Princess Kate is popular because she’s a ‘very traditional, old-fashioned mute woman’

The Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast this week has ruffled some feathers over in Salt Island. This week’s pod is “The Audacity of the Activist,” where Meghan spoke about the importance of women’s activism throughout history, and how people react to that activism. Salt Island is currently trying to figure out who was the very “prominent woman” who told Meghan before her wedding that she should continue to be an activist. Salt Island is also trying to shame Meghan for being an activist (too political, too woke, too loud, too aggressive, surely!) while also making it sound like Meghan was simply following in the well-trod footsteps of other royal activists, like… the current Princess of Wales, our duchess of buttons. Kate is many things but an activist is not one of them. Which is the point of a particularly notable piece of commentary making the rounds online:
“One of the reasons why Catherine is so popular amongst certain demographics – and I’m going to say older people and men – is because she says absolutely nothing. She’s a good little girl who keeps quiet, doesn’t tell, doesn’t complain, doesn’t do anything, doesn’t rock the boat, and is a very traditional, old-fashioned mute woman.”
Here’s the thing – this woman is right, that Kate is popular with older folks and (some) men because she is a dishrag, a mute doll who stays in the background, doing nothing but fiddling with bows and buttons. The problem is, there are people around Kate who know that this isn’t the best branding long-term. This branding was falling apart before Meghan entered the picture, and if anything, Meghan’s presence defined and highlighted Kate’s mute uselessness. Which is why Kate began competing with and copying Meghan stylistically and trying to become some “palatable” version of Meghan. There’s an inherent conflict with what Kate is and what the people around her want her to be. Anyway, love it when royalists accidentally tell the truth.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images.
Nothing says “good little girl” and “old-fashioned” like mixing up a crack baby cocktail.
You know, with the Tory people she hangs out with. It probably is their kind of thing. I can totally see the US Republican’s loving that.
@goofpuff – I an not doubting your comment but does Kate really “hang out” with anybody except her immediate personal service staff and her Middleton family???
I wonder how much they hear that kind of info, “her” audience. It wasn’t like it was secret reporting or anything, but if their sources don’t highlight it, they’re not learning it. And lots and lots of old people wave that kind of thing away. What some old people used to call Brazil nuts still singes my ears to remember.
I am not old but heard that growing up and it kills me, I think about it almost daily (mixed nuts are a household staple).
Damn. Giving her the last name Dolittle was too generous, I see. She’s “Doesnothing” from now on. Kate, the Mute.
“Kate, The Mute” first of her name LMAO
That needs to TREND!!!!
I’m not even going to call her Kate anymore. She is merely William’s wife or George’s mother. She has no other “accomplishments” to her name other than to get married and have kids. The fact that we’re in the 21st century and more than a few consider her “achievements” to be topnotch and admirable says a lot about how far we still have to go.
I’d rather admire and emulate women who make noise and force the change that should have already occurred.
Wasn’t her whole birthday pr literally being thin whilst having kids, not overshadowing her husband and listening and learning? If I remember correctly this is literally what they were praising her for.
Pretty much. Maybe I’m too liberal American or something (that was a criticism leveled against Meghan) but I find nothing admirable about William’s wife. She received a good education she does nothing with, instead of developing her own personality and life she chose to wait on a guy to marry her. She has in no way sought to improve herself in any front.
Oh my goodness, “mute woman.” My jaw dropped when I read that. I would be so furious and insulted and honestly sad if that was meant as a compliment for me. I can’t imagine Kate and her courtiers hearing that and going, ah yes they’ve got it right! They must be horrified too, right?
One can’t WANT to appeal to the segment of the population who thinks you only ought to be seen, not heard.
How about OfWilliam?
Even Serena Joy had more of a voice although it was to promote an ideology that would ultimately punish her too.
Kate is the mannequin that Hillary Mantel described from day one and got criticized for it.
No other married in royal in recent years has ever been as lazy. Sophie may not be an activist but she did do things. The reason why they pretended kate was focusing on her family was because she’s just that lazy. And they still couldn’t explain why she did nothing prior to George being born.
omg “ofwilliam” lols
Best comment 🤣
Yes, brilliant.
Best comment! @ Lissen.
Hope I can use it every now and then on the blogs but will definitely give you credit!
This is why Kate — or I should call her “William’s wife” — bothers me so much. There is something deeply misogynistic about holding her up as an example of perfect womanhood, when she is lazy, lacks self-respect, lacks curiosity, lacks work ethic, lacks compassion, lacks the ability to speak in public, and pretty much lacks *everything* EXCEPT a desire to be thin and draped in jewels. Yet William’s wife is perfectly content with that. Yuck.
She also works at smearing women she views as competition. Or snubbing them in public at solemn events like a petty girl.
That’s not something to be proud of…
If I were Kate I would be absolutely furious about how the media characterized me. She’s always been infantilized. She’s always chucking a tanty (like with Meghan’s wedding) or she’s getting applause for being a good girl who keeps quiet and can follow orders (like now) and that would cause me to flip my lid.
But it’s clearly how Kate wants to be perceived, mostly. She doesn’t mind not having any accomplishments of her own. She doesn’t mind the media raging on her behalf whenever she cries about her own bullying. She doesn’t mind being called old-fashioned. What an uninteresting woman.
