Donald Trump, degenerate predator & insurrectionist, is running for president again

Last night, the media called several House races one week after the midterm election. It’s official: the Republicans took back the House, but only by a slender margin of maybe two or three seats. There will probably be a minor fight over House leadership, with Kevin McCarthy being made to pledge fealty to Donald Trump and the Insurrection Caucus. That was the backdrop for Donald Trump’s big announcement last night: he is now formally running for president again. He announced his candidacy in a meandering, slurred speech full of Adderall sniffing, insanity and lies.
The coverage of Bigly’s big announcement is probably not what Trump was looking for. NPR’s headline: “Donald Trump, who tried to overturn Biden’s legitimate election, launches 2024 bid.” NBC News headline: “Trump, whose lies about the 2020 election inspired an insurrection, announces third White House bid.” National Review: “No.” I actually glanced through National Review’s editorial and their big complaint about Trump is that he was so chaotic and unserious, not the fact that he’s a liar, a deviant sexual predator and he degraded the highest public office in the land to incite an armed insurrection against members of Congress and his own vice president.
Meanwhile, the DOJ/FBI investigation into Trump’s theft of highly classified documents is still on-going and AG Merrick Garland is incredibly methodical, so who knows when we’ll hear anything. There are also a multitude of financial crimes for which Trump (and Trump Org) must answer. And yes, there’s the insurrection too. I genuinely hope that Trump is criminally charged with something, anything involving January 6th.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Washington, DC – United States President Donald J. Trump passes graffiti as he walks from the White House to pose with a bible outside St. John’s Episcopal Church after delivering remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC. Trump addressed the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
United States President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC before his departure to Maine on June 5, 2020. Trump is going to participate in a roundtable on supporting commercial fishermen and tour Puritan Medical Products in Guilford.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 5 JUNE 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – U.S. President Donald Trump exits Air Force One and enters the Presidential Motorcade at Joint Base Andrews on September 25, 2020 in Maryland.-Trump is expected to attend a roundtable with supporters at the Trump International Hotel before flying to Newport News, Virginia before returning to the White House later tonight. Credit: Alex Edelman / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters are gathering to protest as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 6 JANUARY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters are gathering to protest as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 6 JANUARY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters are gathering to protest as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 6 JANUARY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Prince George’s County, MD – President Donald J. Trump greets attendees at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2021. After his farewell address, Trump traveled with his family to Palm Beach, Florida.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Prince George’s County, MD – President Donald J. Trump greets attendees at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2021. After his farewell address, Trump traveled with his family to Palm Beach, Florida.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Husband and I were arguing last night about whether he will ever be indicted for anything. I lean towards no. The worst that could possible happen to him if he were convicted of anything is house confinement. My biggest hope is that he loses, Bigly
I do believe DOJ is working toward indicting him, possibly on multiple counts. I get why people are impatient for this to happen. But indicting him for even one crime will be incredibly complicated with a conviction far from assured. They need to have everything in order with no loose ends in order to convict him and not be overturned in the courts. Even then, SCOTUS might throw it out.
Impatient? I blew right past impatient about 5.5 years ago. I personally cannot believe he’s been charged with nothing, and if what I read is true, no one is going to charge him with anything while he’s on the campaign trail. It could be seen as influencing the votes. Plus, once he gets his ass in that chair in the Oval Office he will start a civil war to keep it.
I don’t know what you’re reading, Lady D, but nothing about running for president protects Trump from indictment. I want him indicted too, but I also want a rock solid conviction. Just indicting him won’t cut it with me, and I know DOJ doesn’t indict just for kicks. They would only not indict a few weeks before the election which, as of now, is two whole years away.
The DOJ IS working on this. It’s not uncommon for really important cases to take a lot of time.
Unfortunately, the media missed the real Trump story yesterday. Weisselberg testified in court that Trump green lit all of the tax evasion at his companies. I think NY will prosecute him.
@Tacky – Yes, that’s a huge story that barely got a mention. Both the liberal and right wing media are more concerned with ratings and upping the entertainment factor than responsible journalism. The media is the reason that Trump was elected in 2016 and they do not seem interested in correcting course now.
seriously, that was HUGE (or YUUUUGE) news!
Wow, I didn’t hear that! That’s amazing!!!!
I’m pessimistic about this as well. I feel like something would’ve happened by now if they had concrete evidence. Hopefully we’ll all be surprised one day, but I’m not holding my breath for this man to land behind bars.
No complaints here – I look forward to watching him try to take down DeSantis (and vice versa).
