“Fox News worries that President Biden is too Christmas-y” Thanksgiving links
  • November 23, 2022

  • By Kaiser
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates! We’ll be off tomorrow but we’ll have a light day on Friday, come back when you’re online shopping and catch up on some gossip! XOXO

Fox News is mad at Joe Biden for being too Christmas-y. PS… President Biden pardoned two turkeys this week and their names are Chocolate and Chip. [Towleroad]
Charles Barkley hasn’t spoken to Michael Jordan in a decade. [Just Jared]
I love “wholesome vandalism,” although I laugh every time I pass by the “curved road” sign by my house and someone painted balls on the arrow. [OMG Blog]
Iggy Azalea sold some of her masters and now she never has to work again? [Dlisted]
Review of Welcome to Chippendales. [LaineyGossip]
Review of She Said, which is apparently a bad movie. [Pajiba]
The White House press corps is so stupidly salty about Naomi Biden’s wedding. [Jezebel]
Balmain’s Resort collection was…interesting. [Go Fug Yourself]
An interview with Will Sheff. [Gawker]
Will there be a third season of Indian Matchmaking? [Starcasm]
People are crushing on Simona Tabasco in The White Lotus. [Egotastic]
There was a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart. [Buzzfeed]

33 Responses to ““Fox News worries that President Biden is too Christmas-y” Thanksgiving links”

  1. Becks1 says:
    November 23, 2022 at 11:01 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to Celebitchy, Kaiser, Hecate and Peridot, and all the other CBers who celebrate!

    Reply
    • ThatIsTheThing says:
      November 23, 2022 at 12:02 pm

      Who geeves a fawk about Christmas?
      – Former Flotus Melania Trump

      Reply
      • Haylie says:
        November 23, 2022 at 12:24 pm

        It’s always amazing to watch how pro-Christmas Fox News ignored that story. But then again, they show they will turn their back on Christ favor of Trump White Supremacy.

    • Jan90067 says:
      November 23, 2022 at 12:26 pm

      Happy Thanksgiving to all, however you choose to celebrate 😊. And good luck to all of us shopping on Friday 😄

      ThatIsTheThingToSay, it is brilliant that you remembered that! Lol.

      Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 23, 2022 at 11:04 am

    I love that top photo – dark Brandon and his recently pardoned turkey body guard.

    Happy thanksgiving to all US celebitches from London.

    Reply
  3. Zazzoo says:
    November 23, 2022 at 11:06 am

    Faux news is a minion without a demagogue, lost and confused.

    Reply
  4. Joanne says:
    November 23, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to all the wonderful writers and to the whole Celebitchy family!

    Reply
  5. Lucky Charm says:
    November 23, 2022 at 11:08 am

    TOO Christmas?! But, but, what about the alleged War on Christmas?! Which one is it, FOX?

    Happy Thanksgiving to all! Hopefully everyone stays warm and dry, too.

    Reply
  6. LightPurple says:
    November 23, 2022 at 11:24 am

    Happy Thanksgiving!

    Reply
    • antipodean says:
      November 23, 2022 at 11:42 am

      Is there, by chance, anything arranged on the veranda this year LightPurple? I think we all deserve lots of tasty cocktails, and I could bring my signature pavlova, with a side dish of saveloys (it’s a thing)! Happy Thanksgiving to all, and many thanks to every CB writer and commenter, you have kept me informed, amused, and sane in a time of madness.

      Reply
  7. HeyKay says:
    November 23, 2022 at 11:29 am

    I’m gonna jump in and wish everybody a safe, relaxing holiday. 😀

    I do not do anything Christmas before 12/20. I am of the “Christmas is for little kids and visiting for the grownups” mindset. I give to 2 fav charities and eat Xmas cookies but we all stopped holiday shopping except for the under 18’s years ago.

    Btw, home repairs IRL for me lately.
    Folks ask “What are you getting for Xmas?” a new furnace, plumbing repairs, stove. Serious cost over the next time period, grateful for financing.

    Reply
  8. TIFFANY says:
    November 23, 2022 at 12:00 pm

    I like the character of Lucia and how Simona plays her. There really is a bit of mystery to her. If it was any other show, I would say she is underwritten but that is not the feel here. And yes, she is absolutely beautiful.

    Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 23, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving y’all!

    Reply
  10. Jessica says:
    November 23, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    I also love Lucia!! She is so beautiful!!