She enjoys being infantilized. It allows her to be lazy and have no expectations. Kkkate is a racist, bigot with a lot of internalized misogyny. She hates other women and is a horrible woman. She’s a dangerous pick me who pushes this. She enjoys being a living doll.
If l was called mute l would be really offended, it’s so condensing and this clip shows they have absolutely no respect to their future Queen Mute lol.
The only thing kate ever strived to be was the centre of male attention, in particular William and when he didn’t bother, the other men with some social power.
She is an anti feminist and dedicated her life to benefitted from the ultimate power of the patriarchy granted to a woman who is adjacent to it. That is doesn’t provide her with dignity and respect is another issue, but Kate doesn’t really care. She has the jewels and a better title with hopes of the top one. If she ever cared about doing more she would have done so by now. Instead she does the bare minimum, except when it comes to throwing her sister in law to the media. There she does some work behind the scenes to knock down a woman with a voice.
I would also be incredibly offended to be described as “mute” and Kate is even more of a lost cause than I already thought she was if she actually takes it as a compliment.
Man, Kate is NOT having a good week. First the photo on the cover of the Mirror, now being called “mute” on national television.
That was so awful I can’t tell if they really enjoy that Khate is mute and docile and beloved of certain men and the elder, or if someone is trying to shock Khate into action.
I can tell if the discussants meant that as a compliment or as an insult or prod.
Welp, Nicola (the woman who said this) clearly doesn’t think this is a compliment, haha, but this is Khate’s public persona. The polls show that the RF is less popular amongst younger people, so this might not be the image she should be trying to convey?
Reading the words, I assumed they were delivered with derision, but then I watched the video and was, like, “wut?” These people are acting like being an anachronism is a good thing? Is this just British shade to be taken as an example of bizarro world?
This was shade, no question. She was talking about how older people & men, principally, perceive Kate & what a throwback she is.
Oh, it was an insult and it was delivered with enjoyment.
I assumed it was an insult as well.
I think even royalists know that being a mute good girl is not a compliment in this century.
Kate is an anachronism getting a degree in Mrs and not having a career and spending time being on call in hopes of a proposal from a wealthy man
And let’s not forget targeting other women who may encroach on her social power.
That picture of Kate in the blue blouse is everything, lol. Jazz hands / open mouth combo on display, lol. Anyway, no wonder Kate is looking worn out and depressed lately. It must make your head spin to be called a modern, traditionalist, mute leader who follows the pack. Huh? That combined with marriage to Baldemort must make life so such fun.
The so called good girl behaved horribly to her sister in law
By “good girl” they mean she upholds the patriarchy. That often involves knifing other women when they are regarded as problematic. So even especially when she was helping to smear Meghan, she was “the good girl” in the eyes of the patriarchy.
Exactly. It doesn’t mean she’s actually good, It means she plays her part to uphold the patriarchy, white supremacy and the Firm.
(this was to a comment to my comment that disappeared)
Normally I would feel the same but I said what I said. She’s not known for being a real advocate, activist, worker, supportive friend, leader, anything other than who she married and who she gave birth to. And she likes it like that or we would have seen something more in the last 10 years. If her biggest achievement is that she’s going to be queen, then it’s also true to mention that she only gets that because of who she married, not because of any skill or work on her own (with the exception of landing and keeping William)
Queen consort, not a queen, never. I won’t capitalize consort either. She has zero skills for the job and has no interest in acquiring them.
This is why the only thing her fans gloat about is that she’s one day going to be queen, other than that she really has nothing to offer…I can’t imagine the meltdowns if the firm ever decided she had to go
Agree with you. Her choice to be that way and I respect she has agency to make that decision.
Her PR (and her enabling fans) just needs to stop pretending she is something else. She is who she is. They need to accept it instead of trying to fake it to you make it. She needs to take responsibility for her choices she makes on the public’s money. That’s called being a responsible adult. All the whining about how dare she (or William) suffer consequences for their actions is just so infuriating. A bunch of entitled, irresponsible, racist fakers the lot of them.
I don’t know why anyone would “gloat” about becoming queen consort. And I mean that sincerely. As an American it makes no sense. Sure, I can see the benefits to being insanely wealthy, but what difference does it make to add on an unearned title, on top of the wealth? It’s not like she has the title “Doctor” or “MP” or anything that an individual can take pride in, she’ll only have what comes with being married, like the title “Mrs.” And . . . so what? I don’t get it.
She can’t say anything because she has no curiosity and is quite dumb when she opens her mouth!
The woman is useless; have you tried to hear her speak? Poor W, in a way, he got unlucky or perhaps his choice was deliberate!
I think subconsciously William was looking for a wife who is the complete opposite to his mother. He witnessed how much his father resented Diana’s popularity and the way she was adored by the public and he didn’t want the same thing to happen with his own marriage. He certainly got his wish with the blander than bland Kate.
@Cery.. William’s choice in marrying i think is very deliberate. This is what he wanted. It was reported that W was keeping K from working or doing too much too soon. It was always she was learning her new role and now he’s also using the same term of being keen to learn and step into his new role. This is who they are and that was working for them until Meghan came into the picture. I think that is part of the reason they disliked her so much especially Kate. She was married for years, didn’t accomplish anything besides having babies and here comes M, intelligent, hardworking with accomplishments and k knew the game had changed. She had to change and she seems to be the type to hate change. She got rid of Meghan and is doing everything she can to become the new, version of M.
That explains why William’s mistresses are everything Kate is not. But it’s still creepy as hell that his idea of women is so relentlessly shaped by what he thinks his mother was like. Grown men usually get past that in their 30s after they’ve blown several relationships. Or they don’t get a clue at all.
I only was a passive royal watcher and that too because the headlines those days were simply her fashion,her having children, smiling pictures, etc. Only after Meghan entered the scene did I realise that Wails was just there. Doing nothing, saying nothing. I thought she’s just a wife and arm candy of her husband, while Meghan was making waves because she was doing something, having opinions.
Imagine being praised for not having any opinion. That’s why they hate Meghan because she was a fully formed and functioning adult when she entered that Klan.
It’s very telling that everytime Meghan’s praised for something,the derangers be like, “Ha! So what. Keens going to be kween,she gave birth to the heir. Meghan would nevaa!”
kate is exactly what the RF wants. and honestly the ppl that like her are the group of people that like the RF (old, white, men, conservative women)…everyone else could give two sh**t about that family and once their fan base die off…hmmm
honestly, i truly think she’s happy where she is. she doesn’t want change bc the status quo is good for beautiful white women like her. i think she likes the fact she’s royalty (enjoying the benefits) and raises her kids, lives in castles/mansions, and will go down in history books. i truly think she’s that simple. in which case, to each their own, and all women get a choice and if she’s happy there’s nothing more anyone can say wrong about her choice.
She’s not beautiful. And being beautiful and white does not mean the status quo is good for a woman if she’s not rich. Even if you ARE rich, if a rich white man decides to tear you down, you’re down. Look what happened to Amber Heard, who is actually a beautiful woman, when she tried to use her voice. Also, the number of beautiful white rich girls I’ve known who were sexually abused by their fathers and/or stepfathers is absolutely shocking. None of us is safe from misogyny.
Patriarchy is a game no woman can ever win, though those like Kate shove other women down in an attempt to be at the top of the crab bucket. Doesn’t matter where you are in it — you’re gonna get boiled.
Lol. There’s nothing anyone can say wrong about her choice as long as she’s one paying the money for her own choice, which isn’t the case.
i personally don’t get this argument? she cannot choose her life bc she doesn’t have a career? like she doesn’t have a job to pay for her lifestyle? while it is personally not my own choice, i would not begrudge any woman that decides they don’t want a career and focus on staying home and taking care of their families (a lot of women). in essence, isn’t that what she’s doing? like a fancy socialite but royal. i’m simply saying every woman, no matter what, should have a choice to choose what they want in life. if that means kate wants to be a doormat princess…then so be it.
Considering TalkTV are very pro-Kate I was surprised they allowed those comments to be aired. I wonder if this is a not so subtle nudge that Kate should get off her lazy backside and start giving them something to report on. Meghan’s out there getting global recognition/praise for her good works and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the media to maintain the “Difficult Duchess” narrative. The “invisible contract” has allowed Kate (and her family) an easy ride at Meghan’s expense but, unless they start seeing returns on their investment the media will not hesitate in ripping up that contract.
I hope it’s a sign that the tides are finally turning but i have been waiting for that dor 3 years now so i doubt it.
The tides are going to turn because William and Kate, along with C3, have cleared the decks of other targets. Harry and Meghan are out. Rehashing old stories only lasts so long. Eugenie is out. Bea is barely involved.
They will try to feed Zara and Mike to wolves (and I’m not going to defend them) but W and C have a long time until their kids are tabloid fodder. These idiots have painted an X on their backs.
Based on what I have observed of this woman since following Meghan and Harry’s journey, she comes across as dense and unintelligible. She does not dress as a modern woman, Her speaking skills are nonexistent and she appears awkwardly thin. The jewelry she wears does not suit the occasion and she appears to try to mimic Meghan unsuccessfully with her every action. I suppose men would find a dummy attractive because all men would have to do is tell them what to do, how to do it, how to behave and when to be quiet. This is not what a 21st century woman does. She fits the monarch model of womanhood perfectly.
My biggest issue with this (and tbh, I say this as an older suburban SAHM) is not that her personality is boring or that she’s not coming up with dynamic ideas like Meghan, it’s her WORK ETHIC. She should be out all the time, buttons and all, planting trees, cutting ribbons and making lame chitchat. She needs to be “old fashioned” in that she’s out constantly doing traditional royal duties!
Right. She doesn’t have to be exciting or dynamic. She doesn’t have to have the big ideas. but she should at least be working regularly and she can’t even do that.
🎯
I have a theory about that also.
I think the KP staff purposely hold Kate back (to a point) so that she does not usurp William.
I think the Royals were TOTALLY unprepared for Meghan’s popularity. Kate is only vaguely popular now because people speak of her in reference to Meghan and eventually she will tire of that association….
But yes I agree – Kate could easily adopt a little of Anne’s work ethic which would help her to add value to her role.
Sorry, don’t buy the, Kate being held back not to outshine William. Never have. IMO one reason he he was willing to marry her was because he knew she was already on the same wavelength as he was re: working (also because he knew she’d accept his cheating). In other words, never intended to do much, like him. They didn’t have to hold her back. Everything about her behavior during the dating years indicates she always was as lazy as she is now. And one thing she could always have done, even if she limited the amount of work she did because of something something to do with William – is to get some training (e.g., public speaking) so she was at least marginally competent when she did do engagements. She didn’t bother, because she just doesn’t care. And IMO at least part of the reason Will is so clearly over her at this point is because he really sees how just plain bad she is (by comparison with Meghan, and just about anyone else) to the point that it’s an embarrassment.