It’s all fun and games until we end up with one of these fascists in the Oval Office (again.) I would personally prefer to never hear from him again and can only pray that this will accelerate the implosion of this latest incarnation of the GOP…
Hopefully they will end up with a different GOP candidate and DT will follow his ego and branch out independent. That way neither will have a good chance.
I would prefer the Republican Party reform themselves and find their soul, but that doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon, so I’m all for their most extreme elements destroying themselves so a better party can hopefully rise from the ashes.
I honestly think someone like Glenn Youngkin could be the beneficiary of the Trump-DeSantis feud if they take each other out. And that thought scares me because Youngkin is probably the best at hiding his fascist tendencies. People say DeSantis is this better version of Trump. He is smarter and has greater intellectual capabilities, yes, but he is just as much of a petty, thin-skinned buffoon who can’t take criticism at all. Youngkin, however, cosplays normal so well that he could be the dark horse here.
Quite frankly, they aren’t any good GOP options and not sure we will ever see that again in the party.
Remember that scene that was in all the trailers for Godzilla versus Kong?
“Let them fight.”
DeSantis couldn’t hold his own in a debate with Charlie Crist, Trump will annihilate him.
Trump has said on numerous occasions that he has enough dirt on DeSantis to take him down — the battle will be legendary, they both have enough dirt on each other to warrant hosing down with ethyl alcohol. I imagine a solid group of former GOP Trump-Humpers will go with another candidate and Trump will take his toys and go independent. That’s the only thing he can do to keep hold of his base. Add to that his mounting legal and indictment issues, I think he’ll flame out.
DeSantis getting bested by Andrew Gillum, his 2018 opponent, in their debates will always have a place in my heart. The Republican establishment may be backing him, but I also read he has accumulated a lot of enemies within the party as well with his hubris and vindictive personality. And besides Trump, DeSantis will have a huge target on his back when it comes to the primaries. His rivals are all aware of his inability to think on his feet and handle tense situations like debates. Even long shots like Ted Cruz, Glenn Youngkin, and Rick Scott — who really, really hates him — will aim to make him look as weak as possible on the debate stage.
he and deathsentence slinging insults at each other will for sure be entertaining, but we need to take both of these fascist jrs. seriously.
regarding the announcement, even his former sycophants are saying how “low energy” it was. apparently, a bunch of people tried to leave and security prevented them from leaving the room (because of “how it would look if the room were emptying out”)! WTF kind of false imprisonment BS is that?!
From a German perspective: Putin just had a happy moment in his pants. I don’t have the emotional or intellectual capacity for this. I just can’t.
Also, we don’t want to remember Angela Merkel. She and her politics are partly responsible for the utter sh*tshow that is going to be this winter. We’re a rich country but millions of people are legitimately afraid of what their gas and food bills will look like. F*ck everyone who doesn’t think “class warfare” is the way to go.
Irish here and I don’t have the mental or emotional capacity for this either, the world is going to hell in a handcart and people are going to freeze and starve to death this winter. A report came out here recently that noted that a third level education and a full time job no longer protect people from living in poverty. I cannot take another round of this moron ranting and the media giving him legitimacy by reporting his every bowel movement as if he is worthy of paying attention too.
Canadian here. I can’t with this POS, if something does not come of ANY of the horrid things he’s done, I just.. ugh. Cant even think of it.
The world is so depressing right now
I am self employed so am very concerned about my own future employment opportunities – am currently out of work and looking but its bleak out there. Am even looking at perm jobs but the salaries are so bad, they have actually gone down in the last several years as companies protect their profits over staff.
With what happened yesterday I literally felt like the world was going to end – cool heads have prevailed with what happened in Poland but the Orange Menace is determined to do his part of make WW3 happen.
What a night it was last night which was topped off by Ticketmaster p!ssing off the Swifties.
I’m usually a pretty emotionally stable (he even ruined that word) person. I don’t dwell on things, I can leave my personal life at the door when I come into the office, I can leave the office … in the office. But that means that colleagues have apparently been under the impression that I just don’t HAVE emotions? I’ve realized I’ve been their emotional garbage can these past few years and this week was the first time I truly understood what that meant. I can’t do this anymore. I know people are afraid and just stressed AF but everyone needs to get their shit together and not cry at work all the damn time. This isn’t directed at anyone here. I just wanted to emphasize that even people who have not been struggling with existential fears and mental health issues are hitting a wall.
It’s a LOT right now. THIS is going to be the same shit but a different year. And we’re all on our last leg energy-wise. Sending hugs to everyone. What a time.
