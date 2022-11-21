Elon Musk reinstated violent insurrectionist Donald Trump’s Twitter account

We knew it would happen under Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, it was just a matter of when and how. Musk has decided to reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account, the same account which had been suspended since January 2021. I went back and looked at my post from that week, the week of the insurrection, and remembered how f–king scary it was that Trump was using the platform to try to incite a second insurrection. There were very real concerns that Trump was attempting to agitate, incite and plan a violent disruption of Joe Biden’s inauguration too. Twitter explicitly suspended Trump because Trump’s rhetoric was so dangerous and threatening… towards the American people. So, Trump’s account is back now.

Elon Musk restored the Twitter account of former president Donald Trump on Saturday, a pivotal move that could help the platform’s once loudest, bluntest force regain online attention just as a new presidential election begins.

“The people have spoken,” Musk wrote in a tweet, nodding to the results of a Twitter poll that had just completed on whether to reinstate the former president.

Trump’s account was repopulating with old tweets and followers Saturday night, though the former president had not tweeted immediately after being restored. He said earlier Saturday he remained focused on his Twitter clone, Truth Social, signaling he would not return to the site right away.

Twitter users who participated in Musk’s poll voted roughly 52 percent to 48 percent to restore Trump’s account, according to the unscientific and non-representative Twitter poll. Musk has put multiple pivotal decisions up to a vote from his Twitter feed, including, last year, on whether to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock.

Musk had previously said he disagreed with the ban and intended to restore Trump. But after purchasing Twitter for $44 billion late last month, he had also promised to install a content moderation council to make such decisions — saying the process would likely take weeks.

[From WaPo]

We just have the dumbest and most violent right-wing people in charge of this mess now. Musk is too f–king stupid to understand what he’s unleashing, and Trump is just one of the dumbest and most vile people on the planet. The only silver lining here is that this reinstatement will be the straw that broke the camel’s back for most advertisers and for news outlets too – CBS News has already suspended their Twitter activities, and Musk has reportedly been “groveling” on calls to advertisers to keep their business.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to “Elon Musk reinstated violent insurrectionist Donald Trump’s Twitter account”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:40 am

    TFG likely won’t return to Twitter. Isn’t he invested in the Truth Social thing? Twitter is the competition.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      November 21, 2022 at 7:44 am

      But isn’t Truth Social in worse financial shape that Twitter???

      Reply
      • SamC says:
        November 21, 2022 at 8:57 am

        Odds are he’ll be back on Twitter by the end of the week. He likes the attention too much and doesn’t get nearly the headlines or engagement on TS.

        And yes, once again the orange one is skipping out on paying his bills so TS is a financial mess. IIRC they were getting to sell or raise $$ and no one was interested, valuation went way down.

  2. smegmoria says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:41 am

    I doubt Trump is “allowed” to use Twitter. The people funding Truth Social had to force Trump to use it. He was supposed to be the main draw after all. He refused to use it for months. I bet that his financial backers would not let him post on Twitter.

    Reply
    • Colby says:
      November 21, 2022 at 7:56 am

      Also I think his ego won’t allow it. Going back to Twitter means it’s better than his company that he started. Even if he’s desperate to get back on, I’m not sure he would.

      Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      November 21, 2022 at 7:56 am

      He has a contract that anything he posts has to be on TS for 6 hours first, unless it’s campaign or political, which he would easily be able to use to excuse his incitement of violence.

      Reply
      • Lynne says:
        November 21, 2022 at 9:06 am

        They are both struggling and I think somehow they will combine the two platforms.
        I just want trump gone but unfortunately He is a moneymaker pulling people who want to read his wack so I think he is staying and they will make this work.

  3. Colby says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:44 am

    My “favorite” part of all this is Elon was too much of a coward to own the decision so it put it up for a vote from Twitter users. He has done everything else at that company unilaterally but on this he acted all benevolent and “power to the people”

    He’s such a weapons grade chode.

    Reply
    • Orangeowl says:
      November 21, 2022 at 8:00 am

      Yeah, the poll was ridiculous. I am becoming increasingly convinced he is deliberately tanking the platform because it’s so pro-democracy. Or if not deliberately, at least not really actively trying to manage it in any effective way it because he cannot handle the mockery and criticism that’s been directed at him. The parallels in his behavior with Trump are disturbing,

      Reply
      • pottymouth pup says:
        November 21, 2022 at 10:32 am

        @Orangeowl the platform has been very helpful spreading word not only of global crises but also in helping advance protests against autocratic regimes. The Saudis are the #2 investor in Twitter working w/Musk (who’s pretty cozy w/Russia too) so you’re probably right about Musk being happy to tank it while having his easily bruised, over-inflated ego stroked by all of his Stans

      • Colby says:
        November 21, 2022 at 2:54 pm

        I mean it *could* very well be deliberate. But my honest assessment is he is just a full tilt narcissist, just like Trump – thats why youre noting similarities. He is not qualified to run this company, but since he cant admit that, he is making mistake after mistake, but cant admit they’re mistakes, and/or blames others.

