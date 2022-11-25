Queen Camilla awkwardly passed out Paddington Bears to nursery school kids

On Thursday, Queen Camilla decided to do an event around kids and Paddington Bear. During the Jubbly, Queen Elizabeth II did a video with the animated Paddington Bear, from the movies, voiced by Ben Whishaw. Then, months later, QEII passed away and people left Paddington Bears in tribute to QEII all over London. Many of those stuffed animals were gathered by the Palace and they’ve given the task of “donating the bears” to Camilla. Anything to make her seem warm, pleasant and happy to be around children (when she’s none of those things).
So, on Thursday, Camilla was tasked with giving away a wicker basket full of bears to the children at an East London kindergarten. Notably, the bear-distribution operation was not handled whatsoever by Camilla or the palace. No, Barnardo’s children’s charity was tasked with gathering up all of the Paddingtons, washing them and distributing them to kids. Camilla just turned up to claim credit. The whole reason I decided to write about this is because the palace-made video from the event is not that great for Camilla. First of all, the kids aren’t paying attention to her at all. Second of all, one child stands close to Camilla and Camilla decided to lift the little girl’s arm up by her shirt cuff. It was one of the most awkward exchanges I’ve ever seen.
It’s so cringey. I mean, I can see why the galaxy-brains at Buckingham Palace thought it would be a good photo-op – Camilla and Paddington, who can hate on that? – but the fact that their own in-house videographer captured what actually happened at the event, it’s pretty bad. Stop treating children like dogs. Don’t lift a child’s arm up by the shirt cuff.
Photos courtesy of Justin Ng / Avalon.
Camilla is getting cooked on twitter and rightly so.
There is also a viral vid of Diana hugging a young boy circulating and the contrast is so jarring.
Diana will haunt Chuck and CamCam till they draw their last breaths.
Camilla is effectively QINO (queen in name only).
Every time I see Queen and Camilla together in a headline I cringe. Do we have to? Waiting for a good CB nickname…
Camilla is Charles’ Queen and his only. She is certainly not queen of the people and even less Queen of Hearts. Unfortunately for her, she will be compared to the incomparable Diana for the rest of the reign…
The @royalfamily Instagram on this was absolutely gorgeous, though. The little Paddingtons sitting around at Buckingham Palace – honestly it was the sweetest thing you’ve ever seen.
The audacity of Cowmilla working with Barnardo’s is breathtaking. Leave Diana’s legacy alone, you horrid leech
Well. That was awkward. “Heeyoo would like a beh-ah?” she asks a room full of not-yet-verbal infants and uninterested toddlers. She looks like Halloween incarnate, with an extra skeletal face since her trip to India. This weight loss doesn’t look healthy.
Wow, this might be the most awkward video of the year. And the palace thought it was good?
Has any group ever been less interested in Camilla or what she is trying to give out?
Omg this is so embarrassing!! How can someone like her only be a public figure! She can’t even talk normally to an adult human. And then so obviously racist…
How disgusted she looks at the sandwich though is super funny!
Looked to me like she was looking at something on her wrist? Idk 🤷♀️ She cuddles with a child soon after and looked fine. Not everyone is great on camera. She’s better than Kate and William so far. And Hugh bonneville!
Looked to me as though she thought that darling child had a horrible disease. It’s nauseating.
I agree. 🙂 As, I was watching the video I found myself wondering if the royal “Early Years Expert” could have done any better. In isolation the sleeve holding wasn’t a good look for Camilla but, I did chuckle when the little girl just walked off to find something more interesting to do on the next table. 😆
As we’ve seen with the Sussexes any moment in isolation can look bad, I watched the entire video and thought she seemed awkward but that was it. The cuddling seemed fine and if that was taken in isolation it would give a different impression of the visit too. None of the kids seemed that interested in the beats except for a couple including a very cute little dark haired girl. The girl in the crown was over everything.
Southern Fried, I agree. After she lifted the little girl’s arm, their hands actually touched. She gave a warm hug and cuddle to another little girl. However, the kid’s seemed more interested in their activities than Camilla and Paddington. The teachers and Hugh Bonneville had a hard time drumming up enthusiasm (one little boy seemed to jerk away when she touched his shoulder. On the whole, not a good PR look for Camilla. She gets an E for effort and she did much better than Kate has done in similar settings.
If she wanted to look at the child’s bracelet she could have done it better than lifting her sleeve like it’s a dirty rag. She could have gently held the child’s hand or something. It’s a bad look. She has zero warmth. And yes, I saw the whole video and my opinion has not changed.
And children should be allowed bodily autonomy. If she didn’t want to show her bracelet to Camilla, if she didn’t want Camilla touching her hand and wrist, that needs to be accepted and respected. It doesn’t matter that Camilla wanted to see a nursery school child’s bracelet for a photo op. That little girl didn’t want to interact with her that closely and that’s fine! You don’t get to dismiss body autonomy and personal space just bc you’re a royal.
Hugging the child who came to hug her was fine. That child initiated the hug.
I worked as a nanny with the same family 4 days a week for years. I still asked every time I was leaving, “should we have a hug?” Because it’s 1) important to ask but 2) even if the child has never said no and isn’t likely to, it’s important to model that adults should be asking them and they have a right to say no.
+1. That’s not the way you look at someone’s bracelet. She could have broken it the way she lifted that child’s arms up by her bracelet.
You know that if one of the children tried to pick at her jewelry that way there would have been a reprimand saying that is inappropriate. So she’s not even setting a good example for the children.
She actually picked up the bracelet while it was on the little girl’s wrist! Not just rude but risked breaking the bracelet. That is not how you admire jewelry while it is being worn, as many here have pointed out. British aristos are a classless bunch ironically.
The video of Camilla holding the other child shows that she is posing for another photog when it’s panned out. When the photog stops, Camilla edges away from the child. And few of the children look very happy to see the strange lady. Having Camilla distribute the Paddington Bears was not the terrific idea the palace thought it would be. Sort of a train wreck. How do you screw up giving toys to small children? It’s a unique royal talent.
They’re not lepers! She acts like she will get some sort of disease from them. Cringeworthy.
In the other video when she’s hugging another little girl, afterwards camilla holds out her hand for a moment and looks down and up, and I swear it looks like she’s wondering where she can get a wet wipe for her now dirty hand. Look, I get that it’s not fair to judge these tiny moments, but the RF is literally just a collection of these tiny moments. They have so little substance that they really have to nail the photo ops, and well they can’t really do that either.
Nah, she’s a racist. Just like her husband and just like the Wailses. The way she picks up the sleeve of the child is gross and disturbing. And if you’re talking about the cuddle with the little Black girl where, at the end, Cams looks down at her hand that had been touching the little girl’s and then holds it out and desperately looks around as if she’s asking her staff for some disinfectant…yeah, no.
In addition to using Black people as props when they need a boost, we’ve recently seen Chuck bypass a Black man standing in a rope line to shake the (white) hands before and after. And we’ve seen numerous occasions of Kkkeen being grotesque around Black people. And we know that those same family members were racist toward Meghan and Archie numerous times. Why do people continue to give them pass after pass? They do not deserve it. If it walks like a racist duck and quacks like a racist duck…it’s a racist.
I don’t get the impression she likes or knows how to act around children. Diana she will never be but it was a good idea to donate the stuffed toys to Barnardos. They gave out marmalade sandwiches which was a bad idea and it’s sinister that the Palace has co-opted Paddington Bear as a symbol. The Royal reporters were eager to show that Palace staff had put a tag on each bear saying Please take care of the bear with Camilla’s signature and Cypher. I know if Meghan had done that they would be saying she’s a narcissist and making the event all about her.
But weren’t we told for years that she and Chuck have separate homes because she loves hosting her many grandchildren and they’re too rambunctious for Chuck? That doesn’t seem like a narrative for someone who hates children or doesn’t know how to interact with them. Maybe it’s just a certain shade of children that she’s uncomfortable around.