Remember when the WTO, IMF, and the World Bank assured us global markets were going to make us all rich? All they did was create a billionaire class while the rest of us got poorer.
I always appreciate reading posts from people from other countries. It is really troubling knowing that so many are struggling.
I think tRump has no choice, he has to do what Putin tells him. My guess is that he will have to run 3rd party though. And I hope that the media stop broadcasting his every random thought.
You’re all welcome to come to my country (Trinidad & Tobago) during the winter months. Temps are around 19-22 C at night.
Will there be rum?? 😉
I’m also afraid of what my gas and food prices are going to be. I’ll vote for who can keep my family fed and a roof over our heads.
It’s so much more complex than who is president, They’re not kings, in spite of what Trump my style himself as.
The election was rigged but I Trash Heap Trump will run for office again. He’s such a loser.
Hello, woodchuck-chuckers. It’s…Groundhog Day!
No paper except some Klan-related ones endorsed him last time either. And yet…
He thinks it’ll shield him from lawsuits and give back his dignity (and of course, still wants to be American dictator and turn the nation into a Trump Org. holding – there’s that!). I believe the voting majority know he’s nothing but a dishonest criminal but the worst part of this will be the continued dividing he’ll do, and the constant prominent media coverage he’ll get. Ugh.
I agree, N. In Australia voting is compulsory, so bit by bit, I am learning about the complicated US system. Trump is going to be making a lot of noise in the coming months and years, and we can all imagine what garbage is going to be spewing from his filthy mouth. He may not even win preselection, but I agree that the voting majority know him to be a liar, and a lot more besides, but to his devoted fans that will not matter. The world is very different from 2016, and people are suffering all over the world. This will play into trumps hands: as before, he will tell them that he knows the suffering and struggle , he FEELS their pain, and what’smore, he can ma=ke the pain away and make everything better for them. His motto is simple:; just tell them what they want to hear. And they will vote for him because a) people don’t really like change and b) they want to believe he can make their lives better, even though he didn’t last time around.
Since voting is not compulsory for Americans, it is more important than ever for Democrats to be encouraged to get out there and vote. Numbers are everything, and whether it’s Trump or somebody else, the last thing American needs is another fascist president.
I want to puke. He’s the definition of awful. He’s horrible. And when someone supports him, I have an immediate sense of who they themselves are . immediate.
Yes at least now it is a litmus test – people I encounter who support Trump or vote Republican
It will be fun watching Donald Trump tear his opponents apart within the Republican party. Ron DeSanctimonious fasten your seatbelt because it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. I am beginning to have doubts whether or not DOJ will indict Trump. It’s very discouraging to say the least. The orange monster is free terrorize this country once more.
One thing I’m appreciating about Morning Joe this morning is how they’re showing all the media dissing of The Bigly Announcement, and, of course, Scarborough’s thorough litany of all of Trump’s losses. I can’t hear that enough, tbh. What’s one of Trump’s much-used insults? “Low Energy?” lmao
And the estate/family of Isaac Hayes is coming for him because he played “Hold On I’m Coming” (lol) without permission. SOP, really. Thinking away the copyright just like he thought away the classification of top secret documents.
Can no one control this madman??? He has made a mockery of country and yet here we are. Whatever happens to the GOP, they deserve because while they love to base everything on the Bible they forgot: you reap what you sow. Idiots. I blame the GOP for all of this. Power and greed got us here.
He cannot shield himself from them coming after him legally. Announcing TWO YEARS ahead of an election just shows his motives. We all know it’s all about him.
No, nobody can control him because he is a *literal* narcissist and megalomaniac.
To borrow a quote from Game of Thrones, he will burn this country to the ground if he gets to be king of the ashes.
The Republicans have no one but themselves to blame for him running again. All they had to do was convict him for the insurrection when he was impeached by the House. Then it’s game over for ever running again.
@colby +1
Orange Blob will be charged — I think it’s only a matter of time and he won’t win the GOP nomination. I am NOT looking forward to news networks covering HIS SHIT 24/7 when never giving Biden any airtime. That also include stupid ass polls that are always wrong when it comes to elections and approval ratings. I don’t want to go through this shit again. Aside from the insurrection and his shady business dealings, I am still pissed that this cretin was CAUGHT hoarding classified documents and yet he still gets to cavort around holding rallies and make grand announcements about running for president. Ugh. I will say I am looking forward to all the infighting and self-implosion the GOP will undergo in the next 2 years. I am looking forward to a surge of new blue voters who will stop the Grand Ol’ Bigots from winning.