        He will run the company into the ground before he admits he is incapable.

    • RMS says:
      November 21, 2022 at 8:26 am

      “weapons grade chode” made me snort out my coffee. Perfection.

      Reply
    • kgeo says:
      November 21, 2022 at 9:03 am

      The only thing that bothers me is if he runs in 2024, and loses, he will point to this twitter poll as evidence of voter fraud.

      Reply
    • pottymouth pup says:
      November 21, 2022 at 10:23 am

      Musk also gave Kanye a big welcome back and, of course, on Trans Remembrance Day when there was a deadly shooting at a LGTBQ+ bar, Musk also reinstated accounts of anti-LGTBQ folks like James Lindsay (the guy who started the “groomer” BS)

      Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      November 21, 2022 at 4:04 pm

      So much for that “committee” (like there’s staff left for that anyway). He probably fudged that poll too.

      Reply
  4. ML says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:45 am

    Elon Musk taking over Twitter (among other things) is an absolute dumpster fire. I would very much appreciate if the groveling phone calls to advertisers leaked.

    Reply
  5. Jessamine says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Honestly, having Trump’s inane, racist, hateful trolling on mainstream display can only be good for democrats in 2024.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      November 21, 2022 at 8:24 am

      Careful. We’ve heard that one before…

      Reply
      • Jessamine says:
        November 21, 2022 at 10:34 am

        That’s valid, but the republicans are doing the most to sweep him under the rug right now. The murdochs are burying him. Let him yap on twitter and make every republican candidate accountable for his takes. Pin them like bugs.

  6. Esmerelda says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Well, Musk’s only hope now is to make Twitter a sort of reserve for deplorables, a rightist pet project. There’s some market in that, and they’ll probably tolerate outages and poor service for the pleasure of “owing the libs”.

    Reply
    • Snoozer says:
      November 21, 2022 at 8:38 am

      There’s a reason all of the right wing platforms fail. Because, although there might be an audience for them, advertisers are not keen. Brand safety and suitability is everything. No one wants their ads next to Nazi stuff, white supremacy and insurrection. They might get a few far right owned brands advertising and some SMBs; but that’s not enough to run a platform. Elon Musk is learning this now.

      Reply
  7. K.T says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:54 am

    I don’t think people realise how much these rich tech bro’s want fascism. Peter thiel and Elon Musk have the same narcissistic affinity and it wouldn’t surprise me if they are really said we planned this new world order, we just dumbly didn’t realise how easily it all was to achieve, might is right, blood and soil, let chaos reign…

    Reply
  8. D says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:56 am

    As soon as I read that I deactivated my account. I’m hoping there will be a mass exodus, he loses all the advertisers and on top of that the systems fail because he fired everyone or they quit.

    Reply
  9. Kiddo says:
    November 21, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Jack White went off on Elon and his cowardice and corruption on Instagram. I wish more influential people would join in with this position.

    Reply
  10. Mina_Esq says:
    November 21, 2022 at 9:12 am

    I deleted the app this morning. I don’t have the strength for all that negative energy anymore. Elon is almost as self-destructive as Ye.

    Reply
  11. Julia K says:
    November 21, 2022 at 10:11 am

    My prediction; Donald Trump will be indicted before 2024. He may not go to jail, but he will be banned from public office.

    Reply
    • Kaye says:
      November 21, 2022 at 10:28 am

      From your lips to God’s ears.

      Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      November 21, 2022 at 1:48 pm

      This is a safe prediction. The newly appointed Special Master is a doozy. He’s returning from the Netherlands where he was prosecuting war crimes at The Hague. His specialties are in public corruption cases, national security violations, it’s a long list. He’s not flying home for a non-event. Plus he’s fast and is known to quickly react in complicated cases. DOJ has begun its endgame.

      Reply
  12. Hymenisworth Accordingtojules says:
    November 21, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    It still won’t be good enough for the average Parler Puta. These individuals need every librul audience they can find.

    Reply
  13. Little Red says:
    November 21, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    I deactivated my account last week. I never spent much time there any way so I saw no need to keep the account.

    Reply
  14. ZeeEnnui says:
    November 21, 2022 at 5:42 pm

    I’m staying on until my favorites finally leave but it’s been a joke to watch Elon grovel for advertisers while shit-posting and trolling any account that offers criticism. The “poll” like all things right wing was rigged. But he’s bathing in the tongue baths from the fanboys who insist that “he has a plan.” It’s an epic incel dumpster fire.

    I don’t know if anyone who’s still on the platform noticed but large accounts discovered that they were automatically following Cheeto Fascismo, which is how he got the largest group of followers evah on the platform. Elon is truly trying to make fetch happen with this. I had to go check that I wasn’t inadvertently following (not important enough for Twitter to force me to) and automatically blocked him.

    The only thing I can hope for is indictments or for that Big Mac diet to finally take the orange one down. If he destroys the Republican party on his way down – great. I’ll make popcorn.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment