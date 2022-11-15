Lauren Hutton: ‘Anti-aging is an old-fashioned term’

Lauren Hutton interviews are becoming some of my favorites. She exudes care-free confidence from every pore. She seems perpetually unbothered and I wish I could pull that off. Lauren is a brand ambassador for StriVectin. She said she connected with them because of their pro-aging approach. From the start, Lauren said the brand looked to include mature women in the skincare discussion. And not in a way that made them feel bad about who they were. Lauren said the whole idea of “anti-aging” is “old-fashioned” because getting older is the goal, so why would we be anti-winning the end game?

Her lipstick routine: Clinique’s Almost Lipstick ($22) in Pink and Black Honey. [I like to] put Black Honey on the inner edges of the lips and then Pink Honey all over. We need to ditch “anti-aging”: Whether it’s beauty or fashion, there’s an obsession with youth. But if we’re lucky, we’re all going to get old. I think it’s time to realize that anti-aging is an old-fashioned term. There’s a lot of research that shows that our attitudes have so much to do with how we age, so instead of worrying about this wrinkle or that spot, we should all be focused on taking good care of our skin and ourselves, and the industry can help shift that conversation for the future. What keeps her grounded: Above all, LOVE. Wildland and wild animals. Books. Spending many hours outside both day and night (with no light pollution, stars, and a telescope). Hanging with my friends, cooking and eating, good movies, calling my three younger sisters, and laughing! Her go-to scent: I don’t have one. I don’t wear perfume, but I moisturize with fresh toasted, amber-colored coconut oil that has a beautiful scent.

[From Birdie]

Just FYI, this isn’t a sponsored post for any of the products. It’s a Lauren Hutton fan post, but not sponsored. I thought her lip routine was interesting and left the brands in there because it was easier than trying to describe the colors. I also liked Lauren’s scent being her coconut oil. I rarely put on perfume. But I have this one hair styling lotion that smells so good, it’s kind of becoming my scent and I’m okay with that.

Mostly I agree with Lauren’s comments about anti-aging. I’ve bought products that promised to fade my age spots (they didn’t) or minimize my wrinkles. I’m not immune to letting the mirror depress me. But overall, I am embracing my age. Because like Lauren said, I’ve earned this. I did my time, paid my dues – I *get* to be in my 50s. Hopefully I have a couple of decades left in me and sure, I’ll pick a moisturizer that works for skin my age, or a cleanser focused on elasticity rather than acne. But I’m not interested in fighting my age, I want to work with it.