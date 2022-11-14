“Timothee Chalamet looked beautiful in Rome to promote ‘Bones & All'” links

I’m completely obsessed with Timothee Chalamet’s Bones & All promotional looks and I really want that heart sweater. [Just Jared]
A Ukrainian soldier created a kitty checkpoint. So sweet. [Dlisted]
Lupita Nyong’o looked amazeballs in Mexico City. [Go Fug Yourself]
Elon Musk has no emoji game. [Gawker]
Maybe bananacore will dethrone Barbiecore. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Wakanda Forever. [Pajiba]
Jeopardy contestants never know anything about celebrities or sports! [Seriously OMG]
More from Elon Musk’s Twitter catastrophe. [Jezebel]
Marion Cotillard in a very boring Chanel. [RCFA]
Shakira stars in a new holiday Burberry campaign. [Egotastic]
Many of these “Boomer opinions” are actually Gen X opinions. [Buzzfeed]
President Biden is very pleased with the midterm turnout. [Towleroad]
The kitty checkpoint brought a smile to my face on this Monday morning. Adorable
Is the kitty guy single? Just asking because I’m pretty gay but I would make an exception!
I love how no cat owner can resist to boop the nose!
That sweater looks straight out of David Rose’s wardrobe 😀
That’s what I thought, too – the whole outfit is David Rose, complete with multiple rings.
I feel personally attacked by Gawker’s description of those who use the 🤣 emoji. How very dare they! I overuse this emoji when I am truly and presently laughing WITH the person with whom I am communicating. I am now 😤 and 😒
🤣🤣🤣
We saw Wakanda Forever this weekend and it was absolutely fantastic!!!
Agreed! I loved it. Going to see it again with the in laws on thanksgiving. It’s not as narratively tight as the first one and is more somber, understandably, but I loved it and it worked emotionally for me and my friends.
Twitter has been amusing too. Don’t want to leave spoilers but there’s a couple of characters that had unexpected chemistry haha
We’re seeing it this coming weekend and I’m so excited! I wanted to see it yesterday but the theater near me was all sold out (well there was a seat here and there available, but not 4 together). and it was showing on something like 5 screens lol.
It is fantastic. Bring tissues. You’ll need them. And stay for the mid-credit scene!
I was rewatching HBO’s comedy “The Sex Lives of College Girls” because the new season* comes out this week. I learned that one of the stars is Timothee Chalamet’s sister. She does a good job, but now that I’ve seen the resemblance it’s very obvious.
*with the new head of HBO who’s responsible for canceling things like “Batgirl” and has a stated anti-diversity platform, I feel like this second season is unfortunately going to also be the last.
I knew it was his sister before even watching the first episode so when I watched all I could think of is how much she looks like him. She’s a good actress but I wish I hadn’t known that she was his sister because it’s all I think about when she’s on screen.
Ewww why do people think he’s hot? He looks like a pre-pubescent girl
I think he’s very pretty. As a teen/twentysomething, I would have been into it. But one thing I never realized because I got into Homeland pretty late was that his facial features have changed quite a bit since then. We see that with actresses all the time, not as often with actors.
Yes, I agree. I wasn’t into “pretty” past the age of 18, though I do have friends who continued to like the look well beyond that.
I didn’t realize he was in “Homeland.” I watched every season of that show. Now I need to go look up what his role was.
I do like his sweater.
He plays the VP’s son. I think he dates Damien Lewis’s daughter. IDK. It wasn’t the most memorable plot line among many very memorable ones, but notable for young, very different looking Chalamet.
Love the piece about Millennials agreeing with Boomers. My favorite is “not everything has to have an app.” The management of my building just changed the laundry room so you need an app to pay for a wash. The management said “Oh, it’s so much more convenient – you can start the washer with your phone.” I said, “Why would I need my phone to start the washer? I can just press the button. The laundry company just wants my email so they can send me junk.” “Oh, no, no, that will never happen.” And then we all started getting emails reminding us that it’s time to wash our bedsheets. Now, management has added a convenient credit card option.
I”m neither Millennial nor Boomer, more like a “Cusp of Gen X,” but I agree with them! It’s like when you go to a restaurant and you have to pull up the menu on your phone. There’s nothing wrong with the printed menus, thanks! It’s part of the experience.
The menu app stated because of Covid to reduce the spread with multiple people touching the same menu.
I think his styling is good. There are movie scenes where you realize he is so skinny as to be frail and unattractive, but they always dress him up well and emphasize his face and hair and that camouflages it somewhat
I must be getting old because he looks like an infant. Middle school age at best.
My young teenager self would have fan girled TC. Remember David Cassidy, Davey Jones, Donny Osmond? All cute, young, boyish looks.
My advice? Youth and beauty generally don’t last. (Paul Newman, not you, Sir)
Be careful with your money and work as much as possible while you are still the “Hot” celeb. See Emily Rideajetski or whatever her name is as an example, she is damn near printing money as the “hot girl” of the moment, in 2-5 years it’ll be Emily Who?
Timothée Chalamet is the drop dead gorgeous, articulate and talented antithesis to Brooklyn Beckham.
LMAO! I don’t totally agree with “drop dead gorgeous” but the rest is hilarious. What even is Brooklyn Beckham besides a celeb spawn?
My 19 year old daughter and her friends adore Timothee. I don’t get his appeal, but I want the choker.