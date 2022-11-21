Kelly Rowland defended Chris Brown with her whole chest at the AMAs

The American Music Awards were held last night and… yeah, I didn’t watch them, my bad. In my defense, my stomach wasn’t right and I threw up and I was just trying to rest and hydrate in the evening. Could I have also turned on the AMAs? Probably, but I didn’t, so that’s on me. You can see a list of winners here at CNN. There was also at least one scandalous/noteworthy moment, one which is dominating the post-AMA headlines. It involved Kelly Rowland, who attended the show as a presenter. She looked like a million bucks, and she was given a big presenting job: Favorite Male R&B Artist. Unfortunately for everyone, the winner of that AMA was Chris Brown.
Brown wasn’t even there – he was originally scheduled to perform at the AMAs as part of a Michael Jackson tribute, but the AMAs told him to stay home at the last minute (he was mad about it too). When Kelly announced his name, the audience booed the serial domestic abuser. Kelly told the audience: “Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf… Excuse me… chill out. But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.” A whole mess. This was a failure at every level, from Kelly saying that sh-t to the AMAs inviting Chris (then uninviting him), etc. Gross.
Taylor Swift skipped the red carpet, but here are some photos of her backstage. She wore a jumpsuit by The Blonds. She won a bunch of AMAs, like always. She actually won in all six of the categories in which she was nominated, making her the most-decorated AMA winner of all time, with forty AMAs overall.
More photos from the AMAs: Pink looked good, Dove Cameron’s look is a lot, Carrie Underwood’s legs are insane (even more insane than Pink’s legs!!) and Ellie Goulding is unrecognizable at this point.
Oh, Kelly. And not the first time, either. Still remember her defending him after his colorism became a topic. Disappointing, but no surprise. Chris still has a lot of support in the industry
Chris Brown is proof cancel culture is nothing but a right wing cudgel.
@Kaiser, I hope you’re feeling better today! Please don’t apologize for not working when you’re ill. Wishing you a speedy get well soon and thank you for having posted. Now go to bed and get better.💕
On another note, I just read that Chris Brown was supposed to do a MJ Thriller tribute (with Ciara and others) that was canceled at the last possibly minute. A medley that included BEAT IT ffs! Whole bunch of unserious people running that event.
Kelly needs to chile. I think that when Rihanna got back together with Chris after he beat her up many thought it was okay to defend him. It is not. I have been disgusted with him since everything went down with Rihanna and I won’t back down. That man is a bully and though I know he himself was abused and I truly have compassion for him regarding that trauma, I don’t believe he is sorry in any way for his abuses to his former partners.
ugh…really Kelly? guess you showed your true face…what an embarrassment. i dont know how a man that repeatedly batters and sexually assault women is still respected and supported in the music industry. Just shows you how little people in the industry think of violence against women..
This is not a defense of him,but excuse my ignorance, he has repeatedly battered and sexually assaulted others? Honestly never heard. I hear a lot about Trey Songs though. All these people and artists defending him maybe never heard either, that’s why they can chalk it up to a mistake he made at 19 ,his victim forgave him and he has done the ‘work’, so at 33 so why should he still be blackballed.
Yes of course someone who battered his girlfriend publicly and never apologized for it has repeatedly attacked others. If you google ‘Chris Brown assault’ one of the first articles is a timeline of the many assaults on women he’s been credibly accused or witnessed committing. There are eleven incidents. Starting with Rihanna. Even if you knew nothing about Chris Brown’s personal life, it’s very easy to see that he never faced any real professional consequences for hurting Rihanna in the first place.
Honestly, this comment made me a little mad. It stems from the assumption that the batterer must not deserve scorn. That people might need to move on from disliking a domestic abuser after a certain point. And that in a room full of people who love music the only person who’d be current on Chris Brown’s redemption journey is Kelly Rowland and everyone else is ten years behind the times.
Chris Brown hasn’t done any work. He is still the same person who refuses to take responsibility for his actions.