Next up, I’m sure his loser ass equivalent Elon, will let his ass back on Twitter.
I think he’s running again for the same reasons he ran the first time – as a money making operation, and to feed his ego – and now, to escape prosecution (in his mind) – so it will be interesting to see how this plays out. But damn, I’m tired. He and DeSantis are going to destroy each other in the primary. I wonder if one would pick the other for a running mate?
that’s a terrifying thought…but i feel like DeSanctimonious has too much of an ego right now and think Trump is weak in the GOP to be a his running mate. and there’s no way Trump will tolerate anything less than being president. fingers crossed fragile white male egos prevent this from happening.
DeSantis won’t be his running mate – he wants the Presidency and won’t settle for being VEEP. And yeah its going to be fun to watch them tear the GOP apart – dump won’t win but I can see him launching his own party to take voters away from GOP. Either way he’ll split both the party and the voters.
That’s what i’m hoping will happen—that the Republican Party will show Trump that they’re through with him, he’ll get really angry at them and want revenge for them not supporting him anymore, and him burning everything down around him, and then running for President either as an Independent or creating his own “MAGA Party”, thereby splitting the Republican vote, and causing the Democrats to win by a landslide.
Honestly my “best” hope for the US would be that Trump loses the primaries and then decides to run as an independent and causes the GOP to lose enough votes for their main candidate so Biden gets a second term. But Republicans will vote for whoever has R next to their name no matter what so maybe that won’t be enough.
This is what I hope happens too.
Remember this is where the electoral college could be beneficial to the Dems, for once. We don’t need to win by a landslide in Wisconsin or Michigan or Ohio or Pennsylvania. We just need *enough* people in those states (and others) to vote for Trump as a third party candidate. The margin of victory in some of those states in 2016 was razor thin – I think it was less than 50k in Wisconsin? maybe less than 20k? So we don’t need the entire Republican base to turn from Trump, or to turn from deSantis. We just need “enough” of them. And I think with Trump as a third party candidate, that would happen. Even Florida may not be a lock for DeSantis at that point.
Trump as a third party candidate would all but guarantee that the Dems win in PA, MI and maybe even a state like Ohio or North carolina. so I am kind of hoping for that scenario. But, we’ll have to see what happens.
I hope Biden doesn’t run again. Warren or Beto are my hopes, even though Beto lost TX twice, I still think he’d be a good presidential candidate.
I am holding out hope that this will prove to be a humiliating experience for him.
I”m holding out hope that he’ll die. Melania will quietly rejoice while the rest of us do that in public.
lol. he’s running on the identical platforms/promises he ran before….for which he sat in office for 4 years and did not lift a finger to accomplish. it’s like showing up to a job interview and telling your interviewer all of your failures. but again…people are dumb enough to believe him and vote for him.
Anything he failed to do his followers will blame on Congress.
The opening of the Today Show announced it and was literally giddy at the prospect. These people can’t wait for the mess and the ratings that come with it. I’m disgusted.
After so many Trump-approved candidates lost, I think Republicans are more or less done with him. Many high-ranking people in the party never really liked him to begin with, but went along with it because party loyalty is a hell of a drug. Now they’ve finally been given an out in the form of DeSantis, who won soundly in spite of growing tension and vague threats between him and Trump. The party will promote DeSantis, and we can only hope that Trump will run as an Independent and split that vote.
If you lose the primary as a republican, can you just go ahead and run as an independent?
Yes he can and that is our best bet to save democracy at this point. An independent trump would take enough votes from whichever republican runs to give the democrat a win. Wouldn’t it be ironic if trump was the one to ensure a second Biden term?
He’s running, mainly I think, to be able to use his cache of money that he cannot legally spend any other way. I’m sure he charge charged a massive sum to Mar a Largo for the announcement space and will be charging for use of the hotels he has left, etc. And yes, he’s deluded enough to think he will win.
I will be happy, however, for him to rip apart DeSantis. I’ve got the popcorn ready.
I am genuinely surprised by this. Yes I know he announced that he was going to make an announcement, but I thought it would be something to do with more “fundraising” i.e. grifting. I thought his malignant narcissism would render him incapable of running for president again because his fragile ego won’t be able to withstand another loss, as well as the limitations an official announcement places on his grifting (theoretically he won’t be able to use the donations for whatever he wants like repairing his airplane now). I suppose the other side of malignant narcissism won out this time- he can’t stand to watch anybody else in the spotlight. As exhausting as this is going to be, I look forward to seeing him either win the primary with his base of idiots and get absolutely crushed in the general this time, or lose the primary and then burn everything GOP down for the purest spite.
