Jennifer Lawrence wore Dior for the Governors Awards: surprisingly good?

The Governors Awards were held this weekend in LA. The Governors Awards started out as a sedate, invitation-only Academy event to honor the special Oscar winners, as in the lifetime achievement award winners and such. The Academy wanted to give those honorees their own night. In recent years, the Governors Awards has become another stop for Oscar campaign hopefuls, and it’s very, very well-attended by Hollywood A-listers. This year’s awards recipients were Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir. You can read more about this year’s Governors Awards here.

Jennifer Lawrence was one of the A-listers out for the night, with her “date” Brian Tyree Henry (they’re costars and friends). J-Law wore Christian Dior, obvs. This one is pretty good? It’s not a patterned fabric, it’s tulle with snowflakes, flowers and stars appliques.

Olivia Wilde wore Erdem. It’s not really her style? She usually goes for sleek, ‘90s or ‘70s-style designs. This is actually one of the reasons why I thought Olivia and Harry Styles broke up a while ago – Olivia has been going to every event in LA recently, like she really wants to be seen out and about… alone.

Florence Pugh was there!! OMG, do you think she completely ignored Olivia? I bet she did. Flo wore Victoria Beckham Spring-Summer 2023. It’s okay?

Margot Robbie in Bottega Veneta. Rumor is, her Chanel contract expired? Good. This looks amazing on her.

Viola Davis in Christopher John Rogers. One of my favorite gowns Viola has ever worn. She looks incredible and the colors are amazing on her.

Mindy Kaling in Versace. She looks great! She also looks a little bit “worked on.”

Taylor Russell in Schiaparelli Fall-Winter 2022. The dress and the earrings are attached?? It’s an interesting look but YIKES.

Honorary Award recipient Euzhan Palcy and Jude Law!

Photos courtesy of LCY / Avalon, Avalon Red.

26 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence wore Dior for the Governors Awards: surprisingly good?”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:09 am

    Taylor ate and left no crumbs.

  2. kookila says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:12 am

    OW’s definitely reminds me of the Ab Fab episode where Eddy and Patsy go to the PRPR awards. Jennifer Saunders’ dress was a little more Lil Bo Peep, but I can’t I see it now.

  3. girl_ninja says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:25 am

    I’m happy for Margot. She’s finally from Chanel and I hope she continues to thrive. She looks great here and Viola looks spectacular. Taylor is fire here 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 She is such a beauty. Florence got it wrong…again. Olivia is, Olivia.

    • Dress Designers can be Ghouls! says:
      November 21, 2022 at 7:39 am

      Bless Ms. Flo’s heart, she keeps getting put into clothes that just don’t flatter her body type or coloring.

      • Susan says:
        November 21, 2022 at 8:02 am

        I *love*Miss Flo but not a fan of her fashion—and that wet slicked back hairstyle. She needs to hook up with a good (or different?) stylist.

      • SquiddusMaximus says:
        November 21, 2022 at 9:10 am

        I admire the hell out of her for making the choices she makes — they are BOLD — but agreed, none of them are my favorite looks. But that necklace is divine!

      • Aly says:
        November 21, 2022 at 9:19 am

        I agree. Miss Flo’s fashion game is nothing to write home about. I think her stylist manages to keep her job by being friends with her. I also don’t understand her obsession with that slicked back hairstyle. The only person from her team who truly deserves his paycheck is her makeup artist.

  4. duchess of hazard says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Jennifer Lawerence’s face looks odd. Did she do something to her eyes and cheeks?

    The Dior dress is pretty, but I don’t think I like the neckline. For a dress so ornamental, all that skin throws it off. If it had a Victorian neck and long sleeves (inky black and unadorned to focus attention on the torso), that might have been a better resolution.

    But-! Dior has stopped doing the goddawful sheer skirts over period knickers. Small mercies.

    Glad to see that Margot got her bag from Chanel but switched over to a brand that gets her.

  5. dlc says:
    November 21, 2022 at 7:50 am

    I think Florence looks stunning. Actually I like allof these. Jennifer looks very young.

  6. Hootenannie says:
    November 21, 2022 at 8:03 am

    Going to sound weird because it’s designer, but Jennifer’s dress looks cheap to me? I think it’s the tulle and the thin straps/bunchy bodice. It looks like an OTT beach cover up.

    Margot- color is stunning, but she looks weirdly boxy. Not that rectangle body shape is bad, but it doesn’t look like her typical body shape.

  7. Mrs Manganiello says:
    November 21, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Jude Law looks very “awake”. Does he look a bit tweaked to anyone else.

  8. Nikki says:
    November 21, 2022 at 8:32 am

    I LOVE both Margot & Florence’s looks. I’m afraid Viola’s dress looks too much like a beach umbrella to me; I’d love it with colors on top or below, but w/ both not as much. Jennifer’s dress is only OK.

  9. Queenie says:
    November 21, 2022 at 8:39 am

    I adore Viola. Have y’all read her memoir? Best thing I’ve read in awhile I definitely recommend.

  10. MsIam says:
    November 21, 2022 at 8:57 am

    I like Margot’s dress the best. Viola still has her Woman King arms, get it girl! She looks amazing.

  11. CheChe says:
    November 21, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Thank you, Viola. You rocked that look. You were a joy to see!

    • agirlandherdogs says:
      November 21, 2022 at 10:01 am

      As soon as I saw her picture, everything else from the post was forgotten. My god, her body… I know she was on a strict training regimen for The Woman King, but she has always had the most amazing body.

  12. Bella says:
    November 21, 2022 at 9:15 am

    The only dress i really like is Mindy’s! She looks gorgeous!

  13. SquiddusMaximus says:
    November 21, 2022 at 9:15 am

    As preface, Mindy is one of my reigning goddesses at the most. Everything she does is gold, and I’m delighted that she’s targeting her choices at women, for women. Nice.

    BUT.

    Her slow-Kardashian morphing does worry me. I am all in favor of doing to your body whatever makes you happy, but… she does have Kardashian face now. The weight loss, the injections… I mean, she looks fucking fabulous so I hate myself for saying it, but so much of the reason I love Mindy is that she is unapologetically herself, and this… on the surface seems otherwise. I know you can be bad-ass and brilliant and funny as fuck and a feminist and still have work done, but I’m still cringing on the inside when I see photos like this?

    Anyone else?!

    • MaryContrary says:
      November 21, 2022 at 10:01 am

      I totally agree. The lip filler is all I can see. I love her-and I can sympathize that she is in a town of beautiful people-and despite her intelligence and success, could still feel insecure about her looks.

  14. HeatherC says:
    November 21, 2022 at 9:20 am

    AT least this time OW’s gloves appear to actually go with her dress?

    JL’s reads spring to me, it’s okay I guess.

    MR and MK are my favorite

    FP needs a new stylist but she can squeak by in almost anything

    VD is a goddess. End all.

  15. Mina_Esq says:
    November 21, 2022 at 9:21 am

    I can’t hate on Olivia’s dress choices, considering I chose as my wedding gown a Reem Acra white dress that she wore to an event years ago…As for everyone else, it weirdly feels like a Summer event. Even Jennifer’s gown is cut like a sundress.

  16. Aly says:
    November 21, 2022 at 9:21 am

    Margot was easily the best dressed imo but I’m not feeling that hair colour and make up.

  17. A says:
    November 21, 2022 at 9:51 am

    Olivia Wilde will attend the opening of an envelope. Why is she everywhere?

    Jen and Margot both great.

    Florence looks tacky

