King Charles will bring back royal Christmas traditions at Sandringham

In the past two Christmases, Queen Elizabeth II stayed in Windsor Castle, where her staff and security formed “the HMS Bubble” around her, for her own protection. She still got Covid somehow, so it’s not like the system was particularly effective. But the point is that the last time the Windsors did a big “royal Christmas at Sandringham” was 2019. Well, now that King Charles is in charge, he’s bringing back the royal Christmas tradition. I kind of hope he updates it, truly.
King Charles III is is set to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year – following in the steps of his mother – and marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. The monarch, 74, and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their first festive season without the late Queen.
It follows a two-year break, when, due to the Covid pandemic, Her Majesty had spent the period at Windsor Castle two years in a row – the first with the Duke of Edinburgh, separated from her wider family in lockdown.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the royal decided to travel to Sandringham House – where Queen Elizabeth II hosted her family over the festive period throughout the decades – to spend the poignant first Yuletide since his accession to the throne.
Royal Christmases usually feature a morning trip to St Mary Magdalene Church, the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings. The Prince and Princess of Wales – along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are often among the gathered guests.
[From The Daily Mail]
One of those royal reporters said something about how Prince William and Kate wouldn’t be allowed to spend Christmas in Bucklebury anymore, now that they have the Wales titles. It’s true – they’ll be expected to spend the holiday in Sandringham, meaning they’ll probably just stay at Anmer Hall (which they never gave up). They’ll probably invite the extended Middleton family to Norfolk too. I would imagine the Wessexes will go to Sandringham, as will Princess Anne. Will Prince Andrew be invited? Hm.
As for the royal Christmas traditions… the traditions are from the Victorian age, and they’re very Germanic and tight-ass. It’s especially difficult for royals with young children, because the schedule doesn’t really allow for parents to enjoy the holiday by the tree, playing with the kids and all of that. I doubt Charles will change much in his first year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.,Image: 649423641, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.,Image: 649423645, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.,Image: 739544905, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.,Image: 739545375, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: King Charles III meets with staff, students and barristers to hear more about their work to¬† support, educate, and develop both aspiring and practising barrister members during a visit to The Honourable Society of Gray‚Äôs Inn on November 23, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 739644248, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: King Charles III meets pupils waving Union Jack flags from the new City junior school, based within the grounds, during a visit to The Honourable Society of Gray‚Äôs Inn on November 23, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 739644390, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
It’ll be Chuck and the Cambs if he’s lucky.
I don’t see Charles as some great patriarch acting as the glue to keep that super dysfunctional family together.
If I were Andrew or the Wessexes I would not accept a mince pie from Charles! Not that he would hand round anything himself but I’m sure he could pay one of the cooks or footmen well enough to head down the Borgia route.
Maybe one of them will give Charles a nice box of chocolates for Christmas?
Charles is a traditionalist as his mother so nothing will change. I do wonder if the Yorks and Philips will continue to go. It’s bit different now it’s their uncle who is head of the family instead of their grandmother.
It’s bizarre to me that more of them don’t say no to these annual treks. They all are married with kids, and some grandkids, and its odd to think they want to travel for hours every year rather than spend it with their immediate family and friends. In my family we pretty much know who is on rotation for the year as people go to their in-laws some years, stay in their own houses in their pj’s some years, and then come to our side some years. I couldn’t imagine if my husband’s family expected us to go to his grandmother’s every single year for the rest of our lives.
Different though if the hosting relative is also your boss and your livelihood depends on him keeping you around. Especially when he has made it clear redundancies are on the cards….
I would argue they’re all “traditionalists” and that includes William and Kate. If the royals didn’t have “tradition” to fall back on what have they got? All the talk about taking away/giving titles helps to reinforce their inflated importance over the rest of the population. There may be a few grumbles behind the scenes but, I’ll wager everyone will turn up and their pictures will be on the front pages with headlines informing the world how H&M were snubbed!
I would argue that everybody is a traditionalist. In our family, the tradition is to get up whenever we want, spend the day in our pajamas and not go to church.
Zara didn’t attend most years even when TQ was alive. If I were any of the non-“working” royals he would have to pay me big to attend and suffer all that nonsense.
It’s a “Firm”, not a family. In our family, Christmas is about the kids. In the Windsors’ firm, it’s about sucking up to the boss.
The Sandringham Christmas always sounds incredibly dull and not at all fun. I can’t imagine why CIII wants to keep it as it was.
I suppose the Wessexes will turn up. They’re desperate to get in with Charles now that TQ (and her money) has gone.
I am so happy for the Sussexes leaving England and their out-of-touch royal customs. Queen Victorian’s husband was German so I can totally understand why those customs were established back then. I’d much rather spend Christmas in a beautiful home by the sea in Montecito in the company of a loving set of parents such as Meghan and Harry.
Hi Lolo86lf, just wanted to say the weighing tradition isn’t German. It started with Edward VII (born and raised in the UK)—you won’t find it in Germany. https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2021/12/18/britains-royal-family-christmas-traditions-guest-weigh-ins-and-novelty-gifts-only/?outputType=amp
I would also much prefer Montecito, Sandringham seems rather stiff, unfestive, and not much fun.
