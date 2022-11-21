Martha Stewart has bad taste, hates green bean casserole and loves Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart was a guest on The Tonight Show last week, I think to promote her product line. She showed a gold crèche available on her website, modeled after a nativity set she made in prison. It was hilarious how Martha talked around her stint in prison, calling it “a lovely federal camp” and explaining how she convinced the warden to let her craft an entire nativity set despite the fact that she was only supposed to make three pieces of ceramics. The gold nativity set on MarthaStewart.com is modeled after that original one she made while doing time and is available now for $139. (Not an ad although they’re pretty and I’ll take one if they send it to me. Kaiser likes Martha’s CBD gummies if they’re sending us stuff.)
On Fallon, Martha put in a bid for Brad Pitt, who is now dating yet another 20-something willing to be publicly linked to him. Martha how great he’s been looking in photos she’s seen on Instagram. Pitt doesn’t have an official account so she’s been following his fan pages. Maybe it’s generous of me to assume that Instagram is where Martha gets all her celebrity news, considering that we’ve finally learned the extent of Pitt’s abuse of his family. Or maybe Martha doesn’t care. She’s admitted hoping her friends die so she can date their husbands. She should just go younger!
Martha also said that green bean casserole doesn’t belong on Thanksgiving tables because green beans aren’t in season and they’re adulterated with a bunch of junk on them anyway. The scandal! If you listen to our podcast, you’ll know that I love green bean casserole. Here’s more of what she told Fallon, and the interview is below.
On Brad Pitt
I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram. He’s called Brad Pitt. I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. He looks better and better as the years go by.
Is there a side dish to Thanksgiving that you think is a little overrated?
String beans. I just don’t think they go with Thanksgiving. And they always have stuff on them, almonds and stuff like that. Fried onions. Terrible. Not my style. I don’t even have a recipe for string beans.
[From The Tonight Show on YouTube]
Green bean casserole is so good though! Martha won’t even say “green bean,” she calls them “string beans” like they’re inferior. I get that not everyone likes them, but why does she have to trash a beloved side dish like that? I only like them with fried onions though. Fried onions are delicious and go so well on salads, soups and more. Almonds are just meh on green beans. I guess this recipe is just too pedestrian for Martha as it calls for canned cream of mushroom soup (although you can make it without it). Also of course Martha makes her own cranberry sauce and has a recipe for that. It’s jelly – it tastes better from the can! Fight me. I’ve made homemade cranberry sauce before. It’s definitely not worth it and doesn’t taste better.
Who is running her Instagram account? They put green bean casserole on there!
Cranberry sauce absolutely tastes better from the can! I have never had green bean casserole and she has bad taste in men if she’s sweating Pitt stains.
Canned cranberry sauce is the only way to go. And not the lumpy kind either. It must be the solid piece that plops out of the can and slides across the platter. It’s simply the best.
Our big family Thanksgiving dinner is always at my house. I’m a fresh cranberry relish purist, and my BIL is only for canned cranberry glop. To tease him, my teenage kids and I always do a funny Presentation of the Glop. One year we plopped it onto a beautiful platter, surrounded it with fresh rosemary and cranberries, and drove it into the dining room atop a Roomba while playing “Ride of the Valkyries.” Last year we plopped it into a giant martini glass, topped it with wee porcelain animals and a cocktail umbrella, placed on a massive silver serving tray. Over the years we’ve had so much fun with the cranberry pranks.
(Also, there is nothing better than a toasted baguette with Brie and fresh cranberry relish!)
I love homemade cranberry sauce. I can control the amount of sugar I use.
Green bean casserole is the most disgusting thing I have ever eaten. I made one and it was all scratch. Although everyone raved over it, it made me want to wretch.
I prefer my vegetables not smothered with goop. I like roasting them. Skinnytaste has lots of wonderful recipes.
Roasted carrots are the best, a little olive oil, salt & pepper to taste.