I agree with the views in the article. Kate is a throwback to women in the Victorian era and before. I appreciate that royals are restricted in what they can do or say due to royal protocol but Kate takes that stance too far. She is in a position to do a lot of good for charities etc but sadly lacks the motivation and/or ability to do so.
This is literally just saying the quiet part out loud, right? People like Kate because she’s this quiet stepford wife and they can sort of just imagine her as whatever they want her to be.
Like I’ve been saying for years: this is how you survive as someone who’s married into the royal family. Keep your head down and your mouth shut.
Richard Palmer was tweeting the other day how the palace is not including information about Kate’s wardrobe anymore because she wants to be known for more than her clothes. He then said, as proof that Kate is more than her clothes, that at a recent engagement, she wore a 35 dollar dress, unconsciously lapsing right into using Kate’s wardrobe as a means to describe her. There is absolutely nothing else substantial about her to point to beyond her clothing choices, her hyena grin, and her hair.
Richard Palmer knows that she’s nothing beyond her clothing choices. I remember once when he was criticizing Meghan, because he wanted her to talk to the rota more at engagements, and the tweet was something like “if Meghan won’t engage with us then she’ll be just like Kate, where we have nothing to talk about but her clothes.” So in trying to criticize or shame Meghan he was actually just telling us what he thought about Kate – that she’s a nothing burger, and the only interesting thing about her is what she wears. (“interesting” in terms of what can the RRs say about her.)
I remember Palmer complaining that Meghan’s team wasn’t giving the rota information about her clothes. He seems very supportive of Kate’s decision now.
Palmolive was highly critical of Kate and William prior to Meghan being an easier target. He implied they were lazy more than once. He hasn’t changed his mind but simply is changing the target.
@AmyBee he’s probably deluding himself that this means Kate will work more and be more interesting LOL.
Huh. That $35 dress was worn under a brand new designer coat, accessorized with a new designer handbag. I’m guessing he left that part out.
And, if this had been Meghan, they would have added in the price of her wedding ring, engagement ring (again), and the cost of her own jewelry purchased with her own money before marriage.
My sister and I both have what we call an evil eye. It basically means that certain expressions will show that our eyes aren’t twins. These pics have me cracking up bc Khadaver’s evil eye makes her look so extra deranged.
The top cocktail photo. That’s a face that can quickly turn to venom.
(Seeing the picture of the white jumper and green jacket – was that on the Denmark tour? I’d love a link to the Danish newspaper photo coverage that everyone was talking about. I don’t do twitter and can’t find it.)
Yes, the green jacket is from the Denmark “tour”. That picture gives you a pretty good idea of what the other pics looked like. the bad ones were from that same outing, with the sweater and jacket, and outdoors, her hair is a mess, she looks exhausted, etc. The British press photoshopped her though.
Thanks, Becks1. She must thank her lucky stars that photoshop coincided with her time at the top. I would truly love to see the ‘before’ photos.
Kaiser is spot on here. But try as she may she’s never going to be like Meghan.
Some how this mute woman is now an activist too, every Tuesday it’s something new with the BRF and rota desperation. They are hurting themselves and the institution more than anyone else ever could with the jealousy and hate campaign. They need to just stop pushing this woman as some sort of saint, she is an over privileged and under accomplishment lazy mean girl and most of us outgrew that after middle school.
You know I was just thinking on a few comments regarding Willileaks choosing the brand Kate and having the opposite of his mother. It makes me think back to their engagement when he said something along the lines of kate being different than Diana. I cannot remember his exact words but the way he conveyed was that she was not anything like her. I specifically remember a quick eye roll and uncomfortable gesture made by Doolittle when he said this.
I think William notably chose her because he knew she was nothing like his mother and would do the bare minimum if anything at all. It’s quite telling on his part. I mean i guess he got what he wanted. I just think that is the main reason why he married her. I just wonder if he has any regrets lol.
Kate is different all right, even as an unmarried young woman when she was flashing her a$$ at guys all the time. Diana was NOTHING like that AT ALL.
Wow, if there was ever an example of a backhanded compliment! Yikes. The reason Kate looks so thin, drained, and unhappy is exactly this. If you don’t cultivate your voice, your boundaries, your identity, you disappear. Her own mother, the person supposed to defend you 100%, even encouraged her to be this way. It’s a tragic story all around. And money doesn’t buy happiness.
@candy, I think she looks this way, so unhappy, is because the Adelaide Cottage move was such a downgrade for her and the lack of live in staff, especially Nanny, is affecting her more than she thought. She looks anxious and tired. Add to that, everything you said about voice and identity. The reality of her situation is being made clear to her. Tragic, yes.
@candy, exactly. And she’s learning fast that the status she thought she would have is essentially worthless because it a) depends completely on what others think of you, b) is really nothing if you bring nothing to it to respect.
The bonding with William she thought she was doing by attacking Meghan didn’t work the way she planned.
