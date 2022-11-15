Wootton: Prince Harry must complain & explain about his Netflix contract!

I finished watching The Crown Season 5 over the weekend. It was an uneven season, especially given the wealth of verifiable information about the Windsors in the 1990s. There were so many stories which weren’t even touched upon, and some of the characterizations were a bit two-dimensional. Considering the freakout from Buckingham Palace ahead of the season premiere, you would think that this season would have been wall-to-wall criticism of King Charles. It was not – Peter Morgan soft-pedaled a lot, and he force-fed his audience some Charles apologia, especially with the Tampongate phone call, the Jonathan Dimbleby interview and the utter lack of dramatization of Charles’s campaign against Diana.
That being said, what The Crown does so well is simply dramatizing events and letting the audience fill in the rest. The Windsors can’t help but look out of touch, petty, selfish, smug, self-satisfied, inappropriate, warped, ignorant, immoral and vindictive… because that’s who they really are. Anyway, Dan Wootton had to throw his hat in the ring as the latest commentator freaking out about The Crown. Wootton’s commentary added something extra special: a demand that Prince Harry MUST cancel his Netflix contract.
After weeks of non-stop hype and worrying leaks about what to expect from its ‘storylines’, I knew The Crown was going to be bad. But I had no idea it would be this bad. As you’ll know if you binged the royal drama at the weekend like me, the fifth series is an all-out assault on the credibility, reputation, heart and soul of our beloved recently departed Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip, the new monarch King Charles and his late ex-wife Princess Diana.
While all four, like most human beings, had their failings, Peter Morgan has set out on an all-out character assassination in his re-telling of the Windsor’s trials and tribulations during the troubled 1990s era, including the family’s annus horribilis.
I’d certainly hate to think that this dark turn in the highly influential hit show’s presentation of our Royal Family has anything to do with the streaming service signing Prince Harry as its most famous staff member, adorned with a £77 million deal.
The downright malicious presentation of the late Queen as cold, unloving and cruel is in stark contrast to the compassionate and pragmatic leader described by those who worked closely with her at the time. It rankles me that Hollywood is prepared to damage the memory of our greatest ever monarch so soon after her devastating passing, not to mention the portrayal of her devoted husband Philip as an uncaring philanderer.
So surely their own grandson – well known for his various public brawls with media organisations who sully the reputation of his loved ones – must be catatonic with rage? Especially in regards to the tawdry and factually inaccurate treatment of Diana, who is wrongly portrayed as a bad mum on a solo mission to bring down the monarchy.
If The Crown was produced by any other media organisation, Harry would be firing out Archewell press statements, alerting his trigger-happy lawyers at Schillings, and giving heartrending interviews with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King about how the horrible media is out to destroy his life. Given he’s on the payroll, what do we have instead? A telling and deeply uncomfortable silence.
It’s weird that Prince Harry is simply never complaining and never explaining about The Crown and suddenly that’s what he’s NOT supposed to do? Why aren’t the Windsors more like Harry, who has brushed off The Crown like water off a duck’s ass? Yet more evidence that “never complain, never explain” is only selectively used. Wootton then writes “the letter Harry should send to Netflix” wherein Harry complains that The Crown is “now causing damage to my family and the monarchy itself” and that Netflix should “agree not to broadcast my reality series before the coronation of my father King Charles. He is grieving his mother and deserves this time to start his reign without additional stress.” LOL.
It’s actually hilarious that the Windsors and their sycophantic press machine want to exploit their “grief over the Queen’s passing” when it comes to Netflix, but when Harry simply wanted to bring his wife to Balmoral so that they could be together while HE grieved the loss of his beloved grandmother, the Palace went apesh-t and Charles personally called Harry to tell him that Meghan was unwelcome and not part of the family. Charles made it abundantly clear during QEII’s funeral week that the Sussexes were not part of the Windsors’ future or part of the family. Don’t get mad when Harry behaves accordingly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Netflix/The Crown.
So far…I’m halfway through…and I am WHOLLY unimpressed regarding the way Princess Diana is portayed…☹️
I’m hoping the NEXT five episodes do a 180.
I stopped watching at episode 5, I don’t know if I will go back to it or not. After seeing the documentary on hbo which just used actual headlines that were being used at the time The Crown fell far short of what actually happened and just how evil the campaign to smear and dehumanize Princess Diana was. She was only 36 at the time of her death, Charles was 32 when he married her for god sake, she never stood a chance. As for Dan, he is just a bitter and broke fragile male with an overinflated sense of self because no one cares what his tainted opinions are. The project the Sussex’s are doing have nothing to do with The Crown, and the Crown series was always going to continue it doesn’t matter if the Sussex’s have a contract with them or not it changes nothing as far as the Crown series goes. Someday I hope we get a series based solely on Princess Diana’s viewpoint because what they did to her is unforgivable.
