Duchess Meghan talks to Candace Bushnell & others about identity & being

The penultimate Archetypes episode of Season 1 is “Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being” with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Candace Bushnell. The Duchess of Sussex speaks about existing, being as a human with Michaela, Candace, Amanda Gorman (the poet) and Dr. Shefali Tsabary, a clinical psychologist and author. The emphasis also seems to be a conversation on identity and how people – especially girls and women – understand their identity beyond the stereotypes and labels society places on them.
I love the part where Meghan talked to current teenage girls from her old high school about labels, stereotypes and archetypes. I love that the youths were like “what’s a bimbo, I’ve only heard that on TikTok.” Meghan felt so old!! It also strikes me that Meghan’s interest is wonderfully focused on the importance of adolescence and the teen years, that phase of life is where we define ourselves and try on different personalities and experiment. It’s like a subtweet of Kate’s Early Years bullsh-t, where she clearly doesn’t give a f–k about kids older than five.
Meghan’s conversation with Bushnell was fascinating, I had no idea about Candace’s family and how her father raised her as a feminist, basically. Candace is also from a much different generation than Meghan – Candace is 62 years old, so she was told no, you can’t do this, you can’t be a writer, you’re not allowed access to this and that. And this was in the 1980s and 1990s. I like Candace a lot – she’s not Carrie Bradshaw, you know? Candace has more depth and wisdom than most people give her credit for, and that’s what this is about too. Candace is feminine, sexual, empowered, so culturally she’s treated like she’s some niche artist.
Anyway, I didn’t finish listening to this, but I love what I’ve heard so far. This is a good episode!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, JPI Studios/Avalon.
Listened to the whole episode and found it to very enlightening as well as informative. Enjoyed how the young ladies at Meghan’s highschool felt about many of the old tropes and what they view as future barriers for women. Also loved the Michaela segment, it was especially poignant considering the recent killings in Colorado. Meghan has an amazing ability to navigate a conversation while having her guest share their truths and leaving feeling empowered. The historical view re Sex and The City from the author was very interesting. Startled when she stated she was not very well compensated for her contribution. Looking forward to next week’s episode and sorry they are coming to an end.
I enjoy pausing the episodes to reflect on what is shared. Meghan’s guest give us a lot of “food for thought” and a chance to walk down the lanes of our memories. I taught in a Catholic school in California and the LA diocese did a lot for economically disadvantaged students on a shoestring budget. I remember many of the students having to attend parent /teacher conferences because the parents didn’t speak English. One parent said the school felt like a family. Meghan’s Archetypes does a great job of giving women a space to reflect on growth and pain.
Unfortunately, sometimes young women think things have changed more than they actually have as certain barriers don’t pop up or become apparent until you’re older. That has been my experience and observation.
But I’m always hopeful that we can keep improving things.
As for CB… SJP really dumbed that character based on her down and made her very silly. She should have been much grittier, much harder edged, much more nuanced, more of a fighter. Instead we got a silly, narcissistic, flibbertigibbet who shrieked like a little girl constantly.
Prediction: Kate will now start taking a big interest in “the teen years”!
You want sexism that can top anything Candace Bushnell faced in the eighties and nineties? I graduated from college in 1971. Whenever I went to apply for a job (and yes, it was still Help Wanted Female or Male), I was given a clerical test (which I was very bad at) while my male classmates were immediately placed in management trainee positions. From there, they quickly moved up the ladder while I didn’t even get a job, having failed abysmally at the one thing the company thought I was good at. Those were NOT the good old days! Eventually, I ended up in law school and finally snagged a job with the state.
A boomer friend of mine was saying how in her grad school years the men just talked over the women like they weren’t even there. Its good to occasionally be reminded how far we’ve come, even with some major legal setbacks.
@Brassy Rebel, your journey in the 70s made mine journey in the 90s easier. Thank you for not letting them beat you down.
We all pay it forward, hopefully. Still much work to do. You’re very welcome! ❤️❤️❤️
This episode has a bitter-sweet, je ne sais quoi feeling about it….and I think above all, that has to do wth the knowledge that the series is ending.
Like literally MILLIONS of other listeners from across the WORLD, I reaaaaalllly looked forward to Archetypes-Tuesdays. So now what!?! After next wk….what are folks like me [including M’s closet-admirers from across the pond] gonna do!?! Lol.
Especially given tht I’ve already listened more than 6 times to each episode (except the Paris Hylton one which I’ve only listened to 2wice.) LOL
Anyhooooo…..M&H have sooooo many other products coming out over the next few wks……..its gonna be like manna from heaven.
This episode once again reminds me of Meghan’s brilliance. I applaud the intersectionality of representation. Meghan goes to Immaculate Heart (back to her origin story) to talk with graduating students. Abigail, Grace, and Diana standing in their truth shows the hard-earned victories of feminist movements. Candace Bushnell, Michaela Jae, and others made the road a little less bumpy for these young women. I’m happy to see young women embracing the word feminism. They are dismantling the Archetypes that are used to hold women back.
When will the next episodes come out, what’s the usual time frame between podcasts seasons?
OOP, this is the first Tuesday since the series started where I forgot about it and didn’t listen before getting up and getting ready for work. Pre-holiday brain, probably. But it sounds like a good one! Will listen tonight.
I’m so excited she is interviewing MJ, I love her! It also always cracks me up when Meghan visits places, and it stays totally secret, but the BM acts like they have all these secret scoops on them. Also, you know that an article will be up in hours about where you can find that Human Kind log.
OMG. I don’t know why I had a hiccup in my brain when I saw this post. I read Candace Busnell but thought Emily Giffin! I thought “Why would Meghan EVER speak to that racist KKKate Deranger fan?!?!? Then my mind sorted it all out and I realized this is Sex & the City author not that racist lady.
Anyway 😊 I’m about to start this weeks episode. Whew.