“The ‘Magic Mike: Last Dance’ trailer looks fun but burdened with plot” links

Ya gotta give CT credit for turning Magic Mike into 3 movies, way to make a living, good for you.
I laughed my way thru MM#1. All I could think was OMG, these guys are living at the gym.
When Matthew M took the stage in an Uncle Sam hat and leather…All right, all right, all right. I thought he did a great job of having fun without being snarky.
I don’t think these movies need a plot much, they did a good job as light and fun.
I might go watch MM#1 again.
Btw, I will never look anywhere close to Fit as most everyone in HW does. I’ve made peace with that. lol
Hey don’t be so hard on yourself. When Channing Tatum isn’t filming he tends to gain weight. He’s not always so buff. Most actors/actresses prepare for a role but then give up the hard training when the movie is done.
I’ve only seen the first MM movie and I just remember how much Tatum held my attention. He is such a presence, even in that goofy Gene Kelly style dance sequence he did in Hail, Caesar. I really enjoyed watching him dance and just move.
3 words: drinking game movies!
Magic Mike 2 could have used a plot. Or something.
I don’t watch Magic Mike for the plot. The only thing I’m interested in is the sexy dance routines. I couldn’t give a flying fuck about anyone’s emotional journey or character growth. Just give me handsome faces, hot bods and smooth moves. I would never go to one of those shows in real life, so I’m living vicariously through these movies.
I will never go to a show like that IRL, but I really enjoy the MM movies. I will absolutely be watching. I hope it’s as fun as the other ones. So campy, so hot. Thank you Channing Tatum!
Really? I enjoyed Magic Mike 2 so much more than 1. plot in 1 and that Alex douche bag was a bit tiresome.
I’m sure whatshisbutt was so awful they booted him out of movie 2. Alex Pettyfer earned himself a bad reputation.
That was my Tindr bio. “Looks fun but burdened with plot “.
I think Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are a beautiful couple but the “Of Gosling” tattoo makes me think of the Handmaid’s Tale…”
?? You know how last names work, right? Also, most Hispanic cultures have that as the naming convention. She’s still Eva Mendes, just Eva Mendes de Gosling (Hilarious to me).
Yes, I know how last names work. I’ve had one for quite some time. It was a joke.
At what point will one of Madonnas’ two oldest children try to get her some help? She is not well, imo.
Is it really a secret since they have acknowledged their relationship and children together. They got married. If true, Mozal Tov.
If they do another Princess Diaries, I hope they bring Chris Pine back in some interesting fashion.