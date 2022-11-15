Lauren Hutton: ‘Anti-aging is an old-fashioned term’

Lauren Hutton interviews are becoming some of my favorites. She exudes care-free confidence from every pore. She seems perpetually unbothered and I wish I could pull that off. Lauren is a brand ambassador for StriVectin. She said she connected with them because of their pro-aging approach. From the start, Lauren said the brand looked to include mature women in the skincare discussion. And not in a way that made them feel bad about who they were. Lauren said the whole idea of “anti-aging” is “old-fashioned” because getting older is the goal, so why would we be anti-winning the end game?
Her lipstick routine: Clinique’s Almost Lipstick ($22) in Pink and Black Honey. [I like to] put Black Honey on the inner edges of the lips and then Pink Honey all over.
We need to ditch “anti-aging”: Whether it’s beauty or fashion, there’s an obsession with youth. But if we’re lucky, we’re all going to get old. I think it’s time to realize that anti-aging is an old-fashioned term. There’s a lot of research that shows that our attitudes have so much to do with how we age, so instead of worrying about this wrinkle or that spot, we should all be focused on taking good care of our skin and ourselves, and the industry can help shift that conversation for the future.
What keeps her grounded: Above all, LOVE. Wildland and wild animals. Books. Spending many hours outside both day and night (with no light pollution, stars, and a telescope). Hanging with my friends, cooking and eating, good movies, calling my three younger sisters, and laughing!
Her go-to scent: I don’t have one. I don’t wear perfume, but I moisturize with fresh toasted, amber-colored coconut oil that has a beautiful scent.
Just FYI, this isn’t a sponsored post for any of the products. It’s a Lauren Hutton fan post, but not sponsored. I thought her lip routine was interesting and left the brands in there because it was easier than trying to describe the colors. I also liked Lauren’s scent being her coconut oil. I rarely put on perfume. But I have this one hair styling lotion that smells so good, it’s kind of becoming my scent and I’m okay with that.
Mostly I agree with Lauren’s comments about anti-aging. I’ve bought products that promised to fade my age spots (they didn’t) or minimize my wrinkles. I’m not immune to letting the mirror depress me. But overall, I am embracing my age. Because like Lauren said, I’ve earned this. I did my time, paid my dues – I *get* to be in my 50s. Hopefully I have a couple of decades left in me and sure, I’ll pick a moisturizer that works for skin my age, or a cleanser focused on elasticity rather than acne. But I’m not interested in fighting my age, I want to work with it.
Photo credit: Cover Images and Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
YES Black honey! I just ordered it a month ago. Bummer it disappears quick but its truly a great product.
I bought it because supposedly, its the color that Claire uses in Breakfast Club to do her lipstick trick. 🙂 And of course she looked great.
Black honey is my go-to, too. I bought it on a nostalgic Target run a couple of months ago, but I really do like it – I just wish it had more staying power.
Aging skin is weird. I had an oily complexion well into my 40s and now at 51, I can’t moisturize enough.
I wonder where she gets Pink Honey – it looks like it’s been discontinued.
This. And I love what she said about laughing with her sisters.
Yes this! the anti-aging movement is so passé and rather tacky. I see all those celebrity stuck with immobile pomped faces and and stiff duck lips and nope, that is not a look i’m hoping for when I age. And I love her replies on what keeps her grounded.
I’ve had good results with stri vectin but tbh moisturizing seems to do the most as long as it’s consistent.
Love what she’s saying here!
Seeing so MANY of my friends & loved ones in their 40s/50s getting fillers/botox & BBLs…ALL in an effort to find the fountain of youth…and it has been a bit of a horrorshow for me…because ALL of them have autoimmune issues and there WILL be a cost regarding that in the future with their health…and the BBL aftercare is an EXPENSIVE & PAINFUL $*#tshow…I decided last year to lead by example with my healthy eating & consistent workouts (LOTS of swimming…which is the BEST impactful workout I can do because the bouancy in the water dosen’t trigger my chronic fatigue & vertigo) & disciplined eating…LOTS of meditation & EMBRACING the fact that I’m STILL here…and after the HELL of the last 2 years…THAT IS A BLESSING! So I’m with Lauren❤️
@LaLa11_7, I read your comments from yesterday under MO’s menopause article: I’m wishing all the strength and good days! Hugs. I also got hit by the autoimmunity fairy and commiserate on any brain fog, joint pain and digestion issues that plague you.
@ML ❤️😘🥰🎁🙏 Thank you SO MUCH!…this is WHY I ❤️ CELEBITCHY❣️
She definitely is seeing a dermatologist, which helps, too. However, her social routine is spot on, she emphasizes her social life and living and a positive attitude. You also see that reflected in her face. 🙂
I used to love her makeup line. I was so sad when she decided to discontinue it. It was very minimal and just about slight enhancing and little concealing. She’s definitely aging gracefully. Goals!
Black Honey has been around forever – I’ve been wearing it practically my whole adult life. Getting older isn’t really a goal; it’s just the effect of of a system where time only runs one way. But, I love Lauren’s attitude.
This!! Aging sure beats the alternative. I love the idea and practice of working with it. And Lauren Hutton 💕
Yes, be glad you are aging and still here. Accept it, the last 2-3 years I’ve lost so many dear loved ones.