Melinda French Gates has been dating reporter Jon Du Pre for months

Melinda French Gates is reportedly dating again following her divorce from Bill Gates.

The philanthropist, 58, has been seeing Jon Du Pre, a former reporter who worked as a correspondent for Fox News in the ’90s and early 2000s, according to a report from TMZ.

The pair have been spending time together for a few months and attended a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics back in April.

A rep for French Gates did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This marks the first time the billionaire has been rumored to be dating since the end of her marriage to Bill Gates.

French Gates and the Microsoft co-founder, 67, filed for divorce in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage, and their split was finalized that August.

The former couple have three children together: Jennifer, 26, Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 20.

Du Pre, 63, has three children from a previous marriage, reports Page Six. In addition to being an author, he currently works in strategic communications, according to his LinkedIn page.

Although neither French Gates nor Du Pre has spoken publicly about their reported romance, the billionaire’s youngest child follows the former reporter on Instagram.

Earlier this year, in her first interview since her high-profile divorce, French Gates spoke candidly about “definitely” being open to dating again.

“I hope that happens for me again,” she told CBS Mornings’ Gayle King back in March.

“I’m dipping my toe in that water a little bit,” French Gates said, noting that the “water” is “interesting, at this point.”