Princess Kate will be probably become the new patron of Welsh football, lol

Last week, Prince William made a special effort to support the English national football team, the Three Lions, ahead of their trip to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. William is the new Prince of Wales and he’s also the honorary president of the Football Association. So, Welsh people actually took issue with “the Prince of Wales” explicitly supporting the English team, especially when the Welsh football team is also playing in the World Cup. Michael Sheen sort of became the face of the Welsh criticism, and when Sheen’s criticism was mentioned to William, William went out of his way to… say that he’s supporting the Three Lions because he’s always supported them, but good luck to Wales or whatever. Sheen then kept on talking about how it’s completely inappropriate that any Englishman has the Tywysog Cymru title. Well, the Windsors have a solution to this entirely self-made dilemma! The new Princess of Wales will likely be named the new patron of Welsh Football.
The Princess of Wales is tipped to become a patron of Welsh football following criticism from Welsh actor Michael Sheen over the Prince of Wales supporting England during the World Cup in Qatar. Princess Kate could take on the role after also becoming the patron of the English Rugby Union and Rugby League in February.
The Princess cheered on the England teams in the women’s Rugby Union World Cup and the men and women’s squads in the Rugby League World Cup in October and November.
A source told The Express: ‘It’s being discussed as part of a much bigger review of royal patronages.’
Prince William rejected Mr Sheen’s criticism, saying that he would be supporting both England and Wales during the tournament. The Prince, who is the President of the English Football Association, handed out shirts to the England squad before they set off to Qatar ahead of the competition kicking off on Sunday. Mr Sheen argued it was ‘entirely inappropriate’ for William to support England while holding the title Prince of Wales.
Princess Kate may now relieve the tension over the Welsh national team by becoming the figurehead of the Football Association of Wales, a role previously held by Queen Elizabeth II. England and Wales will play in the same group in the World Cup as the Welsh national team joins the competition for the first time since 1958. In a video shared online by the English FA, the Prince of Wales proclaimed to the England squad: ‘We’re all rooting for you.’
This honestly should have been cleared up before the World Cup, for goodness sake. The Welsh team did this extraordinary thing by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in over 60 years and they don’t have a royal patron, and the current Prince of Wales is too stupid to make a diplomatic effort to show them any real support. I guess the Windsors didn’t think to come up with a replacement before now. I suspect that there really is a “review” of patronages happening right now, but it’s not going to be a big reshuffle. It’s more likely that the biggest patronages are handed out to William, Kate, Charles and Camilla, and most of the smaller ones will just go patron-less from now on. Charles would prefer that to giving his siblings any kind of substantial patronage portfolio. Anyway, I hope they do make Kate the patron of Welsh football. The people of Wales will haaaaate that. They’ll hate it even more when Kate only shows up once every four years.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Christ they’re bad at this. This was… not the move. Gross af.
Another patronage to be honored with her in-attention.
Exactly. She’s barely paid attention to the Rugby.
But she’ll forever be keen to listen and learn about Welsh football.
You can just envision the future engagements now. “The Princess of Keen has visited [insert local welsh football charity] to learn more about [insert Keen of choice]”. Spare us all of the nonsense, Kitty.
LOL, sure, I guess that’s one possible solution, right?
I feel like someone is trying to make a rivalry happen between the Waleses when it comes to sports – and that someone might be Kate herself, lol. I wonder if the thinking is that its cute or endearing if they are facing off or something?
Remember when they attend the rugby match in February (I think) and it was England vs Wales and William made some sort of comment about how Kate was trying to make it into a “thing” and he just didn’t really care?
She gets competitive a lot. They’ve had some sailing races where they’ve competed, right? I seem to recall her being very very happy then.
Or, and hear me out, Chuck needs a new scapegoat. So since Eddie the unknown, isn’t visible enough for people to care, he has set up the wailses to now be the fall guys. And he still hates Kkkate and CarolE for their skip Charles campaign, so he is definitely making Kkkate his scapegoat.
Lol yes that’s what is happening beside the politics of the POW title. That’s one of their running and favorite narrative along with broody Kate. They love it. They bring it up every time they do any sport thing.
Maybe she gets more attention from him when competing with him?
I can absolutely buy that she’s trying to create a rivarly with sports lol. She likes sports in general and she’s apparently very competitive (not so much in being the most hard working royal but everything and everywhere else) so yeah.
I think the rr think it’s cute for there to be a sports competition between the Wails and will get people behind either team Kate or Team Will.
There is absolutely no forward thinking in the Royal Family that’s why they find themselves in these messes all the time.
Britain is going through a major cost of living crisis and many organizations that are trying to help are without royal patrons, but the sports patronages MUST be covered. Priorities people! Also, the new patron of England Rugby couldn’t even be bothered to congratulate England’s Wheel Chair Rugby World Cup win. There was a lot of energy around the wheel chair rugby this year so a much missed opportunity.
Yes, weird priorities and incredible laziness, but also how can they really pay attention to over 3,000 patronages?
Maybe those organizations will get lucky and get a celeb patron who will do more than a royal.