    Ok, don’t burn down my house, hear me out. Let’s say Tiffany Trump got married at the White House and said no press and then showed up in Vogue. People would have lots to say. And not just trumps, one of the Obama girls, or Chelsea Clinton. That all being said, do I care, no. Does it matter??? Nope. Are there LOTs more important things going on to get upset over YES!!!

    Also, I just finished watching from scratch. If anyone is looking for something to binge as they ignore their guests, do it. It is so good and sad and based on a true story and all the things.

    Reply
    • TIFFANY says:
      November 23, 2022 at 1:58 pm

      The difference is, we would have known that the Clintons and Obamas would have foot the bill and made sure everyone got paid.

      Reply
    • LightPurple says:
      November 23, 2022 at 2:25 pm

      The issue of who could attend Tricia Nixon’s White House wedding and who was banned was a huge issue that is touched upon in the film The Post. The Bidens avoided all that and this was the much cleaner way to go.

      Reply
    • fritanga says:
      November 23, 2022 at 8:46 pm

      If it doesn’t matter, why bring it up? Tr**p weddings and events are often ignored or nor talked about negatively because the family is tacky, classless and nouveau riche in the extreme. The Bush, Clinton, Obama and Biden families are NOT tacky, classless and nouveau riche, so they get a pass for little gaffes. The Biden wedding deserved to be featured in Vogue because it was beautiful, tasteful, suffused with love and affection, full of lovely, thoughtful details, and generally a joy to see. The recent Tr**p wedding at Mar-A-Lago looked like something out of Real Housewives/The Kardashians episodes and might as well have taken place in a cheesy Las Vegas casino ballroom. That’s the reason it was covered in People, Us (both slaves to PR flacks) and various tabloids (including the New York Times, which still loves Tr**p). No high-end publication, fashion or otherwise, would touch it.

      Reply
  11. HeyKay says:
    November 23, 2022 at 1:54 pm

    What are folks recommending to watch, please?
    I have Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount+.
    Truly thankful for ideas, I need distraction until Monday. 😀 Thanks CBers!

    Reply
    • Katie says:
      November 23, 2022 at 4:58 pm

      Netflix recently introduced me to the Australian show Kath and Kim and I’ve already watched the whole thing several times. I completely missed the phenomenon in the early 2000s but the show is just so fun, and it is such a throwback to that time. Kim’s Convenience is another comfort viewing for me.

      Reply
    • Anners says:
      November 23, 2022 at 6:50 pm

      I love Derry Girls, Happy Valley, Detectorists, Brooklyn 99, and Veronica Mars (just came to Amazon Canada). Hope you find something to lose yourself in!

      Reply
  12. J. Ferber says:
    November 23, 2022 at 2:06 pm

    If he weren’t “too Christmas-y,” he’d be “not Christmas-y enough.” Obviously, they hate him and will criticize everything. Boo to them.

    Reply
  13. Nanea says:
    November 23, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, or whatever else may apply, to everyone here at CB!

    Reply
  14. Concern Fae says:
    November 23, 2022 at 2:37 pm

    Loved the “vandalism.” In my hometown, it was painting signs so they said NO TURN ON FRED.

    Happy Thanksgiving or a lovely Thursday to those who do not celebrate.

    Reply
  15. Saucy&Sassy says:
    November 23, 2022 at 3:35 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving to all! Anyone can join in the spirit of the day. For all of the Friday shoppers–be safe.

    Reply
    • Emily_C says:
      November 23, 2022 at 6:36 pm

      For Friday shoppers: First, stay home. Second, if you absolutely must go shopping that day (why?), treat retail workers with particular care and kindness. You should anyway, but even more so that horrible, heinous day.

      Reply
  16. Escape says:
    November 23, 2022 at 4:24 pm

    Happy thanksgiving all. Be good to your Sisters.

    Reply
  17. Emily_C says:
    November 23, 2022 at 6:34 pm

    Please do not shop on Black Friday. Please please please. It is a hell day for retail workers. People treat them like absolute garbage — even more than usual. Stay home and enjoy leftovers. You can shop another time.

    Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      November 23, 2022 at 10:22 pm

      Heck yeah! I go out of my way to not shop “big retail” any time around Black Friday or Cyber Monday. I don’t want to be part of that feeding frenzy, and I don’t want to validate that (IMO) completely insane “tradition” that’s been shoved down our collective throats. I do, however, go out of my way to support small and local businesses during their slowest seasons (e.g., January and February), and that’s when I try to do a lot of my gift shopping for the coming year.

      Reply

