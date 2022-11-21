Cate Blanchett recycled her ugliest McQueen for the Governors Awards: ugh?

Here are more photos from this weekend’s Governors Awards. As I said, they were very well attended, mostly by potential Oscar campaigners… like Cate Blanchett. Cate will likely be nominated for TAR this awards season, so she was in LA to be seen by the right people (Oscar voters). Unfortunately, Cate decided to recycle this Alexander McQueen dress which I’ve already seen her in a few times. It’s one of the worst looks in her closet, why she keeps wearing it, I have no idea. The worst.
Carey Mulligan in Valentino. She looks perfectly fine, but I would love to see her zazz it up a bit more – her looks for the She Said promotion have been too safe, too sedate. Also, She Said totally bombed in its opening weekend.
Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad. I don’t like this? It’s too… costumey.
Ana de Armas in bespoke Louis Vuitton. Really, really bad, right? It looks so amateurish, like the designer just bedazzled some napkins on her boobs.
Michelle Williams in Christian Dior. She just had a baby two seconds ago, I can’t believe she’s doing all of these red carpets and events.
Greta Gerwig in Carolina Herrera. She hasn’t announced anything but many are now assuming that she’s knocked up with her second.
Sadie Sink in Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2022. Very pretty and age-appropriate, I do wish the dress was a tad longer though? It feels more like a party dress when everyone else wears formalwear.
I kind of love it, on her and her alone
agreed. it’s so fun to look at from various angles but I think only a handful of people could pull it off, and she definitely does. I like the play with hard angles and soft materials.
I’m not crazy about any of these looks. Cate’s giant ruffle sleeve looks like it was made of dusty curtains.
I like Carey Mulligans but that’s it for this bunch.
Observation: All of these looks (except Carey’s) would translate awesomely to a skirt with a simple top. I am very into that idea right now, and I think these looks validate it. Jessica’s outfit as a skirt with a slip or tank top? Gorg. Same with Ana and Greta, and maybe Michelle.
Ana herself looks ethereal. Not crazy about the dress top, but look at that face. Fucking unfair.
I actually love this McQueen gown. My faves from the evening were Sadie Sink (take off heavy necklace, swap out shoes for silver strappy heels – that would *balance out length *) Jennifer Connelly & Angela Bassett
I agree with the shoes on Sadie – strappy would have made the bottom of the dress less abrupt
Cate the Great usual looks amazing but yeah, this gown is horrendous. No one looks good here though, not even gorgeous Jessica. I don’t like Greta Gerwig at all. It definitely because of how she and her partner got together. She Amhara such a smugness to her that I cannot stand.
I wish Carey would go back to brown hair, it looks so much better. But I love the gown and the bob cut.
Jessica’s dress looks amazing, not costumey at all. Sadie too.
I don’t like Viola’s dress, it looks a bit cheap. The colors look great on her though.
Gosh Sadie is soooooo pretty.
I love everything Cate wears, so this is unequivocally bad for me to hate it.
Ana’s has weirdly grown on me the more I go back to it.
Kate’s look is after party Waffle House Angel. On her I am not mad at this.
Cate can do no wrong and while I’m TRYING to like this, that side wing is very distracting.
Jessica looks so happy she’s radiating from within.
Too bad about the sleeves on Jessica- she was close to hitting it out of the park in that color and with that detail. I think it does skew too ren faire.
Crikey, it looks as if Ms Blanchett has borrowed Bjork’s Swan Dress from years and years ago. Bjork only just got away with it because she is Björk, and we can only allow that once. I like Miss Mulligan’; s dress. Our family motto is, “If you can’t have the bestest, have the plainest”. That garment Miss de Armas is wearing looks like something my year six pupils threw together for a dance routine they did at the end of year performance. And it’s bespoke, you say? Gawd. I really like Ms Williams’ hair. She was starting to look “hard” with the Long-favoured pixie cut and neutral make up. This style softens her face and takes years of her.
And that’s it from someone who knows absolutely nothing about fancy clothes or fashion.
I don’t like any of them except Sadie Sink and Carey mulligan, but Carey’s is very understated.
i”m not surprised She Said bombed. My guess is its one of those movies that most people intend to watch at home.
Chastain looks gorgeous. I love redheads wearing red, and the detail on that dress is just precious.
The only dress i love is the Valentino and it suits Carey as she usually favors understated looks. Cate’s dress is atrocious as is the rest of the looks.
Was “ugly dress” the theme/dress code for this thing? Yikes, to all the dresses shown here.
Carey’s dress was beautiful and the only one I could pull off but looks too safe for a formal Hollywood awards event. I love Jessica’s dress you can’t be too costume-y when it’s Hollywood. Well yeah you can and that’s Cate’s atrocious dress. I liked Ana’s look until you pointed out it looks like two bedazzled handkerchiefs on her boobs. Now I can’t un-see it. The skirt is too long and shouldn’t be a train as well.