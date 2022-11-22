Pierce Brosnan’s sons on nepotism: ‘It’s always gonna be there & we got to recognize it’

Dylan and Paris Brosnan attended the GQ Man of the Year party with their dad Pierce Brosnan and mom Keely Shaye Smith. Dylan is a musician and Paris is an artist, plus both have done modeling work. Dylan and Paris were recently featured in People’s SMA issue in their Sexiest Man Gen Next section, which just kind of highlighted the up-and-coming nepotism babies to keep an eye on. In their video for the shoot, both young men come across sweet and shockingly unpretentious. They clearly respect and adore their parents. So it’s not surprising that when they were asked at the GQ party about the nepotism discussion, they gave a fairly decent answer. Paris recognized they are always going to have to answer the nepotism question and instead of arguing against it, it’s best to simply acknowledge it and be grateful.
The name’s Brosnan… Dylan and Paris Brosnan.
On Nov. 17, the brothers, who are the sons of James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan and journalist Keely Shaye Smith, accompanied their parents for a glamorous night out at GQ’s Man of the Year party to celebrate their recent profile with dad in the magazine. Having grown up with an easily recognizable surname, Dylan and Paris weren’t afraid to share their thoughts on the discussion of nepotism when it comes to Hollywood kids.
“I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings,” Paris, 21, told E! News in an exclusive red carpet interview, with his brother noting that he was going to say “the exact same thing” about how they’re “very lucky” to be in the position they’re in.
Paris continued, “It’s always gonna be there and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we’re just grateful to be here.”
And while the Brosnan name may open some doors, Paris said he and Dylan, 25, are trying to “pave our own way.”
Like I said, I feel like Paris’ answer is a good approach to this question. He’s right, he will never escape the nepotism umbrella. But there is a big difference between what Rob Reiner did with his famous last name and what Brooklyn Beckham did with his (so far). And yet, I’m willing to bet that Rob would tell you he got where he is because of his dad long before Brooklyn would. I don’t care if a kid wants to follow a parent into fame, but it bugs me when they pretend didn’t have a leg up.
To be fair, I think if you feel like you’re working really hard and everyone still says you got where you are because of your parent, it would be frustrating. I also think those are the breaks. If four out of five doors are opened for you while others had to open them themselves you will inevitably get asked about your parents. It’s like success tax. And as Paris said, if you pave your own way, eventually they’ll start asking if your parent is proud of you and not if you got there because of your parent.
Good nepo answer!! We should bookmark the good ones for when the bad ones come up, LOL.
And yeah, if you are a nepo baby but actually do put in the work and the time, I do think eventually it becomes a footnote more than anything and people will just accept you for your own merit (to a large extent anyway.) So stop whining about how people assume you had it easy or whatever and just put your head down and do your work. If you think you would have gotten there through your own talent, then that talent will still shine through and be evident to people, you know?
See Jamie Lee Curtis – who her parents are is just a footnote in her career.
I think I’d also add Meryl Streep’s kids to this list. Grace, Mamie and Louisa in particular as they are also actresses. They are obviously nepo babies who were born to one of the most famous and highly regarded actresses in the past 50 years. BUT…. they seem pretty low key, hard working, and talented themselves. I think they’ve all put in the work over the past 10-20 years of their careers and have earned respect beyond their famous parentage.
Which one was the one in the Gilded Age? Louisa? Because she was the weakest link in that show. She almost made me not want to finish watching it.
But in general, yeah, there are a lot of good examples of actors who have sort of aged out of being “nepo babies” because they just do their work and people tend to forget that they have famous parents as time goes on (like I imagine there is a whole generation or two who doesn’t even know that JLC had famous parents, you know?)
I can’t find the source right now but an answer given by Georgia May Jagger years ago struck me as a good one.
She acknowledged the benefit of not only the name but also the benefit of being guided by someone who knew the industry from the inside.
Basically Jagger name opened doors, and having Jerry Hall by her side helped her navigate the traps along the way, shielding her from dangers other girls would face. I remember thinking ” see a sensible answer to the nepo question is possible!”
It’s so refreshing to see a celeb family that actually seems normal and nice.
Pierce is one of those understated upstanding men who loves his wife and his family- he also adopted his first wife’s children after their father died.
Out of all the nepo babies I am so glad to hear these two are the nicest.
My sister and I have met and spent a small amount of time with Pierce, my god is he a nice man. The wife was not.
Good answer.
Much better answer than Lily Rose, truly.
The whole photoshoot is only mildly Zoolanderish, that takes some talent!
Seem like a lovely family
They sound sensible and their parents seem to have done a good job.
If you truly do want to escape the nepotism discussion, just go by your mom’s last name. It’s not impossible unless your dad drives you to work every day.
Emmi, nice point about using a different last name. I believe Enrique Iglesias used a different last name because he wanted to make it without riding his estranged father’s coattails.
Isn’t that what Emilio Estevez did as well? Which is doubly interesting because his brother used tgat Sheen name as quick as he could. I remember being shocked when I found out that they are brothers because of the last names and because I don’t think they look alike.
Martin Sheen’s name is actually Ramon Estevez. His children were born with the last name Estevez. It’s Charlie (Carlos Estevez) who decided to use Sheen as a professional name, just like his father. So all Emilio did was keep his birth name.
Yeah Martin Sheen switched his name to help him in Hollywood. So Emilio actually sort of reclaimed it.
Here, though, I dont think it would make that big a difference because Lily Rose Depp’s mom is also very famous, especially in the modeling world.
Like his dad, Rob Reiner is a national treasure. If u don’t follow him on Twitter, you should. Pierce’s sons are beautiful. He and his wife seem like decent people who are raising decent children.
“To be fair, I think if you feel like you’re working really hard and everyone still says you got where you are because of your parent, it would be frustrating.”
Herein likes the rub, I’m sure if you asked a nepo celeb like Brooklyn Beckham, they’d tell you that they work hard to “learn” their craft & have not only earned their position but that all the work & publicity they get for that work is because of their talent.
That and it doesn’t help that Brooklyn is dabbling in a few different things. Of course it’s normal to have multiple interests and skills, but he is really showing his privilege by moving from interest to interest without perfecting what he has learned. He has a safety net so he can dabble in something for a few months before moving on.
Yeah, this seems like a fair comment from them. They either have good outlooks on the whole thing or good PR coaching, lol.
I’m sure it can be frustrating to feel like your work is getting undermined by your parents, but you know what else is frustrating? Not getting callbacks. They ARE in a privileged position, so it’s best they acknowledge that.
And there it is. Just be real about it, be humble and grateful and move along. They are such handsome young men and Pierce is still so damn gorgeous. Whew.
Wow! I knew I liked Pierce but this post omg what a treat. His acting, both comedic and dramatic is always a win, his wife and loyalty towards her so admirable but didn’t know about his sons. Good attitude concerning nepotism. The IG modeling pix are fun and loving the artwork. Thanks for this, celebitchy.
Pierce Brosnan was at our local Starbucks a while back, waited in a long line without drawing attention to himself, knew the barista’s name, and when he got back in the limo, he got in the front seat with the driver and handed him a latte. Not surprised his kids seem so nice.