Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker broke up again, because of their ‘demanding jobs’

Good lord, Kendall Jenner is such a charisma vacuum that the last time I dedicated a post to her, it was back in June when she and Devin Booker broke up. Here we are, five months later and they broke up again. We’ll be back here in May 2023 with a story about how they for realsies broke up this time. In any case, yes, Kendall and Devin Booker were together for much of 2021, then she brought him to Kourtney’s Italian wedding and they broke up soon after he met her extended family (lol), then they got back together and now they’re over again. Devin was probably like “I can’t handle a Very Kardashian Christmas y’all.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits. Several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns guard ended their relationship last month due to their demanding jobs. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source tells PEOPLE. For Jenner, 27, that includes her 818 tequila line and her booming modeling career, and for Booker, 26, it’s his involvement with the NBA. Another source adds, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.” An insider also revealed that the decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and just came down to timing, though Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch. The now-exes have been romantically linked since 2020, but they didn’t go Instagram official until Valentine’s Day 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE: “What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin.”

I’m sure there are still a lot of people who will claim that this was the end of some kind of contractual arrangement and/or Kendall is gay. My feeling is the same as it’s always been: if Kendall is gay, she would just… be gay. She would be out and proud. Her mother would love nothing more than getting in with the Hot Hollywood Lesbian community, come on, Kris would ALL over that. Kendall’s family would be very accepting. No, I think Kendall is just a tomboy who is relatively discreet about her heterosexual romantic life. Discreet in Kardashian-Jenner terms, as in “not broadcasting every single relationship detail constantly.” Now that being said, I really do believe Kendall’s family probably freaked out Devin Booker and that’s why he doesn’t want this to go much further.