“As a small child, Victoria was looked after and taught by her German governess, Baroness Lehzen. For the first three years of her life, she spoke only German. When she met Albert at 17 they spoke German together and even when his English gradually improved, they continued to use their native tongue when together. If you had visited Buckingham Palace at any time in the later part of the nineteenth century you would have found German being spoken.”
(https://medium.com/@richardmilton_22731/did-queen-victoria-have-a-german-accent-3de18924d1d5)
… Jep, the whole British monarchy is German… Apart from that, we also celebrate Christmas on Christmas Eve. I personally find it nice and comfortable. ✨🎄
@Sam, I have no issue with calling Victoria a naturalized citizen as it were, who kept some of her German traditions alive and well.
Her son is the one who started it as an adult apparently, and I’m willing to bet that he was around English speakers a lot. He’s also British. I just don’t find it fair to smack this tradition on the Germans when they don’t have anything to do with it.
I live in the Netherlands and before Covid, we’d pop over to Germany in the Christmas season for a Christmas market each year in cities not that far from the boarder. I also spent Christmas with German friends once decades ago: this tradition doesn’t seem to exist there at all. No one has ever heard of it. They also, especially because of disordered eating, think it’s awful.
The only german tradition is opening the presents eve, everythin else, chloth changes, no kids, ect. is stuffy RF.
Our german chrismas starts with decorating the tree the morning of christmas eve, going for a chrismas walk (or to church) while “Santa” brings the presents into the locked livingroom , have a simple dinner (no long cooking on christmas eve) and open the presents once its dark.
The only change of dress might be after the chrismas walk.
Christmas morning is spend in PJ in the living room until we go for Chrismas Diner with the relatives.
Considering the transition, opening up Sandringham seems enough for now. I can imagine people asking Charles what he wants to do about Christmas and him replying, “Oh, let’s just do whatever Mother did and we can worry later about changing things.”
My guess is that any relatives looking for handouts or trying to be in Pennington’s good graces will show up for this first Christmas at least. I also expect Paedrew to be there; as long as he keeps a low-ish profile, he’s probably even welcome.
If he does have plans to change it probably won’t be the first Christmas after the Queen’s death. He will want to ride on the “ah, grieving family celebrates first Christmas without TQ” train for this year.
As he alienates some more family members. That is perfect cover photograph of Charles for this story
It would be nice if Charles would give the staff who are underpaid, a fat bonus.
It won’t happen of course. Cheapskate.
I’m certain W&K+kids will do the photo op, gotta keep up appearances.
It would be interesting to see how they interact without the cameras around. Do the people in this family even like each other? This sounds like the most boring gathering ever – formal, stiff and dull!
I can only imagine the frosty unchristmassy atmosphere at Sandrigham, with one despondent bro at one end of the table and a nimble-fingered minor-attracted bro at the other end.
Thank God, the poised, agreeable heir and his sharp-witted spouse will be the life of the party. This exclusive gathering of a select few will only serve to bring to light all those missing. So sinister. The Charles trademark?
“Thank God, the poised, agreeable heir and his sharp-witted spouse will be the life of the party”‘
This cracked me up, the Bloomsbury Group these people are not.
I would guess in years past the best part of the Queens Christmas was so many relatives together and lots of little kids running around. This year sounds kind of sad, the king, qc and the wails. The kids will be fun but otherwise two couples who don’t seem to really like each other.
This has been Charles wish, a slimmed down monarchy that only focuses on the monarch and heirs. A case of be careful what you wish for.
The UK is experiencing a huge cost of living and heating crisis, but yay, the royals are going to be able to feast and sleep in warm beds with servants catering to their every need. I’m sure the British public is relieved to know the royal family’s plans for Christmas. Regular brits are worried about putting food on the table, but the royals are worried about the many outfit changes they will need to bring. Talk about leading from the front. Ugh!
Can’t wait for the sussexes Christmas card next month!!!!
You know, you tend to like traditions you are used to. They are familiar and comforting to you even if outsiders view them as strange. It may be that these traditions are simply something they like. They are what they have always done and they hold memories which make them happy. I once told someone that I always go to Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, have so since forever. She said – “that’s awful – why go to all dressed up on a cold night? I like staying home in my PJs around the fire.” And that’s great for her – and I’m happy with what I do.
Does Sophie have any siblings? I’ve only heard mention of her father. This might be the time for her to start her own family tradition, invite her family to her house or go spend Christmas with them. I would imagine that it would be more relaxing and enjoyable for her, Edward and the kids. They both looked unhappy at the state dinner, so some time away from Charles might be needed.
According to the papers Andrew will be there but not at the church service.
Don’t expect Charles to change any of these things. He is as frozen in time as if he were encased in crystal. He’s a dowdy, fussy man who doesn’t tolerate change at ALL.
Taking Charles tells the Middletons they will not be invited to Sandringham.