I guess it’s preferable to the narrative that suggests she can’t stand Charles’ demanding, fussy narcissism and fat fingers full time.
But I agree with you. Queen Sidepiece is as racist as they come.
This could have been a nice thing for Kate.
Kate’s not Patron of Barnados so she was never going to be involved in this.
Children don’t care about her either. Remember the poor little kid in Scotland who asked Kate if she was the Duke? He had no idea he was prop for their photo op.
Kate would make those scary faces.
Kate hasn’t been seen since she posed in her bedazzled dress. Meanwhile Camilla, Charles, Sophie and even William have done events since the fancy dress party. (William visited Cornwall yesterday for his first visit as Duke of Cornwall and did that one his own).
Kate will also not be a part of the event in support of victims of domestic violence hosted by Camilla and attended by Sophie, Queen Rania and Crown Princess Mary.
Yes kate could have easily assisted with this engagement to give out the bears, but she will not push herself to work more than she needs to.
She was racist AF…the way she handled those Black babies…And the WAY my BP elevated when I saw that….
CHILE!!!!!!
I need all Black parents to please keep these racist f@cks away from our babies! It’s never worth a shitty photo-op!!! My rage went through the roof, watching that video. And no, there is no excuse for her to hold that child’s sleeve like she had leprosy…none!!!😡🤬
💯 to both comments. It makes me so ragey. And can you imagine what she and Chuck and the Wailses are like behind closed doors if they behave this way in front of public cameras?! I’m so glad the Sussexes are away from that sh!thole family.
Thank you. I gasped at how she held that sleeve. It was immediately clear she did not want to touch that child’s skin.
Disgusting.
I wondered if this visit was cleared with parents or guardians beforehand. Basically, the kids are being exploited for royal propaganda. It’s gross.
Yes, and someone said “that’s great, let’s post this to our channel!”
Nobody on the team could see the problem? Holy sh-t.
These children are all being used. I especially wish they would stop using Black and brown children as props. It’s just racist.I’d be really upset if my children were photographed this way.
Poor Camilla!! How old is she ? Over 70 years old ? Time to put up her legs and relax . Since she married King Charles she has to work past her retirement age.
In a fast changing world, clinging to monarchy seems increasingly irrelevant. Not only are they expensive but you have to create busy work for them to keep public support.
If Camilla did not want to work over seventy she should have thought of it before. She was not forced to undermine Diana and continue as mistress to Charles. She gets a lot of downtime. I don’t feel sorry for her.
Exactly! She could’ve said to Chuckles when he was still married to Diana that she does NOT want to marry him or be his queen or even do the affair. Or heck should’ve ended it when he got engaged and just be friends. But nope!
Saw the video. The children appear to pull away and look frightened. Kids know.
I’m going to go with the idea that they tossed a coin and decided Camilla was it (vs. Kate). Either one was going to be disastrous. See, had they NOT chased off Meghan and Harry, Meghan would have been a natural for this kind of thing!
Harry would have been a natural at this too, you can just see him playing on the floor with the kids.
Yeppers.
She finds those cameras and grins. The Paddington bear initiative is sad because it involved the queen who did not have much longer to live
She’s being dragged on Twitter. The whole event was just a bit awkward but Hugh Bonneville reading to those kids made up for her.
Also it’s England vs USA today at the World Cup. Loser keeps James Cordon. Come on England!!!!!
Loser keep James Cordon! 😂
[EXCERPT] “Notably, the bear-distribution operation was not handled whatsoever by Camilla or the palace. No, Barnardo’s children’s charity was tasked with gathering up all of the Paddingtons, washing them and distributing them to kids. Camilla just turned up to claim credit.”
She’s by far not the first royal to take credit for someone else’s work. But it must be annoying for the workers.
OMG, can they not see how incredibly problematic this whole thing looks? I really don’t know what she was thinking! To lift a child’s hand by the sleeve and later to hold the teddy and shake it, as if she were in company of dogs and not people! I mean, wth?