Part of feminism is being able to choose your own destiny. Kate made the decision not to make her career a priority in her twenties b/c she was waiting for William to propose. That’s her choice. She wasn’t on the dole & it didn’t cost the public coffers a thing. Her parents supported her financially.
Just because Catherine didn’t choose to pursue her career in her twenties, doesn’t mean it was wrong. It worked for her. It’s not our choice to make.
Also, the Head’s Together campaign was Kate’s idea. She decided to make mental health one of her key causes.
The Heads Together campaign was not Kate’s idea. It was Harry’s, iirc, and at most, Kate came up with the name. Also, AFAIK, nothings been done with Heads Together since Sussexit. So that sorta proved it wasn’t Kate’s idea or key cause.
And, we, the world, can choose not to be remotely impressed or to view her as a good role model. And your average woman doesn’t have the option of being financially supported their entire lives, nor would they want to be if they could.
And it’s not about letting Kate live the life she chose, it’s about her pathological desire to crush other women who over shadow her. It’s about her completely undeserved sense of superiority simply because she married into a royal title.
That’s fine that she didn’t want to work in her 20s. Whatever. she had a good time and enjoyed herself, good for her. Kind of weird that she didnt do anything to better prepare her for the job she was so desperately waiting for, but again, whatever.
She’s not in her 20s anymore. She isn’t supported by her parents financially. She has a job now – to represent the crown So, its time for her to get up off her butt and do her job.
Heads Together was not Kate’s idea. It was Harry’s. Kate came up with the name.
The majority of the people on this site are American and don’t pay the £ 3 in tax that goes to support the BRF. Why does Catherine’s chosen role bother you so much when it has zero impact on you?
For the UK citizens, if you are so disgusted with the amount of work Catherine does or does not do, how about starting a campaign to write to the King or your MPs? How about starting a petition about how much work the POW should do? Complaining on this site doesn’t change anything.
@Nicolez, Kate and William are the ones who are going around saying they want to take over America “like Diana”. Nobody is clamoring for them over here. So you can’t tell Americans to ” butt out” when its your own Royals who are coming over here wanting to be admired and worshipped. As for “Catherine” she is the one who created this conundrum for herself. She is the one who is promoting herself (through her media lapdogs) as an “expert” and now “activist” and then when people call bullshit, she retreats into “traditional, royal, just a mom, silent supporter”.
@Nicolez so which is it? That we can’t complain about Kate’s behavior during her 20s bc of “feminism,” or we can’t complain about her in general bc “its only 3 pounds in tax” (that ignores the duchies, and it ignores the tax free inheritance that Charles just got, and it ignores the other perks the royals get), etc? Is the issue that we’re bitching about her on a gossip site, or that we dare to bitch about her in any format? For some reason I think I know your answer to that.
If the UK royals have nothing to do with the US than they can just keep their butts over there and don’t come here to try to “conquer” America.
KATE’S chosen role was to be a lazy Stepford wife and I don’t think that is anything worth celebrating.
Nicolez, if the brf–and yes, that includes Fails, stayed away from American citizens we wouldn’t be interested in her at all. Trust me, she’s not interesting. When the smear campaign against Meghan, and Harry, stops then we’ll ignore her. She has been and continues to be part of that campaign. When she’s not trying to be Meghan by dressing like her, she is being hailed as an activist. Seriously? You think Americans should stay out of it, because you don’t understand Americans. It’s been quite interesting to me to discover that the Brits have a low opinion of Americans. Yes, I know that not all Brits are such, but I suspect a majority are. You know what’s really interesting? I would wager any amount of money that the VAST majority of Americans never think of the Brits. If you want Americans to stay out of it, I suggest you get the brf and bm to leave the Sussexes alone and pay attention to the UK. It’s really quite simple.
@MsIam, Becks1 and Saucy&Sassy: Even a “Like” button wouldn’t do your responses justice. You all said it so well, because when these people start spouting that “catherine” nonsense, that’s when I check out and move on. So, I applaud you for telling them where to get off, when they want fame in America, and American money, and to travel to America but want to dictate what Americans can say? Ha!
Kate and any kind of advocacy for mental health simply do not belong together.
I would dearly love for someone to pointedly ask her what she did- especially when Meghan was an expectant and afterwards a new mum – to help her sister in law’s mental health. It would be interesting to see Kate try to count the ways……
I don’t disagree on principle. But the issue with Kate (and this is very unusual for her class level) is that her parents seemingly invested nothing in her development. She did not further her education, activities, interests, charities. No one is saying she had to work, per se. Her whole role in life was to cater to a man, per her mom’s influence. That’s not feminism.
Except William’s wife made a choice to not develop herself as an adult or use her education with the sole goal of ending up on the public dole.
I’m still flabbergasted that she can’t speak another language. She knows she will be travelling the world in her position and she didn’t even bother to learn one. She honestly expects the world to cater to her, and if they don’t she just keeps shrinking her world.
I agree that part of feminism is to choose your own destiny and Kate chose to take her place in the patriarchy. She shouldn’t be sneered for doing that. I think Kate is doing exactly what she has chosen to do. She produced three heirs and makes the public appearances to remind people that the royal family exists. Her work is done. Her reward is a title and a life of luxury, and hopefully, taking pleasure in her children. Part of her chosen path is to represent the royal family often and well, and to guard its popularity. With the help of the press propping her up, she seems to be doing that. On the other hand, Meghan should not be vilified for choosing a different path, for choosing to doing something good in the world and trying to be of service to others. Meghan also wanted children, and a partner, both she now has. However, she is villified for choosing a bigger path, and of course for being black while doing it.
