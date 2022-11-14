King Charles invited the Sussexes to Christmas but he’s not expecting them?

There was a story about a month ago in the Mail, about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had possibly been invited to the royal Christmas festivities at Sandringham this year, but they possibly already told King Charles that they’re not coming. I took the story to mean that someone in KC3’s office had put out feelers to Camp Sussex to see what their Christmas plans were, and the Sussexes made it clear that they’ve already got plans which don’t involve Sandringham. All of this so Charles doesn’t have to formally extend an invitation or actually go out of his way to be nice to his younger son. Well, there’s a follow-up story in the Daily Mail – their sources say that Charles DID invite the Sussexes but they are “unlikely to attend.” The Royalist had even more about the Royal Christmas plans:
King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the royal Christmas at Sandringham this year, continuing the long tradition established by Queen Elizabeth II as part of a determined effort to emphasize continuity, despite the change of reign. However, Prince Harry and his family are unlikely to attend.
A friend of the new king and queen exclusively told The Royalist: “It will be very strange for the family to be at Sandringham without the queen at Christmas. However the past two years have been fairly strange because of COVID, so at this stage they are just hoping, like everyone else, that a big gathering can go ahead.”
Asked if Harry would attend, the friend, who has visited Sandringham over the festive period to participate in the estate’s famous pheasant and partridge shoots in previous years, said, “Obviously his sons have a standing invitation, but the reality is that no-one is expecting Harry and Meghan to fly over, given that his book is hanging over everything.” A source told the Mail on Sunday echoed that Harry and Meghan were “unlikely to attend.”
The friend told The Daily Beast they suspected that Prince Andrew would be encouraged to keep a “low profile” if he was invited, but that this was far from certain give his elder brother’s long-standing animosity towards Andrew, who he believes has inflicted serious harm on the monarchy by his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince William and Kate are expected to be at Sandringham, the friend said. With William now heir to the throne, the days of being able to duck out of the duties of the official royal Christmas and slip off to Kate’s house are likely over for good.
A question mark hangs over the attendance of Camilla’s children, Tom and Laura. They are not believed to be close to William and, although they were invited to attend the queen’s funeral, did not have prominent roles. Tom has two children by his former wife Sara Buys, a fashion editor, and art dealer Laura and her husband Harry Lopes have three teenagers.
A spokesperson for King Charles declined to comment on the guest list for Christmas, although a palace source did confirm to The Daily Beast that the traditions and customs established by Elizabeth and her predecessors would be continued by Charles.
Yes, I’m curious about Camilla and what she’ll do about having her “separate Christmas,” which is what she used to do before she was queen consort. She would be in Sandringham for Christmas Eve and Christmas morning (to go to church), and then she would leave Sandringham alone and go back to Ray Mill to have the rest of the holiday with her kids and grandkids. Apparently, Charles is going to continue the German tradition of opening Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve and (one would assume) the walk to church on Christmas morning. Queen Elizabeth II kept up with ALL of Queen Victoria’s holiday traditions, often at the expense of joy and togetherness. I do think that Charles will probably shake up some things, especially by allowing Camilla’s kids and grandkids to come for some or all of the festivities? Charles probably won’t go to church twice on Christmas day either.
As for Harry & Meghan… I bet Meghan and Doria will cook! Harry and Meghan will spend Christmas morning in their pajamas, listening to Christmas music and playing with their kids. That’s the American tradition! I wonder if Harry has some culture shock about how un-German Christmas is in America. As for William and Kate… well, I would imagine that Kate will just invite her family to stay at Anmer Hall for the holidays, which is what she usually does. I think it’s funny that William is TRAPPED now, no more Bucklebury Royal Court church walks, you know?
I like the idea that the Sussexes are building and developing their own holiday traditions that don’t involve 14 changes of clothes and isolation from their children on what, in America, is a family holiday. Good for them!
For goodness sake, Chuck, give the Sussexes a break! Even on the holiday season you want to feed them to those rabid, disagreeable gutter media journos? Why not play a game of poker with the ex Cambridges on Christmas Day— they have the faces for it.
