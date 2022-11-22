Drew Barrymore calls getting sober ‘one of the bravest things you can do’

I knew Drew Barrymore had a talk show, but I did not know she also had a magazine. I did know that she’d gotten sober. Nearly a year ago, Drew revealed that she had been sober since 2019. She sought treatment in Utah around the time of her divorce. She spoke about it on her talk show last year and has now written about it in an essay for her magazine. She talks about how she feels now that she’s removed alcohol from her life.
Drew Barrymore says quitting drinking has freed her “of the torture of guilt and dysfunction.”
The actress and talk show host got candid about her sobriety in the winter issue of her magazine Drew. She said that eliminating alcohol from her life has been “liberating.”
In her “Take Care of Yourself” essay, via Entertainment Tonight, the 47-year-old, who got sober in 2019, wrote about self-care and putting wellness first.
“One of the bravest things you can do is slay those dragons and finally change an awful cycle in which you’ve found yourself stuck,” the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star wrote. “For me, it was to stop drinking.”
She called saying goodbye to booze “one of the most liberating things in my journey of life.” Barrymore said it has allowed her “to finally become free of the torture of guilt and dysfunction.”
Barrymore first revealed in December 2021 that she had been sober for 2 1/2 years following her divorce from Will Kopelman, with whom she shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. She told CBS Mornings that alcohol “was something that I realized just did not serve me and my life.” On her eponymous talk show around the same time, she revealed that she went to a Utah treatment facility around the time of the 2016 split to “change my life. I wasn’t doing very well and I just wanted to go talk to some people on how to pull myself out of a hole.”
Also around that time, she quietly stopped making her Barrymore Wines.
I have to admit, when I learned last year that Drew was sober, I was confused. I think I was aware of her since discontinued wine line, but also was aware of her rehab visits from when she was barely a teen. I guess I was confused about exactly what she was abstaining from previously, though it seems like before it was drugs and now it’s drugs and alcohol. Good for Drew for realizing that drinking didn’t serve her life and seeking help. She saw what the drinking was doing to her life and felt she was in a dark place and worked to get out of it. And now she feels liberated and has broken that cycle, which I imagine allows her to feel more present in her life. The fact that she’d had experience with treatment before was probably all the more helpful for her. It’s hard to admit something is wrong in your life, so it is very brave of Drew to make that change and get sober.
I knew she had been in rehab when she was younger, so I would have guessed she was completely sober already. Good for her for realizing she needed to make some changes. I quit drinking nearly two years ago and it’s been good. I occasionally miss the ritual of having a drink, but overall, removing alcohol from my life has been a good thing.
I’m old enough to remember her very early rehab and the fact that she wasn’t sober after that –- she would talk about being able to manage drinking in moderation. I remember being uneasy about that.
I also don’t drink anymore as I realized like the downside (exhaustion, depression) far outweighed the fun of it in the moment. Society makes it so incredibly hard. It wasn’t until I stepped away from it that I realized how utterly pervasive it is.
ITA – drinking culture is huge in our society. I don’t feel pressured to drink (my husband is really supportive and he’s cut way back, too), but when you stop, you realize how many activities center around alcohol. The “mommy needs her wine” stuff is the worst.
Yes, “mommy needs her wine” stuff is the worst. When my kids were toddlers, I was in a friend group that did a lot of that—wine at play dates, roadies at kids’ sporting events—and I realized that I didn’t want my kids to see that model. It’s gross.
And in those circles, you are shamed for NOT drinking. When I got sober (privately and quietly) and just said “No thanks, not today!” when offered a a drink, I was badgered, pressured, and interrogated. I was eventually just excluded from those groups.
Mommy Wine Culture is dangerous. “Rock bottom” is not what you think. Alcohol dependency is insidious and destructive, but absolutely normalized and even celebrated in our (binge) drinking culture.
I too thought she had been sober long before this – she may have fallen off the wagon at some point. Good for her though to get sober again – addiction is something that plagues you throughout your life.
As I recall, she did Letterman in her teens or early 20s, and claimed to be “sober,” but able to have one glass of wine on occasion or at dinner. Moderation being the key to sobriety. It was weird as I thought one had to abstain entirely to be truly sober. I guess that’s where Demi Lovato picked up on the term “California sober,” when she claimed she no longer did drugs but could imbibe at times. But, yeah, all that that means is “taming” your addiction tiger until one day, as you’re taking it out for a walk, it randomly decides to maul you then bite your head off. After all, no matter how much you try to domesticate it, is a wild beast at heart.
Sobriety is not one path for all. Some people may have had a drug problem but not an alcohol problem and Vice versa. The “abstain 100% for the rest of your life” viewpoint shipped by AA is not the only path to recovery. It isn’t even the path with the highest success rate.
Good for her. I stopped drinking a couple years ago, as the pandemic lockdowns and a lot of the talk around booze during that time were encouraging more of a habit (and in greater quantities) than ever before. And I was nervous about it, but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. And I look at some of my friends (especially when they’re talking, even jokingly, about wanting a G&T at 10 a.m.) and I think the number 1 thing they could do to increase their happiness is boot that toxin from their life. If anyone out there is ‘sober curious’ the most helpful book I read was “Quit Like a Woman.”
As a fan of her ILLUSTRIOUS acting family who has a well documented history 💔 with alcohol….I applaud her & the constant work she does to stay healthy…cause I ❤️ her being here❣️
Good for her, that’s great that she’s been sober for almost 3 years at this point. I wonder if she had been sober from drugs (any kind) for a while and then was relying more on alcohol and realized that wasn’t healthy? And she got sober before the pandemic too.
It is brave and hard as hell. One younger female in my life has basically started over emotionally from the teen age that she began drinking. She been sober 3 years and still growing into the woman she was meant to be. It takes a long time to recover physically and emotionally and she’s thrilled with her new life everyday. Such a joy to witness.
I’ve always had a soft spot for Drew. She was literally thrown to the wolves as a kid, has struggled publicly throughout her life, and is charming and goofy. I like her.
Is that a matte burgundy stand mixer? Sign me up!
I feel bad kinda because 1) I didn’t think the US needed another daytime talk show and 2) it would tank because I felt Drew wasn’t very articulate. I think I got that impression when she was doing a WWHL promoting that Santa Clarita series and she was definitely slurring and being flirty with her (married) costar. Definitely not sober although when you see behavior and judge it to be alcohol fueled people jump down your throat as jumping to conclusions but on that show it is encouraged and some people can’t ‘hold their liquor’ and she seems to be one.