I always use the canned cranberry sauce although my sister makes it from cranberries and it’s really good so I let her bring that I’m not gonna start. Green bean casserole is a southern tradition and if I didn’t make it my kids would be upset although I admit it’s not good in the least little bit.
What did she do to her face?
Oh no Martha…
I usually love Martha but this is such a bunch of no. Brad Pittiful? Ugh, no girl. Also that gold nativity set is tacky.
I will agree that fresh green beans aren’t in season for Thanksgiving. My grandmother used to make canned green bean casserole with ketchup and bacon. I loved it.
She’s always been divey.
Aww Martha No! Not Brad Pitt, come on.
The world is full of men. Nobody needs Brad Pitt, look how he treats his children. No!
Someone should tell her that she doesn’t have to broadcast every opinion that she has. Some things are better left unsaid.
I wish a lot more people were told this same thing.
Martha Stewart gives off big IDGAF energy. She’s made her money, went to prison, I’m sure if she got ‘cancelled’ for saying something it wouldn’t bother her in the least. Not saying this to excuse her behavior – just commenting on the overall vibe and attitude she’s been giving off for years now.
Good point. “I already went to jail, what else are you gonna do to me?”
Martha is in her 80’s. I think she stopped caring if her opinions were PC, or even relevant, quite some time ago. I don’t understand the fascination with Brad Pitt though. He hasn’t aged well. Drugs and alcohol (and being an abusive ass to his ex-wives and kids) will do that to you though. There are plenty of other men in his age range that look amazing and have good character. Abusers=assholes=unattractive. There’s no way around it.
She’s awful and I care nothing for this out of touch mega B.
Her skin though! I’m sure it’s like from an essence made of servants and assistants tears or whatever and costs 3k for .2 ounces but I’m still interested! Poor people have dupes Martha! We got for ingredients not the fancy name! Drop your skin care routine!
Her skin is due to many chemical peels, lasers, a bunch of fillers and probably a facelift. There is no serum that gives you this look, especially at her age, only dermatological and surgical interventions
She does look great. She clearly knows a lot about skincare and uses a great deal of Yon-Ka, Susan Ciminelli, Mario Badescu, and SkinCeuticals products and has said she wears sunscreen daily. That said, OriginalLaLa is correct – the shine and bulbousness of her features show a lot of peels and injectables and lasers have been done.
Lol. Yes, cranberry jelly from the can – and it has those convenient ridges so you can slice it evenly. My mother even has a special rectangular dish and round silver spatula thingy specifically for serving canned cranberry jelly.
And the “bunch of junk” is the only reason to eat green bean casserole. We never serve it because it’s not something we knew about when coming from Greece, but we make a Greek version of Pepperidge Farm stuffing. I’ve always been fascinated by how immigrant families mix their culture with the traditional Thanksgiving menu.
I’ll take green bean casserole over Brad Pitts face any day.
Just wanted to add that I don’t even like green bean casserole(sorry celebitchy!) but I’d still take it over Brad Pitt’s face.
green beans are also known as French beans. green bean casserole can be delicious, especially if you use frozen beans instead of canned, and make your own mushroom cream soup (so good! make extra!) Martha is just being a snob. I bet she secretly eats the fried onions when no one is looking.
I love green bean casserole! I’m making it this year for our family dinner. And I always make my own cranberry sauce. It’s one of the easiest things to make!
Maybe she didn’t read about the abuse? Or doesn’t believe it or doesn’t care? A lot of people don’t like AJ so they don’t believe their dearest Brad Pitt would ever do such a thing. Blech.
Agree with her on the green bean casserole (gag), but I do serve green beans as a side on Thanksgiving…with bacon/onions/garlic, my family expects it….but a hard no on Brad Pitt, yuk…what is she thinking?
Forgive me, but my mother’s homemade cranberry sauce was so way better. Cut up oranges, including the peel, pecans, cranberrys, sugar, cooked together. Can’t remember if there was anything else. I don’t like cranberrys, but I loved her sauce. Try it, you’ll like it.
