face” . Looks like fillers with smoothness and shine.
The article I just read said that the RF has never explained why they do that but it might be to memorialize family members who died in armed conflict. Some other place said it was for each branch of the military but I’m not sold on that. The Queen used to regularly wear five and Anne often wears several as well.
William certainly isn’t interested in keeping up any kind of façade in public with Kate anymore. She continues to try but he’s over it.
Thsre was a period she seemed to stop trying too, even a little cold and snappy towards him. Maybe she saw that reverse psychology was not working, but I hope she doesn’t go back to the puppy dog eyes and trying to embarrassingly get his attention.
Ohh William is soo over her, l was watching a clip of this last night, l thought Kate had a face on for most of de evening however William was in great form lol
Those pearls again goin full on..Princess of Wales, in this caes too much !!!!
There is a clip going around where William seems to say something sharp to her and she’s clapping but it’s so off beat and as she turns away from him she does the whole Melania disappearing smile thing.
What’s funny is that derangers think it is a cute moment because William speaks to her, but you can see something more happened there from her reaction.
Can you give a link please?
Yes @Nic919 is there a link?
https://twitter.com/christinsqueens/status/1591543014983352321?s=61&t=npMj_qsf4KJQFGPjFnwV7Q
Hope this works.
I remember this event for Meghan looking very sad and unhappy. At least Kate and Camilla got the balcony at the wreath laying all to themselves finally.
Really? I don’t remember that. It’s been reported that she loved this event. Are you confusing this with Remembrance Sunday?
Yes, @Noki. Wasn’t this the event they had to suit up to go to in 2018 when a pregnant Meghan had just confessed to Harry her suicidal thoughts that evening?
The done the ‘pub lunch date’ sh!t before when the press were getting close to outing their separate lives. The setup was so v obvs a setup – they are soo lazy they can’t even be bothered to make an effort to even hide that they paps were tipped off.
Aside from the usual photoshopping she def has had some work done – more than the usual fillers and botox.
They can’t be bothered to be caught by photo for this supposed pub lunch date. At least with the Norfolk one they got the whole family photographed.
Ah – I thought there was a photo, getting my pap strolls mixed up.
No this time they had an OBE say she witnessed this event.
wow she can’t get enough of that pearl choker, can she
It looks tacky on her. This is a somber weekend and she should not be wearing this kind of jewelry. But, if Kate wore a bikini at this event the rota would fall all over themselves to say how classy and regal she is.
All I noticed was how weird it is that Kate wore three poppies instead of one like everyone else. It’s like the huge christmas tree brooch moment from one of the memorial services- distractingly tacky.
It’s a good thing that gout is rarely life-treating, because look at KC3’s fingers. What is he eating? And why has no one put him on allopurinol? That can’t be comfortable.
Oh, and Kate has very bad taste – that necklace is too much.
I’ve seen his fingers and hands look much worse, tbh. The medals, including the one on the ribbon around his neck, are especially gaudy here and distracted me from his hands for once. Maybe that’s the point. And he’s deeply into herbal medicine so I wouldn’t expect anyone to convince him to medicate.
All of William’s medals are Jubilee medals. Kate’s dress wasn’t great and her jewelry didn’t go with the outfit. The earrings alone would have been enough. The necklace and the three poppies was too much.
I agree with your opinion on kate’s dress. This is something i can see Camilla wear. But i guess kate is into things that are antique. And, i have to say, that is the ugliest pearl choker i have ever seen sorry. The middle thing reminds me of a female’s private part and i can’t unsee it. I do like her pearl earrings. And her hair looks good. But the photographers need to ease it on the photoshop on her face.
I hate that choker and I’m not sure why. I guess it looks dated to me in a way that Anne’s doesn’t. Someone needs to tell Kate she doesn’t have to wear all of the jewelry at every event. Surely someone on her team has an eye for putting complementary pieces together in a way that is tasteful.
Yawn. So deadly dull. If only Rose were seated in the adjacent box to add some much needed style to this moribund bunch. I see they invited Major Johnny, so they threw us some crumbs at least.
I don’t get the Johnny mania. He’s not that good looking and he works for Charles.
What a ghastly picture of King Tamp! He looks like he’s only recently been re-animated. What’s up with the jaunty tie at such a solemn event?
Yes, that tie–yikes!
He looks ridiculous cramming all that regalia on a suit. I thought the Monarch, when in civvies, didn’t bother with all that nonsense? The Queen didn’t cover herself in random medals except when in uniform for the Trooping of the Colour.
Isn’t it the same jacket Beatrice wore at the vigil? I agree that the choker doesn’t go with the outfit. Looks terrible and not in a good way. I’m gonna say something nice, I really like the pieces separately. All together it’s a miss. Even the hairstyle doesn’t go with the look.
Yes ! CopyKate strikes again because it’s the exact same outfit Beatrice wore on the Queen’s Eve. Apparently she now has a lookbook for all female royal . https://footwearnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/GettyImages-1424656742.jpg?w=683
Charles weighted down with all those medals. Kate needs to scale down wearing the jewelry
Everyone in their phony-azz medals. One trillion medals on your chest just calls attention to the fact that you didn’t earn one of them. Not one. How utterly embarrassing for the patently shameless.
Stolen jewels and fake medals for being born that is all I see. Has anyone of them earned a single medal on their own or was mom/granny just giving them out like cereal box toys?
Major Johnny is the only one with some visual interest in these photos.
I’m fixed on the white knuckle grip Bulliam has on his own hands. I get that he holds his own hands so as not to accidentally touch KKKHate, but the suppressed emotion and rage this guy shows with clenched jaws, hands and fists is very telling. He really really needs therapy.
Yep. Kate looks bad, but William looks worse. He looks terrible nowadays. And furious.
Maybe William got dumped?
It’s the Leaning Monarch of Windsor! All those special boy medals on one side have made Charles lopsided. Tiiiimberrr! I hope bodyguards were around, because his son certainly wouldn’t try to catch him if he toppled over.
She looks frumpy in this outfit. She clearly has no style sense; the clothes and jewels wear her.
She just looks old in this outfit. To me it makes her look 50+. I think this is one of the worst she has ever worn.
If Kate wants to wear such mature-looking jewelry, she needs a simpler, sleeker, shorter hairstyle. Her ridiculous hair distracts from the jewelry and it looks overdone and cluttered.
I saw the quick clip of the Wailes. Kate had her Cheshire cat grin then it faded away. Their date night IMO is in response to the Sussexes’ date night in Cali (don’t try to tell me KP is not monitoring their activities) and shut down speculation a War of the Waleses 2.0 is brewing.
She looks so dowdy…ugh