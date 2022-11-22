Trent Reznor called Elon Musk an arrogant billionaire, Musk called him a ‘crybaby’

When I was a youth, I loved Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails. I loved Trent’s hard, goth/punk/electronic/pop edge and I loved how raw NIN’s music felt. It has been one of the craziest things to watch as Mr. I-Want-To-F–k-You-Like-An-Animal turned into Hollywood’s go-to Oscar-winning film composer. Trent truly went corporate and he scores animated Pixar movies now!! And even though he’s “sold out” in the sense of “wow, he makes money and has well-earned respect within the Hollywood community,” he still somehow maintains his edge. Like, I still think he has a vein of anti-establishment anarchism still lurking inside, something that can never be touched by Disney paychecks. Take, for example, Trent’s thoughts on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover:
“Embarrassment,” offers Trent Reznor when asked for his take on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.
The Nine Inch Nails frontman and Oscar-winning composer (with longtime partner Atticus Ross) has a sizable 1.6 million following, even if he doesn’t tweet all that much. Nonetheless, he’s ready to say goodbye for good.
“I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”
A simple enough statement – anti-Musk, absolutely, but also an acknowledgement that social media can breed toxicity and many people can and should step away for their mental health. Well, Elon Musk is now freaking out about Trent Reznor calling him an arrogant billionaire and an embarrassment (both of which are factual character assessments by Reznor). Elon Musk called Reznor a “crybaby” and said Etsy is more Reznor’s style. Which doesn’t even make any sense? Elon whined about this in between begging Donald Trump to tweet again, so who’s the pathetic diaper-baby now?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I guess Etsy’s ceo was smarter than twitter’s and Elon is still salty over it 🤣
Etsy has some pretty hard-core crafts and items so I’m sure Trent is okay with a stupid comeback from an arrogant, crybaby billionaire 🙄
My favorite thang about Trent is how he got his start in music by coming up through the hard-core 90s R&B scene & the iconic Florida state colleges Black drum line culture ❤️
Musk just KEEPS Musking😡
@lala.
I didn’t know that about Trent, but it makes a lot of sense thinking about it.
@lala He produced Saul Williams’ album N. Tardust (I’m afraid to type it out)! It’s so so goooooood.
Oh yeah Etsy is full of incredible offerings!
That little bit of trivia about Trent is so cool. My kid is in marching band and tbh I’m a bit underwhelmed with it, but I grew up in the south and by far our best area high school band was the inner city one that was majority BPOC. I loved watching them perform; they were creative, witty, and ridiculously talented. They never won awards though because racism. From what I know though they’ve kept at it and finally are getting the recognition they’ve always deserved.
I wish I could describe the awe I always felt watching them. They understood marching band music in a way nobody else did. Everyone was stuffy and uninspired.
Love Reznor. Saw NIN live one time and it was the best dang show I’ve ever seen. Hands down he is an artist with real soul. I love his maturation.
I like his music but maybe Etsy is more his style? What the fuck does that even mean? He is so unclever and unfunny is actually hilarious. He doesn’t have a 10th of Trent’s talent, style or sex appeal. Musty truly is a loser in EVERY way.
Right? What an Ahole! That’s Musk’s way of calling Trent « a p&ssy » like some 90s jock bro and putting down a site that is considered “feminine”.
Yeah, WTF is that about? Etsy has so much awesome stuff on it. Definitely not an insult like he thinks if it. What an asshat.
No kidding. That’s more of a compliment than anything. Etsy is full of highly creative, critical thinking, innovative, very cool, trendy, bright people. Which Elon Musk would never be able to fit into since he’s none of those things.
If I was Etsy smm I would be having a blast and be on all the sn known on this planet and even beyond LOL
Trent Reznor is by far a superior intellect to Musk and I think Elon knows that. Good for him for calling out the loser who is ruining Twitter.
On a side note, Trent is still somehow sexy as hell!