Yeah choosing to be a doormat as your destiny is not feminism. That’s why KP and Waity are scrambling so hard to change the narrative. She’s not proud of the Waity years, you don’t see her going around giving talks about how to snag a prince do you? Now she’s trying to relaunch herself as some type of early years, mental health crusader which is fine, if you put in the work. But Kate doesn’t, she is trying to short cut the whole thing and glom onto other peoples work by using her media mouthpieces. They keep trying to promote as a “leader” and “expert”.
Oh, stop. Kate is anti-feminist.
Well @Nicolez, Kate is on the public dole now.
And I think she causes active harm by perpetuating the stereotype of a perfect (and perfectly mute) princess. She certainly harmed Meghan.
As a feminist, I can tell you that feminism is not about choosing a destiny that requires you to diminish your sense of self to promote your husband’s. Plenty of feminist women have chosen not to seek careers so they can stay at home with their kids, for instance, but that doesn’t mean they’re empty vessels, like Kate is.
Not all women are feminists. And when you actively tear down the choices of other women, as Kate has done, then you are anti feminist.
Women who choose the side with the patriarchy always make a foolish decision because their only value in that system is fertility and youth. Once that is gone they are tossed aside.
And rich women who dedicated their lives to catch a rich man aren’t generally held up as the ideal of femininity while also being supported by taxpayers. No one cared about Melania Trump until she was First Lady. Now that she isn’t, no one cares anymore. Kate chased a taxpayer funded life for life and as such should be scrutinized.
Yes. This is exactly the issue, on all fronts. Thank you, Nic919 & QuiteContrary.
Kate had no career in her twenties. She could have really learned about early childhood by getting a degree and she had the time. Plus she depended totally on the whims of prince William who broke up with her a few times
Look, what we have here are two radically different interpretations of Kate’s choices. On the one hand Kate’s PR people are puffing her up as a mental health expert/ musical prodigy/photographic artist/fashion icon/philanthropist/diplomat/future of the monarchy. On the other we have the above public opinion that Kate is a traditional, old-fashioned wife who lives in the background, who never acts and never speaks. And then there’s what the public sees from her actual actions – maybe she’s not entirely a Stepford wife, but she’s certainly not all the superlatives her PR people want us to believe. It’s 100% ok to choose your own life path – but don’t try to pretend it’s something that it’s not.
@Nicolez — what the what??? Heads Together was Harry’s idea and W & K just jumped on board while Harry, then Meghan, took the reins. As far as “making her own choice” being feminism, that rubbish. She chose to be a doormat. Marrying into the BRF means having to make at least an effort to establish close working relationships as patron to many charities and organizations. She’s done nothing but the barest minimum of lip service, and actually was so neglectful that some of her charities folded due to lack of financial support. THAT’S HER JOB. To support charities and be an active part of promoting them. She has failed again and again on the world stage. She should have married a rich toff so all she had to do was pop out a few babies and dabble in charity work. Pippa, even though she isn’t royal, has done far more than her erstwhile royal sister, like getting her masters degree with distinction in physical education, sport and physical literacy and will actually WORK at promoting it to both parents and children. Compare that to miss pie chart.
@Nicolez, it’s not being feminist to choose a traditional destiny if you don’t know any other kind of fate–and don’t care enough to find out. That’s just going along with the program, and it is not admirable in any way.
Kate pursued this path for power and money and status. She’s not living the life of a mom at home cooking for her kids. She wanted to marry a family with access to immense wealth obtained through slavery and genocide and delights in wearing jewels stolen from other cultures. She can’t even say she was born into this family as an excuse because she wanted to be a part of it and actively dedicated ten years of her life in pursuing the heir of the prince of wales. If she’s unhappy because being greedy didn’t get her what she wanted, then she needs to be mad at herself and Carole.
A woman with any dignity would have either left William because of his poor treatment of her or made him change. She has done neither and continues to bend to keep her access to jewels, money and titles. it’s not anything to respect or admire.
Kate is doing what royalists want her to do. Not say much and wear nice clothing and jewelry. Whenever a royal says something they are admonished for it so I can’t get desire to say very little. This is a lifelong position and saying too much will make things more complicated.
Every time Meghan says anything she’s dragged through the coals so why bother sometimes.
Because a leader is willing to take the hard knocks. Followers are willing to shut up and play along so they get access to clothes and jewelry and a castle to live in. They are also willing to hurt other people to get what they want.
Ummm ok. Kates not a leader. She’s a follower. That’s fine seeing as she’s the consort not the heir. William is also a ceremonial leader and isn’t supposed to have any political influence. She’s not exciting but doesn’t need to be. I also find British culture incredibly boring so she fits right in.
I Really hate the argument that as feminist we should just support Kate Choices we as woman don’t have to support her choices or actions. Kate choose to chases after William for decades do nothing of value then when Meghan came on to the scene people started to pay attention to what does Kate actually do all day kate with the help of mother . Decided to try to destroy Meghan at all cost Kate is a evil vile racist bully who saw Meghan as threat so decided to try to humiliate her bully her and help drive Meghan to suicide thoughts while pregnant. Kate is fine with doing nothing say nothing and just showing up in New pricey clothes . Kate is what the royalist deserves she just a empty shell of woman she perfect to them because she thin white and doesn’t speak She doesn’t connect with anyone of her generation she just has fans who hate Meghan so their automatically like Kate because she white that’s all she has .