Danny boy, there is nothing to complain or explain about the latest season of The Crown.
Honestly it was a disappointing season. There was so much potential given the years it was covering, but apart from the Sidney Johnson episode I found it all boring (a crime, again, given all the juicy things that actually happened). And yes, total apologia for Charles — and it wasn’t counterbalanced at all by more focus on Diana’s charitable work. You only see her as depressed and lonely, but never the work that gave her joy. I hope the final sixth season is a better one!
Dan Wootton is a pillock. I just found out that we don’t have Netflix any more, so I have not seen The Crown. Wootton bangs on about the series harming the beloved monarchy, The memory of QE2, Charlie Chuckles… What he needs to remember is that most people really don’t give a stuff about the British Royal family. Sure they will watch it and probably make disparaging remarks about the characters, and then they’ll move on to something else. I’m thinking the biggest audience for The Crown is in America. Americans do not hold the British royal family in high esteem; this royal family is not part of your history or culture. There are also manBritish people who cannot stand the Windsors and/or The monarchy its self. . Same thing for Canada. Here in Australia, we still have some relics w\\ho would gravel at the feet and think the Windsors are the best thing since sliced bread, but mostly, we’re a pretty irreverent lot.
Dan Wootton always gets his knickers in a k’not about the slightest little criticism of the royal family, and is a master at spinning an out rage where there is none. As I said, most people who watch the Crown are<not watching it in terms of a documentary. They know it’s fiction, based on real events. But that’s as far as it goes. When the next blockbuster comes that will be immersed in that. in short, nobody cares as much as Wootton cares.
Why was there so little of Harry? William became a character with lines, but not Harry. He was still very young in that season but so was William. What is the age at which it’s okay for the show to speculate on their relationship with Diana?
I have no problem with the lack of Harry: he’s a good 3 (!) years younger than William. He should be less in the spotlight
I think its because reportedly, Diana leaned on William a lot emotionally during the separation/divorce.
I also think it shows how the Crown was sort of starting to take over William.
Kate has been cast so presumably they’ll be at least one episode focusing on her and William so it’s a good idea, story wise, to feature him over Harry.
I’d also say that it’s because it’s about The Crown and William is the heir. It makes sense that his story/voice will be the one to come in.
God, all this bowing and scraping to the RF in general, and to QEII’s ghost in particular, is f–king nauseating. Is Wootton gunning to be appointed Charles’ Groom of the Stool?
Those gossipers and the gutter press simply refuse to accept Harry has moved on and they are in his rear view mirror. Obviously Harry is like all of us re this series, it is what it is. He made his point clearly in his conversation with James Corden. At this point, I do believe they are just desperate for clicks with their nonsense. If there was ever a time when the most important members of his family is recognized, it is now. They can not go a day with using the Sussexes name to try to rope them into their drama. Thank goodness most civilized folks view the gutter press brigade in the UK for what it is, gutter nonsense.
Gosh, what has Peggington done to warrant this latest DW freak out? Just to set the record a bit straighter: Left Bank Pictures, Peter Morgan, most actors and crew, and the location in which The Crown is filmed? British. Yes, Sony is involved and (worldwide) Netflix streams it, but like Brexit and the economy, be careful what you wish for.
Peggington is trending bc of the World Cup, this might be covered here later but check #notmyprince …
It was the worst, most galling, thing he ever watched…so much that he couldn’t tear himself away for an entire weekend. 🙄
Right @Ennu. And then regurgitate what he’d seen mixed with a great deal of bile for the masses. That.
This season The Crown was actually a disappointment to me. I actually found it to be a love letter to Charles (he’s so brilliant, he’s so modern) and quite a slap to the queen making her this out of touch, dull unintelligent woman. I feel like the woman in The Crown are written very 1 dimensionally.
If he really wants “worst” he should watch John Oliver’s piece on the monarchy.
That was AMAZING.
So good. Only wished it was a full hour long😂
oh FFS Dan Wootton. The Crown was SO easy on Charles. SO easy on him.
I still have one episode left to go (stupid soccer all weekend lol) but so far I’ve been surprised with how easy the Crown actually is on him. I think it actually does a good job showcasing what we always say here about Charles – that he was a fairly good Prince of Wales but a garbage person. I think that was the point of highlighting the Prince’s Trust in the one episode. I don’t think it was about trying to soften Charles or improve his image, just to present the idea that people are complicated and because Charles did this one good thing it actually does not negate what he did to his wife. But even his relationship with Diana is softened a great deal in this season IMO.
