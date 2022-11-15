Love is Blind’s Zanab Jaffrey says Cole Barnett body shamed her repeatedly

The drama on Love is Blind is usually around relationships, emotional connections, and occasionally there’s a vague conflict over physical attraction or lack thereof. Last season, Shake was really gross about trying to figure out the women’s sizes in the pods and was rude about Deepti, but whatever comments he made were supposedly offscreen to third parties and not to her directly. So I think this conversation might be a first for the series. At the reunion, Zanab Jaffrey says that her former fiancé, Cole Barnett, body shamed her repeatedly in cut scenes throughout the show. When she dumped him at the altar, Zanab told Cole he’d destroyed her self-confidence. And at the reunion she shared specifics.
Zanab Jaffrey of Love Is Blind is letting fans know what happened when cameras weren’t rolling.
After leaving Cole Barnett at the altar on the season 3 “Wedding Day” finale episode, Zanab Jaffrey said Wednesday on the Netflix show’s reunion that body shaming played a part in her decision and it was her ex’s “saving grace” that those scenes were cut from the show.
“Because so much of that stuff, the pushing food away from me, asking if I’m going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used [in the show],” Jaffrey, 32, explained. “And that’s great because it really did protect you and you are now denying it, and now calling me a liar in front of all these people.”
She went on to accuse him of “trying to control what I ate and changing my eating habits,” which Barnett, 27, called “hilarious,” claiming: “I never once cared about what you ate.”
“I stopped eating,” Jaffrey continued. “I was eating a banana and a teaspoon of peanut butter just so I wouldn’t pass out on the long days we were filming.”
Jaffrey also recalled an unaired incident in which she grabbed two Cuties clementines, during which Barnett discouraged her from snacking.
“He looked at me and he goes, ‘Are you gonna eat both of those?'” she recounted. “And I said, ‘Well, yeah. That’s a serving.’ And he goes, ‘Well, we’re going out to eat later. Maybe you should save your appetite.'”
As Barnett continued to dig in his heels, Jaffrey rebutted: “This is all working out so wonderfully in your favor because they did not use it.”
Barnett later offered Jaffrey and their costars an apology as married co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey closed out the reunion.
“Zay, I came here. I fell in love with you. I really did wanna get married to you, and I’m sorry for hurting you on the way and everyone else who I’ve hurt,” Barnett said. “I’m sorry I’m working on it.”
Jaffrey previously said “I don’t” to Barnett during what would have been their wedding ceremony, telling him he “single-handedly shattered my self-confidence.” She’s since opened up to PEOPLE about the decision to call it off.
“I did not stand up there and say no to the Cole that everyone got to see,” Jaffrey explained. “There was a lot more. I stand by everything I said.”
I’ve never had a boyfriend that tried to monitor my food intake, but my friends have told me about those guys and they absolutely suck. Pushing food away from her, trying to get her to order a salad — all that stuff is awful. Making comments about her face is especially cruel. Even if Cole wasn’t doing it with the intention of hurting her and he was just thoughtless, think before you speak. Thoughtless little comments like that can be so insidious. Did production cut a bunch of that stuff to protect him? Including it would certainly counteract their supposed goals of making the show more welcoming and body diverse, especially after Vanessa Lachey stepped in it and Danielle Ruhl checked her. If memory serves, only thing they really left in were Cole’s comments after the pool party rating Zanab a 9 and someone else a 10. Which is sh-tty and also very immature.
Production did include the footage from the unaired clementine story at the end of the reunion and I actually don’t think Cole said anything wrong in that particular instance. They’re eating fruit together and he’s talking about their plans to have a big dinner later when Zanab goes for the clementines. She volunteers that she’d only eaten a banana that day and he says something like “Why would you do that? I offered you a poke bowl.” Production definitely could be protecting him and their show, but the clementine story seemed different than Zanab’s memory of it.
I watched this show while some of the things that were said were immature at times he never came across the way she describes. At one point he asked her if she even likes him because of the way she kept trying to change him and his ways. She asked him to rate her and the others. He never brought that up.