I doubt Princess M wants her or her children around sport hunting. Gross
“Obviously his sons have a standing invitation”? Obviously? Like at Balmoral where Meghan was unwelcome? And Will can’t “slip off to KATE’s house”? Shouldn’t that be the in-law’s house? Or is this to imply something? Who could resist an invitation to a stiff formal Christmas with obnoxious people in favor of spending time with your children in a relaxed, sunny place?
LOL! We share the hive mind!
If the standing invitation is for anything like what just happened at the Queens funeral, that’s an invitation that should remain standing forever and never accepted. They were awful to H&M and they would be just as bad during Christmas.
@equality: I caught that line about kate and HER house too and it was extremely odd. Surely they mean the Middletons or kate’s parents? Referring to it as Kate’s house sure does leave a lot of room for speculation..
@equality: It would seem that the press has forgotten that Charles told Harry after the Queen died that Meghan wasn’t family.
It said “his sons have a standing invitation”, so that sounds like Harry being invited to come alone, doesn’t it?
My god, it all sounds so dreadful and devoid of any joy whatsoever. A viper pit that no one would want to jump into. Contrast that with a sunny Christmas morning in Montecito with two toddlers opening presents, in jammies and slippers, sipping mimosas, having a delicious home-cooked Christmas dinner later … I’d love to find out that they all dress up in ugly sweaters!
I feel like Harry and Meghan are probably the kind of people who have SO many ugly christmas sweaters, lol, all the christmas PJs, all the cheesy christmas tshirts, etc. I just see them as the kind of people who go overboard with things like that now that they have children. The family probably has matching PJs from Hanna Anderson, including the dogs, LOL.
Particularly when you think about what Harry experienced for so much of his life. This is yet another breath of fresh air.
The BRF are well and truly trapped and they deserve every gold plated, ruby encrusted, miserable minute of it.
If I found out they got their holiday jammies from Hanna Andersson, I would die. Royals! They really are just like us. 😆
Our Christmas jammies are from Hannah Andersson too! 🎅🏽🧑🏽🎄🤶🏽😍
I love to buy my granddaughters outfits from Hanna Andersson. They have such cute clothes! They’re six months apart in age, and I just wish they lived closer to each other so the older one could hand down hers to the younger one so they could both wear at least some of the outfits. 🙂
And I love that “his book” is the reason why they the Sussexes wouldn’t want to come to the UK for Christmas. Riiiiiight.
Even if everyone welcomed, loved, and supported Meghan the whole itinerary sounds miserable for adults, much less little kids. I saw Spencer, and even if an ounce of that was accurate, you couldn’t pay me with all crown jewels in the world to spend my time doing that.
Amazing how people with “everything” spend so much of their time taking the joy out of everything. 🙄🙄
And don’t forget our penchant for favorite holiday films: Scrooge, It’s A Wonderful Life, Elf, Miracle on 34th Street and so forth. I hope Meghan gets him hooked on that tradition as well.
“Of course, his sons have a standing invitation” doesn’t mean there’s an actual invitation.
THIS!
LOL at the comment about how W&K can’t skip out on royal Christmas duties anymore and can’t go to “Kate’s house” for christmas (that was a weird comment, right? not kate’s parents house, Kate’s house.)
I do wonder if Charles will change some of the traditions and make them more kid friendly. Like okay still do the formal church walk but then let everyone come home and get comfy and eat all the food etc.
Ahh the will they/won’t they Christmas stories already 🥱.
I think that’s the press saying Kate & Will WILL do the Sandringham Christmas walk. Now that they likely won’t be anymore fab 4 pics on this Christmas walk – the press are demanding Kate & will’s presence with their kids to ensure public interest in sandringham pictures & stories.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles wanted to switch up the traditions but the press & powers that be won’t allow it to maintain royal folklore etc & the press gravy train during a usually quiet period media wise.
Interesting the claim that will & the Parker Bowles kids don’t get on. I thought will & Harry used to party with Tom?
Yeah, Tom was the one supplying the drugs that Harry AND Will used to do.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Charles and Camilla find themselves all alone at Christmas.
Sounds as if Kate is living with her parents. That cottage is just a cover.
Kate has to have three poppies instead of one. She’s so extra. And Camilla looks like someone poured oil down one side of her dress.