I’m hoping that he shows his ass so clearly that even his most ardent supporters drop him. Let’s be optimistic and not let him plunge us into a collective state of anxiety.
I think we know by now that there is absolutely nothing he could do or say to cause his most loyal supporters to drop him. Nothing.
What @Louisa says. A lot of them actually pray to him. I’ve seen comments from some about how he’s more important to them than Jesus. Absolutely nothing he does will sway them, ever. And that might be a good thing, in a twisted way, because it means they will turn against anyone they see as turning on him. Meanwhile, independents want nothing to do with him.
Anyone notice the Daily Mail blurb from Ivanka that “she loves her dad but she will not be involved with his campaign.” I couldn’t help but smile when I saw this. Ha.
She and Jared are too busy in bed with the Saudi’s.
This kinda explains why the unloved son keeps pushing out those coked up videos – he wants Daddy to let him play a part in the campaign.
I wonder how Melanie feels about this?!?!
This morning I read that Trump had announced his unwanted return. Even though his candidates did not fare well during the midterms, it’s too soon to count him out. Unfortunately, if he’s not successful, the other potential candidates are almost universally as bad:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/15/republicans-trump-primary-desantis-pence-cotton-hawley-youngkin-cheney
I despise her politics, but Cheney is the only one on that very scary list who has any kind of morality to speak of and I do not see her appealing to Republicans at all. We need to show up for whoever runs against this squad!
I’m wondering is Ryan is going to give it a go.
I can’t stand him and Cheney, but they are at least not insane and grown ups.
The bar is sooooo low right now.
But I’m hoping the orange turd will run independent, I think that would be best case scenario. Him splitting the R vote
Ugh, I dislike Cheney, but I can at least appreciate that she’s gone up against Trump and put her morals where her mouth is. The Reps have essentially rendered her nonviable politically because of it, and I don’t believe she can run because her politics are way too conservative for Dems and way too nonTrumpian for her own party. Ryan worked with Trump for a long time. I wouldn’t be surprised if Reps saw him as a spineless mess, and he’s too conservative and corrupt for Dems. Whoever they nominate, unless some great shift takes place, has to be a pro-millionaire, anti-human rights, anti-climate, anti-immigrant, pro-dictator, authoritarian wack job. It’s going to be a mess.
He’s just doing it for the money. A lot of red hats still “believe” and will send in their pensions and social security money etc. The big question is whether he gets the big time corporate donors. I think they may be done with him and follow Death Sentence instead. I too am not holding out a lot of hope that he will be criminally charged with anything, not even the document theft.
I’m an American expat. The website for Americans living in foreign countries is:
https://www.democratsabroad.org/
US citizens who were born (and lived?) in the US can vote if they sign up on time: see specific info for your state since some allow you to vote in all elections and some only in federal elections.
I discovered recently that in about 70+% of the states, US citizens who have never lived in the US (ie, children holding US citizenship) can vote!! https://www.fvap.gov/citizen-voter/reside
See if you or your child qualifies.
This article from The Conversation was interesting because it tells you that there is a grey area for accepting ballots that are missing information. https://theconversation.com/im-an-election-law-expert-who-ran-a-polling-station-this-election-heres-what-i-learned-about-the-powerful-role-of-local-officials-in-applying-the-law-fairly-193379
If needed, take a utility or cell phone bill with you so you can prove where you live. If necessary, this is the time to start paying at least one bill in your name that goes to your address so you have proof of residence.
I did not want to enter this conversation because I’m so g-damned tired. But I had to rush my vote to their office because the vote I mailed in weeks ago got sent to me because of an error. There was no error. I included all my information. They had it. Then this week I get a letter saying my driver’s license and SSN were not included. I’ve been FUMING over this. I’m serious. Magats are going to be the death of me.
Oh @Mabs A’Mabbin, I’m so sorry you have to deal with corrupt a-holes! All the laws on the books don’t help when some power-drunken jerk decides how to interpret them and gets away with it. That really is infuriating!
As a foreigner in the NL, I live in a district where a lot of people vote conservative-far right. Technically, after being here for at least 5 years, I can vote locally. Actually, as a foreigner, this hasn’t worked: each time I showed my green card with either my license or passport, I got barred. Sometimes the local authorities apologized afterward, but no vote. I understand your frustration a little bit.