I wonder how many of the people who continue to support Chris Brown are the same folks who continued to support R Kelley long after he was indicted for child porn & continue to support Kanye despite his misogyny & anti-Blackness
Noki,
I don’t know why everyone forgets, but he also abused and stalked his ex Karrueche Tran (his gf AFTER Rihanna). There is even video from TMZ of hen he was outside of a club she was visiting with a friend during the time she was in the middle of breaking up with him, where he pretty much corners her and urges her to get in his car so they can “talk”. This was after reports that he had punched her in the stomach and other toxic actions.
Then there is a list of other random women/fans he’s been a POS to.
This is awful. It’s horrible that women have been helping to normalize abusive men lately. For anyone who finds themselves in this situation, I wish you all the strength and please know that we do support you. Hugs
I didn’t watch as soon as MGK was nominated in the rock category over other much more deserving (and actual rock) artists. But this whole show/award has been a joke for some time anyway, at least for other genres besides pop (like Latin always gets shafted….)
As for KR and the rest…expected. horrifying and disappointing but expected.
I unfollowed Jamie Lee Curtis after she posted a pic of JD on IG. Glad I don’t have to unfollow Kelly since I didn’t follow her in the first place. There’s a reason these men continue to have support.
Women like JLC and KR are happy to be their protectors and shields. Chris brown literally tried to kill Rihanna but I guess no one cares.
@Bluesky: That’s so disappointing about JLC. I love(d) her and expected better of her.
JD? I am flipping through my mind’s list of awful people and can’t place this one. It’s Monday and I am tired so forgive me – it’s probably an easy answer I can’t think of.
Johnny Depp
DUH! How could I miss that one? Yeah, it’s Monday. It’s also sad I had a long list of men to flip through…
@BlueSky and yet, despite the fact that Brown abused the hell out of her, RiRi was happy to support Johnny Depp. I think there are some women who don’t think they deserve to be abused but do think other women are to blame when they are abused
Yes JKR is another one. Rihanna has sadly not only shown her support Depp, but Nicki Minaj and her rapist husband as well.
Carrie Underwood’s legs have been goals for years. Unreal. Pink’s look great too!
Carrie Underwood is another Jeniffer Aniston, she rarely changes it up. She loves those silver shimmering dresses.
Carrie Underwood’s legs!
She’s been really plumping those lips as well making her look exactly like every other house wife which is so annoying because she was beautiful before and her lips were fine. It just reminds me of all of the rumors about her accident.
Taylor Swift’s baby bump!
The real question that I have is, why is Kelly Rowland being invited to anything? Let’s see this red carpet… Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, P!nk… and then the woman whose greatest career accomplishment is standing to the left and behind Beyoncé for 10 years… 🤨
the gams on these gals, amazing is right
K ❤️🩹
The past year has been a sobering reminder of how acceptable, even celebrated, abuse against women is. It’s deeply disturbing.
Love Taylor’s jumpsuit but her hair is as usual a crime against humanity. Pink looks fab!!
You know what? If Rihanna can have Pirate Skeletor walk in her fashion show then Kelly can say how much she loves Chris Brown. And I being petty? Absolutely. They’re both abusers. But since Rih Rih likes to give passes to OTHER women’s abusers I honestly couldn’t care less about Kelly defending Brown. I said what I said.
I wanna love Kelly I really really really do. But no just no . Even if we ignore Chris beating up Rhianna he has said too many down right hateful things about Black women. It’s like Kelly cannot get out of her own way. No matter how Bwyonce feel privately her PR people would never let her go on record defending Chris Brown.
“I’ll take Internalized Misogyny for 800, Alex.” So tired of this sh*t.
Kelly looks AMAZING. That is all.
And Taylor looks like a Solid Gold dancer.
Taylor, Carrie, and Pink were okay. Dove looks like a 90’s gang member up top. Taylor and Carrie were a bit better than Pink, but I stopped when I saw Kelly. I hate those stupid gloves, but the dress was great. Then she opened her mouth. Oh well.
Taylor swift is obviously pregnant
She’s about to embark on a long tour, so nope don’t think so !
Let’s not forget Emma Robert’s. She beat up her boyfriend and she gets a pass in Hollywood too. Also, Jerry Seinfeld dated a teenager in high school when his tv show was on.
Don’t get the AMAs either.