Apparently the 3 poppies represent the Army, Navy and RAF. It’s not*extra*, it just respects each arm of the military.
Thanks, Jaded. I thought it was because Kate’s family lost 3 of her great uncles in WW1.
By all means, keep up the Queen’s tradition of a joyless Christmas.
I do think Harry has culture shock about how Christmas is kind of a month-long festival in the US, culminating in Christmas Day, where kids are happy, parents are exhausted, and the food at the feasts actually tastes good.
I genuinely hope the happiness of his own children on days like Christmas is healing for him. Harry spent his childhood getting shuffled off into another dark and cold room with the nannies while his parents seethed at each other before they all had to parade through the streets in stuffy clothes getting gawked at on their way to a boring church service.
I want to believe he goes absolutely over the top with pancakes and jammies and presents and JOY in California.
“the days of being able to duck out of the duties of the official royal Christmas and slip off to Kate’s house are likely over for good.”
Be careful what you wish for Wails’s! Hahahahahahahahahaha!
Why do they describe it as Kate’s house? Do they mean her parents’ home? Anyway, I can’t feel sorry for a 40-year-old Billionaire having to take time out of his busy schedule to “work” by walking to church, and spending time with his family in a mansion. Also, this is something that I notice a lot of people do not just the BM, why do they presume that H&M will always want to travel to spend time with Harry’s family, like Meghan doesn’t have her own, or that they don’t want to create their own traditions?
**Edited to add, I love that we all peeped the weirdness of saying Kate’s house.
The Sussexes know, it’s Christmas, not Halloween, they will be celebrating. How would you wish to spend the holiday
with that boring, stuffy bunch of faces, and try to enjoy a meal?
And hope you eat enough before Charles finishes and stands up, because then the meal is over.
I hope hope hope we get another cute Christmas photo this year. With all the kids and all the dogs. Last year it was the jeans so what could it be this year??? They don’t owe us or anybody a Christmas photo but if they choose to share, I can’t wait to see it.
Some of us here in the US descend from German immigrants to the US and we are Americans who open gifts on Christmas Eve and go to church on Christmas morning and I would consider my Christmases just as happy as other people.
Ty. I’m German and our Christmas was always joyous and full of fun. The only German tradition the RF is performing is opening the gifts on Xmas eve. Nothing else describing the RF Sandringham Christmas is German. It might have been long time ago in aristocratic circles but that is long gone. We common folks didn’t/don’t celebrate like the “annointed” ones. I especially have fond memories of our walk in the snow to midnight mass and how festive the service was. The church only being lit by huge evergreen trees and candles, the choir (was a member myself as a kid). I will always treasure my Christmas memories from my childhood and younger years.
To me at least, what sounds miserable aren’t the German traditions but the stiffness of certain things like changing clothes 12 times a day and keeping the kids in a separate area rather than with the adults.
The multiple clothing changes sounds annoying but you wouldn’t sit down to lunch in the clothes you wore riding would you? Or go for a muddy walk in the country in your best church clothes? It sounds stuffy but it’s to do with wearing clothes appropriate for the activity?
Once in a blue moon it would be fun to dress up in evening clothes for a formal dinner. Yes Kate that’s when you CAN wear Diana’s big drop pearl earrings.
the changing outfits is more than that though. They don’t wear the clothes they wore to church to lunch/dinner (which supposedly would be appropriate because they dress up for church.) and then they change again for the evening etc.
No one expects them to show up to christmas dinner in clothes they wore riding, that’s not what we’re talking about.
Don’t recall ever reading that they ride or walk on Christmas Day. What has been published claims walk to church, church, lunch, watch the Queen’s speech, formal dinner, and games. If something is good enough to wear to church is it not sufficient for lunch and to watch a speech? Also nobody is allowed to leave the table or go to bed before the monarch and have to stop eating when the monarch is through. Sound like enjoyable normal family events?
This sounds ridiculously over scheduled, not to mention way-compulsory. When exactly do these folks have time to just kick back and enjoy the day? And not seeing their kids all day…ugh.
The constant changing of clothes throughout the day came down to those wretches from Victoria and her son Edward the 7th. They had nothing else to do, but it would drive us all normal folk mad.