Anyway they were a very unlikely match one has deep issues to work through the other has some growing up to do.
@Donna, That’s how I saw it too. He’s a jerk and she’s mean and I’ll always believe her intention became to humiliate him at the altar.
The cuties comment is innocent if it’s a one off. If he didn’t start by saying she wasn’t his body type. If he didn’t emphatically reiterate her body wasn’t what he wanted. But since he did all those things, it just felt like another time he was focused on what she was eating.
My sister and I have been MIND BLOWN at this “justification for Cole” tour that the internet is on- we feel like we watched a different show! Also Matt is terrifying for real for real.
I agree with you. Some people are doing complicated gymnastics trying to justify his behaviour. The rest of the women backed Zey, even Brennon had had enough of Cole. He is a gaslighter who hides behind his boyish looks. They were a terrible match.
Matt, on the other hand, has serious anger issues and I was surprised Colleen went ahead and married him. I wouldnt be surprised if by the time they move in together things change for her.
Can we please talk about Matt- I think it’s so irresponsible of the show to let that marriage go ahead. It’s like an experiment in coherence control and domestic abuse- let’s let her marry him and see what happens. It’s awful. I am so worried for Colleen.
Yes, Matt is pretty terrifying and Colleen looked positively terrified during the reunion episode. I hope that I’m wrong but that was the vibe I got. Also, his “hurt by my ex” story adds up the way abuser’s stories always do… his wife cheated on him, got pregnant and then never spoke to him again… that sounds awful on one hand but also like someone looking to escape in a big way.
As for Cole and Zeneb, I said in his first scene on the show that he was clearly a spoiled man-child whose parents told him everything about him was perfect and he never had to take any accountability. Unfortunately, he lived up to that. Poor Zeneb seems like she’s experienced some really rough trauma. Meeting Cole didn’t help with that. I hope Cole experiences some growth and Zeneb some healing in their next chapter. They both need a healthy dose of self awareness.
Hard agree.
i did watch the show, and zanab already had a lot of issues even before cole. he was childish but never mean. they just weren’t a good match.
The other women backed her up – even Brennon. They said he disrespected her all the time and a lot of things weren’t shown so I believe her.
Also, he is the dude who will always gaslight you when you tell him something he’s done that’s bothered you. He kept asking her is she was crazy, serious, he called her HILARIOUS, and, in the tapes, he asks her if she is BIPOLAR. So yeah, I belive Zay cause if Cole came across so badly with so much editing then imagine what was kept in the editing room.
It’s the ultimate form of control. I dated one of these guys in my twenties. He tried to dictate what I ate, who I spent time with, it was all about control. Women need to get out at the first sign of this behavior because it gets worse.
Yeah, comments like those are not “thoughtless” – they’re controlling and patronizing. If he “thoughtlessly” blurted them out loud instead of being more subtle, that just means he’s a dumb entitled oaf on top of it.
wow she’s stunning and he looks like every guy waiting for a sandwich at Wawa. what a world!
LOL thank you! I don’t even watch this show but I scrolled down to the pictures and was like “him?”
I’ve never seen the show but on the topic of boyfriends I can categorically say I would never have dated someone who had issues with my weight or food. I was always chubby growing up and told as much. By my family (close and extended) as well as at school. It was horrible. I’m 38 and it took until THIS year to feel good about myself. I told my mother about a year ago that I never ever want her commenting on my weight again and she should examine why she’s so obsessed with other women’s weight. Then I lost a bunch of weight due to gallstones and just before and after the surgery I was as slim as I’ve ever been. She faux concerned her way through those weeks. This weekend she asked if I’d gained weight since then. I said “Probably, I don’t check anymore. I lost weight by eating baby food for weeks on end. You want me to go back?” And for the first time I didn’t care about any of it. Only took 30 years.
But one time a guy I was talking to said “Do you work out? You don’t look like it.” – “What do you mean?” – “Well, you’re a bit …” accompanied by a “fat” gesture, I told him to shut up, got up and left. I’m NOT choosing to have that in my life.
So whatever happened here, whether he really was controlling or small remarks had a big impact on her, she’s young and on tv. I’m sure it must be hard.