Nope. Kate was criticized in the tabloids during the dating years for a lack of a career.
As for Meghan, according to the official tally in the royal circular in 2018 (when Kate was on maternity leave for the most of the year), she did one more event than Catherine. In 2019, when Meghan was on maternity leave for several months, Catherine did several more events than Meghan. The claim that Meghan outworked Kate doesn’t add up.
lol ok. Is that you, Jason?
And then every time Kate was criticized for it the royals circled the wagons and their media lackeys vociferously defended her and she was allowed to disappear to wales with William and then after her marriage she was allowed to do it again, with the full force of the Palace’s media apparatus defending her. The fact that Meghan absolutely out worked Kate “holds up” when you make the rightful comparison, which is comparing projects versus “appearances” and when you compare Kate’s first and second years after the marriage to Meghan’s. Kate disappeared first to Wales and then to Norfolk even before she had children with the full public support of the Palace who used their vast powers to largely protect her.
Nicolez, you’re comparing Kate’s outputs to Meghan’s outcomes. There’s no math for that, and that’s why it doesn’t add up for you.
@Nicolez, Meghan was actively discouraged by palace officials from doing the work she wanted to do.
Even thus constrained, Meghan forged more real relationships with the people she helped than Kate ever will.
struck a nerve all you can come up with is that Kate did more event while pregnancy because she had it easy for the press .when Meghan was pregnant she was bullied harassed threatened by psycho woman online threatening to harm her lies where spread about her pregnancy. The press demand to know every single details about Meghan pregnancy while also pushing her to suicide thoughts the palace the press the royals all had one goal in mind which was to cause Meghan and Archie harm . So course Kate was able to do more in her pregnancy she was Protected by the establishment because she is white . She hasn’t done a damn thing in 11 years her kids are half way through adolescence yet Kate reminds lazy as always .
@Nicolez meghan did not put events on the CC bc she did not want the projects leaked. For example, there is nothing on there about the cookbook until the official launch. There was nothing about the Smart Set on the CC, or about the issue of Vogue she guest-edited, but we know she had numerous meetings about all those projects. Plus, Kate didn’t have Louis until April 2018. Meghan didn’t get married until May 2018 (so not a working royal until that point) and then was pregnant by the fall. Kate stops working for months when she was pregnant, Meghan did an extensive international tour. Meghan had Archie in 2019 and that September was back on another international tour.
And you know what, Kate SHOULD have been criticized for the lack of a career. When even the QUEEN was asking “but what does she do all day,” its not a good beginning. She was someone who was publicly angling for a very specific job – to ultimately be the queen consort. She could have been building her philanthropic career, she could have been establishing diplomatic skills, making international connections, etc.
Instead, she drank and fell out of nightclubs.
And look, I did that too in my 20s. But I did it while actively preparing for my future career. Kate chose a specific role in life, and it seems she just wanted it for the tiaras and castles. Nothing she has done in the past 11 years indicates otherwise.
Kate has never done over 150 engagements in the 11 years she’s been in the family and only exceeded 100 a few times by including meetings with staff like Jason Knauf. Trying to pretend that Meghan didn’t work compared to kate is a damn joke. Especially because Meghan has had real jobs since her 20s and kate has never worked full time ever. She only got engaged at 29 and did little but party when other women her age, even the rich ones, had actual jobs. There was an actual basis for Kate being criticized for being a lazy party girl. It’s what she was.
Criticizing kate about her class was the only unfair criticism they ever made. The rest was quite legitimate because she did party more than the average woman in her late 20s and she didn’t have an actual job.
@NIC919, Meghan started working at an ice cream/yogurt shop at 13.
I meant real jobs as in a full time career type job. But yes Meghan also had part time jobs throughout her teens and managed to get in a top university. Comparing Meghan’s work ethic to Kate’s is the sign of how delusional royalists are because Kate has only ever been a spoiled rich girl. And when the Queen herself asks “but what does she do?” It was pretty obvious to everyone that calling kate lazy was factually accurate.
Well, yeah. That’s what maternity leave is, lol. Mothers don’t work during it. So you’re proving our point.
Nicolez, you do realize that Meghan did not become a royal until her wedding in May of 2018, right? Before she was married her engagements were not included in the court circular so she was only credited for working half a year in 2018.
This is not new information. Kate is an active mute. This is why I can’t stand her and her insulting PR.
Still no ‘Work’ this week so far then?
Something is afoot. First the front page with her looking old and non-shopped. Now, this TV show basically saying she’s only good for the fact she doesn’t do anything (doesn’t speak, complain, or work). She’s a DoNothing Princess. Kate, you in danger girl!
Seriously? Kate is so popular amongst “older people” because she’s a very traditional, old-fashioned mute woman? Not so much for this older woman. I’m in my 60s and was in my teens and early 20s during the second wave of feminism in the 1970s. If Kate were my daughter I would be ashamed at how she has squandered her opportunity to be an activist for positive change.