All that the others replied plus this:
Young children have traditionally not spent the day with their parents while at Sandringham – maybe Charles will change that, but I doubt it.
Christmas Day without my children would not have been Christmas.
As for Meghan and Harry attending, what parent of toddlers would want to miss the “famous pheasant and partridge shoots”?
More like stilted Victorian (Queen Victoria who was not much fun) notions of how Christmas is supposed to be celebrated. After all, we all did get our Christmas trees from the German tradition.
This smacks of they’ve sent an invite (for PR purposes) praying that they don’t attend. I’ve just finished watching the fifth season of The Crown and was struck by how much of the language used for Diana has been used for Harry and Meghan. Valued member and much-loved member, they’re kind words but, the actions never matched them. They used the words so they can say we said and this is exactly what they’re doing to Harry and Meghan.
Surely if the nicer press release would have been to have said: “Of course I’m sending an invite to my son and his family why wouldn’t I? However, with the children being so young I really wouldn’t want them to travel all the way from “Overseas” for a couple of days. More than likely I’ll face-time them on the day.”
A press release like that, would stop an awful lot of the media cruelty against his son and his family and hold the attack dogs at bay. As head of the church surely Charles should show a modicum of charity and forgiveness on such an important date in the Christian calendar? Yes, I know Harry hasn’t done anything wrong but, Charles obviously does so showing forgiveness for “whatever” would leave the likes of 4takeswooton, Levin, Lowe Tominley et el wondering what to do next.
I mean is anyone surprised that Harry and Meghan are not attending Christmas at Sandringham. Given that the Royal Family is not a real family, I’m sure Harry prefers to spend Christmas with his family i.e. Meghan, the children and Doria.
there’s no reason kate and William cannot spend christmas with her family, ridiculous if true I’ve said this previously all the privileges is not worth half of this crap.
Willy won’t spend Christmas in buckleberry with Katie and her middle class Middleton family because he is over kate and her family and the pretend I am middle class gig .waity will have to attend the Windsors Christmas parade because that what she sold her soul for . However I think once the pap strole/church part and lunch is over . That’s even if she does stay for lunch. Kate will be heading out to be with mom and dad midds , willy will go wondering and pegging and pruning somewhere else.
They can’t use the Queen to “guilt trip” Harry anymore and petty king Charles just doesn’t garner the same “sympathy” as an old ailing grandmother…Lol love it for them
Interesting things about Willian here actually. The mention of “Kate’s house” instead of in-laws or whatever has already been mentioned by people above but the line about Camilla’s kids possibly coming but William isn’t close to them. Why does William’s closeness to them matter? Yes he’s the PoW but Charles is King so isn’t his (and Camilla’s) feelings ones that matter the most?
I caught that bit about Camilla’s children too. I’m taking it to mean that they absolutely despise each other. Weren’t they rumored to have arguments about their parent’s infidelity as younger people?
Also, I am a petty B and if I were H and M , I would tell chucky that if I weren’t family enough to go to Balmoral when Betty died, then I am certainly not family enough to go to Sandringham for Christmas to satisfy their quota with the paps. You made your deal with the devil , now deal with the consequences. H and M and their children don’t owe These spawns of Satan a damm thing. I hope they stay home or go somewhere full of love and happiness with their children and people who actually care about them.
The differences I’ve seen between them and American Christmas is all about ridiculous Windsor traditions. Like, many American families go to church but that’s usually as formal as it gets. The 30 outfits and formal meals are German? I honestly thought that was just a BRF thing. Also, a lot of American families celebrate Christmas Eve as well. In my family, Eve is for the entire extended family while day is for each individual family unit. We open gifts on both.
You can thank Queen Victoria and her son Edward the 7th for keeping these traditions entrenched and the way Edward liked to play around with his friends’ wives, children would have definitely gotten in the way at Sandringham.
What happen if everyone refuse to spend christmas with charles.
Will he threaten them with taking back their allowance?
The multiple clothing changes sounds annoying but you wouldn’t sit down to lunch in the clothes you wore riding would you? Or go for a muddy walk in the country in your best church clothes? It sounds stuffy but it’s to do with wearing clothes appropriate for the activity? And being the landed gentry that the British royals are all activities would have different clothing?