💕
Forgot to mention that she may have used cinnamon sticks as well. Not sure; not gifted in the kitchen as my dear mom was. And by the way, I am liking her fashion in these pictures.
We usually called them “string beans.” I’ve spent plenty of time stringing pole beans with my grandmother & great-grandmother. Now, many varieties of green beans are stringless, but that wasn’t always the case.
Green bean casserole is my 2nd favorite side after mashed potatoes. And canned cranberry sauce totally tastes just as good as homemade. This post made me hungry lol I wish it wasn’t Monday morning but at least the Turkey Day countdown is coming to an end. Can’t wait for my mom’s green bean casserole on Thursday!
You can do all manner of things to your face and look younger (presumably that’s the goal) but the hands will give you away every time. It’s a little jarring. I hope I can stay away from invasive procedures, we’ll see.
Went back and looked at the pictures and the difference in her hands is jarring.
‘Sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy’ just says it all.
Pretty sure that’s a raggedy haggard aging has been there Babe. You may be confused w Zendaya’s bf. Smdh
There’s such a thing as green bean casserole made without cream of mushroom soup? Say it isn’t so! That’s a must on our holiday table for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. A couple of people can’t stand it but too bad about them. 😋
Not mad about GB casserole, the beans always turn kind of flaccid and grey. I do love a good green bean salad though, which is how I usually serve them. Steam them until they’re still a bit crunchy, cool them down and add sliced radishes, green onion, cucumber and red pepper, serve with a honey/lemon/dijon dressing and sprinkle sunflower seeds on top. I actually prefer making my own cranberry sauce and it’s delicious. It’s not too sugary and has intense flavours — just simmer them for a half hour with water, a cinnamon stick and orange peel, sweeten with honey, mash ’em up and you’re good to go.
Brad Pitt?! Da fuq?
Fresh or frozen beans are fine (even if they’re not in season lol), but no, I don’t do canned food if I can avoid it. I don’t dig preservatives and mush. Besides, if a meal includes gravy, there’s really no need for extra saucy or creamy foods, au-gratins, etc. that’s too much crap lol. Let her have Pitt. I’ve been listening in the background to her brand of necessary perfection for decades. Yawn.
Wow that’s alot of fillers!
I wonder if Brad’s team paid Martha to say nice words about him.
You will never catch a green bean casserole on a Black family’s table on Thanksgiving. IJS.
Now that my mom has passed I have to travel around to friends for Turkey Day company. I take collard greens seasoned with country ham and Mac-n-cheese with plenty of shredded cheese and heavy whipping cream. Because I hate the taste of turkey I’m also bring a quarter ham from Honey Baked Ham Co.
Have never had green bean casserole.
Bon Appétit everyone.
Sound lovely. Boars Head also makes an excellent small ham for people doing the “just us” holidays. I point this out because you should be able to order it through your local independent deli if they sell Boar’s Head. Honey Baked is absolutely delicious though, I’m just not trekking to the burbs during the holiday season for it.
I grew up calling green beans string beans. I love them, but I do not like green bean casserole. It’s never been a staple at our thanksgiving. I just don’t like onions.
As someone who grew up with a mom from South Carolina and a dad from Boston, we had multiple versions of most side dishes. I thought it was the norm. Phased out when southern grandpa passed,
Recipe from a cranberry farmer friend: cook cranberries barely covered in a 50/50 mixture of Cabernet Sauvignon and maple syrup until the cranberries pop. Cool. Can serve warm or cold. Great for a very grownup meal or if you want to serve cranberry sauce with beef, lamb, or game.
The yellow dress is AWFUL and so dated. If she supports Brad Pitt, she no longer deserves to have a shot at Pete, who is now with Emrata. No hot young guys for you, Martha.
Well they have something in common. Think they are above the law and weed heads
Pete is nothing like Brad. Brad is an abusive douchecanoe. Pete is a nice guy who actually cares about people. Leave him out of this!
It’s reminiscent of what Phyllis Diller would have worn.
Mac and cheese sounds very heavy for a Thanksgiving dinner and really too much. I like green beans too.