Time to go blast some 90’s NIN and dream about my grade 11 goth phase when I had a head like a hole…
When has musk ever created anything?
Not bought it. Not paid others to create. When has he made anything?
He doesn’t even help ‘make’ his children beyond conception.
He’s a waste.
And any criticism of him, no matter how mild is met with a childish tit-for-tat like “crybaby!”
It’s like he never left the school yard….
Trent forever. His work with Atticus Ross is great and i especially love the work he produced with Halsey harkening back to his NIN days. Trent > Elon any day of the week.
That Halsey album the produced (If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power) was so damn good! I could totally hear the NIN influence in those songs. Also, Trent Rezor is a freakin’ legend. I’ve seen him live nearly a dozen times, and the shows are near perfection. Musk is just a jealous a-hole.
Trent Raznor is a Tony award short of an EGOT, is in a stable marriage of over a decade with a bunch of kids, puts on a tremendous live show and came from suicide ideation and drug addiction to achieve all that.
Elon Musk has a bunch of kids with multiple women, has been divorced multiple times, is simultaneously tanking 3 companies and is whining to Catturd2 about Trent Reznor.
Guy who was friends with David Bowie vs guy whose mother asks the internet to be nice to him.
@CC right???? Perfectly phrased
Does Musk even know what Etsy is? It’s like he think’s it’s a social media platform which… it isn’t. and also, according to the google, Etsy made a profit of almost $500 million last year, which is over double the amount that Twitter lost, so if he really does think it’s a social media platform, maybe Elon should be asking the Etsy CEO for some advice.
Lol sick burn!
Oh damn you brought out the numbers. I love it! Musk just can’t help but make himself look dumber by the minute all to avoid what, googling something? Sweet Jesus the man is so freaking ridiculous.
If Trent Reznor’s first prominent film score was for “The Social Network” about the creation of Facebook, David Fincher needs to start working immediately on a project that will allow are not to score a movie about the destruction of Twitter.
I saw Trent Reznor at Welcome to Rockville back in May (replacing Foo Fighters, RIP Taylor). His life is stable, his marriage seems good, he’s an involved dad to I think 5 kids but wow he still has it. I’d climb that tree without hesitation. A bunch of times. He’s a magnetic performer, if you ever get a chance to see a NIN performance…jump on it. (Unless you’re prone to seizures…there’s a lot of lighting work)
Trent Reznor has created everything from Pretty Little Hate Machine to the score to Soul. We just need him to score a musical on Broadway and get him a Tony.
Elon Musk is……….repulsive and has the opposite of Midas Touch. I’m looking forward to him downfall.
Standard old money Southern octogenarian relative gets seated next to Trent Reznor on an airplane. Comes back raving about his intelligence, grace etc etc. Trent Reznor isn’t some has been 90s relic, he is a highly educated artist who can talk to anyone. I guess if you’re a complete arse hole who can’t think of anyone else’s needs but your own you get branded a crybaby. Okay Elon
I’d love to have overheard that plane conversation!
I felt so dirty being little listening to that Animal song. I didn’t listen to rock stations much, but I think I only did to listen to NINs and a handful of other songs.
Etsy’s stock is twice as much as Twitter’s, soooo……
Way to go, Elon, for calling Trent Reznor a crybaby for looking after his mental health. No wonder it’s stigmatized. Anyway, wasn’t Elon on his way to Mars? Time for him to go.
Elon can stay on Mars! Make Mars Great Again Elon!!
You know that line at the end of “I’m Afraid of Americans” that just says “God is an American”?
Trent needs a remix to change that into “is a whiny billionaire twat”
I think Elon’s Etsy comment is just straight-up misogyny and sexism… I think the dig he’s trying to make is that “Etsy is full of craftsy cutesie stuff for girls, so maybe Trent should go hang out over there.”
Elon is Toad of Toad Hall.
Hey Elon, We are all very sorry that you Crashed your spaceship In Roswell back in 1947! But, I think I speak for all of us here on planet earth that the sooner you get back to Mars the better.