Once in a blue moon it would be fun to dress up in evening clothes for a formal dinner*. Though i don’t know if I’d want to change for dinner every night?
*Yes Kate that’s when you CAN wear Diana’s big drop pearl earrings.
they don’t go for muddy walks. they dress up and walk to church, go home, change, have lunch, change, watch the speech, change, have dinner. it’s all about opulence and showing off. a nice muddy walk after lunch would be lovely but that ain’t it.
I am curious about Camilla’s family,
They don’t seem to be a blended family at all. Camila is very devoted to Charles so it will be interesting to see how this Christmas pans out
I wanna hear what charles will say for his 1st xmas tv address.
I want to see if he has the Sussexes’ picture displayed.
Maybe the Sussexes and Camilla’s family should all go, and they can all say what needs to be said. Maybe sort things out and maybe not. I’m tired of the Wails snubbing Archie and Lili, they at least meet their cousins. Also, I want Kate to have to be polite to Meghan for a few days.
Archie and Lili were in the UK for the jubilee and W&K made sure it was known that they snubbed them. Why not sort things out then? Why not sort things out after QE died? Who wants to spend Christmas sorting out family issues? There are plenty of other days in the year. Given Kate’s expressions around Meghan in public, she would definitely not be polite in private.
I wouldn’t subject Meghan or the children to the royals nonsense. They shouldn’t get to use the kids for publicity, especially since we can’t trust them not to sell out the kids (call them badly behaved, not royal, whatever.) If they really think of the Sussexes as family, then they can do a family zoom.
Lol, W&K were so anxious to get rid of H&M that they didn’t consider the down side. Now they have to attend all those noxious family events, instead of passing them off to H&M.
Part of me thinks it would be hilarious if Harry and Meghan did turn up for Christmas, and just completely brazened it out. Like pretend that that the elephant in the room of the memoir publishing in January does not exist, and watch the rest of the family squirm and fume about the fact that they can’t possibly Ruin Christmas by bringing it up.
Of course H&M are far too nice and sensitive to do that – they want the season to be about joy and love, not petty trolling. They don’t enjoy being in an awkward atmosphere among people who despise them.
But, oh, just picture it – Meghan blithely smiling and asking a million questions about why all the boring old traditions exist, while William silently fumes…
I don’t think Camilla’s kids will show.
I don’t think the Yorks will show. They are pissed.
It looks like C&C plus the Wales’ and those geriatric cousins.
Geriatric cousins have families of their own. I may be mistaken, but seems to be that the cousins don’t spend Christmas at Sandringham. I might be a sad little group. It’s hard to see Charles as a patriarch. The Wales, because they have to, Anne and Tim, Edward and Sophie and their two children. I don’t think Charles can make Christmas the big family occasion that the Queen did- mostly because Charles has no “family.”
Gabby, I think the Yorks may have Christmas all together. Of course, they have in laws so how they manage the other families will be interesting. They could split Christmas Eve and Christmas? I just think Andrew and Fergie are staying in Windsor. Eugenie and Beatrice don’t get money from Chuck/Will, so they can do what they want. It’ll be interesting to see who goes on the Church walk.
Either there was no invitation or it said to come/don’t come all in the same message. King Charles should be known as King Petty Bitch, ’cause that’s what he is.
Do we need a ‘source’ to know this isthe first post Covid vaccination Christmas and most likely won’t go without a gathering? Do we believe the DM to know it would be AWK…WARD for H&M to mingle with family and friends amongst the Spare chitchat? Do we actually believe DM now? Really now…
Why would KC3 want to spend time with the Black royals? His Sussex grandchildren are persona non grata and he has already made it abundantly clear that Meghan isn’t “family”.
I hope H&M spend a idyllic Southern California Christmas with their youngsters. What a happy age Archie and Lil are! Why ruin that joy by dragging them to see their musty, crusty old white supremacist relatives?!?
John Oliver’s take on the monarchy last night is….devastating for them.
Anything and everything H and M can do to distance themselves from these monsters is positive – starting with not celebrating holidays with them.