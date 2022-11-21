Jennifer Lawrence wore Dior for the Governors Awards: surprisingly good?

The Governors Awards were held this weekend in LA. The Governors Awards started out as a sedate, invitation-only Academy event to honor the special Oscar winners, as in the lifetime achievement award winners and such. The Academy wanted to give those honorees their own night. In recent years, the Governors Awards has become another stop for Oscar campaign hopefuls, and it’s very, very well-attended by Hollywood A-listers. This year’s awards recipients were Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir. You can read more about this year’s Governors Awards here.

Jennifer Lawrence was one of the A-listers out for the night, with her “date” Brian Tyree Henry (they’re costars and friends). J-Law wore Christian Dior, obvs. This one is pretty good? It’s not a patterned fabric, it’s tulle with snowflakes, flowers and stars appliques.

Olivia Wilde wore Erdem. It’s not really her style? She usually goes for sleek, ‘90s or ‘70s-style designs. This is actually one of the reasons why I thought Olivia and Harry Styles broke up a while ago – Olivia has been going to every event in LA recently, like she really wants to be seen out and about… alone.

Florence Pugh was there!! OMG, do you think she completely ignored Olivia? I bet she did. Flo wore Victoria Beckham Spring-Summer 2023. It’s okay?

Margot Robbie in Bottega Veneta. Rumor is, her Chanel contract expired? Good. This looks amazing on her.

Viola Davis in Christopher John Rogers. One of my favorite gowns Viola has ever worn. She looks incredible and the colors are amazing on her.

Mindy Kaling in Versace. She looks great! She also looks a little bit “worked on.”

Taylor Russell in Schiaparelli Fall-Winter 2022. The dress and the earrings are attached?? It’s an interesting look but YIKES.

Honorary Award recipient Euzhan Palcy and Jude Law!