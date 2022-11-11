Gisele Bundchen bought a Miami Beach mansion across the bay from Tom Brady

A few weeks ago, I was obsessed with the fact that Gisele Bundchen bought a small “beach cottage” in Miami back in February, when her marriage was falling apart. Gisele is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and it seemed cool to me that Gisele might be in the middle of decluttering her life and trying to live simply, in a humble beach cottage. As it turns out, the cottage will probably be used for business or something, or maybe she just liked it or bought it for someone else. Now it looks like Gisele secretly purchased a much bigger house just across the bay from Tom Brady’s place.

Gisele Bündchen secretly bought an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion directly across the creek from Tom Brady’s pad, Page Six has exclusively learned. The supermodel splurged on a stunning five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home that has a nearly direct view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s under-construction manse on Indian Creek Island.

Proving their troubled marriage was already doomed, Bündchen first viewed the mansion on Aug. 16, days before Brady’s shocking 11-day break from the NFL — which was said to be a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. She closed on the property on Oct. 6.

“Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on,” a source tells Page Six.

Brady’s in-the-works mansion has a waterfront view of Biscayne Bay, while Bündchen’s new home is in Surfside, almost directly across the narrow waterway also known as Indian Creek.

“You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” the source tells us. The former couple will share joint custody of their kids following their Oct. 28 divorce.

Bündchen’s home sits on a 18,400-square-foot waterfront plot. The property listing states it has soaring 25-foot ceilings, numerous terraces and views of a wide waterway plus Indian Creek Island. It features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

It also has a large outdoor pool, home theater, office, gym, playroom and an eat-in kitchen that opens up to a patio. The master bedroom is on the ground floor and features his-and-hers baths. It is located on a private cul-de-sac, offering Bündchen, 42, and their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, more privacy. (The athlete also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

Brady, 45, is believed to be keeping their property on Indian Creek Island — also known as the Billionaire Bunker, an exclusive enclave of wealthy residents including hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and activist investor Carl Icahn.