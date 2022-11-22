Trent Reznor called Elon Musk an arrogant billionaire, Musk called him a ‘crybaby’

When I was a youth, I loved Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails. I loved Trent’s hard, goth/punk/electronic/pop edge and I loved how raw NIN’s music felt. It has been one of the craziest things to watch as Mr. I-Want-To-F–k-You-Like-An-Animal turned into Hollywood’s go-to Oscar-winning film composer. Trent truly went corporate and he scores animated Pixar movies now!! And even though he’s “sold out” in the sense of “wow, he makes money and has well-earned respect within the Hollywood community,” he still somehow maintains his edge. Like, I still think he has a vein of anti-establishment anarchism still lurking inside, something that can never be touched by Disney paychecks. Take, for example, Trent’s thoughts on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover:

“Embarrassment,” offers Trent Reznor when asked for his take on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The Nine Inch Nails frontman and Oscar-winning composer (with longtime partner Atticus Ross) has a sizable 1.6 million following, even if he doesn’t tweet all that much. Nonetheless, he’s ready to say goodbye for good. “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

[From THR]

A simple enough statement – anti-Musk, absolutely, but also an acknowledgement that social media can breed toxicity and many people can and should step away for their mental health. Well, Elon Musk is now freaking out about Trent Reznor calling him an arrogant billionaire and an embarrassment (both of which are factual character assessments by Reznor). Elon Musk called Reznor a “crybaby” and said Etsy is more Reznor’s style. Which doesn’t even make any sense? Elon whined about this in between begging Donald Trump to tweet again, so who’s the pathetic diaper-baby now?