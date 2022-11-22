Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker broke up again, because of their ‘demanding jobs’

Good lord, Kendall Jenner is such a charisma vacuum that the last time I dedicated a post to her, it was back in June when she and Devin Booker broke up. Here we are, five months later and they broke up again. We’ll be back here in May 2023 with a story about how they for realsies broke up this time. In any case, yes, Kendall and Devin Booker were together for much of 2021, then she brought him to Kourtney’s Italian wedding and they broke up soon after he met her extended family (lol), then they got back together and now they’re over again. Devin was probably like “I can’t handle a Very Kardashian Christmas y’all.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits. Several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns guard ended their relationship last month due to their demanding jobs.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source tells PEOPLE. For Jenner, 27, that includes her 818 tequila line and her booming modeling career, and for Booker, 26, it’s his involvement with the NBA.

Another source adds, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

An insider also revealed that the decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and just came down to timing, though Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch.

The now-exes have been romantically linked since 2020, but they didn’t go Instagram official until Valentine’s Day 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE: “What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin.”

[From People]

I’m sure there are still a lot of people who will claim that this was the end of some kind of contractual arrangement and/or Kendall is gay. My feeling is the same as it’s always been: if Kendall is gay, she would just… be gay. She would be out and proud. Her mother would love nothing more than getting in with the Hot Hollywood Lesbian community, come on, Kris would ALL over that. Kendall’s family would be very accepting. No, I think Kendall is just a tomboy who is relatively discreet about her heterosexual romantic life. Discreet in Kardashian-Jenner terms, as in “not broadcasting every single relationship detail constantly.” Now that being said, I really do believe Kendall’s family probably freaked out Devin Booker and that’s why he doesn’t want this to go much further.

11 Responses to “Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker broke up again, because of their ‘demanding jobs’”

  1. Chaine says:
    November 22, 2022 at 7:10 am

    Most boring celebrity on the planet.

    Reply
  2. Jenna says:
    November 22, 2022 at 7:11 am

    Harry Styles 🙂

    Reply
  3. Sindy says:
    November 22, 2022 at 7:18 am

    This is straight out of the Hailey Bieber playbook. She was in a relationship with someone she didn’t seem to be all that interested in, then was seen at Harry’s concert when he split with Olivia and now she’s single and available…

    Reply
    • Lemons says:
      November 22, 2022 at 7:22 am

      I’m so happy Kris and Harry’s publicist/agent were finally able to connect! The contract negotiations are going to make for one interesting partnership we’ll get to enjoy in the tabloids and gossip blogs 😂

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      November 22, 2022 at 7:25 am

      Yeah – I always wondered when he’d get involved with one of these ladies. He’s as thirsty as they are.

      Reply
  4. Seraphina says:
    November 22, 2022 at 7:26 am

    Careful Kaiser, don’t give Ma Jenner any ideas. Because you are spot on that she would love nothing more than to have her daughter come out.
    These ‘demanding” jobs always give me a chuckle. My grandparents had ‘demanding’ jobs too – one worked day shift and the other night shift at the factory to help make ends meet and ensure one parent was home to raise four kids. Yet they made it work.

    Reply
  5. Snuffles says:
    November 22, 2022 at 7:27 am

    “ if Kendall is gay, she would just… be gay. She would be out and proud. Her mother would love nothing more than getting in with the Hot Hollywood Lesbian community, come on, Kris would ALL over that. ”

    Yes, that how momager Kris would want to do it, but that may not be what Kendall wants to do. Or she isn’t ready to. Who knows. I don’t really care.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      November 22, 2022 at 9:05 am

      If Kendall were gay, it would be out by now. There is no privacy, respect, or confidentiality in that pack of jackals. It would have been “leaked” to distract from one of the other 643443 stories about them, especially during all the Kanye drama.

      Reply
  6. SAS says:
    November 22, 2022 at 7:46 am

    I’ve never actually heard the “Kendall is gay” talk. Only the “not like the other girls” tomboy narrative. I’ve honestly never considered it, she has all the sexuality of a plank of wood.

    In a family with SUCH a lack of charisma (like, it’s just Kris and mayyybe Khloe not dead behind the eyes), she really stands out for being SO vacant. But (I don’t follow basketball so could be totally off the mark) her boyfriend seemed similarly bland so I actually thought they would last!

    Reply
  7. Noki says:
    November 22, 2022 at 9:09 am

    I don’t see any reason especially from the family and world that she comes from that would make her afraid to come out!?

    Reply