How about ignoring him instead of nominating?
Also, I don’t know a single song of his and only know him for his temper.
A … Michael Jackson tribute. Okay then.
I was looking for this comment. Also, he’s done MJ before – we get it he can moonwalk. It’s tired even if he wasn’t an abuser impersonating a molester.
Yep. The entire thing is beyond disgusting.
I guess you can’t share links here, but my comment was that Kelly’s support isn’t a big surprise, especially since her friend Beyonce has worked with him as well. In 2015, way after what he did to both Rih and Kaerrueche Tran, she released the Jealous remix that featured CB on it. And she’s not alone. Plenty of folks from producers to artists are still working with him and he keeps putting out hit after hit, which makes him Teflon unfortunately.
That was an unauthorized remix.
He said this before his last release this year:
“During their conversation, Wallo asked if there was an artist who he’s never worked with before that he’d like to make a track with. The “Iffy” singer admitted that the only major artist he doesn’t have a hit with yet is none other than Beyoncé.
“Probably Beyoncé,” Brown replied. “Only because of what that would look like, us really do a dope song with both of us dancing in it. That would be dope, like a check off my to-do list. She’s probably the only one I haven’t worked with. I’m not turning it down.”
Chris Brown and Beyoncé have never formally worked together, but Breezy did make a remix of her song “Jealous” back in 2015. Regardless, Brown still aims to make a fresh collaboration happen someday.”https://www.iheart.com/content/2022-06-23-chris-brown-says-collaborating-with-this-artist-is-on-his-bucket-list/#:~:text=Million%20Dollaz%20Worth%20Of%20Game,-FEAT%20CHRIS%20BROWN&text=She’s%20probably%20the%20only%20one,a%20fresh%20collaboration%20happen%20someday.
When Kelly walked on the stage she looked incrediblly beautiful. She even looks better now than in her Destiny Child days. Then she opened her mouth and it all went south. Her and Lizzo both kissing up to Chris Brown. I don’t get it.
Not surprised. She still supported Nelly (whom I used to love) after a credible rape accusation against him. The victim said she withdrew the complaint because there was no way she could win against him. I so hate when women support the abusers and not the victims.
It’s disgusting to me that Brown has been allowed to continue to work and not only allowed but INVITED. So many collaborations and I’ve gotta say I respect Rihanna even more for having said her truth and rising above when I know for me I would still be yelling about it: “oh you’re good with my abusive ex? We aren’t friends then.”
His work is pedestrian and unremarkable and I’m not even close to what one would call a Rihanna “fan” (I appreciate her work but I’m not a joiner) and her work is frickin bangin in comparison.
The fact that he and Drake collab is doubly disgusting but I suppose not surprising.
It is very telling of the industry as a whole that Rihanna had proof and spoke out about it and people have turned their back on her instead of having her back.
We haven’t progressed.
When it happened there were all sorts of garbage takes from people. But Rihanna is in one of the most powerful points of her career and she has not been shunned; rather, she participates in the shunning of other victims like Nicki Minaj’s husband’s victim, Megan thee Stallion, and the R Kelly shirt she is wont to wear. She spoke out and gave details, and professionally rose above the rest to the point where she and Brown even got back together and they are still friends. I feel for her because there’s no one unique and linear cycle of processing trauma but I’m not giving her my money with Depp in the Fenty show.
I know it’s the material, but Taylor looks like she’s expecting. Pink always looks strong and healthy, what with flying around on those ropes and scarves. For some reason I do not like looking at Carrie’s muscular legs. They don’t suit her. But if it makes her happy.
I may be getting my artists mixed up. I apologize if I am. But wasn’t Chris Brown accused of raping a woman in Paris? He’s a serial abuser – not that it matters cause one is more than enough.
I’m disgusted by Kelly. it looks like she was expecting that reaction and had her response prepared. She really needs to take every damn seat.
I don’t watch these shows cause I find most modern music to be garbage (a few exceptions like Black Violin or Kendrick Lamar) and I usually find the fashion hideous. I’m super disappointed in Lizzo as well! I expected more from her.
The past year has been a depressing one with our never ending thirst to celebrate abusers never seemingly quenched.