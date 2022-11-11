Gisele Bundchen bought a Miami Beach mansion across the bay from Tom Brady

A few weeks ago, I was obsessed with the fact that Gisele Bundchen bought a small “beach cottage” in Miami back in February, when her marriage was falling apart. Gisele is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and it seemed cool to me that Gisele might be in the middle of decluttering her life and trying to live simply, in a humble beach cottage. As it turns out, the cottage will probably be used for business or something, or maybe she just liked it or bought it for someone else. Now it looks like Gisele secretly purchased a much bigger house just across the bay from Tom Brady’s place.
Gisele Bündchen secretly bought an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion directly across the creek from Tom Brady’s pad, Page Six has exclusively learned. The supermodel splurged on a stunning five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home that has a nearly direct view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s under-construction manse on Indian Creek Island.
Proving their troubled marriage was already doomed, Bündchen first viewed the mansion on Aug. 16, days before Brady’s shocking 11-day break from the NFL — which was said to be a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship. She closed on the property on Oct. 6.
“Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on,” a source tells Page Six.
Brady’s in-the-works mansion has a waterfront view of Biscayne Bay, while Bündchen’s new home is in Surfside, almost directly across the narrow waterway also known as Indian Creek.
“You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” the source tells us. The former couple will share joint custody of their kids following their Oct. 28 divorce.
Bündchen’s home sits on a 18,400-square-foot waterfront plot. The property listing states it has soaring 25-foot ceilings, numerous terraces and views of a wide waterway plus Indian Creek Island. It features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
It also has a large outdoor pool, home theater, office, gym, playroom and an eat-in kitchen that opens up to a patio. The master bedroom is on the ground floor and features his-and-hers baths. It is located on a private cul-de-sac, offering Bündchen, 42, and their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, more privacy. (The athlete also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)
Brady, 45, is believed to be keeping their property on Indian Creek Island — also known as the Billionaire Bunker, an exclusive enclave of wealthy residents including hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and activist investor Carl Icahn.
[From Page Six]
Yeah, if you have hundreds of millions of dollars, this sounds like an okay solution – just buy the giant mansion across the bay from your ex-husband, and when it comes time to drop off the kids, tell them to swim to their dad’s house (she would never!). Anyway, Gisele’s real estate moves are kind of interesting, although I’m disappointed that she isn’t really moving into a smallish beach cottage and simplifying her life. It was rumored that, in their divorce, Tom got the billionaire’s bunker house and Gisele got the New York apartment. I wonder if Tom will buy a New York apartment across the hall from Gisele?
The small cottage story didn’t sound right to me.
I did read elsewhere it’s for her office.
What happened to the house they were building near Javanka? Wasn’t it last year that news about an island for millionaires was their new home?
Maybe I’m just a cynic, but it feels like the “source” for Page Six is trying to imply Giselle is to blame for the marriage ending and not football mattering more than his family.
II felt that subtext as I was reading – ‘see, she had already checked out, it didn’t matter what he did’. I think that’s probably true but not fore the (anti-Giselle) reasons they seem to be implying.
If they will primarily be based here then making this easy for the kids is a win.
I agree. I’ve noticed that as well. The messaging is definitely to paint the marriage as being troubled and Gisele making plans to get out before Brady decided to return to football. I read somewhere that’s why he returned to playing football because the marriage couldn’t be saved. Then the other messaging is Brady would have done anything to save his marriage. I think Team Brady needs to get their messaging straight and stop making excuses and putting the blame on Gisele.
How did they have kids. I just can’t imagine Tom Brady being interested in the physicalities of making a child. I can only imagine him saying, “You make love to the football,” like Chef from Southpark.
“You make love to the football,” Lol, now I have a mental image of Giselle dressing up as a referee and doing the hand signals to get Old Lurch’s motor running.
Death by snu snu!
Death to the men! Death by snu snu!
Giselle is smart. She knows the kids won’t be kids forever and they are already 12 and 9. My point is she won’t keep that house for a very long time. Once their children reach 18 years of age they will go to college or something and she won’t have to live across the creek from her ex husband. In the meantime, the kids can kayak from one mansion to the other. It must be nice.
It’s going to be awkward when they both start dating again.
I think they are both done and don’t care anymore. This is for the kids and good for them on working things out. Giselle knows Tom is not going to be single for long and neither will she.
I once saw Gisele coming out of the NY apartment. The block isn’t what I call trendy (mainly eateries that cater to an office crowd)
Easy drop offs for the kiddos.