So I do wish the show showed more of the power struggles and the dynamic between Charles and Diana. It really doesn’t give a lot of context for Diana’s interview or even the divorce, its just “Diana is miserable because of Camilla.” And yes that was a huge part but there were other factors at play. But I guess that the show is called The Crown, not Charles v. Diana, so there’s only so much it can do in 10 episodes.
something I do think the crown does a good job of doing is showing how toxic the institution is for all involved in it – from the Queen herself on down. There is nothing healthy about it. You can see how the institution via the Queen starts to manipulate William and change his opinion on his mother (something I think we see even more today.) You can see how impacted Anne when she snaps at her mother about how “you don’t get all of me” or whatever. And we certainly see it in Margaret, who is less of a hot mess this season but that somehow makes her more tragic. She’s just resigned to her fate and her role.
So overall I think its a really good season and is very well done.
Also, i don’t think the show ever really made the Queen look good. I guess in the first season it made her seem sympathetic, but she always seemed isolated, overly reserved, etc.
I absolutely hate this season because they don’t give context do Diana’s actions. We ended season 4 with Charles shouting at diana because he was so jealous of her popularity (after she went to New york remember). In that context this season makes absolutely no sense. Diana did an interview because she wants to being the house of windsor down? But Charles doing an interview in where he admits to cheating is somehow the sign of a good future monarch that can weather any storm? Peter morgan is doing the same pretzel twisting royal reporters do and it makes no sense.
Yeah that was my big issue with it, in that I felt there was this big gap between the end of last season and this season in terms of Charles and Diana’s relationship. Like we hear from Margaret that Diana wants to use an atomic bomb on the monarchy but its never really explained why. And I did not like the portrayal of Diana, I felt it made her too….weak, it just feeds into the narrative that she was this emotional time bomb that the palace couldn’t contain or something.
I had the same reaction to the Dimbleby interview and how it was treated but what I think is interesting about it is that that’s kind of how people view it now, right? Most people don’t even remember that Charles gave an interview before Diana did. They remember the revenge dress but not necessarily what was happening that particular night. The Panorama interview is what people remember.
Like I said I know there’s only 10 episodes so there’s only so much they can fit in. But I wish there had been more context to WHY diana felt the way she did. It really left out this large chunk of material IMO.
I remember the dimbleby interview as having huge ramifications and forcing the Parker Bowles divorce. Camilla was single no longer safe married friend. Charles was visited by Camilla s father who complained to Charles for outing the affair and asked what his plans were now regarding Camilla. The dimbleby book included Charles complaints about his parents and Charles siblings complained. I think the royal family perhaps want Charles interview airbrushed out.
Becks1, they do show the Dimbledy interview basically ending Camilla’s marriage. It’s a bit subtle but it’s there. Not that she seems to care THAT much about her marriage in the first place. I think she did care about the children but less so her husband. That was my take.
@AnneL right – it seemed to have consequences for Camilla, but not so much for Charles. Although Philip did seem to put him in his place.
I do think it showed the hypocrisy. Charles screaming “what is she doing” during Diana’s interview while Diana was just literally living her best life during Charles’ interview.
I don’t understand the press’ desire for Harry to defend the Royal Family against the Crown when the family didn’t come to his defense when the press was attacking him and his wife.
Its because the Rota Rats believe that despite moving to a new country together, having two kids, starting a business together, Meghan is just a “fling” and her feelings and position don’t matter. She is not his “real” family. And of course, racism.
Not only didn’t come to H&M’s defense but they continued working with all the RR but PH is supposed to not work with Netflix where, at least, he gets paid.
After all the drama and anticipation it felt like an anti climax for me. Not enough Diana and shouldn’t they have properly introduced Fergie?The 90s had so much to show It was my least enjoyable season.
Rotten’s unhinged screeds are wildly entertaining! So much to enjoy — Peter Morgan and Netflix are not “Hollywood,” Dan. Harry is not on the “payroll.” Brawling with media in defense of “his loved ones” = Himself, his mother, his wife, definitively NOT CIII, Camilla, Bulliam or KKKHate. Giving poignant interviews to Oprah or Gayle to complain about NETFLIX??!! AYFKM??!! Anyway, as always, I’m grateful to Kaiser for reading and writing about this swill so we don’t have to.
You know what? I don’t know if it was even possible to add it but i kind off hope that harry delves into the whole balmoral drama after the queen passed. Likely not because the book was probably already finished at that point but i want to know what really happened there.
Did Dan and I watch the same show? We’re just done with the Tampongate episode, and you can see TQ’s love for her sister (“Let’s never do that again”) and the way that, despite it, it’s the institution that always has the stronger pull; Charles comes off well (The Prince’s Trust), and Anne is, as she’s been right along, a breath of fresh air. Morgan does an incredible job of balancing the human and inhumane and leaving viewers to draw their own conclusions.
Charles self pity and pompous behavior is still reflected though imo.