I’m able to vote in US federal elections, and hopefully my vote has counted. By the way, for anyone sending a vote through the mail: put it in *2* envelopes! They don’t count your vote if you only use the envelope they provide.
Personally, I was relieved about the 2022 midterm results. Most states were better than expected for Democrats. However, New York and Florida were not. At this point, I see Florida as a gerrymandered lost cause run by a Trump-like figure. I was shocked to learn that NY had such a poor result. They had gerrymandering too, but not on the scale of FL. We need NYers to show up—we’re not going to win national elections without them. NY CBers, anything I can do?
I wonder how The Turtle is feeling right now. They had a chance to make sure he never ran again, and they didn’t do it. They have nobody to blame but themselves.
I cannot stress enough how dangerous he would be in a final term, now seeking revenge. He has already said he wants to jail journalists. He would truly go full dictator.
I think the turtle is hoping the DOJ takes out the trash for him.
He’s not going to run. This announcement is just more scamming his loyal trash bags for $$$. He’ll be indicted on espionage before long. R Murdock has said he’s going to support DeSantis, Fox News cut off his speech last night. So tRump is a non-muthfkn-factor in 2024.
During his lengthy (boring) speech, he repeated a plethora of lies about his Administration and the current state of our country.
Among my favs:
He spoke of imposing the DEATH penalty for those convicted of selling drugs. 👀Addionally said that the wall with Mexico was complete, but would be adding to it when he is elected into office. Not sure how you add to a competed wall? Claimed Obama took Presidental records after leaving office (in an attempt to explain why there were classified documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago). Categorically false.
He said about climate change:
“they say may affect us in 300 years.” He added, “They say the ocean will rise 1/8 of an inch over the next 200 to 300 years. But don’t worry about nuclear weapons that can take out entire countries with one shot.” Both statements are categorically false.
The list goes on and on…
The next two years will be a circus – thanks to this treasonous, twice-impeached con man. This is what happens when people are NOT held accountable for their actions. But I will have popcorn in hand to watch the GOP implode as he fights with everyone 🍿
I wonder what his moronic supporters think of his death sentence for selling drugs stance? I’m in Floriduh, and many of his white supporters here (other than the olds and the bible-bangers) are living out some serious meth madness.
They don’t consider that selling drugs. When he talks about drug dealers, he means the black or Latino drug dealers, usually in the cities. Not white people. My guess is that’s what he means and even if its not what he means, its how its interpreted.
Read this headline, feel like crying and tossing my cookies.
I can not understand how anyone ever supported him.
He is out of control and his supporters drink it up like water.
Ivanka making a fast statement refusing to become involved, really shows how much she is worried about going to jail, IMO.
2 years of Trump yapping away in his run…I might have to move into the woods to avoid it all.
It’s all so unfathomable.
NGL. This absolutely terrifies me, ok.
I’m way past Trump fatigue and this emmeffing grifter in blackface will just not drop dead ever it feels like. McRib – you had one frigging job to do. One.
I think he loses the primary and runs as an independent. He has to run to avoid criminal and legal consequences for a plethora of crimes and sh**shows. And of course to keep his grift going. And the media will cover him 24/7 while he spews his racist dumbfuckery and wackadoo conspiracy theories. When he loses he will call his wingnut klan member supporters to arms. This time we’d better be prepared and the US Army needs to squash these confederate cockroaches into oblivion.
I said we would never recover from him when he won and people thought it was hyperbole – but look at how right wing fascism has spread like a wildfire all over the globe. We will be dealing with DeSantis and the like for generations. Shame of the Cuban population of Florida who aligns with this White Supremacist bullshit because they think they are better than Mexicans and Black people. I am so so tired today.
His whiny, b**ch ass voice is nails on a blackboard for me. Punk ass loser.
💯
Unfortunately, all the 2nd and 3rd generation Cuban immigrants I’ve talked to think they’re better than pretty much *everyone.* Lots of “I word harder than anyone else and am smarter so I shouldn’t have to pay any taxes at all, and taxing people with wealth is a communist plot” type thinking. It cannot possibly be all of them, but considering I live in an area of Florida that always goes blue, and yet this is what I’ve run into… I just don’t know.
This is a common misconception (misperception?): trump running for Prez does NOT prevent prosecution for all his myriad crimes. He’s been indicted for how many lately, 8? 9? Those investigations can & will go forward while he’s running. He just thinks this affords him some kind of protection, but he’s wrong. This magical thinking worked for him while he was prez, but it won’t work while he’s running. What it does do is keep the $$$ rolling in, except with campaign laws there should be some scrutiny; but then, he never really paid attention to the law.