I know that Peggington believes that they are very much not a racist family since the Oprah interview, however, it seems like all the non-Montecito royals very much are. The children look to be nursery school/ preschool age (younger than American kindergartners), and Camzilla is terrible with them. The RF should think about which member has the best interactions with young kids and send that person instead. The plucking of the sleeve shouted that she did not want to touch that poor girl’s hand: who does that?!
The members of the family who are best at interacting with kids are in Montecito, California, USA, so…
I wonder how many of those fancy tags survived until the children got the bears home. Most children I know don’t like to leave tags on toys.
When my great niece was a toddler, she wanted the tags left on. She fingered them to self soothe. We learned quickly to never remove tags!
As much as I think Camilla is horrible, I’m kind of in sympathy with her here. I’d be awkward too, if faced with a room full of infants and toddlers who have no idea who I am and no interest in why I’m there. I wouldn’t know what to do when presented with a squirming, sobbing baby who’s been forced to wear a crown or what to say to a random toddler who’s been interrupted from her play – and I think it’s a weird expectation that a random adult should be embracing random children.
If they really wanted to get the children’s attention, they should have brought cake and ice cream.
Great call Eurydice. Cake, ice cream accompanying the marmalade sandwiches, would have meant lots of screaming, yelling and fun! They could have given out the bears at the end of the visit, after they’d read a few lines from a Paddington book. Yes, there might have been a few tears from the excitement of it all but, these are toddlers and formality is (quite rightly) not yet in their vocabulary. 🙂
The royals keep telling on themselves. They keep trying to make fetch happen with Camilla and she keeps showing her true colors. Despite all the PR making her seem like the affable, easy going woman you want to have a boozy wine lunch with, she is still the schemer who fed the BM “stories” on Diana, Harry and William as well as other members of the RF to show Charles that she was the only one he could trust. It is not Harry who is the weak one with Meghan pulling the reigns. It is Charles and Camilla who fit this bill. They just thrust this story line on Harry and Meghan to smear them. Camilla and Charles are the ultimate gaslighters.
I’ll give Camilla a pass on this one. Some people are just not that interested in other people’s children. This being a daycare, given the age group, major germ carriers, it’s best for a 70 something to keep a distance.
I didn’t realize that Camilla could use the “R” after her name, I thought that was reserved for the actual monarch.
Then why go?! Why not just send along the bears with your best wishes?
They go because they want the photo ops of being surrounded by diverse children. So if you’re going to use little BIPOC children to try to boost your own nasty, racist image, the very least you could do is to interact with the kids in a kind and genuine manner. If you can’t even do that minimum – if she can’t even touch the hand of a Black child without looking grossed out – then Cams and the rest of that family should keep their racist asses at home. I really don’t get – with all the evidence we have – why people continue to make excuses for them or give them a pass.
Camilla always looks like she’s grossed out – her face has a perpetual sneer of “What’s that horrible smell?”
What does the “R” mean?
Ang- the R is for Rottweiler. 😉
This woman has no charm at all. And the kids clearly do not want to be around her.
Awful. I don’t like any of this, using children as props is awful.
Of course it was cringe, Camilla’s heart wasn’t in it. She was there for the photo op.
Too all those saying Cowmilla just wanted to see the bangle- Did she not realise that there was a tiny human attached to the bangle she was lifting? This does not an excuse make.
So, she re-gifted some bears. Doesn’t even look like enough for all the children present.
Stop using children, especially black children, as props. Whatever her intention was, the video is all anyone is talking about. I don’t agree Kate should have come instead. She isn’t any better at this than Camilla.
Diana and Meghan both would have been aces at an event like this. With Camilla, it’s like fingernails scraping a chalkboard. This is the real Camilla unmasked for all to see, a rich old racist.
“Ooh, ooh, Your Majesty…it’s a little black child. Hug it, hug it. Ahhh, there you go, very much not a racist family.”
Sighhhhh, this family.