Charles definitely does not come off well IMO but it could have been so much worse for him, so for that alone he should be thankful.
I think the fifteen minutes Wooten had to keep harping on The Crown has ended. This was his last gasp column of outrage. Notice the palace has stopped wheeling out the old dames and crusties to whine and beg for a fictional disclaimer? I think they are all breathing a sigh of relief. The big story this week should be the egg tosser, but Wooten will conveniently ignore that, unless he can prove that Archie’s Chick-Inn was involved in supplying the tossed eggs.
It is not a flattering portrait of William whose character goes downhill when he starts meeting grandmother at tea time. He helps her with tv then he and grandmother sit in judgment about Diana. Diana is written as mopey but her strong spirit and her being proactive with charities are left out and so are her friends like monckton .
“Catatonic with rage” is certainly how I’d describe ONE of the “grandsons” so sounds like this reporter is being fed his lines again..
But sure. Let’s go full conspiracy nut and allude that 1 person got a years early preview on the plans for season 5, and so specifically signed a massive contract with the world’s largest streaming service on the condition they’d say mean things about his Grammy Grams.
At some point, even the rabid fan base is going to get bored of things always being at an 11 and they’ll have to start giving them a new couple with scandals to focus on…
Jabba is drooling at the money Netflix is paying the Sussexes, don’t the BM get it, they have no influence over what the Sussexes do.
All that tampon did at the funeral to embarrass them, showed him to be, the small, bitter and jealous person he is, fighting with an ink well.
Why should Harry make tampon’s life easier, he did not make Harry’ or Diana’s life easy, it’s not Harry fault that Betty didn’t trust an over 70 yr old man baby to do the job.
I didn’t enjoy this season. It was annoying that went SO easy on Charles. Left a shit ton out. And it felt like Diana was barely present in her own story.
I genuinely don’t know what these people are on about. Charles should be thanking Peter Morgan for going so easy on him when he honestly could have ripped him a new one. But I guess anything less than obsequious ass kissing is seen as an attack.
That’s always their problem, they overreact to every situation and end up shining more of a light of miniscule things because they can have zero criticism. They did it with the Oprah interview, they do it each week with the podcast, they did it for months with the Crown, and they will do it with Spare. Some throwaway line they will blow up about causing people to dig deep into the story and expose something far worse. They can’t help themselves.
“Harry must explain… to me… Or I’ll sthamp my feet thoo hard” thayth wittle Danny boy.
Sorry Dan but just like Meghan is STILL not into Piers Moran, Harry’s just not that into YOU.
Is Wootton still a thing? It’s like he keeps showing just after the nick of time.
Sounds like Wooton watched a different series than the one everyone else saw. Wooton apparently got the “mean” version we all were waiting for. He should tell us where to find it.
Diana had het friends as her support system but where were they in the crown script. Diana would talk to monckton about me wonderful khan not William as depicted in the crown. Missing is the Diana that took her sons to amusement parks with their friends and taking them to McDonald’s and introducing them yo charity work. I wonder if the crown writers will show Charles neglecting harry and protecting William or using his sons to promote Diana. The implication of Diana being a bad mother and william getting judgmental is annoying imo. It will not be fair if Charles is shown as great dad and his flaws as a father are not shown in season 6.
Using sons to promote Camilla
Hopefully H, in his upcoming memoir, won’t spare his father and we’ll see the starkly different parenting styles of C&D.
It’s just funny that DW is writing this as if Harry would ever listen to a word this man has to say.
I haven’t finished the current season but from what I’ve read it’s really not that bad for Charles. Some say it was way worse to Diana than Charles. FWIW my mother watched the first ep with me and she really didn’t like Charles in it so we’ll see as we make our way through the show.
What I love most about his tirade is he apparently gave The Crown and Netflix viewing numbers. Good job Dan. What a way to buck against the system! Hate watching is still ratings gold.
yah Harry should cancel his Netflix subscription in protest too. riiight. that’ll show them.
The Queen has always come across as cold on the show, particularly after the first two seasons. The way she couldn’t muster any emotions after Aberfan, how she yelled at Charles for speaking in Welsh at his ceremony (and apparently showing some sympathy to the cause for Welsh independence?) and told him no one wanted to hear his voice, etc. I agree she’s a bit worse this season but she’s not wholly unsympathetic. She’s just utterly obtuse.
Anyway, Wooton has nothing to complain about with Season 5. They go easier on Charles than they should and a little harder on Diana, IMO. Charles does sometimes come across badly but he has more good moments that he should, on balance. I’m impressed with Debicki’s performance but not thrilled with how they show Diana much of the time. I have one more episode left so we’ll see. Charles does go from decent-to-utter-prick in one moment in Episode 9.
The man needs to Netflix and Chill.