Thank you @BeanieBean that brings some comfort but not much. I have yet to see him face consequences for anything – from rape to insurrection. I hope it happens soon.
@Emily_C I think a lot of Cubans say at the heart of their vote is a fear of Communism, but they’re lying. The truth is those who align with DeSantis are racist AF. They loved that little migrant stunt and ran to the polls to support DeSantis with a let’s keep those Brown folks in their place renewed fervor.
They loved the trotting out of the Black people arrested for “voter fraud”. They love these intimidation tactics and the cruelty especially when Black and Brown people are the targets of it. They love it. They eat it up because they seem to think they and other White people are the only acceptable immigrants. They don’t identify as POC and only do so when they are called out on their racism that’s when they hide behind the I’m not White nonsense. They love being White adjacent and seem to think this will never be them. They are in for a surprise because White Supremacy does not and has never considered them White. They are going to wish those Mexicans and Blacks were around to protect them when it’s their turn and these klansmen turn on them.
Side Eye you are spot on in every regard! I too go bonkers about the Cubans in Florida! It boggles my mind how naive and narrow-minded they are. I fear for what the White Supremacists have in store for them and Democrats as well!
This is also something that Hispanic people in Texas are doing as well. Because of colorism and white supremacy, they see themselves as white and are voting as such. I think its particular to people in their fifties and younger, who weren’t beaten at school for speaking Spanish, because the people who were have no illusions about how white people see them. I grew up in South Texas and lots of folks are trumpets, and a good number are Hispanic.
@Diana J. Kerstetter and @Lucy you guys are spot on. This is something the media dances around all the time and they’ve incorrectly labeled this a fear of communism. It isn’t. It’s good old fashioned racism. I am at an age where I call things by their right name because I’m tired to seeing everyone dance around what is right there in front of them. The truth is Cuban DeSantis supporters, Trump Hispanic supporters, they love seeing those Mexicans dehumanized at the border. They get off on it. The more suffering the better. They love the talk about the wall and keeping those brown people out of THEIR country. And when it’s Black people who suffer even better – it makes them feel special and very White adjacent that it’s not them. And they get to look down on another community. It’s gross.
To cast a vote for DeSantis after that migrant stunt is sociopathic. You have to be a person wholly lacking in empathy. And more importantly, you have to agree with the stunt. And they agree. It’s not them who are targeted – they aren’t brown enough (yet) to suffer like this at the hands of DeSantis or Trump. They think they are exempt. Kanye and Candace think that way too. White Supremacy will squash them as soon as they are no longer useful. Right now they need that Cuban vote. So they pretend they are allies in this together – but we all know how White Supremacy works. It will turn on them. It’s a matter of time.
“McRib – you had one frigging job to do. One.”
Loooooolz!
@Tiffany and @Jajanell thank you! Lol I wake up so mad at McDonalds. I know this anger is misdirected but FFS – come on!
@emmi – a comic did a bit about mental health where the mental health issue was likened to not knowing how to swim so if you want to go into the pool (ie be around other people) put on arm floaties (get treatment) so you don’t drown and at one point the character has jumped in the pool without floaties so a friend jumped in to save her and she popped up like everything’s okay here and the comic said no, holding Paul underwater water so you don’t drown is not the way to stay in the pool. Anyway, yes life is a lot right now but your co-workers need to wear their floaties to work.
I love that, thank you.
I didn’t meant to come across harsh but for all the discussions around mental health – and I’m so glad that’s happening – people forget that it’s the gift that keeps on giving for everyone around the person. I like my colleagues a lot and have let them drown me in their “mood swings” as one of them calls it. One is in treatment and on medication but it’s still a lot. I’ve noticed I stopped reacting when she has one of her days/weeks/months (oy) because I cannot join her on that rollercoster all the time. I work a stressful job, there is no room for this.
I fear a longer talk is on the horizon and there will be tears. But there’s no other way.
Emmi 💕 🖖
No one needs this right now. I cannot stand this lump of orange slime mold and his s$@! show. WTF.
My mother’s funeral is tomorrow. I have more important things to think about than a classless POS that won’t stop circling the drain.
My mother would say that we all have to fight back in the best way we can; VOTE. He only wins if we are silent.
@Duchess of Corolla I’m so sorry about your loss. I agree with what your mom said – we need to be at those polls in record numbers.
