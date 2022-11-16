Donald Trump, degenerate predator & insurrectionist, is running for president again

Last night, the media called several House races one week after the midterm election. It’s official: the Republicans took back the House, but only by a slender margin of maybe two or three seats. There will probably be a minor fight over House leadership, with Kevin McCarthy being made to pledge fealty to Donald Trump and the Insurrection Caucus. That was the backdrop for Donald Trump’s big announcement last night: he is now formally running for president again. He announced his candidacy in a meandering, slurred speech full of Adderall sniffing, insanity and lies.

The coverage of Bigly’s big announcement is probably not what Trump was looking for. NPR’s headline: “Donald Trump, who tried to overturn Biden’s legitimate election, launches 2024 bid.” NBC News headline: “Trump, whose lies about the 2020 election inspired an insurrection, announces third White House bid.” National Review: “No.” I actually glanced through National Review’s editorial and their big complaint about Trump is that he was so chaotic and unserious, not the fact that he’s a liar, a deviant sexual predator and he degraded the highest public office in the land to incite an armed insurrection against members of Congress and his own vice president.

Meanwhile, the DOJ/FBI investigation into Trump’s theft of highly classified documents is still on-going and AG Merrick Garland is incredibly methodical, so who knows when we’ll hear anything. There are also a multitude of financial crimes for which Trump (and Trump Org) must answer. And yes, there’s the insurrection too. I genuinely hope that Trump is criminally charged with something, anything involving January 6th.

Fox cuts coverage while Trump is ranting about Angela Merkel pic.twitter.com/5txDGyCOG0 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2022

BREAKING: Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, has filed to run for president again in 2024. https://t.co/iqIcaN3SZA — NPR (@NPR) November 16, 2022