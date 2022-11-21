Elon Musk reinstated violent insurrectionist Donald Trump’s Twitter account

We knew it would happen under Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, it was just a matter of when and how. Musk has decided to reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account, the same account which had been suspended since January 2021. I went back and looked at my post from that week, the week of the insurrection, and remembered how f–king scary it was that Trump was using the platform to try to incite a second insurrection. There were very real concerns that Trump was attempting to agitate, incite and plan a violent disruption of Joe Biden’s inauguration too. Twitter explicitly suspended Trump because Trump’s rhetoric was so dangerous and threatening… towards the American people. So, Trump’s account is back now.

Elon Musk restored the Twitter account of former president Donald Trump on Saturday, a pivotal move that could help the platform’s once loudest, bluntest force regain online attention just as a new presidential election begins. “The people have spoken,” Musk wrote in a tweet, nodding to the results of a Twitter poll that had just completed on whether to reinstate the former president. Trump’s account was repopulating with old tweets and followers Saturday night, though the former president had not tweeted immediately after being restored. He said earlier Saturday he remained focused on his Twitter clone, Truth Social, signaling he would not return to the site right away. Twitter users who participated in Musk’s poll voted roughly 52 percent to 48 percent to restore Trump’s account, according to the unscientific and non-representative Twitter poll. Musk has put multiple pivotal decisions up to a vote from his Twitter feed, including, last year, on whether to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock. Musk had previously said he disagreed with the ban and intended to restore Trump. But after purchasing Twitter for $44 billion late last month, he had also promised to install a content moderation council to make such decisions — saying the process would likely take weeks.

[From WaPo]

We just have the dumbest and most violent right-wing people in charge of this mess now. Musk is too f–king stupid to understand what he’s unleashing, and Trump is just one of the dumbest and most vile people on the planet. The only silver lining here is that this reinstatement will be the straw that broke the camel’s back for most advertisers and for news outlets too – CBS News has already suspended their Twitter activities, and Musk has reportedly been “groveling” on calls to advertisers to keep their business.