Sending loving support your way rn Carolla 💕 Duchess. I’m so terribly sorry for your loss. Air 🤗 your way too ok lady, if you’re down. I’m a voter believer too, like your mama. 🗳 We’ve got to force our will via our Vote to eradicate the Orange Menace. I will be thinking of you tomorrow and sending love your way. 🖖
At this point I can’t think of a “good” (I use that term very loosely) GOP candidate who would be successful in running who’s not a complete nut.
Someone commented to me “We need someone younger for President”
Heck, my DOG is younger. Is that really all folks are looking for?
I hate all of this BS.
Ron D., in 2024 worries me too. His denial of Covid, OMG.
Never Trump. That will always be my stand.
In the nicest way possible, I beg all of us reasonably intelligent human beings and exceptionally intelligent Celebitches to stop w/ the nicknames (mock names) for Trump and his peers/opponents. This is something he popularized and really makes him look stupid. In my opinion, it’s beneath us and please can we stop?
I apologize if I offend anyone with this post but I am triggered and feel exhausted and broken this morning
You’re all good @Citygirl. It’s a triggering and exhausting time for us all. 💕 🖖
He will be slurping Big Macs through a straw within a year. I just have a feeling.
So he’s admitting he lost in 2020 then?
Don’t know if anybody else said it, but Ivanka was not there. She’s no longer involved in politics, she said. She and hubby have made billions, I believe, from the Saudis and somebody else. Hubby was there, though. I think on Morning Joe, they said t. “grimaced” after his “low energy” announcement. I do believe it’s all about the money. He raised 100 million for the midterms and spent none on it. Other Repubs are desperately soliciting money for Herschel Walker, but they are keeping anywhere from 90 percent to 99 percent for themselves and only giving Walker 1 to 10 percent of the proceeds “raised for him.” I just can’t either. Also, even with a slim majority, the House can start investigations into anything they want: Biden, Hunter Biden, Hilary Clinton, etc. And they will, no doubt.
As much as I viscerally loathe him, Grampa Racist sticking around as long as possible is obviously the best hope for Dems and any kind of progressive agenda in coming years. Really, for any future life for humans on this planet. I fear the day the GOP gets their act together again as so many of them will happily line up to vote for a less dramatic, much more skillful fascist. As long as Grandpa is flinging poo and hogging media oxygen, we still have a chance.
The NY Times made a good point yesterday that I had never even thought of…most did trump’s fans don’t believe elections are legitimate..how will he then turn them back into voting in elections and for him?? Also, it is embarrassing that the best the US can do is possibly again run two white guys in their 70s that no one really agrees with or particular likes.
Let him run independent- pull a republican jill stein
There is more than enough evidence to nail this SOB POS, and lock him up for life, but I believe that the DOJ and FBI and whomever else is involved is on the take, and is totally dropping the ball on purpose. I’ll be happy to be wrong, and will happily admit it if/once this guy is facing life in jail for espionage.
shanaynay I agree with you 100%! Lock the Lyin’ King up!
Jessica, T.’s rabid minions may not vote, BUT they have disrupted the voting of others with intimidation AND, of course, the infamous Jan. 6 Insurrection, that sought to overturn the whole election and kill people (they did kill police officers). Trump is ALWAYS a danger and I would not underestimate what he could do: he is a criminal with no respect for democracy and is willing to burn it ALL down, not just for Republicans, but for the ENTIRE nation. I couldn’t care less if he dismantled the whole Repub party, BUT he is incapable of stopping there. He is an agent of chaos and destruction and neither has a stop button.
So far, Ivanka is the only one with enough sense to read the room and put as much space between her and Donald as possible. She is refusing to be seen on stage with him or campaign with him. She knows they are all in peril. If anyone flips it will be her. She will put her children first and throw the rest under the bus, it is my hope.
Julia K, I agree. Ivanka has all the money and has lost all her social standing. She is all about preserving herself and her children now.
My remote’s mute button is going to get a work out again, after already having to suffer abuse in the mid-terms silencing Herrell and Ronchetti’s super annoying ads in NM.
It hurts me and I still get tears in my eyes when I realize half of the 2016 popular vote went to Donald Trump, a brazenly open bigot. I’m Latino and Black. That was really a day when I learned what half of the country thinks of women and people of color like me. I wouldn’t have been mad if he had been voted president by electoral college alone but the fact the vote was so divided bothers me. So many people willing to look past his blatant bigotry. It just hurts but I’ve taken a much more fatalistic attitude towards Trump since that day. I’m not surprised and I’ll believe he’ll go to prison when it happens.