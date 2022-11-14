“Timothee Chalamet looked beautiful in Rome to promote ‘Bones & All'” links

I’m completely obsessed with Timothee Chalamet’s Bones & All promotional looks and I really want that heart sweater. [Just Jared]

A Ukrainian soldier created a kitty checkpoint. So sweet. [Dlisted]

Lupita Nyong’o looked amazeballs in Mexico City. [Go Fug Yourself]

Elon Musk has no emoji game. [Gawker]

Maybe bananacore will dethrone Barbiecore. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Wakanda Forever. [Pajiba]

Jeopardy contestants never know anything about celebrities or sports! [Seriously OMG]

More from Elon Musk’s Twitter catastrophe. [Jezebel]

Marion Cotillard in a very boring Chanel. [RCFA]

Shakira stars in a new holiday Burberry campaign. [Egotastic]

Many of these “Boomer opinions” are actually Gen X opinions. [Buzzfeed]

President Biden is very pleased with the midterm turnout. [Towleroad]