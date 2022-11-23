“Fox News worries that President Biden is too Christmas-y” Thanksgiving links

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates! We’ll be off tomorrow but we’ll have a light day on Friday, come back when you’re online shopping and catch up on some gossip! XOXO

Fox News is mad at Joe Biden for being too Christmas-y. PS… President Biden pardoned two turkeys this week and their names are Chocolate and Chip. [Towleroad]

Charles Barkley hasn’t spoken to Michael Jordan in a decade. [Just Jared]

I love “wholesome vandalism,” although I laugh every time I pass by the “curved road” sign by my house and someone painted balls on the arrow. [OMG Blog]

Iggy Azalea sold some of her masters and now she never has to work again? [Dlisted]

Review of Welcome to Chippendales. [LaineyGossip]

Review of She Said, which is apparently a bad movie. [Pajiba]

The White House press corps is so stupidly salty about Naomi Biden’s wedding. [Jezebel]

Balmain’s Resort collection was…interesting. [Go Fug Yourself]

An interview with Will Sheff. [Gawker]

Will there be a third season of Indian Matchmaking? [Starcasm]

People are crushing on Simona Tabasco in The White Lotus. [Egotastic]

There was a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart. [Buzzfeed]