I don’t think it’s just that he couldn’t be bothered. Tories hate disabled people and William is a Tory.
I think the review of patronages will be big, but the results will probably be doled out a bit at a time. If you cut back on working royals, you have to cut back on patronages.
I get the general idea of a patron to bring awareness to charities. But why football/ruby need patron ? That’s just unnecessary.
Just came to say that I am loving the selection of photos!!! 😂🤪🤣
William and Kate will never understand that the People don’t want them the courtiers will continue to push them on the people of welsh . They can’t get out of their own way instead of listening to what the welsh people want listen to what Michael sheen said they choose to make the laziness Royal Parton of the football.
The co-chairmen of Wrexham, the Welsh football club, were recently honoured by the Welsh government with the Dragon Award at a do in NYC and recognized as unofficial ambassadors for promoting Welsh culture and the Welsh language.
“When asked who he would be supporting during the tournament, Rob [McIlhenny] said: “It’s a fair question, I don’t know that I can give you a fair answer.
“This (USA) is where I was born, I think if I rooted against the United States, I might be torn asunder.
“However, I feel like a draw between Wales and the US would work out really well.
“Then we both beat the hell out of England, we both beat Iran and then we both move out of the stage.”
Ryan’s [Reynolds] advice to the Welsh team: “Drink the blood of your enemies boys!”
See, these are properly media trained people with answers to questions they KNOW THEY’LL GET!
The royal family always seems caught off guard by stuff like this. “The Prince of Wales might be asked who he’s cheering to win? Whaaaaat???”
I know there are a million patronages, and I know sorting all that takes time, but most people are only aware of the small handful of high profile ones. (Sports-related, mostly.) Figure those out first! Especially if it’s the biggest sport in the world about to get worldwide attention at their world tournament!
And Rob, who has been an an owner for less than a year has a tutor to help him learn Welsh! Meanwhile, Normal Bill has had his entire life to prepare for this and has put zero effort in. 🙄
This is the thing that distinguishes professionals from amateurs. The British royals are amateurs, and I actually think they like it that way. ‘We don’t need tertiary education in political science and stuff like that. We don’t need competent, professional public relations advice. We were chosen by God to reign and our family has been reigning for centuries so what can some jumped-up nobody tell us that we don’t inherently know the right thing to do. We are special and we know better than them. And if we don’t, our equally (if not more) well bred courtiers do and they will advise us!’
William has absolutely no excuse whatsoever for not being proficient in at least conversational Welsh. If I were Welsh, I would be seriously pissed off with him and the whole British royal family.
I can picture the meeting of the royal brain trust – the Welsh hate us right now, what will make it better? Send Kate? YES. Perfect.
Does the media whitewashing permeate the palace walls to this degree? Sadly I think it does. They are so terrible at this.
Wow! I mean William making a big deal over the English team and not the Welsh team seemed like a bad idea when it happened, but I didn’t know it had been 60 years since the Welsh team made it to the World Cup. Doing an event with the English team and not even bothering to acknowledge the historic accomplishment of the Welsh team seems like a significant faux pas.
And all they got for it was Kate as a sort of consolation prize. You couldn’t make this level of tin ears up, if you tried for seven days of Sundays..
They haven’t actually named Kate yet. This is just a headline to placate the Welsh during the World Cup and to act like the Firm cares after Burger King put his foot wrong by doubling down on supporting England. They don’t care. I hope Wales goes all the way as payback.
As usual this seems like nothing more than a bandaid solution to a completely short-sighted and insensitive slur against the Welsh team AND the Welsh people. William is the frigging Prince of Wales, and that’s all he’s got? Give them Kate? It’ll be like tossing fresh meat into the lions’ den.
Pretty sure the Welsh don’t want another Englishwoman pretending to care about their sports teams. This is only a royalist idea.
There would be another person who is unhappy with this patronage, William.
I hope that her prayers are answered. It will be the Kate Middleton Show..
I’m sure Kate will make a wonderful patron for the Welsh football team. She can talk about her nice Welsh dresser she has in the kitchen, right next to the aga.
Since William was a future POW, why didn’t anyone have the foresight to make him the patron of Welsh rugby to start with? It doesn’t matter who becomes patron now; it will just be offensive. Sure Wales would prefer no patron at all.
I just don’t understand what this old fashion mute is supposed to help do for a football team ? Like she literally saids nothing and when she does you can’t understand her so why get her to be your cheerleader. I suppose she could always flap her jazz hands around
Look the Welsh has made it clear that they don’t want the uneducated immature duo , does KC have a problem with his hearing or something because the Welsh don’t want them not after de aggressive name change without the agreement of the Welsh now this insult, seriously who are their team, Kate hasn’t a clue whats going on and no one can make out what she is saying most of de time image her trying to speak Welsh !!!!!! You have got to feel sorry for de Welsh …..
If they were truly committed to modernising the monarchy they would have planned ahead and announced that the heir to the throne would be called the crown prince as in other monarchies but they are dedicated to holding on to symbols of their past conquests.
Barbados became a Republic and the Welsh are handed a Prince and Princess of Wales without any say by the Welsh people! SMH!