@nicolez Please tell me how you can even CONSIDER bringing up the court circular engagements when kate middleton is counting phone calls or goodness sake to a woman trekking it to Antartica as “work”. She literally is attaching her name to accomplished women and strictly doing it for PR. I’m patiently waiting for your reply. And the person commenting above summed it up when they pointed out 2018 and her engagement etc. And another commentator summed it up when they brought up the comparison of her kate middletons first two years. She literally hid out her first 2 years (well to get be presice the first 7) doing nothing but shopping and remodeling her one of many castles and estates. You know. Like ripping out brand new kitchens and replacing them with brand new kitchens. Or ripping out tennis courts to move them over just 36FT all on this “3 pound per person” tax payers dime. And last, tell kate middleton that her pathetic endeavor and pursuit of American praise and accolades will never happen.
You’re so right, MrsTTempest. My daughter knows nothing about Kate because Kate hasn’t done anything impactful that trickles down through the generations. I knew of Diana as a very young Brit because of what she did with her patronages and charity work, as well as her beauty. She was impactful and motivational. I don’t know what my daughter could say Kate does.
Kate had only one job for the Crown: produce heirs. Nothing more is expected of Kate except keep her mouth shut about her husband’s alleged side chick(s). The Firm gives her busy work to give the impression she does work but it’s not fooling anyone anymore. Kate will be counsellor of state when William ascends, but there’s nothing about her that says competence in handling the constitutional side of the job. Kate is not even on the Privy Council. Kate came for Meghan, a US citizen, and help with a smear campaign to ruin a woman who committed no wrong. An an American, that is my issue with Kate. Respect is earned and Kate doesn’t automatically get it because she will be queen.
The “mute” part kills me. She’s not mute: you just can’t understand anything she says because she mumbles. This might be deliberate so that nothing she says can be criticized.
She looks certifiable insane with the manic expression in the green dress. Yikes! Amphetemines?
Why are these pundits so bothered they Kate is exactly how they always wanted her to be and constantly praised her as. Quiet, discreet, silent, while undermining her SIL and benefitting from her abuse and ostracism. Her biggest effort is copying others wardrobes. We saw exactly who she is during that funeral and how she conducted herself around the Sussexes. They’re not getting anything more out of her.
I am trying to figure out if I care why, or even THAT, the new PoW is popular. I don’t think I do. She can STAY mute, if that’s what they demand of her, as long as she is not smearing the Sussexes or taking credit for their work. Let her do what she wants otherwise. She’s vapor. to me.
But is this actually true ?
I don’t get the sense Kate is popular – rather just left alone bc of the invisible contract.
Isn’t that a fate worse than death for some of the Royals bc their patronages are dependent on the PR. I mean we’re already at the stage where Kate does engagements and no one cares …. so what will it be like when the Botox and fillers are no longer effective as we saw on Sunday ?
FYI – I hate judging women by their looks and avoid it at all costs – just mentioning the Botox and fillers bc Kate has made so much of her narrative on her appearance.
Kate is stuck between wanting to be visible (but suffering because she has no obvious charisma) and invisible (because she is lazy and doesn’t have any initiative to come up with anything of her own, or inclination to get out and get stuff done). I think it has dawned on her that the magic of the British C20 monarchy has long gone, when there was the queen and her children as relatively young adults, and then the glamour of Di. The C21 monarchy is essentially her and William and no magic. The curtains have been drawn back and there’s Kate, doing nothing. Her one chance was to embrace Meghan and form a fab four that played to their individual strengths.
Kate Mutellton?
OfWilliam is the winner for me.
Nicolez, As a Brit I must say £3 a year is absolute rubbish. This mythical amount is rolled out by monarchists and/or non Brits all the time. A few years ago it was an imaginary £1. The reality is the RF has creamed off untaxed millions from the duchies year in, year out. They are rolling in cash that doesn’t belong to them. Lack of parliamentary momentum to tax them heavily and legally, and to stop the increase in funding which hikes in millions over and again, has been going on for decades. The British public is losing out by millions that could and should be taxed by government and put into public funding of schools and hospitals. What we pay the RF is one thing. What the RF should, but doesn’t, pay us as a nation is quite another.
This number excludes the millions in security. Cut that off first before we pretend it is 3 pounds per citizen.
Kate’s popularity is predicated on a recent poll of less than 2,000 out of approximately 68M in population. The size of the sample and the questions that were asked are unknown.
If the premise is that among that small sample lies her popularity for the stated reasons, one cannot make a proper opinion on that basis.
She is considered good, because the fail tabloid decree.
She was ‘good’ because she ‘never put a foot wrong’.
What does the above statement means?
It is documented that Carole approached Paul Dacre, then editor of fail, as to what can be done for favourable press.
Kate has stuck to the advice with considerable success, she has to wear new clothes from shops who would buy or it least let the fail acquire advert dollars while giving them access.
(Both sides had success with this strategy until the recent amalgated lawsuit. Dacre is not longer considered for peerage).
She was hailed as good. In comparison with whom???
It seems that since the Telegraph is her ‘go to’ publication, since she no longer wants to be a human mannequin, so now the fail uses bad edits on her pics as they did to Harry and Meghan, to the delight of her detractors at home in the UK.
She has many, who are easily distinguished from both the pro and anti bots.
Kate main purpose is to be seen and not heard-take care of the kids and don’t rock the boat.-no changes are needed thank you very much
How did I get to be this many years old, never having heard the phrase “chucking a tanty”??? Amazing.