Should I watch this, btw?
Years ago, I was at a college friend’s wedding and got a chance to reunite with friends I hadn’t seen in a few years. One of them just had a baby and her husband was monitoring what she ate. It was infuriating and shocking, and I get mad thinking about it. He wasn’t even discreet. The entire table knew he needed her to lose weight. This is abuse plain and simple and I was relieved she eventually left him.
My husband and I were split on this too.
From the get-go with Cole saying something about dating girls that are named Lily, being openly flirty with Colleen, rating Zanab a 9/10, ect. That he was immature and it wouldn’t work. Almost like a toddler, he would just talk nonstop and never took things seriously.
I could see how he could slip into hyper mode and just say anything without even realizing the impact. Was the cuties clip as damming as Zanab made it out to be? No, but it just seemed like a bad example.
Batiste was way worse because he always tried to justify and double down on the awful things he kept saying to Nancy.
And yes Matt was out of his damn mind lol
I’m on Reddit and I watch this show. Cole is an insensitive, immature, annoying puppy. But he’s not malicious or vindictive. Zanab has major issues, is definitely calculating, manipulative and peak passive aggressive. And the way she’s been acting on social media is really disturbing. Please don’t give her any more exposure. She’s deliberately and relentlessly trying to destroy this poor boy’s life and she seems to have a problem with honesty.
Hi Sue E Generis
Can you give an example of Zanab being manipulative or passive aggressive?
To me, on the show Zanab seemed to be telling Cole directly about what was bothering her.
Also, I haven’t seen Zanab on social media, what is disturbing about her behavior?
Too long to post but if you go to Reddit there’s tons of links to her actual posts. She’s been attacking not just Cole, but ‘the internet’ and she won’t shut up. She just keeps going. No personal accountability either. According to her, both Cole and the entire internet (no exaggeration) are all deluded and wrong and horrible and only she is the perfect, poor, put upon victim. It’s quite over the top.
Zanab’s version of events is very specific.
What Zanab says lines up with the on screen proclimation that Cole made that the thinner woman (Colleen) is his type and not Zanab. Many other costars also claim to have witnessed Cole body shame Zanab.
The evidence here in Cole’s favour is that 1) most of his alleged body shaming is not on camera, 2) he claims to have offered her a poke bowl, and 3) he says he didn’t body shame Zanab.
The lack of footage isn’t really convincing, because we all know reality tv is edited for a narrative that doesn’t necessarily line up with the on screen person’s direct experience of the events being filmed.
I’m more swayed by the body shaming footage that was shown in their arguments about Cole’s “type”, but to be fair, even that may have been manipulated by editing.
a poke bowl may be more than a banana, but I am doubtful that it is enough calories and nutrients for an adult to make it to dinner. Women need and deserve literally thousands of calories per day, throughout the day.
Also, Zanab did grieve for her parents during the show, but I don’t think that is relevant to the body shaming question.
So it seems to me that we are down to Zanab’s word, and witnesses that support Zanab vs Cole’s word.
If all those people saw Cole shame Zanab, that convinces me that Cole shamed Zanab.
Does my reasoning make sense to anybody?
Yep.
This is why I don’t watch “reality” shows. C’mon, people! This is fishy as hell. It sounds suspiciously scripted. She now claims he body shamed her repeatedly through out the season but she was gonna marry him. Until, that is, the season finale when she left him at the altar. Reality shows are not real!
Good point. Reality tv isn’t real.
But people do love and stay with partners who abuse them for all kinds of reasons. So I don’t think the fact that Zanab stayed negates her claim.
I’m very curious about the “after the bachelor party” thing Zanab brought up. Not one of the guys remembered anything about it, or about Cole going off to do something on his own after the party with the guys. Cole is the kind of dumb who, if he did go out on his own, would probably admit it and then try to justify it. I think he is definitely not husband material right now, but I really do wonder if he went out and got a girl’s number the night before the weddings. He looked blown away by the accusation and I don’t think he’s smart enough to lie/act as convincingly as he did on the reunion. Thoughts?